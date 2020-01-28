Doug Jones to host second annual HBCU summit at Miles College

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is inviting Alabamians to his second annual HBCU summit. The 2020 version of the summit will be at Miles College in Fairfield on February 14.

The event will have a student career and employment opportunities from across Alabama in addition to two panels moderated by Alabama’s junior senator.

Doug Jones has made championing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) one of the cornerstones of his time in the U.S. Senate.



In 2019, Jones took to the Senate floor to say, “HBCUs are the leading educators for African American PhDs in science and in engineering. They are foundational to building generational wealth in communities that have long faced headwinds in doing so. They are doing amazing work. ”

Alabama is home to 14 HBCUs. Jones helped guarantee the continuance of their federal funds by co-sponsoring the FUTURE act with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). The bill was signed in to law by President Donald Trump in December 2019.

The effort received praise from the leaders of Alabama’s HBCUs, many of whom will be joining Jones for the two panels during his summit.

The two panels, as follows:

“Women in the Lead: How Six Alabama HBCU Presidents Are Raising the Bar”

Dr. Patricia Sims, President, Drake State Community College

Dr. Cynthia Warrick, President, Stillman College

Dr. Martha Lavender, President, Gadsden State Community College

Ms. Bobbie Knight, Interim President, Miles College

Ms. Anita Archie, Interim President, Trenholm State Community College

Dr. Shirley Friar, Chief of Staff, Tuskegee University

Moderator: Senator Doug Jones “Student Voices: How Alabama HBCU Student-Leaders Are Lifting Up Their Campuses”

featuring student representatives:

Miss Keila Michelle Lawrence, Miles College

Mr. Jacobi Gray, Alabama A&M University

Miss Arin Massey, Shelton State Community College

Mr. Amani Myers, Talladega College

Mr. Dakus Sankey, Jr., Trenholm State Community College

Moderator: Senator Doug Jones

Those interested in attending the summit can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.