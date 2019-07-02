Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

10 mins ago

Dale Jackson: I hope the U.S. women’s soccer team loses 1776-0

I can’t stand Colin Kaepernick. I want him to get a job in the NFL just so he can play badly.

His latest move to call for Nike to stop selling shoes with an older version of the American flag should make it clear to everyone what a joke this guy is. Hopefully, Nike will understand that they have aligned themselves with an anti-American movement that tarnishes their brand and could hurt their business.

This strand of anti-Americanism is boosted by a complicit media that agrees with Kaepernick and other athletes while not caring what normal Americans think.

At the same time an American company that does business in China while they run actual concentration camps, the United States women’s national soccer team is being led by a loud-mouth wannabe hero of “The Resistance.”

Megan Rapinoe is a media darling just like Kaepernick was and for the exact same reasons. She took a public position that required no risk and knowing there would be no real pushback.

Sure, people like me and regular Americans will hate her, we will complain, but eventually, we will just go back about our lives and not care about this woman or her soccer team for four more years. If a soccer star came out as a huge supporter of America or, heaven forbid, President Donald Trump, real calls for boycotts and public destruction would cause real damage.

This is America in 2019.

None of her teammates will call her out or say she doesn’t speak for them. The silence is deafening and that is their choice.

This should be a point of pride for America. instead, they have decided they want to be overtly political to cater to the media bubble that hangs over Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The sooner these women are back into obscurity the better it will be for America.

For this reason, this is my choice: I will actively root for the U.S. soccer team to be destroyed by the team of women from England.

God Save the Queen!

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Marshall on Alabama AG’s office effort to crackdown on robocalls: ‘It’s a problem for everyone, and we get it’

Last week, King’s Property Solutions LLC, a Huntsville-based real estate investment company, agreed to stop sending out robocalls and reform its business practices after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office threatened to sue the company.

According to the AG’s office, King’s Property Solutions violated the Alabama Telemarketing Act, the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the federal government’s Telemarketing Sales Rule.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Marshall said robocalls were a primary complaint from constituents. However, there could be more proactive measures taken like the action against King Property Solutions in the future that are partnerships with other state governments and federal agencies, according to Marshall.

“I probably get asked when I’m just sort of out-and-about about this issue more than anything else,” Marshall said. “I mean, it’s a problem for everyone, and we get it. A couple of efforts that we’ve made – one of which is what we announced last week when we partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and 19 other states to investigate leads and take enforcement actions against those who violated both provisions relating to the Federal Trade Commission, as well as to Alabama law.”

“You know, we are required at the AG’s office to license those who want to engage in telemarketing,” he continued. “We have the ability to take administrative actions to those who do it that otherwise aren’t licensed. Also, we have the vehicle, not criminally but civilly, through our Deceptive Trade Practices Act to stop deceptive statements from being made as part of those calls.”

Marshall acknowledged the issues of technology outpacing government’s ability to regulate robocalls.

“We were able to identify a company that was doing it unlawfully and really pleased with our ability to partner with the FTC in being able to not only identify those unlawful calls but be able to shut them down,” Marshall added. “Beyond that, we joined with 39 other attorneys general reaching out to both the FCC and the FTC to be able to take stronger stands, and also to be able to enable many of our wireless carriers who had certain restrictions at the FCC that prohibited them from being able to proactive in this area, to be able to block calls, obviously with the consent of the consumer to be able to stop because what we also know is not only are they bothersome but many of these calls relate to scams that prey particularly on our seniors. On so, this is very much an issue of importance and one that unfortunately sometimes technology tends to outpace what we can do, whether it be from a regulation side, or be it from a statute side. But yet, we tend to have many attorneys general from around the country that understand the importance of this and working with agencies that have some regulatory authority here to be able to encourage a very proactive step. But it was a good action. We’re very pleased by it. But there’s clearly more work to be done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Ivey administration’s workforce development efforts already paying dividends, set up future prosperity

MONTGOMERY — The day after Yellowhammer News published an exclusive interview with Governor Kay Ivey in which she explained that workforce development is key to the Alabama aerospace industry’s continued growth, the governor’s office released an impressive update on the state’s overall workforce development efforts.

Ivey also recognized that when the economy is strong and unemployment is historically low, like Alabama is experiencing now, the challenge is reaching individuals who need further preparation to enter, or re-enter, the workforce, just as the challenge for businesses is finding a sufficient number of skilled workers to keep up with growth.

“In order to meet the current and future demands of business and industry, more must be done to develop a workforce development system that offers a seamless educational journey for individuals to enter in-demand career pathways at every stage of life,” Ivey said in a statement on Tuesday.

The governor’s workforce development efforts began with her signature Strong Start, Strong Finish education initiative, which lays the groundwork to support the education to workforce pipeline. The initiative, announced in July 2017, focuses on three stages of education: 1) early childhood education, 2) computer science in middle school and high school and 3) workforce preparedness.

Additionally, Ivey has made it a priority of her administration to create the most effective workforce development programs possible for Alabamians across the state. To accomplish this goal, she recently established the Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation (GOEWT), which Ivey told Yellowhammer News on Monday aligns workforce development funding with projects in the Yellowhammer State.

“Already, Alabama is taking the lead in workforce development efforts, which catches the attention of companies from around the globe and ultimately provides more opportunities for Alabamians,” Ivey remarked.

‘It’s a win-win situation’

Through apprenticeship expansion efforts, the governor is also positioning the workforce development programs across the state to work in the best interests of Alabamians.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington told Yellowhammer News, “When discussing workforce development and ensuring that Alabama has qualified workers to fill all the high-wage, high-skill jobs that are coming, it’s important to remember that initiatives such as Apprenticeship Alabama and other on-the-job training programs can help bridge the gap in so many ways. They not only allow Alabama’s workers to learn a skill or retrain while bringing home a paycheck, but they also allow Alabama’s employers to build an already trained workforce, while saving on wages. It’s a win-win situation.”

On June 10, Ivey signed SB 295 into law. Sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), SB 295 expands the Apprenticeship Alabama Tax Credit by providing an additional $500 for hiring in-school youth apprentices. Additionally, SB 295 modifies the Apprenticeship Alabama Tax Credit to increase the base tax credit from $1,000 to $1,250. It increases the number of apprentices one employer may claim from five to 10, as well as the tax credit cap from $3 million to $7.5 million. The new law also established the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA).

“Getting both new high school graduates and existing workers prepared for the workforce with certified and marketable skills will not only provide better job opportunities, but also enhanced wages that can have a permanent, positive impact on the worker and their family,” Orr said in a statement.

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, when officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, will be Alabama’s state apprenticeship agency housed by the Alabama Department of Commerce. The AOA will serve as a registration agency for registered apprenticeships in the state.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, we are moving to the next level of apprenticeship program development in our state,” AIDT Director Ed Castile advised. “Partnering with many Alabama companies, the Alabama Community College System, K-12 Education, the Alabama Workforce Council and our 7 Regional Workforce Councils we will be extremely successful in developing our skilled workforce through this new Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.  It is another ‘tool in the tool box’ to assist us in reaching the goals set forth in the Governor’s Success Plus plan.”

Important workforce development programs include Success Plus, AIDT and AlabamaWorks, too.

Public-private collaboration is especially crucial, as U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta stressed on Thursday during his visit to Huntsville’s Dynetics, which came after a tour of Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus. Announcing at that time a $12 million federal grant to the Alabama Community College System for apprenticeships, Acosta noted that industry partners would provide additional matching funds to the relevant educational institutions to develop in-demand skills as part of their programs. This was highlighted by Ivey’s office on Tuesday.

“Alabama’s 24 community colleges are working every day within their local communities to ensure students, from high schoolers to adults looking to advance their skills, have a pathway to success through education and skills training,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker added in a statement.

“We are proud that our most recent efforts to expand apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities for thousands of Alabamians have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. This expansion will help individuals gain the real-world experience that business and industry is seeking as they hire for well-paying, in-demand jobs,” he concluded.

Additionally, in June, the state of Alabama received a $1.2 million federal grant expanding funding for state apprenticeships. Coinciding with the federal grant, the state legislature budgeted $1 million to offset the costs associated with dual enrollment courses and credential fees for apprentices. The grant coupled with the state investment will be used to provide scholarships for a dual enrollment or community college course that is part of apprentices’ related technical instruction.

“Alabama is a state so full of potential, both in the workforce opportunities we are seeing develop, as well as in the preparedness of its citizens to fulfill those workforce opportunities,” state Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey remarked.

“The aggressive advances we are seeing in workforce development efforts will open doors for professional, economic and industrial growth in our great state,” he continued. “We look forward to the shared vision of Alabama being the hallmark of a state booming with progress, and an education system primed to produce students who are well-equipped to meet the demands of a thriving workforce.”

Then, on June 24, Credential Engine awarded Alabama a $50,000 technical grant to support credential transparency. The Alabama Department of Commerce will serve as the fiscal agent and manager of this project.

Along with the Department of Commerce, the Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and a myriad of state education and workforce development agencies will collaborate to publish all of the certificates, licenses, traditional degrees and non-degree credentials offered in Alabama to the credential registry.

What does industry think of Alabama’s workforce development efforts?

While there is no doubt that the state’s workforce development plans and programming sound good on paper, results speak louder than words.

In this case, the results have been great, with companies continuing to choose the Yellowhammer State for new economic development projects and expansions, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries, for example.

Speaking to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Ivey said that Alabama’s workforce is at the very top of the list of issues discussed during recruitment pitches. She also explained that businesses have been very receptive to these pitches and happy with the state’s workforce development efforts.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said, “This is truly an exciting and pivotal point in our state’s history… Fortunately, Governor Ivey had the foresight to recognize that we must grow a workforce pipeline of available and highly-skilled Alabamians to meet our projected job growth.”

“The success of Alabama’s economic development team is directly related to the quality of the state’s workforce,” he continued. “Our success is producing the effect of putting more Alabamians on company payrolls across the state, and we are experiencing the lowest levels of unemployment in our history.”

How can the average Alabamian help?

While these workforce development policies and programs are being spearheaded at the very highest levels of government and private industry, each and every eligible Alabama voter can do their part in March 2020 to support these efforts.

On this primary election date, SB 397 will be up for a referendum of the people, and Ivey says this proposed educational reform is crucial for further workforce development gains.

“Education is the key to everybody’s prosperity,” she told Yellowhammer News.

The governor stressed that getting the state board of education functioning correctly will increase outcomes for all levels of education, from early childhood through workforce preparedness.

“I’m very optimistic that we can convince the people of Alabama that we need to start at the top (with the state board) to make these changes, and having an appointed board will be far more effective,” Ivey emphasized.

“You say, ‘Why?’ Well, right now board members are elected, and they have to worry about constituencies that put money into their campaigns,” she continued. “Why are our standards for teacher preparation programs at our four-year colleges not very strong? And you ask a board member that, and they say, ‘Well, we get pushback.’ On appointed boards, you don’t get pushback, you have a defined person that you’re responsible to and defined things we want to achieve — and I believe we can be more effective preparing our students pre-k through 12th grade and beyond [that way].”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Trump intends to nominate Montgomery attorney as federal judge

The White House on Monday announced that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Montgomery’s Austin Huffaker as a U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

Huffaker is a shareholder at the prominent law firm of Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A, where his practice focuses on complex commercial, product and lender liability, along with professional malpractice litigation.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Governor Kay Ivey commended the president on the intended nomination, with Shelby saying he would support confirmation in the Senate.

Additionally, Huffaker serves as a commissioner of the Alabama Securities Commission and as a member of the Alabama Civil Jury Charge Committee. Mr. Huffaker earned his bachelor of engineering, cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctorate, magna cum laude, from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Alabama Law Review and a Hugo Black Scholar.

Huffaker’s nomination would become official after a formal vetting process is completed and the paperwork is sent to the U.S. Senate.

Nine federal judicial nominees from Alabama have already been nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate during his tenure in office.

Corey Maze’s June confirmation to be a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama was the most recent.

Trump is responsible for nominating the first ever African-American judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, Judge Terry F. Moorer of Greenville, who was confirmed last year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

7 Things: Ivey touts success of Paris Air Show, Roy Moore may have failed his polygraph, Biden in trouble and more …

7. Mississippi lottery will make $40 million in the first year

  • Beginning December 1, Mississippi will start selling lottery tickets, making them yet another state surrounding Alabama that has the lottery, while Alabama sits on the sidelines with Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.
  • Mississippi’s lottery will likely generate $40 million the first year, and more than double that by the second year. Alabama could still move towards a lottery if an expected special session on prisons includes a call to discuss a lottery as well.

6. AOC gets in a cage at a detention facility

  • U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) visited a detention facility and made numerous claims about the conditions, including that women were being forced out to drink water out of toilets, a claim that has been disputed and mocked.
  • It is alleged that AOC entered a cage as part of a performative protest, refused to tour the facility and yelled at border patrol agents before adding on Twitter later, “After I forced myself into a cell w/ women&began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare.'”

5. Alabama could help end DACA program

  • Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments and rule on the constitutionality of former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) during their next term. Its ruling could have a major impact on the presidential election because the next term of the Supreme Court runs from October 2019 to June 2020.
  • Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall laid out the case that Alabama and other states will be making, explaining, “The U.S. Constitution makes clear that Congress alone has the legal authority to write U.S. immigration law, not the president through an executive branch memo. I am hopeful that the Court will rule in support of the Constitution and allow the president to finally terminate DACA.”

4. Teen charged as an adult in Bramblett case

  • The 16-year-old, Johnston Edward Taylor, that caused the wreck that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett in May has been arrested and charged as an adult with two counts of manslaughter. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
  • While Taylor previously said that he fell asleep and didn’t remember the accident, a toxicology report showed that Taylor was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the wreck. Police have said that he was traveling well over the speed limit.

3. Biden is bleeding support

  • CNN has posted a new poll that shows the field is narrowing and former Vice President Joe Biden could be at risk of losing the lead, since now his lead is down to 5 points above his opponents.
  • The poll was conducted after the Democratic debates and shows that 22% of Democrats would vote for Biden, 17% for Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), 15% for Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and 14% for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), while none of the other Democrat presidential candidates made it to 5%.

2. Roy Moore accuser claims he failed a polygraph

  • In December 2017, Roy Moore took a polygraph to prove that he wasn’t guilty of the allegations made during his campaign that he was involved with minors previous to his marriage, and now the attorneys of one of the accusers, Leigh Corfman, are saying that the polygraph test didn’t clear Moore’s name.
  • Now, Corfman’s attorneys have filed a motion to reopen Moore’s deposition in a previous lawsuit filed by Corfman; in the motion, it states that Moore “likely failed” the polygraph which Moore has maintained that he is innocent. There is only one way he can prove he passed his polygraph and that is by releasing it.

1. Governor Ivey says “Alabama is an easy sell” to the aerospace industry

  • Governor Kay Ivey spoke to Yellowhammer News about her trip to the Paris Air show and called the trip “very valuable” during a conversation about the state’s soaring aerospace industry where the value of the industry is $2.4 billion and growing.
  • During the discussion about site selection, workforce development, supply chains and more, Ivey touted Alabama as a “business-friendly state” with “an unparalleled workforce.” Alabama looks to continue growing while America is experiencing a record period of economic expansion.

5 hours ago

Jim Zeigler on 2020 AL-1 U.S. House run: ‘I have not had time to look at any other political options’

The debate over the proposed toll for the new Interstate 10 Mobile Bay bridge has enough political fodder to go around, which could play an integral role in the 2020 election cycle. That is especially true in southwestern Alabama, where Republican primary voters are not only considering a candidate for the U.S. Senate general election but a candidate for Alabama’s first congressional district GOP nomination as well.

The seat is currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who is not running for reelection because he is seeking the GOP U.S. Senatorial nomination. Among the announced candidates are Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and businessman Wes Lambert.

However, there is another candidate who hails from Alabama’s first congressional district that is presently considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020 and has made the proposed toll for the new Mobile Bay bridge his central focus: State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Zeigler’s effort includes a Facebook page he assembled, “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll,” which now has over 17,000 members. Some have taken notice and have suggested that given Zeigler’s ability to organize around the toll bridge debate, he could be a viable candidate for the 2020 AL-1 U.S. House election.

Yellowhammer News reached out to Zeigler about a congressional run, to which Zeigler said it was not something he has considered.

“I have not had time to look at any other political options because of a vital issue that I am trying to lead — blocking the toll charges proposed on I-10 over Mobile Bay. In one month, I have gotten almost 17,000 members, many of whom are passionate about blocking the toll,” Zeigler said. “Not one person has mentioned my potential campaign for US Senate or for anything else except a few — ‘We need you as Governor.'”

The second-term state auditor maintains his political plans are still for the U.S. Senate, which he claims to have an exploratory committee as he considers his final decision.

“My present plan is to make a decision about my 2020 political plans on Nov. 7 — one day before the deadline,” he said. “Right now, I am concentrating on my day job as State Auditor and the campaign to block the I-10 toll.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

