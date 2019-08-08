Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Episode 20: Football is back!

With Auburn’s fall camp now underway and the season is just around the corner, DrunkAubie discusses what gets him excited about football season and what he is looking forward to this upcoming season. Later in the show, DrunkAubie discusses an article touting how much money was spent on Georgia’s recent top-rated recruited classes.

4 hours ago

Byrne disagrees with Tuberville’s Trump-VA criticism: ‘Has done a lot to help veterans’ — ‘Very grateful’ for his leadership

HOOVER — Over the past few days, the contest for the 2020 Republican senatorial nomination in Alabama has weathered a mild controversy.

On Saturday during a speech to the Shoals Republican Club, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a U.S. Senate candidate, had some criticism of President Donald Trump for a seeming lack of progress regarding improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and veterans’ health care.

The comments led to one of Tuberville’s opponents, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), calling out Tuberville.

During a town hall campaign event held at Hoover Tactical, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on Wednesday was asked to offer his thoughts on his opponent’s critique of the Trump and the VA.

“No, I don’t,” Byrne replied when asked if he agreed with Tuberville. “So, President Trump inherited a terrible problem from President Obama and our VA system. And you know, a lot of veterans were supportive of President Trump. So I think President Trump made it a priority. But in order to fix it, we had to fix some of the laws because you can only go so far when the law is limiting you. In the first two years of the Trump administration, the Congress and Trump worked together. We passed four different laws, one of which was this law that allowed to fire basically bad people that were part of the swamp at the VA. But there were several others that allowed the Trump appointees to run the VA to actually increase the veterans’ access to their benefits and particularly their health care.”

“I’ve been focused on that,” he continued. “We had a problem in Montgomery, as you know. We had a problem in my district in Southwest Alabama. We just opened in April a VA outpatient clinic in West Mobile County that the VA had authorized over 10 years and had the money and would not build it. But when President Trump came into office, we got that thing unstuck, and now it is not only built, it is open.”

The Baldwin County Republican applauded Trump’s progress on the VA and said he expected more improvement through the end of the Trump presidency.

“So, I would say that President Trump has done a lot to help veterans,” Byrne added. “The veterans I interact [with] all over the state tell me that. We’re not in the promised land yet. This is a big problem. It’s going to take us a while to fix. But I am very grateful to President Trump for his leadership on this issue. I’m proud of the fact that I been able to vote with him and do other things to help him get that done like the outpatient clinic in Mobile. I think we’re going to have other opportunities over the next five years in his next term and the rest of this term in office to continue to fix the VA system.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Auburn University launches graduate certificate in cybersecurity management

Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business this week announced a new graduate certificate in cybersecurity management designed to provide business professionals with the skills they need to manage operational exposure in today’s high-risk threat environment.

The new program builds on Auburn’s already impressive national leadership in cybersecurity policy and engineering research, including extensive work being conducted at the Auburn Cyber Research Center, McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security and its Washington, D.C.-based Center for Cyber and Homeland Security.

Rather than focus on the technical aspects of threat identification, the new graduate certificate will enable IT professionals and other business managers to successfully evaluate security measures, assess organizational threat exposure and develop effective contingency plans for mitigating risk across all business operations.

The graduate certificate in cybersecurity management is available online and on campus, and business professionals may pursue this graduate certificate without being enrolled in a broader master’s degree program.

Frank J. Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute, applauded the new offering and pointed to the increased threat all businesses face in emphasizing why cybersecurity is an enterprise-wide endeavor.

“A company’s IT/cyber team should not be in the fight alone,” Cilluffo said in a statement. “Adopting good practices and striving to comply with pertinent regulations is important, but it is crucial to consistently assess the potential risks and adjust those policies and practices accordingly. Genuine security will never be achieved by a ‘check-the-box’ mentality, which loses sight of this bigger picture, and wrongly assumes that fulfillment of a checklist alone will protect you.”

Cilluffo also noted that one important concern for modern businesses is the prevalence of ransomware attacks, which were up 195% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Data breaches are another ongoing concern for all businesses, with the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study citing the average cost for a data breach in the United States at $7.9 million, with costs rising into the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in the most serious of cases.

Auburn’s new graduate certificate curriculum has been designed to provide deep immersion into the knowledge required to prepare for three critical professional certification exams: the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam, the Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) exam and the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) exam.

Certificate credits earned through the graduate certificate in cybersecurity management could later be applied to graduate business degrees at Auburn or other universities. Additionally, Auburn’s full-time, online and executive MBA students, as well as master’s degree students in information systems, can pursue both a concentration and a certificate in cybersecurity management.

Additionally, the certificate complements the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity Engineering, which focuses on the engineering and technical aspects of cybersecurity. The engineering degree is designed to appeal to technical practitioners as well as engineering research scholars.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Alabamians need relief from Rx greed

For decades, big pharmaceutical companies have raised drug prices with impunity. Here in Alabama, the average annual cost of brand name prescription drug treatment increased 58% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Alabamians increased only 4.6%. Prescription drugs don’t work if patients can’t afford them.

In D.C., there is rare bipartisan agreement that something must be done. President Trump addressed the issue in his State of the Union, saying, “It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it.”

That’s why the Senate needs to pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act when they return from August recess. It’s time. We urge Sens. Shelby and Jones to back this vital legislation, which passed the Senate Finance Committee in July with strong bipartisan support.

For too long, drug companies have been price gouging seniors and hardworking Americans. Consider insulin, which people with diabetes rely on. Its price nearly tripled from 2002 to 2013. But it isn’t a breakthrough drug. Insulin was invented nearly a century ago, yet modern formulations remain under patent, thanks to drug makers manipulating the system.

Even those of us who don’t need insulin or other prescription drugs are affected by skyrocketing drug prices. We pay not only at the pharmacy counter, but through higher insurance premiums, and through the higher taxes we need to pay to fund programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Older Americans are hit especially hard. Medicare Part D enrollees take an average of 4-5 prescriptions per month, and their average annual income is around $26,000. One in three Americans has not taken a medication as prescribed because of the cost.

The root cause of the problem is clear: The high prices of prescription drugs set by pharmaceutical companies when they first come on the market, which then increase faster than inflation year after year.

In March, AARP launched a nationwide campaign called “Stop Rx Greed” to rein in drug prices for Alabamians and all Americans. The bill under consideration in the Senate would cap out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors and crack down on drug makers whose price hikes outpace inflation. The nation clearly needs this reform. The average drug price increase in the first six months of 2019 was 10.5% — five times the rate of inflation.

Meanwhile, big pharmaceutical companies are fighting for the status quo – and blocking needed improvements to the system that could bring relief to seniors, families, and small businesses. Drug giants Merck, Amgen and Eli Lilly actually sued the Trump administration so they could keep the list prices of their drugs secret from the public. The industry is spending record sums to hire Washington lobbyists, and they are running ads claiming that more affordable drugs will actually harm consumers.

The tide is turning and the National Academy for State Health Policy reports that, so far this year, 29 states have passed 47 new laws aimed at lowering prices for prescription medications, including one measure in Alabama by State Senator Arthur Orr. Senate Bill 73 was signed into law earlier this year and prohibits pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from restricting pharmacies and pharmacists from disclosing cost information to patients about alternative drugs or other services and costs.

Ultimately, drug costs are a national issue, so federal action is equally essential.

We urge the Senate to pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act in the fall when the House is expected to act on its own drug pricing bill.

No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table or buying a lifesaving medication. Congress needs to act to stop Rx greed. This legislation should be at the top of the agenda when the Senate returns to Washington.

Candi Williams is the state director of AARP Alabama

8 hours ago

‘Pork’-laden proposed Jefferson County budget blasted ahead of Thursday vote

Jefferson County’s proposed 2020 support budget is under intense scrutiny amid allegations of “pork” funds and “an unconscionable lack of fiscal discipline.”

Birmingham Watch reported that the county commission recently took a non-binding, preliminary vote on the proposed budget, which would take effect on January 1 of the coming year.

Two Republicans, Commission President Jimmie Stephens and Commissioner Steve Ammons, voted against the measure. Meanwhile, Republican Commissioner Joe Knight voted with Democratic Commissioners Lashunda Scales and Sheila Tyson in favor of the proposed budget.

One of the controversial proposed budgetary items is a $1.225 million “public service fund.”

Stephens explained that he voted against the proposed budget because it funded many programs he thought should be paid for through commissioners’ discretionary spending.

“Each commissioner has $225,000 for such expenditures,” he told Birmingham Watch. “I remind you that we had to borrow money from general fund reserves and economic development fund balance to pave our roads. We funded the sewer relief fund and the construction of storm shelters. I fully support those efforts, and I am disappointed that the commission added so many pork projects.”

Ammons also has serious concerns.

“I was not comfortable, number one, with the amount of money that was being spent, and some of the things it was going to I didn’t agree with,” he advised, per Birmingham Watch. “There are way too many questions for us to just be throwing money at things. It’s just irresponsible, in my estimation.”

After Birmingham Watch’s article on the subject was published, former Commission President David Carrington sent an email to the current commissioners, expressing his “blunt” opposition to the proposal and the result of the test-vote.

This email was obtained by Yellowhammer News on Tuesday (mere hours after it was sent) and warns that the current proposed budget is “scarily similar to the historical root causes that led the last Commission to file, what was at the time, the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.”

After outlining in detail his issues with the proposed budget and asking for relevant data in the form of a Freedom of Information Act request, Carrington called on the commissioners to pump the brakes on holding a final vote on the measure.

While the Jefferson County Commission has until September 30 to hold this official budget vote, they are currently scheduled to do so at their meeting on Thursday.

Carrington’s full email as follows:

Commissioners,

After reading Solomon Crenshaw’s Birmingham Watch article on the County’s proposed General Fund budget, I have to ask, “What are you thinking?”

To be blunt, the County’s proposed General Fund Budget appears to display an unconscionable lack of fiscal discipline, scarily similar to the historical root causes that led the last Commission to file, what was at the time, the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. It clearly reflects a “spend today without considering tomorrow” attitude.

Based on Crenshaw’s article, two glaring problems with the proposed General Fund budget are readily apparent.

First and foremost, the proposed budget is unconstitutional, because the Sewer Relief Fund violates Section 94 of the Alabama Constitution, which states “Municipalities [are] not to grant public money or lend credit to private persons or corporations. The legislature shall not have power to authorize any county, city, town, or other subdivision of this state to lend its credit, or to grant public money or [any] thing of value in aid of, or to any individual, association, or corporation whatsoever …” The last Commission spent countless hours trying to make a similar fund work, to no avail. These funds need to be raised from the public.

Second, the bottom of the waterfall on the special one cent sales tax is being misused. It was recognized and acknowledged that some $15-$17 million at the bottom of the waterfall each year would be used to fund ongoing operations, but the remainder was to be primarily used for funding contingencies and building reserves.

Among other things, it is my current understanding that an additional $1,125,000 million in district “pork” funds ($225,000 per commissioner) and $1,225,000 for a new “Public Service Fund” are also coming out of the bottom of the waterfall (after the $15-$17 million). This new fund includes (1) items that should be funded out of each Commissioner’s $225,000 District Funds (like the ACTA in Trussville); (2) items that shouldn’t be funded at all (like the $250,000 to the transit authority on top of the $2,000,000 they are already getting from the sales tax proceeds); and (3) items that should be included in the $15-$17 million for ongoing operations (like TASC).

Based on the Freedom of Information act, I am formally requesting …
• a complete line item proposed budget for next fiscal year;
• a year-to-date comparison of the original budget to the actual expenditures for the current fiscal year;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the entire waterfall expenditures year-to-date and in the proposed budget;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the Road and Bridge Fund year-to-date and in the proposed budget;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the entire Economic Development Fund year-to-date and in the proposed budget;

  • included should be the rationale, resolution and agreement for the $5,000,000 the Commission “borrowed” from this fund for Roads – this is a precedent that concerns me greatly;
  • in addition, I would remind the Commissioners that there is a significant difference in “economic impact” which already exists, like the Magic City Classic, and “economic development” which results in job creation and additional tax revenues, like Shipt;
  • while I am not opposed to using “Economic Development Funds” to land a project like Amazon (where road improvements were critical), I am opposed to a single penny of this fund to be used for anything other than pure economic development – this is exactly what the last Commission represented to the citizens, the legislature, the rating agencies and the warrant holders in order to secure the one cent sales tax refunding;

• a detailed listing of the budget cuts [by department with descriptions and amounts] that were made by the commissioners during the budget hearings;
• a detailed listing of any transfers “out of” and “in to” Fund Balance year-to-date and in the proposed budget; and
• all cash amounts budgeted for contingencies and reserves in the proposed budget.

As a citizen of Jefferson County with “a lot of blood on the trail” to nurse the County back to financial health, I urge you to vote, “no” on the proposed budget and to “go back to the drawing board” to develop a fiscally disciplined budget that doesn’t tap the bottom of the waterfall for more than $15-$17 million for the General Fund. The remainder – or at least a minimum of $10 million, approximately 5% of this year’s General Fund budget – should be used to fund contingencies and build reserves. Otherwise, this Commission is beginning to move the County toward a “slippery slope” that could very well lead to a future bankruptcy.

It doesn’t have to be that way!

The economy is cyclical. The sales tax decline the County experienced late in the last decade will occur again. We just don’t know when. That’s why cash reserves are so important to an organization’s financial health and stability.

Which leads me to one final question, what’s the rush? The budget doesn’t have to be approved until September 30 – that’s almost 2 months away! There is plenty of time to get it right.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Lake Guntersville ranked nation’s second-best for fishing by Bassmaster

Lake Guntersville was recently ranked by Bassmaster as one of America’s best lakes for fishing.

WAFF reported that the popular magazine ranked Lake Guntersville second in its national top-100 list.

While the Alabama lake has been on the list every year Bassmaster released the rankings, this is Lake Guntersville’s highest ever spot.

Dave Precht of Bassmaster explained to WAFF, “We try to tell the readers of Bassmaster the very best places they can go and catch fish and big fish, so that’s what it’s based on, numbers and size of fish.”

Lake Guntersville has a large economic impact on the surrounding area.

“They come in and buy all their stuff, their gas, their supplies, they spend the night, they eat out and so we really appreciate the anglers that come in and utilize our lake,” Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar told WAFF.

This is expected to be magnified when Lake Guntersville hosts the 50th Bassmaster Classic’s fishing competition in 2020.

RELATED: Bassmaster Classic expected to lure economic boost to Birmingham region

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

