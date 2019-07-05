Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Federal loans to help Alabama businesses hit by Hurricane Michael 3 mins ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Defense attorney says deaths of Auburn broadcaster, wife not a crime 3 hours ago / News
Alabama aims to combat teacher-student sexual relationships 5 hours ago / News
No prosecution for Alabama woman who started fight, lost unborn baby 7 hours ago / News
Survey endorses local branding for Alabama specialty crops 9 hours ago / News
Tuskegee Airman: America not perfect but it was, still is worth fighting for – ‘God’ was ‘my co-pilot’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Flowers: Legislative session for most part successful, especially for Governor Kay Ivey 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer won’t rule out 2020 U.S. Senate run — ‘We’re praying about it’ 1 day ago / News
Tuberville: Americans must stop abandoning our history 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Independence Day brings more traffic fatalities 1 day ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: Celebrating our freedom 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Doug Jones: D.C.’s planned July 4 parade ‘very, very unfortunate’ 2 days ago / News
Alabama constitutions on display in Huntsville for Independence Day 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
A republic, if we can keep it: The cost of counting illegal aliens in the U.S. Census 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Elated Alabama dad reacts to belated Father’s Day gift 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Police say boy died in hot car in Dothan as drugged parents slept 2 days ago / News
Lawyers: Former Auburn star, coach Chuck Person was broke in NCAA scandal 2 days ago / News
Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities 2 days ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Trump’s big plans for Independence Day, McConnell keeping an eye on Alabama, boycott Alabama failure and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
An attorney for a teenager charged in the traffic deaths of Auburn University’s sports announcer and his wife denied that any crime occurred, calling the crash a “terrible tragedy” instead.

Tommy Spina, a lawyer for 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor, told AL.com his client simply fell asleep at the wheel and was not impaired before the wreck which killed broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.Spina said there was no way to express the “remorse and contrition” felt by Taylor and his family, Spina said.

“We trust that in time there can be healing for parties directly affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Spina.

Taylor is charged with manslaughter in the wreck, which happened May 25 in Auburn.

Authorities allege Taylor was driving about 90 mph and had traces of the psychoactive part of marijuana in his system when he rear-ended an SUV carrying the couple.

Rod Bramblett, 52, was driving and died of a head injury. Paula Bramblett, 53, died of multiple internal injuries.

There was no indication the teen tried to stop before the wreck, authorities said.

Spina said Johnston had spent the day at Lake Martin with his girlfriend’s family and “had been without sleep for a period of time.”

“He did not drink at the lake and he did not partake of marijuana while at the lake. This is undisputed,” Spina said.

Experts say that marijuana can stay in someone’s system for as long as 30 days or more, Spina said, and the teen has consistently told authorities he fell asleep while driving.

Authorities previously said there was not any indication that alcohol or cellphone use played a role in the wreck, in which Johnston was not seriously injured.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

The federal government is offering assistance to businesses in southeast Alabama that were affected by Hurricane Michael last October.

A statement by the Small Business Administration says disaster loans are available to small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and nonprofits that were hit by the Category 5 storm.

Low-interest loans of as much as $2 million are available in seven counties in all.

Those include Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The loans can be used for needs including paying fixed debts, payroll and bills.

The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, but its winds and rain created problems as far north as Alabama and Georgia.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

Alabama education officials are trying to combat what they say is a growing problem of sexual relationships between teachers and students.

The state Department of Education has released a training program that officials in Montgomery are urging local school systems to use in teaching educators about avoiding inappropriate encounters.

The program also encourages teachers to report colleagues they suspect of having inappropriate relations with students.

The training material quotes reports that say Alabama is among the worst states in the nation for sexual relationships between school workers and students, and it depicts the problem as getting worse.

“There are just more educators doing bad things with students and I think a big part of that, to me at least, is the advent of social media,” said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, in a video included with the program.

After Alabama criminalized teacher-student sex, 45 such cases were reported in 2017, the curriculum states, and Alabama leads the nation in inappropriate student-teacher relationships on a per capita basis.

More than 200 educators have been arrested on sex charges involving students since 2010, and social media and texting are fueling the problem, it says.

“This is a topic people don’t want to talk about, but there is no choice,” Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey said in a program video.

The curriculum was developed with the state prosecutors’ association, colleges and universities.

It is not mandatory, but Mackey is asking city and county systems to use the material.

The Alabama Education Association has agreed to help with the training, Mackey told local officials in a letter last month after the training curriculum was posted online.

It includes videos depicting the problem of inappropriate relationships.

The executive director of the Alabama Association of School Boards, Sally Smith, told AL.com the organization will encourage board members across the state to offer the training to school employees.

“The videos provide a great vehicle to have conversations about these very difficult issues,” she said.

Alabama used material from a similar program in Texas in developing the training.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

An Alabama district attorney said Wednesday she is dropping the manslaughter charge against a woman who lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury concluded she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight, knowing she was pregnant.

Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’ father, authorities said.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense.

Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested.

But Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said Wednesday that she would not pursue the case.

“After reviewing the facts of this case and the applicable state law, I have determined that it is not in the best interest of justice to pursue prosecution of Ms. Jones,” Washington said, flanked by her chief assistant and local church leaders. “There are no winners, only losers, in this sad ordeal.”

The prosecutor did not take questions or explain the process that led to grand jurors returning the indictment to begin with.

Lawyers representing Jones said they were pleased with Washington’s decision and urged Jones’ supporters to direct their energy to “ensuring that what happened to Marshae won’t ever happen again.”

Jones’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Monday morning, arguing that in issuing the charges, the state used a “flawed and twisted rationale” that “ignores the law and ignores reason.”

The idea that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight is a “tortured,” ”irrational” theory which “defies the most basic logic and analysis,” the filing asserts.

Alabama is one of dozens of states that have fetal homicide laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Jones’ arrest sparked outrage across the country, with advocates for women’s rights calling it another attempt to charge women for crimes related to their pregnancies.

Legal scholars said the arrest raised questions about what other scenarios — such as driving a car or swimming in a pool — could constitute putting a fetus in danger.

In an emailed statement, American Civil Liberties Union deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson said Washington’s decision “represents precisely what we want to see in these critical moments: a prosecutor who is not afraid to use prosecutorial discretion and power to refuse to prosecute when the law and justice demands that charges should be dropped.”

Lynn Paltrow, executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, said she is pleased to see the case dismissed but noted it would be a mistake to see it as an outlier.

“We hope there are no more cases like this in the future, but our experience in 40 years of cases suggests that we will see many more such misuses of the law in the name of fetal personhood in the future,” Paltrow said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Would you be more willing to buy a bag of sweet potatoes, basket of peaches or a jar of honey if you knew from the label that it was grown in Alabama?

A recent survey conducted by researchers at Auburn University shows that the state’s specialty crop farmers and leaders of Alabama’s major agricultural organizations believe that establishing and promoting regional and farm-specific brands for specialty crops would benefit their production.

“This survey represents the first small step in a very long journey,” said Ruiqing Miao, assistant professor in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology.

Miao worked on the survey with Loka Ashwood, assistant professor, and Ali Dawood, graduate student, both in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology; Taylor Johnson, associate bank examiner with the Farm Credit Administration and former graduate student; Deacue Fields, former chair of the department and currently dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas; and Joe Kemble, Alabama Extension specialist and professor in the Department of Horticulture.

“The idea behind the initial proposal for the project was to seek ways and define barriers for establishing and promoting original branding for Alabama products,” Miao said. “Unlike some of our neighboring states, Alabama doesn’t have many original brands for specialty crops, even though we have very good products like sweet potatoes and Chilton County peaches.”

There is a lot of potential, he said, for Alabama to strengthen its specialty crop branding. The state consistently ranks high nationally in the production of such crops as pecans, sweet potatoes, blueberries, watermelons and peaches.

“Significant variations in climatic and geographical conditions across Alabama enable the state to produce abundant varieties of specialty crops,” Miao said. “Foreign and domestic competition, though, is growing for the state’s specialty crop growers in traditional commodity markets.”

New markets increasingly cater to quality, diversity, locality and even social and cultural heritage associated with agricultural products, he said.

“Alabama specialty crop growers are at a critical juncture to diversify their marketing options,” Miao said. “These challenges require specialty crop growers in Alabama to adjust their usual practices of producing and marketing products. Establishing regional or farm-specific brands for specialty crops is considered a crucial step to address these challenges.”

The research team began the project by interviewing eight group leaders in Alabama agribusiness. These interviews were intended to solicit the leaders’ opinions about the importance of branding and to identify the top specialty crops that would have the largest potential for branding.

“The eight group leaders unanimously believed that establishing and promotion regional and farm-specific brands for specialty crops in Alabama would benefit specialty crop producers,” Miao said. “As for the top candidate specialty crops for branding, the leaders all believed that sweet potatoes should be one of the top candidates. Honey and watermelons were mentioned by four out of eight group leaders, and peaches and strawberries were mentioned by three.”

Next, researchers interviewed farmers who produce the top two crops named by the group leaders—10 sweet potato producers and 10 beekeepers.

“We asked the farmers a different set of questions, including their opinion of branding, their barriers to branding and what types of resources or support they needed to implement branding,” Miao said.

Although the majority of interviewed farmers believed that branding would help specialty crop growers in Alabama, some expressed concerns that successful branding needs financial support from the state government, information support from branding experts and coordination support from farmer or agribusiness organizations, he said.

“There’s obviously an economic drive for branding—previous research has shown that branding can bring farmers a price premium,” Miao said. “But farmers need various resources and support to carry out branding.

“They need financial support because it costs money to establish branding. Also, they need support from experts in how to establish and launch branding. In addition, they need coordinated support from agribusiness organizations. Branding can bring farmers price premiums and higher profits, but there is also a cost.”

These needs of specialty crop farmers will require further research and cooperation with ag-related groups, he said.

“There is also a risk to fail, so we need to look at how to spread the risks or distribute the benefits,” Miao said. “This is not an easy task, and these surveys represent the very beginning steps.”

There is much more work to do, both from a research level and from producers and agricultural organizations, before specialty crop branding is commonplace in Alabama, he said.

This research is partially supported by an Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Specialty Crop Block Grant and by the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station.

(Courtesy Auburn University)

