Eight Alabamians win award for supporting state parks

Eight Alabama citizens were honored last week with an “Eagle Award” given by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to those who went above and beyond supporting Alabama’s state parks.

Alabama’s state parks encompass 48,000 acres across 21 separate parks. They are managed by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This is the division’s fourth year handing out the “Eagle Awards.”

“It is always wonderful to recognize the great friends that our Alabama state parks have and to celebrate the work they do to help keep our parks first-rate,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The winners, and the category in which they won, are as follows:

  • Elected Official – Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville
  • Community Partner – The Marshall County Convention & Visitors Bureau, represented by president Katy Norton
  • Community Partner – The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, represented by director Pam Swanner
  • Park Partner – Will Rodgers of Huntsville’s RunningLane
  • Volunteer in Parks – Ted Dunham, Al LaPierre and Jim Urke
  • Youth – Bennett Reetz

Greer was highlighted for his support of Joe Wheeler State Park, especially after a tornado struck there in December.

Norton was highlighted for promoting, marketing and volunteering on the weekends to help support Lake Guntersville State Park.

Swanner was honored for her work promoting the outdoors across 23 counties in the Black Belt region of Alabama. More specifically, she is cited as improving with grant funding Roland Cooper and Lakepoint State Parks.

Rodgers has organized running events at several Alabama state parks. The management division credits him with generating additional revenue and exposing many to the parks for the first time.

Volunteers Dunham, LaPierre and Urke were praised for having undertaken dozens of projects to improve Gulf State Park, including building bridges, doing electrical work and constructing a large bird enclosure at the nature center.

Sixteen-year-old Bennett Reetz is an Eagle Scout who constructed a 24-foot observation deck at Gulf State Park as his Eagle Scout project. He undertook all stages of the project including the raising of $5,400 to pay for the materials. The deck will be a tool for educators and the public for many years to come.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday evening will deliver her 2020 State of the State Address, and you can watch it live online here.

The address is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CST in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

As previewed by Ivey recently, major topics of the address are expected to be the 2020 Census; criminal justice and corrections reform; healthcare in general; mental healthcare; and education reform.

Ivey will have five special guests attend the address:

  • Brandie McCain was previously incarcerated and was among the first group of J.F. Ingram State Technical College students to earn the nationally recognized Certified Logistics Associate credential from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
  • John Carroll is a retired Army Veteran that was struggling to find gainful employment until he was assisted by the Alabama Department of Labor and the Decatur Career Center.
  • Carl Flemons is a veteran’s representative at the Department of Labor and helped Carroll find a place of employment.
  • Joanne and Shanice Williams are the wife and daughter of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in November 2019.

The State of the State Address will conclude the opening day of the Alabama Legislature’s 2020 regular session.

The live stream will begin at 6:00 p.m. CST below.

WATCH:

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected Alabama for its 2020 “DON’T QUIT!” initiative.

As such, three Alabama elementary or middle schools will be gifted a $100,000 fitness center. Any citizen who wants to can fill out the application to nominate the school they believe should receive one of the fitness centers.

The organization aims to prevent childhood obesity by awarding fitness centers to schools across America.

“I’m a strong proponent of doing everything you can to live a healthy lifestyle,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed.

“Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils DON’T QUIT! Campaign is a brilliant idea that puts our children on the path to good health. I hope every elementary and middle school in Alabama takes a few minutes to fill out the application,” she added.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kay Ivey immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Alabama. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

According to the NFGFC, “Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States.”

Those interested in applying on behalf of an Alabama elementary or middle school can go here.

The application period will remain open until March 20, 2020.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

7. Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer

  • Talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh announced that he has stage 4 lung cancer at the end of his program, saying, “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”
  • Limbaugh’s show, which is carried on 600+ radio stations and can be heard in every part of Alabama, will miss his radio program for treatment at least until Thursday and sporadically for the foreseeable future as he receives treatment.

6. Tuberville releases his first TV ad

  • Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has released his first U.S. Senate campaign ad on television, and it is similar to his radio ad. He said the ad tells people that he’s “a committed Christian who fights hard for the conservative principles I believe in.”
  • Similar lines from his radio ad and campaign trail appear in the ad, such as “God sent us Donald Trump,” adding, “because God knew we were in trouble.” Tuberville reiterates that he’s “a politician’s worst nightmare,” and stated, “We’ve got to get the swamp cleaned out.”

5. Byrne takes on more celebrities for disrespecting the nation

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has taken issue with Beyoncé and Jay-Z over their decision to stay seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, saying that the act showed “our nation’s cultural divide.”
  • Byrne compared them to the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II who were honored at the coin toss. He noted how the “entitled celebrities … use the Super Bowl to dishonor our country and all those who served by refusing to stand during our National Anthem.”

4. FBI will now partner with Auburn

  • A new FBI facility in Huntsville is paying off for the state as FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich agreed to partner with Auburn to “provide the next generation of specialists needed to take on critical roles across the agency.”
  • The FBI is building a $1 billion facility at Redstone Arsenal where they’ll need to fill more than 4,000 jobs. With the partnership, the FBI “will also share mutually beneficial information, research and technology that advances criminal justice and student and faculty opportunities.”

3. Doug Jones’ campaign is really trying to sell that he has been undecided on impeachment

  • According to U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 22-year-old son, Carson, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate has weighed heavily on the senator, with Carson saying for Jones, “[I]t’s not an easy burden to bear.”
  • Carson also wrote in a blog post that due to the trial, Jones’ eating and sleeping have been affected, adding he “can tell his mind can’t turn off.” Jones shared his son’s blog post on Twitter, saying, “Leave it to our children to capture our true nature and approach better than we can ever articulate.”

2. The State of the State

  • Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her State of the State Address after the 2020 legislative sessions start in Montgomery with a focus on prison reform that could include executive actions, healthcare and a doomed amendment to remake the state board of education. She also plans to highlight the importance of the next census.
  • The legislative session could be contentious with a focus on criminal justice reform, gambling and the lottery, attempts to expand Medicaid and multiple economic development programs must be extended.

1. Iowa caucus results

  • With the nation’s weary eyes trained on the small Midwestern state, the results never came as the state experienced a reporting glitch that meant that with zero percent of the vote reported, there was no clear winner and no way for the losers to explain away their losses.
  • Regardless of the clear snafu, both U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared they are leading the field while former Vice President Joe Biden wants to see the results before they are released so they can formulate a response.

Last week, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper singled out two members of the Alabama House, State Reps. Brett Easterbrook (R-Fruitdale) and Andy Whitt (R-Harvest), for raising concerns about overdue road improvement projects in the House districts.

In an appearance at the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s Rural Development Conference, Cooper shrugged off his agency’s inability to improve those two roads, which included U.S. Highway 45 in Mobile and Washington Counties in Easterbrook’s district and Alabama Highway 53 in Madison and Limestone Counties in Whitt’s district.

Cooper said, “I’m sorry that I can’t fix it,” referring to one of the projects.

During an interview on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” State Sen. Tom Butler (R-Madison) pushed back against Cooper for his remarks regarding Alabama Highway 53, and insisted there was a movement underway in the legislature to set up a highway commission, which could strip Cooper of some of his decision-making power.

Portions of Alabama Highway 53 pass through Butler’s state senate district as the highway makes its way from Huntsville to Ardmore on the Alabama-Tennessee state line. Butler defended Whitt on the Alabama Highway 53 issue, noting that Whitt was voicing the concerns of his constituents.

“Andy is just being vocal, but he is representing people from his district, people in my district,” Butler said. “The fatalities that we’ve had on Highway 53 — it’s a very dangerous road — school buses, a whole mix of problems that can happen there. Andy is just vocalizing what he is hearing from the public. Mr. Cooper may be saying that’s he’s being barraged by Andy. But I guarantee you, there’s 139 others out there that’s got projects in their district that have been pending a long time, too. I think some people are so irate right now that they’re looking at introducing a bill to set up a highway commission. And that’s where the governor would appoint commissioners from each congressional district.”

Butler also noted the Alabama legislature passed the Rebuild Alabama Act nearly a year ago, which generates funding for such projects.

“I can understand the problems — the money,” he continued. “The money is there. We voted for that. We got an accountability bill that was passed, and that act mandates that every 90 days, we get an update. And to me, Representative Whitt is doing a good job. He’s vocalizing what he’s hearing. I hear the same thing. I don’t know how Mr. Cooper took that — as trying to talk down to Andy or whatever. But Andy has been like a bulldog on him. He’s got a hold of him, and he’s going to shake until he gets something out of it.”

The Madison County Republican suggested it could be Cooper’s engineering mindset at work that sets up the current scenario. Butler said he would go directly to Gov. Kay Ivey, who appoints the ALDOT director, to voice his concerns.

“Something needs to happen,” Butler said. “You’ve got a lot of engineers. I’ve dealt with engineers. We’ve got engineers all over — probably more per capita in this district right here. But engineers have a set way of doing business. Once they lay out a plan, they know it’s right. They don’t want any questions about it because it’s right. I think John Cooper, being an engineer, has got that same mindset. And he’s got people underneath him that tell him the way regulations are written and what he can do and what he can’t do. I’ve got some concerns that I’m working on right now that, quite frankly, I’m going to take to the governor in the next two weeks.”

Butler also urged Cooper not to take his criticisms personally.

“He may be taking it personally,” he said. “He should not take it personally. He’s got to understand this is a political process where our bosses — that’s the people living in our districts that are constituents are telling us what the needs are. Here in this region up here, particularly the three counties we got here: Limestone, Morgan and Madison Counties have pending road projects that have been pending. Now we’re compounding that with floods of thousands of people moving in for jobs.”

Butler cited job growth on Redstone Arsenal and the surge in home building, noting the heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 72 between Athens and Huntsville, as well.

“We put the money in place,” he added. “We’ve got the accountability issue there now. We’re looking for asphalt and concrete to come down to alleviate some of the traffic concerns that we have. So, it’s not a personal thing. It’s just a business thing. We’re doing the job that the public has told us to do and has sent us there to do. We’re vocalizing what the public is saying. And that is our job.”

As for the possibility of retribution from Cooper’s ALDOT, Butler said it would not be unprecedented. However, he urged Cooper to remain faithful to five-year plans.

“There’s been retribution before,” Butler said. “It’s been documented. We’ve got situations here, across the state that have been documented where somebody didn’t vote right or whatever, and suddenly they pull road projects. When we lay out a five-year plan, it needs to be a five-year plan. That’s what this accountability act on highways is supposed to do is make sure projects in a five-year plan get done within that time before you back-up, add new projects, or change them out. You do one project until it is done, then move on.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

MONTGOMERY — The 2020 regular session of the Alabama legislature will gavel in at noon on Tuesday. While there is not an immediate item that will be resolved in the initial days of this session like the Rebuild Alabama Act was handled last year, many important issues will come up in the weeks ahead.

Some of these issues are more obvious than others. However, many of the most important agenda topics have largely been flying under the public radar.

Here is a quick rundown of what to watch for when your legislators come to town:

  • Criminal justice/corrections reform
    • Expect this to be a major focus of Governor Kay Ivey’s 2020 State of the State Address Tuesday evening (you can watch the address live on YellowhammerNews.com starting at 6:00 p.m. CST).
    • The governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy last week released its recommendations, which generally covered “(1) proposals related to operations of the Department of Corrections; (2) proposals related to sentencing laws; and (3) proposals related to reducing recidivism.”
    • There is admittedly the least amount of consensus on sentencing reforms, but there should broadly be significant bipartisan support for many of the recommendations made across the board.
    • ICYMI: The study group’s chair, former Associate Justice Champ Lyons, has hailed the batch of recommendations in an op-ed.
    • Bottom line: this is an urgent issue. The can has been kicked to the end of the road, and the ball is in the legislature’s court. They can either choose to fix an Alabama problem with Alabama solutions or let the federal government take over the state’s corrections system.
    • Remember: while the governor/ADOC are moving forward with their plan to lease three new privately built prisons, there are influential Democrats in the legislature who have expressed strong objections to this prison construction plan. This is not a part of the study group’s recommendations and would not come before the legislature in its current form, however construction will be a part of the debate — and potentially negotiations — in the legislature nonetheless.
  • Healthcare
    • Another one of Ivey’s stated points of emphasis during her State of the State will be healthcare, including mental healthcare.
    • One thing to note: the Birmingham Business Alliance has listed Medicaid expansion as one of its top 2020 legislative priorities. While this is politically dead on arrival when handcuffed to the Affordable Care Act, be on the lookout to see if expansion is proposed in different nomenclature.
    • The legislature will be undertaking several top issues that are, at the end of the day, heavily intertwined. Mental healthcare and criminal justice reform are obvious examples. But general healthcare and continued economic growth can go hand-in-hand, too. As Alabama struggles to meet its goal of 500,000 skilled workers by 2025, one argument to watch for is that quality of life issues like healthcare need to be addressed in order for the state to recruit the labor force needed to compete in the 21st century economy.
    • Ivey has not been shy on taking on tough issues; could healthcare be the next example?
  • Education reform
    • The 2019 regular session saw two historic pieces of education legislation pass in State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) Alabama Literacy Act and SB 397, which is up for referendum on March 3.
    • This is broadly a bipartisan area of focus, and you can expect several important pieces of legislation related to workforce development and continuing to overhaul Alabama’s broken k-12 public education system.
    • However, one point of possible conflict, as always, boils when school choice comes up. AEA has worked hard in the last two election cycles to win influence in the Republican legislative caucuses, with some positive results. School choice expansion — otherwise known as education accessibility expansion — legislation is coming this session, and it could be the first test of how conservative many members really are when it comes to education issues.
  • Economic development
    • There is a slew of legislative proposals that will be made to keep Alabama’s record-breaking economy growing.
    • Just to name a few…
    • The Alabama Jobs Act is set to sunset on December 31, so action is needed this session to extend the job-creating incentives authorized by the act. This is considered a must among the state’s business community.
    • Same deal for the Growing Alabama Tax Credit, except the looming sunset date is September 30.
    • Similarly, the Historic Preservation Tax Credits will sunset come 2022. Rather than an extension request here, there will likely be a strong push to make these incentivizes permanent rather than on a sunset-basis.
    • Child Care Tax Credits… this is one of those “quality of life” issues foreshadowed earlier in this piece. Expect power players in the state’s business community to push for legislation to be passed this session establishing these credits in the state tax structure. The Trump Administration has made supporting these credits a major priority on the federal level, so this should be a bipartisan issue if/when it comes before the Alabama Legislature.
  • Lottery/gambling
    • These two items are, as always, connected. This is even truer this time around considering the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ landmark plan that would put over one billion dollars in the State’s coffers.
    • Yellowhammer News recently sat down with tribal vice chair Robbie McGhee about the historic proposal. Be on the lookout in the coming days for more on that comprehensive interview.
    • State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) has proposed an enticing lottery bill. Read about that here.
  • Fight on the horizon
    • Last year, it was broadband legislation.
    • This time, it could very well be small cell legislation that becomes the hot-button, insider battle on Goat Hill.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News & covers the Ala. Legislature. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

