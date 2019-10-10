DeVonta Smith added to Biletnikoff Award watch list, joining Jeudy, Ruggs, Waddle

Following a monster performance against Ole Miss in the Crimson Tide’s most recent game, wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Wednesday was officially added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Smith joins University of Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle on the list, as they were all added to the preseason watch list in July.

The list is updated occasionally in-season based on player performances, which shows that Smith has well surpassed expectations in recent games.

Going into ‘Bama’s contest at Texas A&M on Saturday, Smith has 31 receptions for 537 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jeudy has 38 receptions for 488 yards and six touchdowns. Ruggs has 17 receptions for 361 yards, with five total touchdowns. Waddle has 12 receptions for 197 yards.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame during the Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ten semifinalists will be named on November 18, followed by three finalists being announced on November 25.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn