UNA considering dropping ‘Pride of Dixie’ band name, cites ‘reputation as a progressive institution’ 1 hour ago / News
Doug Jones: Trump ‘dead wrong’ to suggest Puerto Rico hurricane death toll numbers are fake 2 hours ago / News
Alabama National Guard ready to help with Hurricane Florence response on the east coast 2 hours ago / News
Alabamian, first female appointed as Marshall Spaceflight Center director as state’s lawmakers celebrate 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Brett Kavanaugh faces yet another absurd attack, Trump fights over hurricane death tolls, Alabama Democrats embrace national Democrats’ worst ideas and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Kay Ivey woos Choctaw County voters with pro-rural Alabama message 4 hours ago / News
Volunteer who rocks babies donates $1 million to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital 5 hours ago / News
What’s the real meaning to being a lawyer? The Alexander Shunnarah ‘Shark Of The Week’ Tom Moore explains 5 hours ago / Sponsored
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Hurricane Florence, Pope Francis cover-up and more… 18 hours ago / Highlights
Middle school receives washer and dryer donation from Birmingham church 18 hours ago / News
Two Alabama jail inmates caught in Illinois 19 hours ago / News
#MeToo campaign founder credits Alabama as movement’s birthplace 19 hours ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 20 hours ago / Sports
App created in Birmingham revolutionizing how people give to charities 20 hours ago / News
Medicaid expansion, ‘Medicare-for-all’ — Is there a terrible idea that Democrats won’t endorse? 21 hours ago / Opinion
Birmingham Business Alliance’s Jeff Traywick honored as a top 50 economic developer in North America 22 hours ago / News
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope 23 hours ago / Sponsored
NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt to feature Alabama on ‘Across America’ tour 24 hours ago / News
Alabama NAACP leader wants to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ self-defense law 1 day ago / News
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 1 day ago / Sponsored
Doug Jones: Trump ‘dead wrong’ to suggest Puerto Rico hurricane death toll numbers are fake

As the threat from Hurricane Florence bore down on America’s east coast on Thursday, President Donald Trump hit Democrats for what he called “Bad politics,” with the president asserting that his political enemies had invented death tolls stemming from hurricanes Maria and Irma – which battered Puerto Rico in 2017.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths,” Trump tweeted.

Alabama junior Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was quick to condemn Trump for his remarks.

“He’s dead wrong and it’s just frustrating when he denies reality sometimes in order to protect himself,” Jones said.

Academic studies have estimated the death toll from the two hurricanes way above the numbers that Trump claimed. Harvard University declared somewhere between 793 and 8,498 lives were lost.

However, the preeminent study was completed recently by George Washington University (GWU), which estimated there were 2,975 more deaths in the six months during and after the storms than there would be in a typical year without a devastating hurricane.

GWU’s Milken Institute defended their research in a statement, saying 2,975 represented “the most accurate and unbiased estimate” of deaths resulting from Hurricane Maria specifically.

“This study, commissioned by the Government of Puerto Rico, was carried out with complete independence and freedom from any kind of interference,” they added.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful who recently was caught attempting to mislead the American people with her opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, joined Jones in hitting back at Trump.

“It’s clearly inaccurate and it’s misleading and it’s really playing politics with the lives of people,” Harris claimed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

UNA considering dropping ‘Pride of Dixie’ band name, cites ‘reputation as a progressive institution’

Seven days after hosting prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King for a speech on campus, the University of North Alabama (UNA) announced on Thursday that they are considering changing the school band’s nickname – “Pride of Dixie.”

The name has been in use for over half a century, but now UNA has felt the need to impanel an official 19-member “study group” which includes faculty, staff, students and alumni who will examine, as they call it, “the issues surrounding the nickname.” This group will then offer a recommendation on keeping the nickname or banning its use.

“UNA has a reputation as a progressive institution, with a long history of successfully using collaborative leadership to address difficult social and cultural issues,” Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost, said in a press release.

“The University is proud of its musical heritage and the musical heritage of the Shoals—both of which are built around values of inclusion and respect,” he added.

This comes the week following UNA’s football game against Alabama A&M, a historically black university, when UNA Director of Bands Dr. Lloyd Jones intentionally omitted reference to “Dixie” in his introduction of the band “out of respect for A&M’s mission and campus history.”

UNA’s student newspaper, The Flor-Ala, reported that the marching band also covered the “D” on their “POD” uniforms for the game against A&M.

(Screenshot/The Flor-Ala)

The Flor-Ala also published an article about King’s recent speech, in which the Black Lives Matter leader said we are in “a dip” in world history, adding, “Sometimes humans are awful.”

“This has been the deadliest year for police brutality and has the highest number of hate crimes,” King said. “Most people assume they will get out of the dip in their lifetime. But most times it takes hundreds of years.”

He advised that slavery and the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement and Barack Obama’s presidency caused dips in the nation’s past.

“Trump is not the cause of our current dip,” King said. “But he causes us to stay in it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama National Guard ready to help with Hurricane Florence response on the east coast

Governor Kay Ivey has the Alabama National Guard on standby to assist with response efforts to Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and said Alabama is sending additional state personnel and resources to assist.

While the National Guard is ready to roll out when called upon, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) has already been officially activated to help. Before knowing the extent of what else will be needed, they have already committed to providing a mobile communications unit to bolster public safety radio communications.

Since 2011, Alabama’s National Guard – which is the fifth largest in the country – has been activated 23 times and they will be ready to assist this time if needed.

“The National Guard also cooperate across state lines, so for Hurricane Florence, the Alabama National Guard has already been in communication with the national guard in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia,” Director of Military Support Col. Jim Hawkins said, per CBS 42.

The Yellowhammer State understands more than most the importance of helping neighbors in need.

“If you go back to Hurricane Katrina, practically every state in the United States sent assistance to either Mississippi or Louisiana, after that they formed what’s called the Emergency Management Assistance Compact,” Hawkins explained.

He also outlined what a typical National Guard response to a hurricane entails.

“It could be things like high water evacuations. Security is always important, when people are displaced and property is damaged, maintaining security and assisting law-enforcement is critical,” Hawkins advised.

Ivey emphasized that Alabama is ready and willing to help.

“As the East Coast makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, Alabama will also be prepared to aid in any way we can. I spoke with the governors of North and South Carolina and offered our support,” Ivey remarked in a statement. “Alabama EMA will continue working with their counterparts in the Carolinas. Taking the necessary precautions ahead of time and having all-hands-on-deck to respond is of the utmost importance. Alabama stands ready to help.”

Currently, AEMA’s mobile communications unity, one AEMA staff member and one Mobile County responder are at a staging area in North Carolina. They will support that state in maintaining critical communication links for public safety radio communications and their primary role will be to support their counterparts as they experience an overwhelming need to coordinate North Carolina’s response efforts.

“We are leaning forward to support those states that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence,” AEMA Director Brian Hastings said. “We are a close-knit team in FEMA Region IV, and when one state is threatened, we all stand ready to assist our incredible neighbors to prepare, respond and recover to save lives and mitigate human suffering.  Alabama is always ready to assist when there is a need.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabamian, first female appointed as Marshall Spaceflight Center director as state’s lawmakers celebrate

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Thursday named Alabamian Jody Singer as director of the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and Alabama lawmakers praised the historic appointment.

Singer, who has been the center’s deputy director since February 2016 and serving as acting director since July, is the first woman appointed to the important position. As Marshall’s chief executive, Singer will lead one of NASA’s largest field installations, with almost 6,000 civil service and contractor employees and an annual budget of approximately $2.8 billion.

Singer considers Hartselle, Ala., as home and is a graduate in Industrial Engineering from the University of Alabama.

“For me, it’s always been about the people. It’s an honor to lead Marshall Space Flight Center as we push the boundaries of human space exploration and shape America’s return to the Moon,” Singer said. “Marshall has unique capabilities and expertise that are critical to missions that will take humans deeper into the solar system than ever before.”

Members of Alabama’s Congressional delegation lauded the appointment in statements and social media posts.

“Jody Singer is an excellent choice to lead Marshall Spaceflight Center,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) remarked in a press release.

“Her deep understanding of the Space Launch System and other critical NASA projects, along with her dedication to MSFC and the entire agency, make her the ideal candidate for this position. I look forward to working with her to continue prioritizing American space exploration,” Shelby added.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), whose district includes Huntsville, heaped praise on the selection of Singer and reiterated the importance of NASA to Alabama and the nation.

“I congratulate Jody on being appointed director of Marshall Space Flight Center,” Brooks said in a statement. “Marshall is one of NASA’s premier installations, and the center’s unique capabilities are essential to nearly every NASA mission.”

He continued, “With a career spanning 30 years at NASA, most recently as acting director of Marshall, Jody has the breadth of experience and extensive knowledge needed to lead the center during this exciting return to manned deep space exploration. A Hartselle, Alabama native and University of Alabama graduate, Jody is right at home at Marshall in the Tennessee Valley. I look forward to working closely with Director Singer to maintain and expand Marshall’s role in current and future missions, and I am pleased to have a partner at Marshall dedicated to maintaining America’s global preeminence in space.”

During her impressive 32-year NASA career, Singer has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility in human spaceflight, technology and science flight missions programs and projects.

Her experience in human spaceflight includes 25 years working in the Space Shuttle Program, where Singer was responsible for the development, testing, flight readiness, safety and performance of the shuttle’s propulsion elements. Her experience also includes Return to Flight activities following the space shuttle Columbia accident. She served as the first female project manager for the Reusable Solid Rocket Booster Project Office and as deputy manager in the Space Shuttle Propulsion Office as it successfully completed its mission and retirement.

From 2010 through 2012, she held deputy positions for three concurrent programs – the Space Shuttle Program, Ares and the start-up of the Space Launch System (SLS).

Singer has been recognized with numerous awards, including NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals and two Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive Awards.  She also received the Space Flight Awareness Leadership Award in 2005 for inspiring the Shuttle Propulsion Office to strive for excellence and continuous improvement, along with the NASA Exceptional Service Medal in 1993.  Additionally, she was awarded the Silver Snoopy Award by the NASA astronaut corps and was named a Space Flight Awareness Launch Honoree.

“Jody’s deep management experience over three decades at the project, program and center levels will be a huge asset to Marshall’s critical work supporting NASA’s goals of returning to the Moon to stay,” NASA Administrator Bridenstine said. “Her proven leadership abilities and close connections to Marshall’s work and the human spaceflight community made her the right choice to lead Marshall at this pivotal time.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Brett Kavanaugh faces yet another absurd attack, Trump fights over hurricane death tolls, Alabama Democrats embrace national Democrats’ worst ideas and more …

7. Cash bail could be on its way out in Alabama if Cullman County ruling gives movement steam

— A federal judge ruled that Cullman County must change its bail procedures because poor people can’t afford bail while the wealthy can get out of jail before trial, creating a two-tier justice system.

— California recently eliminated the process, opting for a series of monitoring measures like bracelets, which puts all the cost on taxpayers.

6. Security costs could total $20 more per student in Alabama, but they can’t be used for a pointless gun and a safe

— The current Alabama Education Trust Fund budget is $6.6 billion and the state superintendent wants a budget increase of $158 million dollars, which includes money for nurses and security, but not the School Sentry Program.

— The School Sentry program was an election year play by the governor that allows school systems to have firearms on campus if they are locked in safes, which defeats the purpose.

5. The city of Huntsville says it is complying with all legal requests in regards to an officer-involved shooting

— The shooting death of a suicidal man has cause controversy and claims of misdeeds by the city after they agreed to cover the costs of the officer involved in the shooting.

— Mayor Tommy Battle says the city “will respond to any evidentiary requests through the appropriate legal channels” but claims the media is “playing politics with our judicial system and the integrity of the police department.” This is a response to stories and columns at AL.com that allege there is a coverup.

4. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has been recklessly implying Governor Kay Ivey is out of her mind, and now the media is slavishly repeating his claim

— While speaking to state retirees, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee commented that he didn’t know who was running the state with statements like, “Who is running the governor?” and “Who is behind the governor?” and “Who is making the decisions for the governor? Or else you would want to come and debate.”

— The dutiful scribes and stooges like AL.com’s Kyle Whitmire are echoing Maddox and asking, “Who’s governor of Alabama?” He knows the answer is the same as it will be in December: Kay Ivey.

3. Democrats, and not just Walt Maddox, are embracing terrible positions on health care

— At least two Democratic Congressional candidates (Peter Joffrion and Tabitha Isner) in Alabama have decided to embrace another plan on health care: “Medicare-for-all,” which is backed by Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. Neither has explained how you would pay for such a plane and no one is interested in asking them.

— Maddox supports a plan that he admits will cost as much as $200 million. Joffrion and Isner’s plan would cost $32.6 trillion over 10 years, and none of them have a clue how to pay for their plans.

2. President Donald Trump gives the media what they want and joins them in continuing to litigate death tolls in Puerto Rico as a new Hurricane enters the mainland

— The president’s inability to let anything go has once again caused a firestorm of negative press as he quibbles over the number of dead in the aftermath of Puerto Rico’s two previous hurricanes.

— The 3,000 number mentioned by the media and accepted by Puerto Rico’s government is one of the higher estimates of multiple estimates. Other estimates have the number near 1,000, but this doesn’t matter as the president is focused on the wrong thing.

1. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attempted to destroy Brett Kavanaugh with an anonymous letter accusing him of something

— Democrats’ smears of Kavanaugh are nothing new. Now, Senator Dianne Feinstein brought up an allegation from Kavanaugh’s high school days and turned it over to “federal investigative authorities.” The confirmation vote has been delayed in normal procedure.

— The latest absurd attempt is a claim that Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room.

Kay Ivey woos Choctaw County voters with pro-rural Alabama message

BUTLER – It wasn’t officially a campaign rally, but it might have had the same impact as one.

On Thursday night, Gov. Kay Ivey spoke at the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet before a crowd of a few hundred gathered at Butler’s First United Methodist Church gymnasium.

“I feel right at home here in Choctaw County,” she said to the crowd. “You know I grew up in Wilcox County in Camden, Ala. And I’m proud to be in y’all’s neck of the woods tonight. Rural Alabama is not only my home, but it is also where I learned the values I take to work with me every day – hard work and community spirit. If you ask me, today our world could learn a lot from small-town rural Alabama.”

Ivey touted ALDOT’s efforts in Choctaw County and vowed there would be a significant increase in Alabama State Troopers on the roadways.

“Regardless of what you may be hearing, before February we will have more than 400 highway patrol State Troopers,” she said. “This represents a 25 percent increase in the number of skilled law enforcement officers dedicated to keeping you safe on Alabama roads.”

“All of my efforts to improve infrastructure and to increase the coverage of public safety will be focused on doing what’s right and what’s best for the people of Alabama,” Ivey added before receiving a round of applause.

Ivey also hit one of the familiar themes of her 2018 reelection campaign bid, which is her economic track record.

“We’ve created 16,000 new jobs while I’ve been in office through more than $8 billion in direct private investments,” she said. “There are more jobs in Alabama than ever before in our state’s entire history. In fact, right here in Choctaw County, your workforce has grown 6.2 percent since last year.”

The incumbent governor predicted there would be more of these positive economic signs going forward.

“We are on a path to prosperity in our future,” Ivey declared. “We are headed in the right direction.”

Near the end of her address to the Choctaw County Chamber, she reiterated her advocacy for rural Alabama.

“Relationships matter and Choctaw County can teach us all something about that,” she said. “Like I said, I sure am proud to be in your neck of the woods. Each of you works hard to ensure the growth here in Choctaw County, and when this area experiences success, our whole state experiences success. And as long as I’m governor, you will have a true champion for rural Alabama in Montgomery.”

When it comes to Alabama electoral politics, Choctaw County is often overlooked.

Choctaw County, population 13,170, and its county seat Butler, population 1,773, are not considered significant prizes for any statewide contest. And given it isn’t in an Alabama media market, but instead a Mississippi market, the overwhelming majority of the political advertising that comes over the airwaves to TV viewers and radio listeners in Choctaw County involves Mississippi contests.

Rather than spend valuable advertising dollars on spots that run in the Meridian, Miss. market that would likely only be seen by voters in Choctaw County and Sumter County to its north, statewide campaigns will forgo trying to reach Alabama voters through on-air political advertising in those two counties.

However, Choctaw County could also be seen as a political bellwether. It is one of the few counties in the state that is a legitimate “swing” county.

In the 2017 U.S. Senate special election, Democrat Doug Jones outperformed Republican Roy Moore by a 53-to-46 percent margin. In the 2016 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump outperformed Democrat Hillary Clinton by a 56-to-43 percent margin.

If Ivey does well in the final Choctaw County tally on November 6, it could be a positive sign for her overall political health headed into a potential next term.

Ivey faces Democratic challenger Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Election Day and according to most polls is the odds-on favorite in that match-up.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

