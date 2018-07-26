Subscription Preferences:

Alabama’s United Launch Alliance brings U.S. mission to the Space Station one step closer 5 mins ago / News
Environmental group to sue Mazda-Toyota and city of Huntsville over future factory 1 hour ago / News
Former U.S. senator Maryon Allen dies at 92 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump wins preliminary trade war, Walt Maddox is polling in the 20s, Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture welcomes federal assistance, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
South Alabama lawmaker indicted on bribery charges 3 hours ago / News
Roy Moore sues Highway 31 Super PAC over ads about misconduct accusations 4 hours ago / News
CNN reporter banned from WH event: ‘I’m from Alabama, I’m not rude’ 14 hours ago / News
Alabama farmers welcome government aid to ease blow from tariffs 18 hours ago / News
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones teams up with key Republican senator to fight tariffs 19 hours ago / News
11th Circuit revives Birmingham minimum wage lawsuit 20 hours ago / News
Parkside Elementary School teacher has classroom entrance painted as mural of Bryant-Denny Stadium 21 hours ago / News
Audit shows Opelika city broadband a financial sinkhole 23 hours ago / News
Debbie Wood wins District 38 Republican runoff by seven votes 1 day ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 1 day ago / Sponsored
Multiple escapes reported at Loxley Work Release Center 1 day ago / News
7 Things: The president’s lawyer turns on him, tariff war brings on socialism, Walt Maddox answers simple questions but wants a gubernatorial debate, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Congressman Mo Brooks calls out AL.com columnist for not disclosing payments from his opponent’s campaign 1 day ago / Analysis
If Walt Maddox wants a debate with Kay Ivey, maybe poll in the high-30s first 1 day ago / Analysis
Man electrocuted while working on Thompson High School 1 day ago / News
Mobile street named to honor Jim Crow-era murder victim 1 day ago / News
An environmental group says it will sue Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and an Alabama city over plans for a $1.6 billion factory that the group says will damage a habitat of a rare fish.

News media report that the Center for Biological Diversity told a federal court Wednesday that the Huntsville-area project threatens to pollute springs in one of two sites where spring pygmy sunfish live.

The automakers’ joint venture resumed construction Tuesday, saying construction had been suspended since July 9 to work with the city, the group and others on protections for the fish.

The company said it showed the group what it is doing to ensure there was no harm to the sunfish.

Wednesday’s filing is a required step before filing a lawsuit under the Endangered Species Act.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Following completion of its Centaur dual engine system, the rocket set to send American astronauts back to the International Space Station is in its final assembly stage at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) factory in Decatur, Alabama.

ULA’s Atlas V rocket will power Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft in the first astronaut mission launched from American soil since the final Space Shuttle launch in 2011.

Since the last Shuttle mission, American astronauts have been flying to the Space Station on Russian rockets.

Before sending astronauts, ULA will conduct an Orbital Flight Test. Both the test and the eventual mission will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, though a date hasn’t been set for either.

Aside from its role in manned space missions, ULA also plays a critical role in the exploration of Mars.

On Wednesday, ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness about his company’s work in space exploration and his hope for the future of the same.

“Acts of Congress and presidential directives reflect the high priority that the United States Government has long placed on human space exploration,” Bruno said. “With this continuing commitment, Americans will surely land on Mars as they landed on the Moon.”

ULA rockets have been responsible for powering all U.S. missions to Mars.

Maryon Pittman Allen, one of only two women to serve as a U.S. senator from Alabama, has died.

Allen’s nephew, state Sen. Trip Pittman, says his aunt died Monday.  She was 92.

Allen was a journalist for The Birmingham News who married state politician Jim Allen, who died while serving in the Senate in 1978.

Then-Gov. George Wallace appointed Allen to fill her husband’s Senate seat until a special election could be held.  Allen served for five months starting in June 1978, but lost the Democratic primary to eventual winner Donald Stewart.

Allen later wrote a column for the Washington Post, using her contacts to write about the Washington social scene.

After returning to Birmingham, Allen owned and operated a company that restored vintage clothing.

“She lived quite a life,” Pittman said, recalling his aunt’s big personality and sense of humor.

Known for her sharp-tongued wit, Allen once said she should be best known for keeping Wallace out of the U.S. Senate since the ambitious governor couldn’t run against his appointee.

“I want it chiseled on my tombstone that this 5-foot-2 woman who weighs 110 pounds kept George Corley Wallace out of the Senate, and people should come worship at my tombstone,” she told The Associated Press in 1998.

Congressional records show Dixie Bibb Graves is the only other female senator from Alabama.  She was appointed to the post by her husband, Gov. Bibb Graves, in 1937.

Pittman said his aunt made the decision to go out on her own terms, stopping medication and calling hospice.

During a 1998 interview with the AP, when asked about her potential legacy and how she wanted to be remembered, Allen had a simple reply: “Jim’s wife.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1.  One of President Trump’s trade wars might be off, EU agrees to come to the table

— In what could turn out to be a big win for the President, the EU’s leader appeared at the White House and agreed to a framework for a deal to ease trade tensions with the U.S.

— The halt on tariffs comes as Trump says, “We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.”

2.  Walt Maddox is polling in the 20s, that’s not how you get a debate

— The story that won’t stop in Alabama politics is Walt Maddox continuing to whine about not getting a debate. The problem is that he isn’t a threat, and there is no reason for Gov. Kay Ivey to give him equal standing.

— Ivey is curb-stomping the media’s golden boy 53-to-28 percent, according to an Atlantic Media & Research survey.  With numbers like that, there is no reason for Ivey to get on stage with him.

3.  Alabama farmers and the Commissioner of Agriculture are happy there will be some government aid to protect them from a trade war

— The new plan has three parts: straight payments, food purchases and product promotion.  Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture John McMillan says he is unsure how much assistance the state will receive, but it will depend on negative economic impact.

— McMillan said the program will be operational in time for the fall harvest but added, “Theoretically, some of this could be resolved before the program even gets started.”

4.  In what was an easily predicted move, Vladimir Putin will not be coming to the White House before the midterms

— The invitation of Russian President Putin to the U.S. was questionable from the get-go, but now that visit has been postponed until next year.

— While Trump tweeted about the media being the enemy of the people, National Security Advisor John Bolton said, “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

5.  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lays out details from North Korean and Russian talks

— Secretary Pompeo’s speech should have been more newsworthy than it was.  The media made it about not answering sensitive questions (like the status of North Korean nukes). But many items of interest included Trump’s acceptance that Russia meddled, no talk of sanctions relief with Russia, and talk about terrorism. He also told a Democrat Senator to “fear not” about U.S.-North Korean relations.

— Even though there has been no sign otherwise, Pompeo unveiled the “Crimea Declaration” and declared “that the United States does not and will not recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea. There’s no relief of Crimea-related sanctions until they return the Ukraine.”

6.  A rough midterm could be in store for Republicans

— Poll numbers place the generic ballot edge for Democrats in November between 6 and 12 percent, a wide range.  This puts the House in play but does not create a sure thing for Democrats, at this point.

— Other polls have Trump down below 40% in key states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.  There are no key Senate seats there this year, but it could impact House seats.

7.  Trump’s tariffs hit Americans where it hurts, in the convenience store

— Coca-Cola Company says they will raise the price of their signature sodas in response to President Trump‘s tariffs.  This is a reminder that taxes and tariffs are eventually paid by the consumer.

— Coca-Cola’s Chief Executive James Quincey says the increase is due to the rising costs of delivery and metal prices.  Trump dinged China with $50 billion in tariffs; they expect other companies to do the same.

 

An Alabama lawmaker has been indicted in what prosecutors say was a scheme to pressure the state’s largest insurance companies into covering treatments at a chain of diabetes clinics where he had a financial interest.

Federal court documents show that Republican Rep. Randy Davis of Daphne was indicted Tuesday on conspiracy to commit bribery and other charges.

The indictment alleges there was a conspiracy to pressure Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to cover infusion treatments at Trina Health clinics even though the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said there was no evidence the outpatient insulin therapy treatment improved outcomes.

Prosecutors said that Davis lobbied Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to cover the treatments and spoke in favor of a bill to require the coverage, even though he had received finder’s fees for recruiting investors to Trina.

The legislation did not pass.

Davis did not immediately return an email Wednesday seeking comment.

Davis is the second lawmaker indicted in the matter.

Republican state Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills, lobbyist Marty Connors and health executive G. Ford Gilbert of California were arrested earlier this year and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.

The charges relate to payments that prosecutors said Gilbert paid to another lawmaker.

Prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to promote the insurance bill that would benefit his business.

Hammon had a small ownership interest in a Trina clinic in Alabama.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a defamation lawsuit against a super PAC that ran an advertising blitz focused on sexual misconduct accusations against him during the campaign, his attorney announced Wednesday.

Moore’s attorney, Melissa Isaak, said Highway 31 super PAC ran defamatory and misleading ads during the 2017 race, including one that said Moore had been banned from the mall decades ago because of his behavior toward women.

“The Moores have every intention of fighting back,” Isaak said during a press conference with Moore and his wife, Kayla.

The lawsuit names Highway 31 and related individuals as defendants, Isaak said. A spokesman for Highway 31 did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

During the 2017 U.S. Senate race, several women came forward and said Moore pursued sexual and romantic relationships with them decades ago when they were teens and he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

Moore denied misconduct accusations and said he never dated underage women.

Highway 31 spent millions of dollars in advertising during the race, and many of the pieces focused on the accusations against Moore.

Moore is currently suing four of the women. One of them, Leigh Corfman, also has a defamation lawsuit against Moore.

Corfman has said she was a teen when Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, touched her sexually during an encounter.

Moore has denied the allegations.

Moore has also threatened a lawsuit after being duped into appearing on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new television series.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

