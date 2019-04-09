Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

Episode 06: March Madness turns into April sadness

DrunkAubie reacts to the tough loss to Virginia, reflects on the great run and reads what listeners enjoyed the most about the season. “Big If True” is back, and members of the media that hated on Auburn get roasted (again) to help cope with the devastating loss.

47 mins ago

Report: Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile among American cities most in danger of housing crash

According to a report, Montgomery is one of the 10 cities across the nation most likely to experience a housing crash this year, while Birmingham ranked 12 in the same undesirable metric.

Fox Business, building off of a new GOBankingRates study, warned on Monday, “[M]any cities around the country are in danger of a housing crash this year.”

In the study, GoBankingRates analyzed data on 175 of the largest American cities.

Researchers then used key factors, including the percentage of homes with mortgages with negative equity (also known as “underwater”), meaning the home is currently worth less than the total cost of the mortgage, along with the city’s mortgage delinquency rate from Zillow’s February 2019 index.

The personal finance website’s report also calculated each area’s homeowner vacancy rate and rental rate using data from the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, combined with foreclosure rates from RealtyTrac.

To make the list, cities had to have rates of negative equity in excess of 8.2 percent, which is the national average rate of homes “underwater.”

Birmingham was ranked 12 most in danger of a housing crash in 2019, with Montgomery coming in at number 10.

GOBankingRates wrote, “Birmingham’s 26.5% of mortgages underwater is more than triple the rate of the country overall, though Alabama’s capital Montgomery is actually worse in this regard. Another area where Birmingham housing suffers is in its rental vacancy rate, which at 9% is far above the national average of 6.1%.”

For Montgomery, 28.2 percent of mortgages are underwater.

The report outlined, “Well over a quarter of Montgomery homes are underwater on their mortgage. Alabama’s capital has a better foreclosure rate than Birmingham, but with one in every 1,772 homes in foreclosure, Montgomery’s foreclosure rate is far above the U.S. average.”

While not faring quite as poorly, Mobile was also named in the top-40 of most at risk cities.

Coming in at 27, Alabama’s coastal city has 16.1 percent of its mortgages underwater.

“Mobile is certainly cheaper to live in than most other cities. However, Mobile’s housing leaves much to be desired. One in six homes with a mortgage has negative equity. In the meantime, 11.9% of rental units are unoccupied, giving Mobile the fourth-highest rental vacancy rate in the study,” GOBankingRates said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Connie Hudson is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Few people have made as much – and as diverse – of an impact in coastal Alabama as Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

Over the last 30  or so years, Hudson has served her community in just about every way imaginable — and that stood true before she ever ran for public office. With a true public servant’s heart, she has voluntarily invested her time, energy, talent and passion into the place she proudly calls home.

Before her election in 2010 as the District Two representative on the Mobile County Commission, Hudson served nine years on the Mobile City Council.

She has participated in historic economic development initiatives such as site selections for the ThyssenKrupp Steel Plant (now AM/NS Calvert); the Austal USA shipbuilding facility; Airbus’ U.S. Manufacturing Facility at the Brookley Aeroplex and A220 expansion; and the Walmart Distribution and Amazon Sortation Centers.

However, it is not the grandeur of these projects – and many others – that drive Hudson to serve. For her, public service is truly about giving back, as she explained to Yellowhammer News.

“Absolutely the most rewarding aspects of my career as an elected official are the opportunities that my positions have afforded me to spearhead projects and ideas that positively impact the lives of others,” Hudson emphasized. “My experiences in bringing project ideas to fruition have been tremendously fulfilling.”

She outlined that she is most proud of a handful of community-centric projects, highlighting her passion for making a tangible difference in the everyday lives of hard-working Alabamians.

This included two senior center projects that were spearheaded by Hudson’s office in order to provide increased access to recreational amenities for senior citizens in west Mobile County.

Then there is the Mobile County Soccer Complex project, which will be developed in phases and eventually include ten tournament quality lighted soccer fields, as well as a championship field with bleachers, irrigation, restroom/concession facilities, entrance road improvements, landscaping and parking.

Hudson added, “I am also very proud of the Mobile County Recycling Center which my office spearheaded and that has more than doubled the annual volume of recyclables collected in Mobile County since it began operating.”

While her time as an elected official has already produced a lasting legacy of achievement for the benefit of present and future generations, Hudson touched so many lives long before she ever swore her first oath of office.

A graduate of Troy University, Hudson is a passionate education advocate. She served in numerous volunteer positions to advance this advocacy, including president of the Mobile County Council of PTA’s, board member of the Alabama PTA, board member for the Mobile Area Education Foundation, chairwoman of Citizens for Better Education and E. R. Dickson Elementary School PTA president. Hudson is an honorary life member of the Alabama PTA and has raised thousands of dollars through grant writing to supplement learning resources and arts education for the Mobile County Public School System.

Hudson is especially proud of her volunteer work to improve public education in Mobile County through county level and school-based PTA’s and her work with Citizens For Better Education, the county-wide educational advocacy group which she co-founded.

Her list of civic involvement would take up its own chapter in a book, including serving as a former or current board member of the Mobile Arts Council, America’s Junior Miss, Providence Hospital, Providence Health System, Business Innovation Center, Alabama State Port Authority and Mobile County Health Department. Hudson is also an Academy of Real Estate graduate who received licensure by the Alabama Real Estate Commission.

While her list of achievements has grown long, it was not an especially easy path to getting here for Hudson.

But, through hard work and determination, she is now an example for girls across the state who may aspire to run for office one day.

“During my initial election campaigns, I was challenged to work extra hard to earn trust and confidence and to prove my credentials as being qualified to be elected to the office,” Hudson said, speaking to the unique challenge of being a woman in a traditionally male arena. “I believe that challenge was mitigated when citizens came to understand my leadership style, my accessibility, my results-oriented attention to details, and developed an understanding and trust that my top priority was improving the lives of citizens throughout our community.”

While it has not always been easy, she stressed that serving the public is well worth the extra work.

“My advice to all girls aspiring to be an elected official one day is stay sharply focused on your plans and objectives regardless of the obstacles that you encounter along the way. I have found persistence to be, by far, the most important trait in getting goals accomplished,” Hudson concluded. “Never give up!”

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to name Commissioner Connie Hudson a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Cam Ward: Punishing violence, recognizing the dignity of work and the possibility of redemption

Police officers, sheriffs and district attorneys do heroic work every day to lock up criminals and keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. Yet many parts of our criminal justice system are broken, and layers of bureaucracy and a thicket of self-serving fees and outdated rules create barriers for people who have already paid their debt to society. Thankfully, in Alabama, a consensus of law-and-order conservatives and left-leaning liberals has begun to reform the system to make sure that justice is served swiftly, but fairly.

For instance, right now there are 783 places in Alabama’s laws and regulations where, if a person has committed a crime, they are forever barred from receiving various occupational licenses. Frankly, this is part of a larger problem where we have way too many layers of bureaucratic licensure requirements, many of which seemed designed to create barriers to entry for aspiring young workers, rather than actually protecting consumers.

For people who have served their full sentence, once justice has been done, they should be able to get a job to feed their family, contribute to society, and lessen the chance that they fall back into crime. Senate Bill 163, which the State Senate approved this last week by a 34-0 vote, says that once a person has served their full sentence and paid all restitution, they can petition a judge to obtain an order of limited relief — once obtained, an occupational licensing board or commission is prohibited from automatically denying a certification to someone who has such an order. The board or commission must give the case a fair hearing. This is conservative criminal justice reform that recognizes the dignity of work.

On the civil litigation side, if you are wronged or injured, your day in court shouldn’t depend on whether you can pay a court’s processing fees, most of which are designed to cover internal court costs. That is a pay-to-play system where only the wealthy can afford to have their grievances heard. That’s why I am also sponsoring a bill that will allow a judge in civil cases to waive docket fees if a person before the court is in financial hardship. The State Legislature has a duty to adequately fund the courts, while the courts themselves, as much as possible, need to cut down on the number of fees that are assessed. A person of low means shouldn’t have to choose between paying a fee or having their case heard.

Along similar lines, nearly everyone (especially in rural areas) needs a car or truck to get to work and school. Currently, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) can suspend your driver’s license for failure to pay a traffic fine. That’s an especially harsh penalty for single mothers and the many people who are driving between towns to bus tables at lunch and unload freight at warehouses at night to make ends meet. I have filed SB16 to prevent ALEA from suspending drivers’ licenses if a judge has hard evidence that the person in question is indigent. We shouldn’t take away the ability to work from people over a traffic fine.

On the flip side, harsh and complete justice should be meted out to violent criminals. Yet over and over again, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has made puzzling decisions to commute sentences or allow prison inmates to get out on parole, years before a full sentence has been served. That failure of duty by the Board has had tragic consequences. In July of 2018, Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was charged with the brutal killings of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s 7-year-old great-grandson. Spencer, a man with a violent rap sheet going back to the early 1980s, had been granted parole by the Board in November of 2017 and released from prison in January.

Working with Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, I have written a bill that will rein in the Board — if SB42 is approved, all Class A felons (these are rapists, murderers, drug kingpins, and human traffickers) will be ineligible for parole until 85% of their sentence or 15 years has been served. The members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles haven’t abided by their own guidelines. This bill, should it become law, will force them to toe the line.

Cam Ward represents District 14 in the Alabama State Senate, which includes all or parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties. He
serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @SenCamWard

17 hours ago

True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation?

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama currently ranks 50th in state and local tax collections.  With the 10-cent gas tax increase, Alabama’s per-capita total state and local tax burden will STILL rank 50th in the nation.  Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

19 hours ago

Alabama beer distributors deliver vital message in Washington, D.C.

Alabama’s independent beer distributors are convening with their counterparts from every state in the nation this week at a national conference to deliver a compelling message to lawmakers. As local companies, we want members of Congress to know why their support for independent, Main Street businesses and our workers is essential.

Today, major metropolitan areas are enjoying a bustling economy, but as many Alabamians recognize, the benefits have failed to reach deeply into some rural and underserved neighborhoods. Independent beer distributors stand in contrast to this trend, a model for what’s possible for America’s main streets if leaders enact the right policy environment.

The Yellowhammer State’s 39 beer distributors employ nearly 2,500 hardworking men and women in well-compensated jobs. We pay more $149 million each year in wages and salaries and deliver nearly $1 billion in total economic impact. Not only do we contribute almost $126 million annually in taxes, but we also help collect county and state beer levies, which fund education and many other indispensable state services.

Notably, much of our activity takes place in smaller towns across the state. And by serving as the independent link between brewers and retailers, beer distributors prevent monopolies and encourage innovation. This has helped fuel the rise of local craft breweries and allows each brewery to compete in the marketplace on a level playing field.

Just a decade ago, grassroots advocates pushed to rollback Alabama’s brewing restrictions. They helped spark a new wave of experimental and heritage-focused beer making. And Alabama’s independent beer distributors have been there every step of the way, leveraging our marketing expertise, infrastructure and relationships with licensed retailers to ensure these local breweries’ innovative products get their fair share of shelf and tap space.

Due to the combined efforts of producers and wholesalers, Birmingham rapidly became one of the nation’s fastest-growing craft beer markets. Places like Avondale have been revitalized by breweries, and Mobile is seeing upstarts turn abandoned buildings into energetic neighborhoods, attracting restaurants and other entertainment venues to grow alongside them.

The contributions of Alabama’s beer distributors do not end with our economic impacts, however. We also give back with generous contributions to charities, events and development efforts designed to ensure a rising tide floats all Alabama businesses and families to new heights.

These are the details we’re sharing with legislators this week in Washington, D.C., in addition to using what we learn in our nation’s capital to generate greater benefits for our neighbors back home. For example, updates on regulatory compliance will ensure we continue to deliver a safe, legal product, so consumers never have to worry about the dangerous, tainted beers that are all too common in other countries like Mexico and India.

Every Alabama beer distributor is proud to play a part in a sector that thrives on the original American values of fair competition and family-focused enterprise. We’re especially glad that our passion for the age-old craft of beer empowers us to deliver for Alabama communities, and we hope federal and state policymakers will support us in our constant efforts to do more.

Michael Schilleci is the president of Supreme Beverage Company, Inc., a fourth-generation beer wholesaler in Birmingham, Ala., and is the National Beer Wholesalers Association chairman of the board.

