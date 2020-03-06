Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

8 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Amendment One failed; Now some legislators will fail to expand the summer

After the Alabama legislature’s failed attempt to overthrow the Alabama Board of Education, they were right by the way, you would think some of the members would go back to the drawing board and rethink some of their ideas on education.

You’d be wrong.

State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) is still attempting to push forward with a bill that makes no sense educationally and is even dubious in its proposed intent. Hurst’s plan is to extend the summers to a state-mandated 11 weeks, which would either lead to shorter Thanksgiving/Christmas breaks, the end of Fall Break for schools that have that or longer school days.

Will kids go to school until 5:40 p.m. as some have suggested? No.

Will kids go to school on the days after Thanksgiving/Christmas? No.

But those absurd notions aside, who is asking for this?

Not teachers. Not school superintendents. Not local boards of education. Not kids, because they are kids and have no idea what is going on.

Hurst says 85% of voters want longer summers, although you would have a hard time identifying these people. Reaction online, which is not real life, is overwhelmingly negative.

This seems to be driven by tourism and the interests of various camps that could benefit from longer summers, which Hurst acknowledges.

But what about the real purpose of a state-run education system? Educating. And, as a whole, Alabama is not good at this.

Many studies have shown that the long, and unnecessary, summer breaks create a “brain drain” that harms students. Expanding that break only hurts children more. There are many kids who aren’t doing family vacations or summer camps and would benefit from staying engaged in the educational process more regularly.

Proposed year-round schedules leave plenty of time for vacations and other opportunities.

Is this idea popular? No, it is not.

But legislators just floated a measure that would have taken away the elected Board of Education, and that went down hard.

The voters don’t always know best, this is obvious, but if legislators are going to float ideas about education, they should at least argue them from the position that it will help improve the state of Alabama’s education system for the students.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

8 hours ago

Carl ad slams Hightower on tolls, taxes, Trump in AL-01 runoff

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl is out with the first video ad of his Republican primary runoff campaign against former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

The spot, lasting 30 seconds, hits Hightower on four issues and comes after the Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth’s political arm on Thursday released an ad attacking Carl. Club for Growth Action has endorsed Hightower.

Carl’s new ad begins with a narrator saying, “Who’ll stand with Trump? Not Bill Hightower.”

“Hightower supported raising taxes on hard-working, middle-class families,” the narrator continues.

That first allegation is in reference to Hightower’s past public support of a flat tax.

A bill he sponsored during his last term in the state legislature in 2018 would have set one state income tax bracket of 4.20%; this would have represented an annual increase of $75,000,000 in tax receipts to the Education Trust Fund, according to the official fiscal note on Hightower’s bill. The bill also would have eliminated most tax exemptions and deductions. The bill did not make it out of committee.

The narrator in Carl’s ad further says, “Hightower thinks tolling the I-10 bridge is a good idea.”

This is in reference to the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, which has since been declared “dead.”

Hightower back in 2017 commented on the project’s potential financing, “It’s a big project, so we’ve got to get creative about it. Toll roads, I know a lot of people don’t like them, and I don’t like them, but they are a very efficient tax and … we’re going to be able to get that money from Texans as well as Floridians as they pass through our region. So they’re going to help pay for that bridge – if that’s the way they go.”

At that same time, Hightower further acknowledged that a bike lane would increase the cost of the project but added: “personally I think it would be a nice quality of life item.”

“Hightower opposed a balanced budget amendment,” the narrator in Carl’s latest ad subsequently alleges.

This allegation stems from the 2015 legislative session, when Hightower voted against SB 414. That bill would have supported an Article V constitutional convention with the express intent of adopting a balanced budget amendment at said convention.

“Now, Hightower lied about supporting Trump. Like ‘Never Trumpers,’ he didn’t vote in the Republican primary in 2016,” the narrator in Carl’s ad says. “Sounds more like a Democrat than a Trump Republican.”

The spot cites the Secretary of State’s voter file as proof of this allegation; that voter file shows which elections each voter has voted in but does not disclose for whom an individual voted.

“Jerry Carl is the pro-Trump conservative who will stand with the president,” the narrator concludes.

An email from Hightower’s campaign to supporters called the allegations in Carl’s ad “desperate lies.”

The runoff will be held March 31.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested Thursday night after he brought a gun to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to police.

Williams, 22, was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon after a Glock 19 pistol was found on him.

Williams, who once starred for the University of Alabama and was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, had a permit for the weapon in his home state of Alabama, an authority spokesperson said. In most circumstances, New York requires people to have pistol licenses in the state to carry concealed weapons.

It is unclear whether Williams was attempting to board the plane with his gun.

Alex Spiro, Williams’ attorney, stated the athlete “respects and follows the law.”

“There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully-owned firearm was stored — and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly,” Spiro said.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

10 hours ago

Sessions hits back at Tuberville in TV spot — ‘The Florida Phony’

Earlier on Friday, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign hit former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his opponent in the March 31 U.S. Senatorial Republican primary runoff, for having fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump.

Shortly thereafter, the Sessions campaign returned fire with its own advertisement questioning Tuberville’s connection to Alabama given his recent residency in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

The back-and-forth between the two campaigns comes immediately after Tuesday night’s primary, which Tuberville eeked out a 12,000-vote edge, roughly 2% out of 716,299 ballots cast.

Transcript as follows:

ANNOUNCER: Big announcement by Tommy Tuberville.

TUBERVILLE: After 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the white sands and the blue water – what a great place to live.

ANNOUNCER: Florida?

TUBERVILLE: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida….

ANNOUNCER: Not Alabama?

TUBERVILLE: I’m gonna be the next U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama.

ANNOUNCER: What? No you’re not. Tuberville’s a phony. He’s not from Alabama. He lives and votes in Florida. When this campaign is over, he’ll go back to Florida.

JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions and I approve this ad.

A release that accompanied the release of the ad accuses Tuberville of living, paying taxes and voting in the Sunshine State.

“Alabama will not give away our voice in the U.S. Senate to a person who grew up in Arkansas, retired in Florida, and merely stopped here for a few years. In fact, just last year, he admitted ‘Yes, I am not an everyday resident of Alabama.’ Further, he flatly stated twice, ‘I am a carpetbagger.’ Those are his words,” Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones said in the release. “Florida Phony Tommy Tuberville is an out-of-state, out-of-work football coach who doesn’t know or understand Alabama, or the issues Alabamians care about. Let’s be honest – Tommy Tuberville is a big talking phony. He is playing a character on TV, but that’s not who he is. He’s the guy who said he would only leave Ole Miss in a pine box.”

“Tommy Tuberville always puts himself first,” he continued. “He gets fired from or quits every job. In the first 65 years of his life, Tuberville never lifted a finger in the battle for conservative ideals. He never helped President Trump, he never said a kind word about President Trump, he never even gave a single penny of his millions to help President Trump get elected. But now that he wants our vote, he is all about Trump. How convenient. Tommy Tuberville is a Florida Phony who is all about himself and he is just using President Trump for his own purposes.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

10 hours ago

Tara Leigh Grove named endowed chair at UA Law

The University of Alabama School of Law announced Friday that Tara Leigh Grove, a constitutional scholar, will join the School of Law in August as the Charles E. Tweedy, Jr. Endowed Chairholder in Law.

According to a press release, Grove’s teachings will include federal courts, constitutional law, procedure and legislation and regulation.

“Tara Grove is a nationally renowned constitutional scholar, who has made significant contributions to our understanding of the federal judiciary and the constitutional doctrines pertaining to separation of powers,” said Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of UA’s School of Law.

“She is also an award-winning teacher,” Brandon added. “As she helps us create and build a Program in Constitutional Studies – including an Initiative for Civic Engagement – she will be a leader within the Law School and beyond.”

The press release also provided background on Grove’s previous work:

Grove has written extensively about the historical norms and practices that protect judicial independence; the power of government entities (including states) to bring suit in federal court; judicial decision-making and judicial legitimacy; and the interpretive principles that should govern executive orders and other presidential documents.

Grove has published with such prestigious law journals as the Harvard Law ReviewColumbia Law Review, University of Pennsylvania Law Review, New York University Law ReviewUniversity of Chicago Law Review, Cornell Law Review and Vanderbilt Law Review.

“I am delighted to begin this new chapter of my career,” Grove said. “The faculty at the Law School has been exceptionally welcoming, and I look forward to joining this wonderful group in the fall.”

Grove graduated summa cum laude from Duke University and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as the Supreme Court Chair of the Harvard Law Review.

Grove also clerked for Judge Emilio Garza on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and she worked for four years as an attorney in the Appellate Staff of the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where she argued 15 cases in the courts of appeals.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

10 hours ago

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named semifinalist for national coach of the year award

Auburn University head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Friday was announced as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the award annually and made the announcement.

This marks the second time in the last three seasons that Pearl has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious national coach of the year award.

He is one of 10 coaches left in contention for the honor and is joined by John Calipari of Kentucky as the only coaches represented from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The other semifinalists are Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Greg McDermott (Creighton) and Mark Pope (BYU).

After losing his top three scorers and five of the top eight from the historic Auburn team that went to the Final Four last season, Pearl has Auburn near the top of the SEC once again. The Tigers at this point are two games ahead of where they finished a season ago and have already achieved their third consecutive 20-win season, something that has only happened once previously in program history: 1983-86.

Further, Auburn’s 2020 senior class has become the winningest class in program history with 98 wins in their time on “The Plains.”

The Naismith Awards master voting academy will soon narrow the award contenders down to four finalists, to be announced on March 18.

From there, fans will be able to support their favorite coach by voting online between March 20-April 1; this fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote.

The ultimate award winner will be announced on April 5.

RELATED: Pearl praises religious freedom in Alabama — ‘I can live here in Auburn and practice my faith’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

