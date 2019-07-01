Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Episode 15: Most heartbreaking losses

DrunkAubie discusses the end of college baseball season, Rick Flair’s stepson at Auburn and teases some huge upcoming interviews on the show.

Also, after losing to Mississippi State in the College World Series and Virginia in the Final Four, what are some of Auburn’s most heartbreaking losses?

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

41 mins ago

Mobile to study fares, ridership if Amtrak returns to city

The Mobile City Council is delaying a proposal that endorsed the return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast through Mobile.

City officials recently delayed a resolution that would have asked Gov. Kay Ivey to commit state funds necessary to return Amtrak service to the region, AL.com reported.

Ivey had said earlier this month that she needs more information before the state commits funding to help restore Amtrak service.

In Mobile, council members say they want more time to consider information about fares, ridership and logistical issues.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson expressed concern about passenger trains potentially blocking access to the city’s cruise-ship terminal.

Councilman Joel Daves also questioned Amtrak ridership interest in Mobile.

“I want to be absolutely clear, I am not opposed to the return of passenger rail service,” Daves said. “I think it’s too early to move ahead with respect to this resolution asking the governor to move forward. There are too many unanswered questions.”

Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina caused heavy damage in 2005.

The potential return of passenger trains has been in various stages of discussion on the Gulf Coast for more than five years, AL.com reported.

The overall costs to restore the service are estimated at $65.9 million.

Mississippi ($15 million) and Louisiana ($10 million) have already dedicated their portions for the project. Alabama, at around $2.7 million or less, remains uncommitted, the news site reported.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Trump meets with Kim Jong-un, Doug Jones thinks he’s smarter than you, Merrill dismisses conflict claims and more …

7. Public magnet school for cyber and engineering will open in 2020

  • The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville will be led by current Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey, will reportedly include slots for roughly 300 students from around the state of Alabama with at least two from every county and the school will have on-campus housing for students.
  • While the school is a public school, it has also received a substantial amount of private donations from private entities including Redstone Federal Credit Union, who announced a $3 million donation to the school.

6. Biden in hot water again

  • During a campaign fundraiser hosted in Seattle, Washington, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that five years ago it was acceptable to make “fun of a gay waiter.” His comment immediately struck a chord with his audience and people shouted, “Not in Seattle!”
  • Oddly, Biden is the person responsible for pushing Obama to recognize gay marriage, but these repeated gaffes and controversies could be starting to pull his campaign back to earth as he lost 10 points after the first two debates.

5. Media continue its advocacy for irresponsible expectant mothers, Jeff Co. DA about to toss case

  • AL.com has long advocated for mothers who harm their children with drug use during pregnancy, and now they are publishing pieces pushing for Marshae Jones to not be charged after putting her child at risk by starting a fight that ended in a shooting that killed the unborn child. Their advocacy is working
  • Jones’ attorney, Mark White, plans to file a motion to dismiss charges against her. He says that the indictment has many errors and he believes it was politically motivated to begin with. He went on to say that the indictment is an “unprecedented, inappropriate charge that is not permitted under the law in Alabama.”

4. Gary Palmer wants you to know how many abortions are happening

  • U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) is working to make sure that accurate counts of abortions are reported to the Center of Disease Control & Prevention. Palmer has said it is necessary to know how many abortions or attempted abortions occur for public health research and when determining policy.
  • Currently, states can withhold data on abortions, and Palmer wants to standardize the reporting process. If passed, the bill would require states to report the number of abortions performed and the number of failed abortion attempts where the child lived. Penalties for withholding or falsifying data would result in lost eligibility for funding from Medicaid for family planning services temporarily.

3. John Merrill dismisses conflict of interest claims once again

  • With Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill running for U.S. Senate, journalists and social media are abuzz with claims that he has the same issues they errantly claimed Georgia’s secretary of state had when he was running for governor in 2018.
  • The ploy here is as transparent as it sounds. The idea is cast doubt upon Merrill’s integrity without making any actual claims, but it won’t work here. Merrill has been knocking down dubious and politically motivated allegations for months.

2. Doug Jones thinks insulting his constituents will get him reelected

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continues to prove he has no interest in winning his reelection campaign in 2020 with his latest comments about how he understood the issues surrounding his vote against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
  • Jones says his vote was based on how angry Kavanaugh was about being accused of multiple sex crimes. He explained, “If somebody had acted that way with you and you saw that kind of demeanor, I don’t think you would have hired that person,” and he condescendingly stated, “The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did.”

1. Trump crosses the line

  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Tucker Carlson of Fox News attended the meeting and shared that Kim sounded like an emphysema patient from all of his wheezing, adding that Trump “dominated” Kim and “towered over” him.
  • Carlson was very insistent that he believes Kim is in poor health, but also that Trump truly admires Kim for his toughness. But, despite Trump being the first sitting president to visit North Korea, many people are taking issue with his relationship with Kim.

 

4 hours ago

John Merrill: ‘Doug Jones is the poster child for fair, safe, secure elections in the state of Alabama’

Since announcing his candidacy his last week for U.S. Senate, there has been questioning whether or not Secretary of State John Merrill is capable of maintaining his role as Alabama’s chief election officer as a candidate given a potential conflict of interest.

Merrill has dismissed those claims and noted that there was no concern about a conflict of interest when he was running in 2018 for reelection to his Alabama secretary of state post.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Merrill also referenced Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brooks) and his 2017 special election win. According to Merrill, Jones is the “poster child” for “fair, safe, secure elections” in Alabama.

“Look, Doug Jones is the poster child for fair, safe, secure elections in the state of Alabama,” Merrill said. “If it were not for our office and what we’ve done in working with our local election officials to make sure the elections were fair, safe and secure, Doug Jones would not be the senator from the state of Alabama. But the people of Alabama wanted their voice heard and they elected him and that’s why his election was properly certified.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

19 hours ago

VIDEO: Tommy Tuberville discusses U.S. Senate campaign, poll shows Moore falling, border crisis escalates and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— What does new polling tell us in the Alabama Senate race?

— Are Democrats serious about actually solving the border crisis?

— What is Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) doing to prepare for 2020, and why is he focusing on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)?

Jackson and Burke are joined by former Auburn football coach and candidate for U.S. Senate Tommy Tuberville who talks about his campaign.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at Roy Moore, who is currently pretending his entry into the race for U.S. Senate is not against President Donald Trump’s desires.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

20 hours ago

Automatic Seafood & Oysters is fresh, vibrant addition to Birmingham’s dining scene

It’s easy to think of Automatic Seafood & Oysters as a singular kind of place: It looks and feels like nothing else in Birmingham, and the menu is filled with adventurous approaches to familiar (and perhaps unfamiliar) foods.

But what really makes it special are a few important partnerships: between local and regional suppliers and the kitchen, between the servers and the customers in the dining rooms, and between the husband and wife team who put it all together.

Adam Evans and Suzanne Humphries Evans work side by side – he with acclaimed kitchen skills and her with design expertise and warm hospitality – to celebrate clean, fresh flavors with friendly, gracious service in a space that is hip, modern and respectful of the past.

Automatic Seafood & Oysters opened in April in a 1940s warehouse that once was the home of the Automatic Sprinkler Co. But the buzz about its chef-owner began long before that.

Adam spent time in the kitchens of some of America’s most celebrated restaurants, from La Petite Grocery in New Orleans to Craft in New York City. Before moving back to his home state, Adam was the executive chef at Ford Fry’s The Optimist in Atlanta when the restaurant was named Esquire’s Restaurant of the Year and made Bon Appetit’s Top Ten Best New Restaurants.

He then helped Jonathan Waxman open Brezza Cucina, also in Atlanta. However, Adam’s appreciation for fresh food goes back to his childhood in Muscle Shoals, where he helped his grandfather with the family’s vegetable garden and cooked those vegetables with his mother and grandmother.

Automatic specializes in fish, although there are salads and turf-based dishes, too, like arugula with Alabama strawberries and pickled wild onions, or hanger steak with Sea Island red peas and ramp butter. There are chilled dishes like smoked mackerel with rye bread toast or octopus with yogurt, harissa and herb salad.

The shellfish and finfish are sourced primarily from the Gulf of Mexico, but Adam pulls from other coastlines, too. Most of what’s on the menu is familiar, but the combinations or preparation might be a surprise.

Consider roasted scallops with oxtail marmalade or snapper crudo with pickled ginger, crispy skin and lime, or duck fat-poached swordfish with sunchokes and pancetta vinaigrette. Some of the fishes are unusual – things like fresh-caught sardines and seasonal bycatch like hake, which Adam prepares blackened with blue crab, watercress, potato puree and green garlic butter.

“What the Gulf of Mexico has to offer is way beyond snapper and grouper,” Adam says. “There are a lot of different species that aren’t maybe common to see but are equally as delicious. It’s especially important for me to try and utilize the bycatch products, the things that they’re not targeting when they’re fishing for snapper and grouper (but) that they’re pulling in. … It’s a great opportunity for me to highlight different species from the Gulf that you don’t normally see on restaurant menus.”

The long, sleek oyster bar at Automatic is a focal point in the restaurant; as many as eight different kinds of oysters are piled high on ice. You’ll likely find Mo Boykins there. He started at Automatic as a dishwasher but told Adam he wanted to do more. Now he’s the restaurant’s main oyster shucker, as entertaining and engaging as Jose Medina Camacho and his team of friendly bartenders nearby who are creating craft cocktails like Springtime in Mexico with Lunazul blanco tequila, Vida mezcal, Herbsaint, cucumber, mint and lime.

“It’s really cool to … have people like Mo who can come in and make a difference,” Adam says. “When someone does the job they’re supposed to do, and then they ask, ‘What else I can do?’ it kind of speaks to the person, and so I’m really proud to have someone like that on the team.”

Automatic’s team is not just in the restaurant. Adam is committed to supporting farmers of all kinds – from oyster farmers in the Gulf to traditional growers closer to home. He’s says he’s delighted with the product he’s getting from regional oyster farms like Alabama’s Murder Point and Point aux Pins and with local farmers markets like the one at Pepper Place.

“We work with a lot of local farms within a couple hours radius of Birmingham and work with a lot of fishermen and boats coming out of the Gulf and Panama City and Port St. Joe. Down on the Alabama coast is a company that will call me when the fish hit the docks, and I can pick out fish (with) the guy who’s looking at what they’re unloading.

“There’s a local guy in Birmingham who is a commercial spear fisherman. So he’s been going to the Gulf for years. … I just recently received some fish that he harvested, and it’s really interesting to see the quality that he’s bringing. It’s unlike the other fish that I get because of … the way he’s harvesting it. You really see the difference.”

These fish – snapper and grouper; triggerfish and amberjack; cobia; and the invasive, nonnative lionfish – are listed as “spear-caught” on the menu and often are used in a raw preparation “so people can get a sense of the quality that they’re eating,” Adam says.

The 39-year-old chef has wanted to own a restaurant in Birmingham since he read “Frank Stitt’s Southern Table” cookbook.

“I remember reading Frank’s book and thinking, ‘This guy’s from Cullman. He’s a great chef; he’s been around. I want to do the same thing.’ I’ve always thought about coming here and doing this, and it just became time. I met Suzanne in Atlanta, and we shared similar paths; she had been in New York and I had been in New York, and she moved to Atlanta and I had moved to Atlanta. We both had goals to move back to our home state … (but also) to go out in the world and experience different cities and things and bring that knowledge back here and do something a little different.”

Suzanne, co-owner and project designer of the restaurant, is in the dining room most every night. It’s a different kind of role for her, but she says it’s the best job she’s ever had: “And I wouldn’t even call it a job. It’s really a pleasure every night to have a restaurant full of friends and family and a lot of folks that we’ve never met before.”

She was introduced to Adam one evening when dining at The Optimist, where he was executive chef. She has a master’s of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design in Washington, D.C. Her background in residential, corporate and commercial design includes work with Miles Redd and Ralph Lauren in New York City and Suzanne Kasler and Smith Hanes Studio in Atlanta.

When Adam showed the Birmingham restaurant space to Suzanne, it was a windowless warehouse filled with remnants of a dance club. But it had no neighbors on either side or upstairs, so there was room for a patio, a bocce court and room to grow. She says, “It really felt like something that would give us the opportunity to, over time, create this vision that we had formulated together.”

As far as design, she says, “We took a lot of cues from the structure itself and the time frame in which it was built. We took the 1950 Americana aesthetic and applied it as well. We wanted to create a space that felt classic but not in a re-creation … just maybe like it had been here for a while.”

She created a chic, vintage Palm Beach vibe in the private dining space with bold, vibrant wallpaper and matching drapes from Catherine Martin (a set designer and costumer who won an Oscar for “The Great Gatsby”). “It’s over-the-top. It’s theatrical. … When I saw it, it was an immediate, no-questions-asked decision:  We’ve got to use this. It’s perfect. It’s fun.”

She worked with local artisan Grant Trick of Design Industry on the restaurant’s booths and barstools with sleek, reflective channel upholstery. “We looked at antique wooden speedboats. We looked at classic cars. We looked at advertisements of fishing and boating and leisure from that time period” for the channeling and color combinations, she says.

The restaurant feels somewhat coastal, although it’s hard to figure which coast. That’s on purpose.

“We want you to sit in here, eat the freshest piece of fish possible and feel like you’re near water where that fish might have been caught earlier that morning, even though we’re … hundreds of miles from the coast. We wanted to create the feeling that water was somewhere nearby and not any particular body of water. … Maybe we’re in Florida … or on the Gulf Coast of Alabama or Louisiana. Or maybe we’re in the Hamptons.” It depends upon what you’re eating, she says. It’s all about realizing “the freshness of the dish that Adam goes to great pains to get to this landlocked city.”

The idea behind every detail, she says, is to “highlight and support what Adam is putting out of the kitchen. That’s our goal: never to take away, but it’s always to support and tell the story of his food in ways that he can’t because he’s back there cooking it.”

Adam and Suzanne will celebrate their first wedding anniversary soon, and Automatic has been a huge part of the whole of their married life. They’ve worked on the restaurant for the past two years, and they share an immense appreciation for each other.

Suzanne had never worked in restaurants, Adam points out. “And she has stepped up and has been there for every service and been there for every guest. … It’s amazing to have her out there (while) I’m in the kitchen. It’s really comforting for me. … It’s been great.”

Suzanne puts it this way: “I’m proud of him. I’m proud that we are able to do this every day, that he gets to do what he loves. I know it’s really his story and I’m lucky enough to be a part of it. … He’s so talented, but he’s so humble; that’s a wonderful combination in a human being. And so, if I can help to … tell that story and share it, then I’m happy to.”

“It’s a good time to open a restaurant in Birmingham,” Adam says. “There’s a lot of national attention.

“With Frank (Stitt) doing what he’s done over the past 30 years, he’s made it possible for me to open a restaurant at this kind of level. We’re just trying to provide really good food and a great experience and do it in a little bit of a casual atmosphere but with the food and drink and service still elevated and attentive and detail-oriented.

“Birmingham has been great. It’s really amazing to see the support and the response to something that we work so hard on,” Adam says. “That’s the whole reason we do this, right? To have people come in and to have them enjoy it and have a good experience.”

“I think the biggest compliment that we have received is from a guest who wrote back to let us know that she felt at home,” Suzanne adds. “I think that the feeling of comfort and satisfaction on all levels and being taken care of in a way that you do, in fact, feel at home, is something we strive for every night.”

Automatic Seafood & Oysters

2824 5th Ave. S.

Birmingham, Alabama 35233 (in the Lakeview neighborhood)

205-580-1600

Open every day for dinner

Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

www.automaticseafood.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

