Ep 07: Farewell, Jared Harper + interview with former Auburn OL Chad Slade
DrunkAubie bids farewell to Auburn point guard Jared Harper and then welcomes current New York Giants offensive lineman and former Auburn star Chad Slade as the show’s first ever guest. Slade, DA’s new best friend, talks about growing up in Moody, Alabama, overcoming doubters as a 3* recruit to becoming a four-year starter at the school he grew up cheering for, playing for two national championships at Auburn and more.
Jimmy Rane: Ivey budget recommendation ‘not kind to Auburn’
In an address to Auburn University’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning as chair of the board’s governmental affairs committee, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. founder and CEO Jimmy Rane lamented that Auburn received the lowest percentage increase among all colleges and universities in Governor Kay Ivey’s proposed Education Trust Fund budget.
The proposed budget has not yet gone through the committee process in the Alabama Senate but is expected to as soon as next week.
“On Tuesday, March 19th, Governor Ivey introduced her budget recommendations for FY 2020,” Rane told the trustees. “The good news is that the proposed Education Trust Fund is the largest education budget in state history totaling $7.1 billion, including $1.2 billion for higher education. The bad news is that her budget was not kind to Auburn. Let me repeat – it was not kind to Auburn.”
He continued, “With record revenues and the largest budget education ever, Auburn received the lowest percentage increase among colleges and universities. While our increase is 5 percent, the University of Alabama’s increase is more than 7.5 percent. Athens State University received the largest increase at more than 11 percent. It’s important to note that Athens State is in the district of State Senator Arthur Orr, who chairs the Finance and Taxation Education Committee.”
Rane then outlined that efforts are underway to increase Auburn’s proposed slice of the budget.
“President Leath and other administrators have met with the governor, her chief of staff and the Senate pro tem, Senator Del Marsh, about our concerns. Our plan is to continue to work aggressively to improve Auburn’s appropriation for a more equitable treatment among the state’s colleges and universities. This week President Leath, Provost Hardgrave, CFO Shomaker and Steve Pelham met with Education Budget Chairman Orr and Senator Marsh to present our message. After the meeting, Senator Marsh pledged his support to help improve our appropriations while Chairman Orr indicated he had a solution to help improve funding for higher education,” Rane advised.
Ivey is an Auburn graduate. Rane was the co-chair of her gubernatorial inaugural committee.
Rane’s remarks came just over an hour before the University of Alabama System announced it will propose a historic tuition freeze for in-state students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Every successful launch is the end result of years of research, engineering and precision manufacturing. Each payload is of a highly-sensitive nature. And it is never cheap.
Cindy Nafus’ company has delivered more than 120 satellites to orbit for important purposes such as national security communications, severe weather tracking and GPS navigation. These payloads account for more than $70 billion in satellite assets.
Nafus is vice president of Production Operations and Supply Chain for United Launch Alliance (ULA), and in this role she serves as the strategic leader responsible for the production of ULA’s Atlas V, Delta IV and Vulcan Centaur rockets.
Every launch is a massive undertaking, the enormity and significance of which is not lost on Nafus.
“Our rockets launch satellites that save lives, explore the universe, connect the world,” she said. “And soon we will launch astronauts from U.S soil. I am honored to be part of making history. Every launch I get goosebumps because what we do is so vitally important to so many.”
Her responsibilities are considerable leading the operation of the largest rocket factory in the western hemisphere — a factory that gets called on to propel those billions of dollars of critical assets into space.
As a key figure in a company with 100 percent mission success, Nafus has done her part in continuing Alabama’s prominence in the aerospace industry.
“Cindy embodies the criteria of a respected leader, advisor and mentor,” said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. “She is integral to ULA’s mission success leading the operations in our Decatur rocket factory and serving our industry for more than 35 years. In 2019 alone, our Decatur factory is setting a record manufacturing year with more than 30 boosters in production. This would not be possible without Cindy’s strategic oversight and leadership.”
Nafus says she finds it “very gratifying” that her home state and region have become so integral to America’s space future and, in particular, its national security space missions.
“NASA Marshall Spaceflight Center is well known in Alabama, but I love seeing the look on people’s faces when they learn we build rockets in Decatur, Alabama!” she said. “I am amazed at how many people do not know we have a 1.5 million square foot rocket factory in North Alabama. But we do, and what we do is vital to national security space. Every employee that works in our factory and throughout ULA knows and never takes for granted how important what we do is to our country. It is humbling.”
Nafus began her career with the McDonnell Douglas Corporation where she worked in a quality support role on both the Spacelab and SPACEHAB Programs.
She can, however, draw a clear line between that start in the industry and her motivation for entering it.
“My dad started with Douglas Aircraft back in the late 1950s,” Nafus explained. “As I grew older my dad was transferred with McDonnell Douglas to Huntsville, Alabama to work on the Spacelab Program. After getting over the initial shock of moving from California to Alabama, I learned more about the aerospace industry through my dad and how much he loved what he did for a living.
After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Athens State University, it was time to pursue her dreams.
“In 1983, I applied at McDonnell Douglas so that I could follow in my dad’s footsteps, and almost 36 years later I can honestly say I have the best job in the world.”
She joined the Decatur, Alabama, operations team in 1999, after which she held several positions of increasing responsibility with The Boeing Company and then ULA, including director of Production Operations and vice president of Quality, Safety and Mission Success.
She has served in numerous positions of leadership in the community including board of director positions at the Decatur/Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the Morgan County Economic Development Association and on the United Way Women’s Leadership Council. In 2016, Nafus was honored as a 2016 North Alabama Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction Award recipient.
Finally, Nafus had some encouraging words for any women looking at the aerospace industry as a career option.
“Aerospace is exciting, rewarding and fun!” she pointed out. “What used to be a male dominant industry, is no more. The executive vice president of Boeing is a woman, Lockheed Martin’s CEO is a woman and ULA’s Vice President of Operations is a woman. Come join us!”
1. Got Trump? We now have one candidate in, for sure, and one candidate out, for sure, since our last Rumors and Rumblings. Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville announced he’s running. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth announced he is not.
But a common approach developing in the campaigns of Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is an attempt to demonstrate a connection to President Donald Trump through his political operation. Tuberville has engaged former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer for his campaign.
Now, it sounds as if Byrne’s team is in talks with former Trump official Andy Surabian to help Byrne with his bid to join the U.S. Senate. Steve Bannon has said Surabian was a “one man war room” during Trump’s campaign.
As one political observer told Yellowhammer News, “Hiring former Trump team members is the quickest way to establishing Trump street cred in a Republican primary.”
2. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-05) sent out invitations to a fundraiser in Huntsville taking place in two weeks, and it’s what is not on the invitation that has people talking. The invitation, a copy of which Yellowhammer News has seen, does not specify the office he is seeking. A candidate for federal office may utilize funds raised should they decide to seek a different federal office.
3. The confirmation of Finis E. “Fess” St. John, IV as chancellor of the University of Alabama System has opened up a seat on the board from Alabama’s fourth congressional district. Look for much jockeying to occur in the coming weeks for that coveted seat on the board.
The board is composed of three members from the congressional district in which the Tuscaloosa campus is located and two members from each of the other six congressional districts. The governor and the state superintendent of education are ex-officio members of the Board.
4. The anticipation of reprisal against those voting against the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure funding bill continues to emanate throughout the Alabama statehouse. The House of Representatives shifted around some committee assignments this week. Among the moves were Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) replacing Rep. April Weaver (R-Alabaster) as chair of the House Health Committee and Rep. David Wheeler’s (R-Vestavia Hills) removal from House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure. Both Weaver and Wheeler voted “no” on the Rebuild Alabama bill.
Members of the legislature have also noted to Yellowhammer News that lobbyists have shied away from having legislators who voted “no” on the infrastructure package sponsor bills for them. Lobbyists are said to fear that bills sponsored by “no votes” will have little chance of passing this session. This apparent fear has left some members sponsoring more bills than usual.
Finis St. John, IV named chancellor of University of Alabama System
HUNTSVILLE — Finis E. “Fess” St. John, IV was unanimously confirmed as the chancellor of the University of Alabama System on Friday during a meeting of its board of trustees.
St. John, a longtime trustee himself, had been serving as chancellor in the interim without compensation since former Chancellor Ray Hayes’ retirement in the summer of 2018.
Trustees lauded St. John as the most prepared and most qualified person to serve as chancellor after they looked at internal and external options.
The board of trustees also named St. John as a trustee emeritus since he cannot simultaneously serve as an active trustee and as permanent chancellor. He is a lifelong resident of Cullman and has served as the board’s pro tem for three previous terms.
The resolution affirming his status as trustee emeritus said, “Fess St. John’s 17 years of impeccable service as a Trustee coincide with a time of unprecedented growth for UA, UAB, UAH and the UAB Health System, measured by benchmarks that include: a 200+ percent increase in total System revenues; more than $3 billion in capital projects approved by this board; a 200+ percent increase in the Pooled Endowment Fund; a 54 percent increase in total grant and contract awards; and a 200 percent increase in total student enrollment.”
The resolution also praised his service thus far as interim chancellor as “exemplary” and “reflective of his personal integrity, professional demeanor, and strength of character.”
The St. John family has a long history of public service to the citizens of the Yellowhammer State, which was also highlighted in the board’s resolution. Fess St. John’s father and grandfather served in the Alabama legislature. His grandfather was speaker pro tem of the Alabama House of Representatives and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Fess St. John’s father was president pro tem of the Alabama Senate. Fess St. John’s mother was the first woman attorney in Cullman. His great-grandfather arrived in Alabama in 1838 and at age 32 was elected to the Alabama General Assembly, which later became the legislature. During his term, the Assembly created Alabama’s first public education system.
St. John is a 1978 cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama, where he was inducted to Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa and Jasons. He received his law degree in 1982 from the University of Virginia School of Law and was chair of the Moot Court Board. He clerked for the Hon. Peter T. Fay, 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after completing law school.
St. John and his wife are attorneys in Cullman. He has taken a leave of absence from the family firm, St. John & St. John, during his service as chancellor. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, which is comprised of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the college is by invitation only. He is also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and has been recognized as an Alabama Super Lawyer since 2007. He is the long-time chairman of the board of First Community Bank of Cullman.
This came during the same board of trustees meeting that St. John announced a historic system-wide tuition freeze proposal for all in-state students in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Speaking to Yellowhammer News after the meeting, St. John explained that the in-state tuition freeze emphasizes the system’s charter to serve as Alabama’s flagship higher education institution, serving its citizens and bettering the state for the greater good.
“Our system has students from every county and community in the state,” he said. “We want them to know that we understand how hard it is to go to college these days. We want what they learn to be worth what it costs. And we hear them about their needs.”
The chancellor also had a message to state legislators.
“We appreciate the work they’re doing to fund higher education … they’re drawing the funds from the same people we are. We’re all in this together, and I think we all want the same thing, so we do appreciate their commitment to us,” St. John stated.
‘Preeminent public system of higher education and health care in the United States’
During the meeting, the trustees also adopted a new statement of its mission, values and vision.
The new mission states, “The University of Alabama System, an institution of higher education created for learning, exists to improve the lives of everyone we affect through the teaching, research and service rendered by its component campuses and health system.”
The values are integrity, leadership, inclusion, diversity, respect and accountability.
The vision really stands out, with trustee Stancil Starnes remarking that achieving it would not be easy and would not happen overnight, but is well worth striving for and ultimately attainable.
“We will be the preeminent public system of higher education and health care in the United States,” the vision statement proclaims.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn