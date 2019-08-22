Episode 1: SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic
Dale Jackson is joined by the SEC Network personality and WJOX-FM’s Three Man Front host Cole Cubelic.
Dale Jackson is joined by the SEC Network personality and WJOX-FM’s Three Man Front host Cole Cubelic.
Wednesday at an informational meeting for members of the Mobile County legislative delegation, things got a little heated between Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper and State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne).
According to Mobile’s FOX 10 WALA’s Tyler Fingert, Cooper had previously planned not to speak at the meeting. That would have been keeping in line with what appears to be Cooper’s low-profile as the I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge brouhaha has transpired.
However, he broke that silence and spoke for a little more than 20 minutes about the hurdles he and his agency had faced in getting the project in line with what he said were requirements of the Federal Highway Administration and the issues with the Mobile County and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO) potentially removing the project on their long-term Transportation Improvement Plans (TIP).
At the tail end of his remarks, Cooper and Simpson engaged in a back-and-forth about the Mobile delegation’s role in opposing the project and a potential vote on it by both the Mobile and Baldwin County delegation with Cooper warning Simpson about the responsibility he was taking.
Cooper accused Simpson of opposing the project without asking questions first, referring to a letter the Mobile County delegation had sent to Gov. Kay Ivey. However, Simpson, who is a member of both the Mobile and Baldwin delegations, refuted Cooper’s claim by pointing to a meeting attended by Baldwin County legislators that was held in Spanish Fort earlier in the summer.
For that meeting, in particular, the Baldwin County delegation had prepared a list of questions for Cooper, which Cooper later acknowledged having addressed.
Exchange as follows:
COOPER: I want to run on. I’ve got a phone call I’ve got to leave for. But I didn’t intend to speak today. But I want you to leave, with these folks trying to be nice and deal with the professional things that they do without I having said to you – you need to understand if I don’t satisfy the Federal Highway Administration there will be nothing.
I need you to understand bluntly that I have not spent begging and cajoling to approve a document and paying these people to do the same just because I like doing it. It’s what was required to get to this point – to give you the option to object to funding the road. That option can only come to you if I can get to you the information you need to know what option you’re voting on.
And I can’t get it in the position you’ve put me in.
SIMPSON: I haven’t seen anything where we get a vote.
COOPER: I beg your pardon?
SIMPSON: The first time you’ve …
COOPER: Sir, you’ve never asked for a vote on anything, but —
SIMPSON: I’m asking for a vote –
(CROSSTALK)
COOPER: And I’m telling you, I’ll recommend to the governor she let you vote on it.
(CROSSTALK)
COOPER: I will. I’ll recommend to the governor that she let the two delegations vote on it and I’ll further recommend we don’t do it if there’s not a majority in each delegation.
SIMPSON: That sounds wonderful. That is a huge step today.
COOPER: I’m fine.
SIMPSON: Until this point, following the process of going through what we have done, we have no control. Under the law, currently you don’t have to ask us to ask for a vote. It goes to the toll authority.
COOPER: Sir, I’m trying to listen to you patiently.
SIMPSON: OK.
COOPER: All you’ve done that I’m aware of is condemn the project before you ever asked a single question about it.
SIMPSON: Where have you seen I’ve condemned the project?
COOPER: You signed a resolution opposing the project.
SIMPSON: We signed the resolution asking for a better answer.
COOPER: No, you signed the resolution opposing the project.
(CROSSTALK)
COOPER: You didn’t ask a single question. None of –
SIMPSON: When didn’t I ask questions?
COOPER: None of you asked a single question before you did that.
SIMPSON: Sir, have you talked … just because we didn’t have a question you, we didn’t ask questions?
COOPER: All I know is you didn’t ask me anything.
SIMPSON: OK, the Baldwin delegation sent up a letter with about 22 questions — we sent up to you. You came down to Spanish Fort and answered these questions because you wanted to have them in writing, correct?
COPPER: Correct.
SIMPSON: So please don’t say we didn’t ask questions.
COOPER: The Mobile delegation as a delegation asked no questions.
SIMPSON: I’m in both, so don’t say I didn’t ask questions.
COOPER: Sir, I’m proud you are and I don’t wish to argue with you. But I’ll make that recommendation to the governor. But you as a body need to understand you can have that control. With that control comes great responsibility.
SIMPSON: Absolutely.
COOPER: And we’ll present alternatives to you but you need to help us get in a position we can do that.
SIMPSON: There is nothing in the law, and I’m sorry – I go back to the law. We can take your word all day long that you’re going to give us the opportunity to vote on it. But there is nothing in the law that requires this.
COOPER: Sir, I told you that I would recommend to the governor that she put that in writing.
SIMPSON: That means nothing.
COOPER: Well, then I’m going to have real difficulty pleasing you if my word means nothing and if the governor puts it in writing that means nothing. I don’t know what else I can do.
SIMPSON: This is the first time you have approached us. This is the very first time that has been discussed. So please don’t put it back to I haven’t asked question, because I have asked questions —
COOPER: We don’t need to go over whether you did or didn’t. I apologize for saying that.
(CROSSTALK)
COOPER: Is that a path forward?
SIMPSON: We’re trying to find a middle ground.
COOPER: I’m saying, is that a path forward, if the governor would do that? And I don’t know if she will.
SIMPSON: If the governor would allow us to vote, absolutely.
COOPER: I’ll recommend that to her.
SIMPSON: You can put that recommendation on a piece of paper and she can say no.
COOPER: If she does that, will you ask the MPO to put it back in the TIP?
SIMPSON: If you get it in writing first.
COOPER: I said if she does that —
SIMPSON: If you put it in writing that says I will put it to the delegation and let them answer the question, then I will recommend that.
COOPER: — will you ask the MPO to put it back in the TIP?
SIMPSON: If you get it in writing that says —
COOPER: I’ll make that recommendation.
SIMPSON: I think that’s it.
COOPER: You’ve caught it. I hope you’re ready to skin it.
Following the event, Simpson explained to FOX 10 why he saw his questioning of Cooper necessary.
“The purpose of this meeting was to ask questions, and I’m not going to apologize for asking tough questions,” Simpson said. “The project went from $850 million to $2.1 billion, and I think it’s fair to just ask questions, ‘how?’”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.
With Auburn announcing Bo Nix the starter at quarterback, DrunkAubie reconvenes to react and answer listeners’ questions about the freshman. DrunkAubie also discusses the top traditions and top mascots in college football and offers up some advice for the upcoming season.
State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) on Wednesday told Yellowhammer News that he will not run in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary against Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
Rogers began considering a potential bid towards the tail-end of the Alabama legislature’s regular session this spring. At that time, he told Yellowhammer News, “I don’t want to run a campaign just to run. I want to run to win.”
He said he needed to raise $500,000 in order to be competitive.
However, after testing the waters for months, Rogers has concluded that he cannot raise sufficient funds, saying Jones’ war chest was too much to overcome in a primary. Rogers previously challenged Jones to a public debate, which Alabama’s junior senator ignored.
The state representative from Jefferson County on Wednesday also commented on the ongoing battle that has pitted Jones and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against the leadership of the Alabama Democratic Party and the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC).
Rogers said that he disagreed with the charges of racism against Jones made by the state party’s secretary, Val Bright, who last week penned an open letter saying that Jones and the DNC were targeting “blacks” in their effort to overhaul the party’s structure and leadership.
“Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins,” Bright stated.
“In other words, as long as we’re working in the fields all is well, but when we move to positions of authority, a challenge begins,” she added. “From slavery through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, we are constantly being shown how little respect blacks receive for being hard working and loyal.”
Rogers advised that he does not believe Jones to be a racist.
“Because Alabama is a conservative state, and you’ve got to have some conservatives in the legislature (Congress) — I hate to say that, but it is Alabama, and if you’re going to run for a statewide office, you’ve got to be in the middle of the road,” Rogers said. “And Doug knows that. I mean — I don’t like some of the things he does to show his ‘conservatism,’ but if you want to be expecting to win against a Republican, you’ve got to show some conservatism.”
Rogers continued to say Jones is still his friend and has been “for a long time.”
“I don’t think he’s racist, I wouldn’t dare call him a racist,” Rogers concluded.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced this week that it has been honored by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers with a Milestone Plaque for a 1987 physics discovery.
The discovery of superconductivity at 93 Kelvin occurred on January 29, 1987, and the dedication of the award recognizes “the impact of the world’s first material to superconduct above the technologically significant temperature of liquid nitrogen.”
UAH said in a release posted to its website, “The material that is the subject of the discovery was first conceived, synthesized, and tested in a UAH physics laboratory in Wilson Hall. It has been referred to by some science writers as one of physics’ ‘Holy Grails.’ The discovery prompted an American Physical Society meeting in March of 1987 to become known as ‘The Woodstock of Physics.'”
The site added, “By crossing the 77 Kelvin barrier and making superconductivity possible at the temperature of the much more affordable and easily used coolant liquid nitrogen, the material discovered at UAH opened up a realm of more practical superconductivity applications.”
The site also noted that superconductors have been useful in powerful electromagnets, such as those used in MRI and NMR machines, maglev trains, and fusion reactor research; low-loss electrical power cables; fast fault current limiters; fast digital circuits; sensitive detection and measurement of magnetism, subatomic particles, and light, along with radio-frequency and microwave filters.
The UAH material has been used in high field magnets (holding the current record of 45.5 Tesla), electric power cables, fault current limiters, and radio-frequency filters.
A bronze plaque, which was presented on Monday, will be mounted outside the room that once served as the superconductivity laboratory at UAH.
The plaque reads as follows:
On this site, a material consisting of yttrium, barium, copper, and oxygen was first conceived, synthesized, tested, and — on 29 January 1987 — found to exhibit stable and reproducible superconductivity at 93 Kelvin. This marked the first time the phenomenon had been unambiguously achieved above 77 Kelvin, the boiling point of liquid nitrogen, thus enabling more practical and widespread use of superconductors.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
A popular refrain in American politics today is that “Americans want stricter gun laws.”
Is that true? Sort of.
NPR released the following poll results:
60% of Americans want “stricter gun laws.”
85% of Democrats want “stricter gun laws.”
58% of independents want “stricter gun laws.”
39% of Republicans want “stricter gun laws.”
But what does that mean?
Here is what the “March for Our Lives” proponents have started pushing for in something they called the “Peace Plan.”
1. Change the standards of gun ownership
2. Halve the rate of gun deaths in 10 years
3. Accountability for the gun lobby and industry
4. Name a director of gun violence prevention
5. Generate community-based solutions
It is a wishlist of ideas, some popular, some unpopular. Some of the ideas are unconstitutional and most are ineffective feel-good ideas or vindictive uses of the federal government power to punish their enemies.
Do Americans want gun registry and licensing?
The CNN report of the “Peace Plan” states, “The first prong of the plan calls for legislation that would ‘raise the national standard for gun ownership’ through several mechanisms, including a national licensing and registry system.
Yes, 70% of Americans favor “Requiring all privately-owned guns to be registered with the police.”
This is unconstitutional.
How about a handgun ban?
The CNN report explains, “The plan calls for a review of the 2008 Supreme Court decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which overturned a ban on handguns in the nation’s capital and upheld the view that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to own a gun for personal use.”
No, a 2018 poll says 71% oppose that.
But the request is for a “review” of the ruling by who?
“By directing the Justice Department to review the decision and ensuring the next generation of federal judges appointed by the President have ‘a different interpretation of the Second Amendment,'” the report outlines.
So, a litmus test to all future judges in order to change the 2nd Amendment to only appoint people that will declare what is currently unconstitutional is now constitutional?
Aren’t these the same people who scream about precedent and demand that the Roe v. Wade ruling be held as an untouchable benchmark in American history?
How about a punishing of their political opponents with the force of government?
The CNN report says, “The plan also calls for the investigation of the National Rifle Association by the Federal Election Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.”
This is a stunning request here. There is no indication the NRA is out breaking laws, but gun-grabbers want to use government entities to take them on?
This mentality is exactly why the 2nd Amendment exists.
Tyranny, even by the majority, is still tyranny.
Shouldn’t we be wary when the same people that want to punish you for wrong-think also want to talk about gun registries and gun-confiscation?
The “no one wants your guns” charade is over.
Make no mistake, these people want your guns.
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.