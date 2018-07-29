Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

EDPA’s ‘imerge’ event honors Alabama’s top innovators 55 mins ago / News
Alabama panel addresses school safety 3 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Trump’s chaotic trade strategy, 20 percent of Democrats view ICE favorably, Walt Maddox’s chances are just Alabama media hype, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 3 hours ago / Analysis
Expansions propel aerospace industry’s growth trajectory in Morgan County 5 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Fair winds and following seas: Alabama woman embarks on sailing adventure from Germany to Gulf Shores 9 hours ago / Feature
Sales tax holiday gimmick? Think tank argues temporary breaks are bad public policy 10 hours ago / News
Guest Opinion: An Alabama, pro-life plea to confirm Judge Kavanaugh 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Kate Miller and her family are Alabama Bright Lights after beating cancer 1 day ago / News
Alabama apps: Planet Fundraiser brings customers, good causes together 1 day ago / News
Alabama ranks #1 in business climate; Huntsville and Auburn-Opelika ranked in top cities 1 day ago / News
Gulf Shores is adjusting to shifting sands for growth 1 day ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: How to meet the demands of our growing workforce 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Early snapper closure due to more anglers, bigger fish 1 day ago / Feature
LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses why the national media can’t seem to understand Trump supporters 2 days ago / Radio
Alabama congressman in middle of power struggle over who will be next Speaker of the House 2 days ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community 2 days ago / Sponsored
The Alabama Democrat victimization game is strong, but it doesn’t get them votes 2 days ago / Analysis
How conservative principles benefit the environment: a lesson from Alabama’s red snapper 2 days ago / Analysis
Gov. Ivey: Reporters and opponents are the only ones who care about debates 2 days ago / News
55 mins ago

EDPA’s ‘imerge’ event honors Alabama’s top innovators

Alabama’s top innovators gathered in Birmingham recently to celebrate the region’s thriving entrepreneurial scene and collaborate on ways to make it stronger.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama’s 2018 “imerge” event awarded $151,000 to winners of an Alabama Launchpad startup pitch competition and honored industry leaders with EDPA’s annual Innovation Awards.

Attendees networked over food and drink as EDPA transformed the covered parking area of its office on First Avenue South into a pop-up performance venue.

Entrepreneurs who have helped fuel the growing innovation ecosystem in Birmingham and across the state talked about how the Magic City has shaped their companies’ culture and played a role in their success.

“Birmingham, and particularly the South, has a certain way of putting people first and really caring for people,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt, the same-day delivery marketplace that last week announced a plan to create 881 jobs in Birmingham over the next several years.

Smith said Shipt, which was acquired by Target last year, has been able to scale that culture to locations and shoppers across the country as it aggressively expands.

“That’s been a huge part of our success and will continue to be part of our success in the future.”

$1 billion reasons

Smith was part of a panel discussion – “$1 Billion Reasons to Believe in Alabama” – so named because the companies that were a part of it represented more than $1 billion in recent transactions. Also part of the panel were Shegun Otulana, founder and CEO of Theranest, and Chad Trull of Hospicelink.

Otulana offered encouragement to entrepreneurs who are just getting started.

“It’s a journey, and it’s not going to be easy. Don’t be afraid to fail,” he said. “Keep at it and seek counsel and hopefully it gets you to the right place.”

Birmingham auto racing software developer Apex Pro won $100,000 in the seed category of the startup competition, as well as the $1,000 audience choice award. Global Inspections of Mobile won $50,000 in the concept category.

Other special guests at imerge included Henrique Dubugras, co-founder of San Francisco-based financial technology company Brex and Nashville singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Holly Williams.

EDPA President Steve Spencer said imerge brings together the many facets of Alabama’s vibrant entrepreneurial scene in one place to foster even more growth.

“These are the stars of Alabama innovation here tonight. We want to create an environment where people can work with each other, learn from each other and celebrate each other,” he said.

The 2018 EDPA Innovation Award winners are:
–Lifetime Achievement in Innovation: Art Tipton, Birmingham, is president and CEO of Southern Research, one of the leading research organizations in the U.S. in the areas of drug discovery and development, engineering and energy and environmental sciences.
–Startup of the Year: XpertDox, Birmingham, is a free web-based resource that connects patients to expert doctors, hospitals, ongoing clinical trials and peer-to-peer support.
–Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing:Alignment Simple Solutions, Pelham, manufactures portable, affordable and accurate wheel alignment products and accessories for all vehicles.
–Corporate Innovator of the Year (small company, 10-50 employees): Inventure Renewables Inc., Tuscaloosa, pioneers process technologies for the rapid, low-cost, high-yield extraction of natural, biochemical and material building blocks from low-value/waste to provide cost-effective, carbon-neutral biofuels, biochemicals and biomaterials.
–Corporate Innovator of the Year (large company, 50-plus employees): Shipt, Birmingham, is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app.
–Startup Executive of the Year: Dr. Karim Budhwani, Birmingham, is CEO of CerFlux Personalized Medicine, which aims to reduce the pain, reduce the discomfort and reduce the cost of cancer treatment.
–Business Executive of the Year: Miranda Bouldin Frost, Huntsville, is president and CEO of LogiCore, which since its inception in 2002 has been an innovative resource for Department of Defense, government and commercial clients.
–Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Buddy Palmer is president and CEO of Create Birmingham, which has a mission to invest in imagination and invention. Through its programs, Create Birmingham constructs and supports diverse avenues for commercial and nonprofit creative success.
–“imerging” Young Leaders awards: Dustin Embrey, Connie Griesemer, Wayne Heard, Trent Kocurek, Chris Maurice, Ben Podbielski and Jeff Zeiders.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Alabama panel addresses school safety

As educators prepare for a new school year, leading their discussions is the issue of keeping students safe, in a time when no corner of the country seems immune to school violence.

Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham hosted a school safety forum with two local superintendents, the president of the Alabama Education Association, a state legislator and the former president of the National Rifle Association. While they differ on how to keep students safe, they agreed on one point: Something needs to be done. In a perfect world, they said, every school would be assigned its own police officer, known as a school resource officer (SRO).

589
Keep reading 589 WORDS

 Since most districts can’t afford police for every school, keeping students safe could mean installing metal detectors, adding security cameras or blocking outside entrances. For the more rural and poorer school systems, a new – and controversial – law allowing administrators to be armed under certain circumstances could help.

The forum, “Keeping Our Schools Safe: Identifying, Preventing and Dealing with Active Shooters,” featured as panelists Craig Pouncey, superintendent of Jefferson County schools; Kathy Murphy, superintendent of Hoover city schools; Sherry Tucker, president of the Alabama Education Association; state Rep. David Faulkner, whose district includes Jefferson County; and Jim Porter, past president of the NRA.

The Jefferson County school system is the state’s second-largest, with 36,000 students and 56 schools. Some of its schools are urban, others extremely rural. Some are 50-plus years old; others are state of the art. For the upcoming school year, the district bought 2,555 devices that add a secondary lock to classroom doors in a lockdown situation. The district added five SROs, bringing the total to 27.

“We can’t put an SRO at every school, it’s just not financially feasible for us,” Pouncey said, adding that the additional five SROs cost the district $400,000 annually. He is not in favor of arming educators, a point agreed with by Murphy.

Murphy said Hoover is “privileged” to have an officer stationed at every school, with three SROs assigned to each of the high schools. She’s been on the other side of that equation when she was superintendent of Monroe County schools.

“In Monroe County, there was a little community known as Packers Bend. It took me an hour and 10 minutes to get from the central office to drive to that school, which was on the other side of the Alabama River,” she said. “It was always that little school that troubled me. Sixty-one children are in that school.”

In rural areas, response time for first responders can be 45 minutes or more, said Faulkner. Those are the areas that could benefit from the new sentry program announced in May, which permits administrators in schools without an SRO to have a secured firearm on campus.

The program does not include teachers, and will require that the administrators successfully complete training created and certified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The NRA’s National School Shield Program was created in 2012 following the fatal shooting of 20 students and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Porter, an attorney who was president of the NRA from 2013 to 2015, said the goal of the program is improving security and preventing future shootings.

“The important takeaway here is that any school that needs help finding additional security measures, we will help free of charge,” he said, adding that no school system in Alabama has applied for the NRA’s help.

After the forum, Birmingham Board of Education member Mary Boehm spoke about the March shooting at Huffman High School that left student Courtlin Arrington dead.

“We have figured out that the student voice is what really matters,” Boehm said. “After the shooting at Huffman, it was clear that the students knew this gun was in the school. They know about guns that are in our schools every single day.”

Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing school systems, she said.

“When I called my colleagues at mental health, I was told that funds have been cut so drastically that we are barely able to serve adults, let alone children,” Boehm said. “And we’re not prepared to handle that.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

VIDEO: Trump’s chaotic trade strategy, 20 percent of Democrats view ICE favorably, Walt Maddox’s chances are just Alabama media hype, and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is Trump racking up trade wins with his chaotic trade strategy?

— How can Democrats keep talking about abolishing ICE as cartels continue to import drugs and violence?

— Is Walt Maddox nothing but media hype and hope?

Criminal defense attorney Jake Watson  joins Jackson and Burke to discuss the ethics of Michael Cohen taping the President and Alabama lawmakers in legal trouble.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at Twinkle Cavanaugh, who thinks a boat citation is an “arrest” worthy of an attack ad.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/1970561032966011/

1

Show less
5 hours ago

Expansions propel aerospace industry’s growth trajectory in Morgan County

Morgan County led the way in Alabama for aerospace industry investment in 2017, landing new facilities and expansion projects worth more than $336 million and spurring job growth.

A longtime hub of industry for the state, the county’s assets include its location along the Tennessee River and a solid lineup of businesses already tied to the sector.

“We are fortunate that our existing aerospace-related industries continue to reinvest in their facilities as their businesses grow and evolve,” said Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association (MCEDA).

“We also benefit by working with them to co-locate other aerospace related companies and customers close to their existing operations.”

501
Keep reading 501 WORDS

The growth prospects of Alabama’s aerospace industry have been on full display at this week’s Farnborough International Airshow, where business recruiters from around the state engaged in talks with companies about expansion opportunities.

Two companies – BAE Systems and Carpenter Technology Corp. – used the industry’s premier 2018 trade event as a platform to announce significant Alabama projects.

GROWTH STRATEGY

For Morgan County, Nails said, the key to continued aerospace growth is focusing on improving the infrastructure capacities for manufacturing facilities. The area already benefits from its ports on the Tennessee River, which allows companies to transport large aerospace components via barge.

“We must continue to meet the demands of their utility usage and we work closely with our local utility providers on forecasting future demand.  Also, supporting growth through various workforce development initiatives and incentive programs, keeps our area competitive,” he said.

Four aerospace projects were announced in Morgan County last year, for a combined total of 113 new jobs.

Among them are Huntsville-based Dynetics Inc.’s plan to construct a three-building complex in Decatur to support the development and testing of large rocket components.

Also in Decatur, United Launch Alliance is investing $115.6 million in work on its next-generation launch vehicle, which will be assembled at the venture’s sprawling rocket assembly plant.

Morgan County’s biggest aerospace investment announcement of 2017 – and biggest investment announcement overall – was Hexcel Corp.’s plan to expand its Decatur facility, spending nearly $200 million and adding about 90 new jobs. The project will establish the company’s first integrated U.S. carbon fiber and PAN production facility.

Hexcel Decatur was established in 1989 and was the first company to construct a facility in Mallard-Fox Creek Industrial Park.

HEXCEL GROWTH CURVE

Before last year’s announcement, the company had spent $691 million in previous expansions of the Decatur site. The growth has come amid the increase of carbon fiber used in aerospace-related components and for other purposes.

Hexcel is still in the early stages of the project with engineering and permitting activities well under way, said Brett Schneider, president – Global Fibers, Hexcel.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

“It’s great to see aerospace industry growth in Alabama, and we’re proud to call the state home along with some of our customers including Airbus and GE Aviation,” Schneider said. “The growing aerospace presence in the state, support from local officials, and confidence in our existing plant and workforce in Decatur all were deciding factors for us.”

Schneider said the company is grateful to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the MCEDA, the mayor and City Council of Decatur, the Morgan County Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority – all of whom and more have worked to make Decatur a competitive and business-friendly location for Hexcel’s growth.

“Also, we have to say how proud we are of our team at Hexcel Decatur – they’ve done a terrific job helping us meet customer expectations and to become more successful as a company overall.

“It’s proven to be a great location for us, and we look forward to growing it,” he said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
7 hours ago

Serquest super-charges charitable giving

An Alabama nonprofit is revolutionizing the way charitable organizations operate, and how volunteers can help them.

Serquest is the brainchild of Henry Hammond Cobb IV of Montgomery, who envisioned a web-based solution that would bring nonprofits into the 21st century.

“The idea for Serquest is, how do we create a product for all nonprofits to help them communicate better and help them travel on the interstate highways rather than bumpy dirt roads?” said Cobb. “There are a lot of nonprofits who help people. There’s not a lot of nonprofits who help the people that help people. We feel like that’s our responsibility.”

152
Keep reading 152 WORDS

What exactly does Serquest do? Pretty much everything. For nonprofits, the web-based product allows groups to promote fundraisers, recruit volunteers and raise money. They can also get endorsements from other organizations, increase visibility and much more.

For individuals looking to help, the site allows visitors to browse thousands of volunteer opportunities in their community, donate items and give financial support with no platform fees. With their interactive dashboard and philanthropic resume, you can track your support, share activity with other users and share on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cobb’s team has developed an expertise getting nonprofits noticed online by their targeted audiences. They can create promotional videos for organizations, market via social media and generate millions of views.

The power and reach of internet-based services has made our lives incredibly more convenient and well-informed. Thanks to Serquest, there is no excuse to put off giving time or money to the causes that matter to you.

Show less
9 hours ago

Fair winds and following seas: Alabama woman embarks on sailing adventure from Germany to Gulf Shores

Michelle Segrest is thinking a lot about trash these days.

“Trash and water,” she says. “Those have both been on my mind lately.”

And not in a save-the-environment and conserve-our-natural-resources kind of way. Segrest is all for that, but right now she’s talking about plain ol’, everyday trash and water – where to throw it away and how to drink it and bathe in it.

Segrest and her boyfriend/traveling companion, Maik Ulmschneider, have just a few days to figure it all out. That’s when they set sail from Ulmschneider’s home in northern Germany to Alabama’s Gulf Coast, where Segrest, a Decatur native and former Birmingham resident, lives now.

609
Keep reading 609 WORDS

It will be a 6,000-nautical-mile journey on the 43-foot Seefalke. The duo will hit at least 12 countries and eight bodies of water, including a 20 to 40 day trek across the Atlantic.

During that leg of the trip, fresh water will be limited, and trash … well, that’s still up in the air.

“We can’t carry huge garbage bags full of trash, because there’s just not room,” Segrest says. “We’re still trying to figure that one out.”

In the grand scheme of things, that’s a minor detail for Segrest and Ulmschneider, who will chronicle their six to eight month journey via their websiteFacebookYouTubeTwitter and Instagram. They’ve branded themselves as “Sailors & Seadogs.” Segrest and Ulmschneider are the sailors, and their beagles, Capt’n Jack Sparrow and Scout, will be along for the ride.

The voyage was set in motion five years ago, when Segrest, an Auburn University journalism graduate who was then editor of a pumps and systems magazine, met Ulmschneider, a pump engineer.

“I met him while working on an article in Germany,” Segrest says. “We became friends first, and more developed later. He loved to sail and wanted to take me sailing.”

Ulmschneider comes by his boating skills honestly, learning to sail more than 20 years ago in the German Navy. Segrest loves the water and grew up fishing with her father, but it wasn’t until she met Ulmschneider that she really learned to sail.

“He wanted to take me sailing because that was his passion, so my first big sailing experience was on the Baltic Sea,” she says. “This is not bikini-and-martini sailing. This is heavy wind, rough conditions, high waves, and it’s super, super cold.”

And Segrest loved it.

During the next few years, she started her own company, Navigate Content, moved down to Gulf Shores and bought her own boat, a 15-foot catboat she named Protagonist.

“I love the physical labor of sailing, and I love the art of sailing,” Segrest says. “You’re working in the conditions and the wind, and you’re not in control. You’re really just responding to the elements around you. There’s something really cool and adventurous about this. Some people just hate it – it’s too slow, or too hard, or they get sick. Or it just really becomes a part of you. You connect with the sea and the art, and you want more. And that’s me. I just fell in love with it.”

“I think lessons learned at sea are lessons learned for life,” Ulmschneider says.

“The boat is seaworthy, and the crew is fit,” he says. “We are equipped for the worst but hope for the best, so there are no particular worries or concerns. … If there is any concern it probably is how we are going to cope with our regular jobs while at sea. But I am sure we will figure that out, as well.”

The goal has always been to get the Seefalke – which is painted bright orange, a nice coincidence for the Auburn graduate – to Alabama.

“We have some ideas of some ways to use it as a business in Gulf Shores,” Segrest says. “We want it here also because we want to sail some waters that aren’t in Northern Europe.”

“There’s only so much space on the boat, and you need to use every square inch,” Segrest says. “There’s a great quote: ‘I never realized how little I needed until I went out to sea.’”

And with luck, she might just find out how to handle bags of trash.

Details on the couple’s trip can be found here and those who want to “join the crew” and follow the trip in real-time via GPS can go to the couple’s Patreon account.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less