4 hours ago

Episode 05: Final Four Chuma

DrunkAubie offers up a quick reaction to the Auburn Tigers basketball team beating Kentucky without Chuma Okeke to reach the Final Four.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

7 hours ago

Xtreme Concepts Racing rides into victory lane again

Alabama-based NASCAR team Xtreme Concepts Racing saw Kyle Busch drive the iK9 No. 18 into victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch took the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

It was Busch’s 95th overall win in the series and third this year in the iK9 car.

An exuberant Busch jumped out of his car in victory lane, thanked iK9, a division of Xtreme Concepts, and then gave an honest assessment of an up and down day on the track in Fort Worth.

“This Toyota Supra was awesome today,” Busch said. “It was really fast on the long run I could just never get people away from me on the front side of the run to get settled into my rhythm and be able to go. Every time I got to the outside, people would just drive by me on the bottom. Then when I’d get to the inside, somebody would bust it on the outside on me and make me loose.”

Busch ended up getting out of it what he needed.

“A fast race car once I could get rolling,” he described.

The alliance between Xtreme Concepts and Joe Gibbs Racing has paid off well, with wins in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The Xfinity Series heads to Tennessee this week for racing in close quarters at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

8 hours ago

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Major General Sheryl Gordon’s motto perfectly encapsulates this trailblazing Alabamian: “Have a mentor and be a mentor.”

Gordon, the first female to ever command the Alabama National Guard as the state adjutant general, followed her father’s and brother’s footsteps when she entered officer candidate school after graduation from Selma High School and then college. She has been breaking down barriers ever since, whether it was being commissioned as second lieutenant in 1981 or becoming the first female general officer in state history in 2009.

However, at every point along the way, Gordon has done more than carve a path for others to follow — she has gone out of her way, as a personal mission, to bring others along with her throughout her leadership journey.

This has been evident not just in her estimable military service, as Gordon was also an educator for two decades at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City where she taught chemistry for 10 years before becoming vice principal.

Whether it was helping military subordinates or her students, day-in, day-out, Gordon has exemplified what it means to be a true public servant.

“The most rewarding part of my journey has been witnessing the military, civilian, and personal successes of young soldiers and airmen,” she told Yellowhammer News. “It is very similar to my experiences as a high school teacher and administrator. You are always pleased to see that your students have become confident and productive members of society. I view my job now, just as I did in education, to provide the soldiers and airmen the proper training and opportunities for them to excel in their lives.”

For aspiring professionals and students alike, it certainly does not hurt to have a role model like Gordon to emulate, too.

She assumed her duties as the 42nd adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard on July 28, 2017. In this position, she advises the governor on military affairs and commands the Alabama Army and Air National Guard and its more than 12,000 citizen soldiers and airmen.

Gordon’s resume is as impressive as you will come across. Immediately prior to her current role, she respectively served as executive director of the National Guard Association of Alabama, assistant adjutant general and commander of 62nd Troop Command in Montgomery. Having been awarded over a dozen different medals and ribbons, including the Meritorious Service Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and the Humanitarian Service Medal, leading by example has always been important to Gordon, especially with the increased scrutiny of serving in a historically male field.

One of the keys to overcoming some of the unique challenges of being a woman in the military, Gordon advised, was pushing her educational attainment higher and higher. She holds a BS in secondary education and MAS in administration from Auburn University Montgomery, a BS in biology from Birmingham Southern College and a MSS in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

While it was not always easy going, Gordon explained how times have changed over the years with “qualified females” now holding specialty assignments across the board in the armed forces.

“Early in my career, women were relegated to more traditional female roles, i.e. personnel, administration, medical, clerical. Many of the military occupational specialties were closed to women and many units were closed to women,” she outlined. “Through the years, more specialties and units became open to females. We now have female aviators, and infantry, armor, field artillery, etc.”

Gordon said, “I always made sure that I was educationally qualified (military and civilian) for the next higher level. When I would move to a new unit, the process of proving my competency would start anew. I also took the job assigned to me and did it to the best of my ability with a positive attitude.”

“Things became easier as I rose in rank and continued to serve with many males with whom I had previously served and already demonstrated my competency and abilities. The younger soldiers accepted me because the older ones accepted me.”

Gordon has come a long way from struggling for acceptance. Gov. Kay Ivey, in appointing her to command the state’s National Guard two years ago, quite rightly hailed Gordon as “a trailblazer and visionary leader.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to add another superlative on top of the governor’s plaudits, naming Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s campaign loaned over $50k by his brother

More news broke Tuesday in the Jefferson County electronic bingo saga as Yellowhammer News confirmed that Bruce Pettway loaned his brother’s campaign more than $50,000.

Bruce Pettway loaned the campaign of Sheriff Mark Pettway a total of $56,322.25 in the 2018 cycle and donated another $2,500, according to publicly available campaign finance information.

As of the latest campaign finance report, which was filed on January 30, only $5,000 of the total amount loaned had been repaid by the campaign.

This comes the same day that Yellowhammer News learned Sheriff Mark Pettway’s brother has canceled his business license.

A letter from Bruce Pettway’s attorney on Tuesday confirmed that the sheriff’s brother had been licensed for electronic bingo at the recently closed Lowe’s in Graysville. The letter also said that no electronic bingo activities have taken place at that facility, which purportedly remains in the control of Lowe’s. Pettway’s attorney advised that the license, which was obtained on March 1, has now been fully refunded and canceled.

At a press conference on Monday, a spokesman for Sheriff Pettway denied having knowledge that Bruce Pettway was granted a business license to conduct electronic bingo.

“I don’t know that to be true, but it has no bearing on our enforcement, our priorities,” Capt. David Agee said.

Attorney General Steve Marshall has criticized Sheriff Pettway for “refusing to act” on electronic bingo operations in his jurisdiction.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Alabama SoS John Merrill refutes Doug Jones’ ‘unrealistic’ claims of voter suppression

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the behavior of United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham). Merrill is a Republican and these two members of Congress are Democrats, but his frustration appears to go beyond their different beliefs.

Merrill appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Tuesday and was asked if Jones is lying when he claims there are voter suppression efforts by Republicans.

He explained that Jones and Sewell are promoting notions that are not backed up by the facts of the situation. He highlighted that Alabama has seen record-breaking voter registration in Alabama since he has taken office.

Merrill noted, “[S]ince January 19, 2015, we have registered 1,229,399 new voters, we now have a record 3,470,811 registered voters in Alabama.”

Merrill also seemed exacerbated by Jones’ insistence on promoting the myth of a voter suppression effort in the state.

“For whatever reason, he is attempting to promote a narrative which is unrealistic and one that has been exposed as being ill-informed and one that has been exposed as not being accurate at any level,” he stated

But the ire was not reserved for Alabama’s Democrat federal representatives. Merrill also feels there has been a failure of fact-checking by the mainstream media.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take for the mainstream media to help us promote what we have done, the record-breaking area, of voter registration and voter participation,” he lamented.

My takeaway:

Secretary Merrill, of course, is 100 percent correct here. Jones has not provided one piece of evidence of voter suppression, and there doesn’t appear to be anyone in the mainstream media willing to challenge his assertions.

What is obvious to anyone looking at this with a fair-minded nature is that Jones is attempting to create a scenario where minority groups feel they are being harmed by the Republicans and will then be motivated to show up at the polls to bolster Jones’ long-shot chances are re-election.

There is evidence that this is not a bad idea, although it is completely dishonest. In 2018, media outlets nation-wide stoked fear of voter suppression efforts in Florida, Georgia and in North Dakota, to name a few places, hoping to push Democratic candidates over the top.

These efforts largely failed, but record turnout among “suppressed” groups in the midterms was found.

The junior senator’s dishonest efforts may help his chances, but they continue to damage Jones’ home state’s reputation that recent history, voter registration numbers and his very election would indicate we have moved passed.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

9 hours ago

Hundreds of students join Ivey in highlighting 2020 census importance at VOICES for Alabama’s Children rally

MONTGOMERY — Yet another group of important voices has spoken up to emphasize the critical nature of the 2020 census for the state of Alabama.

Hundreds of children, ranging in age from infants to high school seniors, rallied Tuesday on the South Lawn of the Alabama State Capitol to encourage state lawmakers to provide the funding and resources needed to guarantee an accurate and complete count in the upcoming census.

Led by the nonprofit group VOICES for Alabama Children and joined by state officials like Governor Kay Ivey, Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), the rally highlighted that the prosperity and wellbeing of future generations of Alabamians are at stake when it comes to census participation. Parents, pediatricians and other advocates for children also participated.

Rallygoers warned, as experts have, that if the Yellowhammer State does not accurately record the number of individuals living in the state, Alabama could miss out on tens-of-millions of dollars in federal aid needed to adequately support programs for children and families.

A press release explained that in 2010, Alabama only accounted for 72 percent of its estimated population. As a result, advocates noted that the state received far less in federal assistance than it needed due to the low count. Marsh stressed the importance of the census and local community members working together to increase participation.

“I ask everybody to give a lot of concentration in these next several months to make sure we get good numbers,” he said. “It all comes back to being able to provide additional services to the children of our state.”

“Alabama is leaving federal aid on the table because of a low count in the 2010 census,” Stephen Woerner, the executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children, advised. “The failure to count all of our residents, including our children, makes paying for the services the state provides to address the health, safety, education, and overall quality of life for children very difficult. We owe it to our children to make sure all are counted.”

Addressing the kids present at the rally, Ivey said, “Boys and girls, I want you to know that you are the reason why I serve as your governor. Because not only are you the future of our state, you are the future of our nation and of the world.”

“The vision of Alabama’s youngest citizens is ultimately what will drive our state and nation forward. Whatever our students dream to do, we must provide them the tools to be successful,” Ivey explained, adding, “I was proud to remind citizens across the state that we have an opportunity to protect very important education dollars by participating in the 2020 Census. The kids must count today in order for Alabama to count tomorrow. To invest in our future, we must first invest in education.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) are currently leading a legal battle to ensure that illegal aliens are not counted in the census data that affects congressional and electoral college apportionments.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

