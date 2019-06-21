Dad-deprived homes reach crisis levels in Alabama

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Father’s Day has come and gone, and sadly so too has the concept of fatherhood in many parts of Alabama.

Nearly half of all babies born here are to unmarried women, according to the latest information from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This is a crisis.

It is a crisis that researchers have shown significantly contributes to nearly every challenge facing our state – education, health, addiction, crime, and economic mobility to name just a few.

While dad-deprived homes cause problems for both sexes, it has a particularly damaging impact on young men.

“The boy crisis resides where dads do not reside,” said Warren Farrell, author of “The Boy Crisis” during a recent episode of the 1819 podcast.

While single mothers are making heroic efforts in Alabama, Ferrell said that young men growing up without a father in the house face enormous odds. Boys in this situation, he said, stand a greater chance than their female counterparts of doing poorly in school, being overweight, being both the bully and the bullied, of going to prison, and becoming addicted to drugs, pornography, and video games.

A father’s natural way of parenting, Ferrell explained, adds something that boys critically need and do very poorly without.

“While boys who are motivated can become many of society’s most constructive forces … boys whose energies are poorly channeled can become society’s most destructive forces,” he wrote.

The research indicates this is a slow-moving train wreck that doesn’t show any signs of stopping. In 2005, the Alabama Department of Public Health found that a little more than 35 percent of babies were born to unmarried mothers. By 2017, and despite a statewide initiative and many programs aimed at improving fatherhood across the state, that number had skyrocketed to more than 47 percent.

The research cited in Farrell’s book is alarming:

· “Children who were born poor and raised by both married parents had an 80 percent chance of moving to the middle class or above; conversely, children who were born into the middle class and raised without a married dad were almost four times as likely to end up considerably poorer.”

· “A study of boys from similar backgrounds revealed that by the third grade, the boys whose fathers were present scored higher on every achievement test and received higher grades.”

· “71 percent of high school dropouts have minimal or no father involvement.”

· “Around 90 percent of runaway and homeless youths are from fatherless homes.”

· “Every 1 percent increase in fatherlessness in a neighborhood predicts a three-percent increase in adolescent violence.”

Farrell offered many partial solutions, from increasing recess time during school to recruiting more male teachers to educate people about the uniquely helpful aspects of dad-focused parenting.

But to solve this problem, we must first identify and agree that it’s indeed a problem and one worth marshaling our collective resources to solve.

Yet it doesn’t appear to be on anyone’s radar.

It doesn’t show up on the latest survey by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama detailing what issues are most important to our state’s citizens. Not to conservatives. Not to liberals. Not to men or women. Not even to those who the report highlights as “experts” in public policy.

I don’t recall it being a noticeable talking point during any recent political campaign either.

Yet on every one of the report’s lists, and in many recent campaigns, were issues that are symptoms of fatherlessness – poor education, crime, poverty, substance abuse. The correlations go on and on.

To be fair, there are many fathers performing admirably in Alabama. I see such examples every day. We should be thankful for them and use their work to build a foundation upon.

But we must face the fact that we’re not doing too well in this regard as a state, as a society.

And not until we confront this problem as a society – liberals and conservatives, through government and private-sector efforts – will we be able to reverse this trend.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute and host of the 1819 podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

The Yellowhammer State shattered four key economic records last month, according to data released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.

In May, the state set new bests for the number of people in the labor force, the number of people working, the overall job count (jobs available) and a record low unemployment rate.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate was 3.7%, down from April’s rate of 3.8% and significantly below May 2018’s rate of 4.1%. This most recent rate is now tied with March and February 2019’s rates for the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

Each county experienced both over-the-month and over-the-year unemployment rate decreases.

“Since day one, my Administration has sought the best ways to make our state business-friendly for small businesses and attractive to world-class industry. It is certainly paying off because in May, each of Alabama’s 67 counties saw their unemployment rates drop,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement.

In May, the number of people counted as employed in Alabama rose to 2,150,481, another historic mark. This employment count represents an impressive yearly increase of 40,720 people.

“Alabama is breaking record after record! I am proud of the footing we are making; however, we will not tire our efforts,” the governor added. “It remains our goal to ensure every Alabamian who wants a job can get a job.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 38,800, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+8,900), the leisure and hospitality sector (+7,300) and the construction sector (+6,700), among others.

Wage and salary employment also increased over the month, growing by 7,100 compared to April. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+2,600), the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+2,000) and the government sector (+1,000), among others.

Additionally, the Yellowhammer State’s civilian labor force increased to 2,233,045 in May, representing its highest level ever. The civilian labor force represents the number of people, aged 16 and over, who are either working or looking for work, excluding the military and those in institutions.

“What great news we have to share this month,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We’ve been consistently posting positive economic news, and this month is more of the same. More people are working, employers are hiring, and we’ve once again dropped to a record low unemployment rate. The job market is great in Alabama!”

Over-the-year job growth (May 2018-May 2019, not seasonally adjusted) in Alabama measured 1.9%, while job growth in the U.S. over the same time period measured 1.5%.

“Once again, Alabama’s job growth has surpassed the nation’s,” Washington concluded. “Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before, and Alabama’s employers are continuing to hire. It’s our hashtag, but it’s true: We Have Jobs!”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in May were: Shelby County at 2.1%; Marshall County at 2.3%; and Morgan and Elmore Counties at 2.4%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox County at 6.6%; Greene County at 5.7%; and Lowndes County at 5.6%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Vestavia Hills at 1.8%; Homewood at 1.9%; and Alabaster and Hoover at 2.1%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 6.2%; Prichard at 5.4%; and Anniston at 4.1%.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

In an interview with NBC on Thursday, Alabama native and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice pushed back on assertions that race relations are worse currently than in recent American history, including during times of segregation and civil rights conflicts.

NBC News’ Sheinelle Jones said, “There are people who will say it feels worse now when we’re talking about race.”

Rice then interrupted the still-speaking Jones, shaking her head.

“It sure doesn’t feel worse than when I grew up in Jim Crow Alabama, OK,” Rice said. “So, let’s drop this notion that we’re worse [with] race relations today than we were in the past.”

“Really? That means we’ve made no progress,” she continued. “Really?”

Rice explained that there is so much more progress to be made, but when politicians and media outlets use racial scare tactics, moving forward is tough going.

“I think the hyperbole about how much worse it is isn’t doing us any good,” she advised. “We still — this country’s never going to be color blind. We had the racial original sin of slavery. It’s still with us.”

At that point, Jones asked her about the notion that the state of American racial issues are “top-down” with President Donald Trump and “the words that he speaks.”

This led to Rice again shutting down the premise, shaking her head and saying, “Oh, oh, come on, alright.”

“I would be the first to say we need to watch our language about race,” Rice emphasized. “We need to watch that we don’t use dog whistles to people who — but when we start saying, ‘It’s worse today.’ No, they’re not.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

With 700 animals and a beautiful lush landscape just minutes away from downtown, it’s easy to see why the Birmingham Zoo is one of Alabama’s most well-loved attractions. While the zoo serves as a fun experience for visitors, many may not know it doubles as a nonprofit focusing on local and global wildlife conservation efforts.

Tessa Terra Manasco, the Birmingham Zoo’s Conservation and Special Projects manager, says the zoo’s nonprofit status helps to further their primary mission: Inspiring Passion to Conserve the Natural World.

Manasco says this mission aligns with the goals of other conservation nongovernmental organizations as well as a variety of state and federal conservation agencies.

“Our status as a not-for-profit has a positive impact on our relationships with our local and global partners, assuring these partners that the zoo is a mission-driven organization dedicated to conservation,” Manasco said.

One of these local partnerships is with the Alabama Department of Conservation’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. The Birmingham Zoo closely works with the AWFF to further both of the organizations’ missions in practical ways. From signage and messaging on zoo grounds to sending their staff on field research missions with AWFF staff, the zoo aims to increase the public’s awareness of Alabama’s astounding biological diversity and work to conserve the state’s rich natural heritage.

“We have many cooperative conservation projects with AWFF, including projects that benefit American Black Bears, Golden Eagles, Gopher Tortoises, Eastern Indigo Snakes and more,” Manasco stated.

Additionally, the zoo often has the opportunity to work with universities and municipalities, extending their reach into a variety of statewide initiatives focusing on animal and land conservation.

Samil Baker, the Birmingham Zoo’s manager of Public Relations and Social Media, says the zoo is both a fun and educational experience for all who visit.

“We continue to be a place for families to gather and create lasting memories while engaging with the natural world around them,” Baker said

Manasco echoed Baker’s comments when she stated that the zoo takes their commitment to their mission and hopefully “inspires a conservation ethic in our guests as well.”

In addition to their ongoing conservation efforts, Baker says the Birmingham Zoo is in the process of updating and renewing their facilities. The zoo is entering the second phase of their Renew the Zoo Capital Campaign.

Baker says that phase two includes, “the front entrance Arrival Experience, a large gift shop, membership office, the Hugh Kaul Plaza, the Altec/Styslinger Learning Center, a sensory room, first aid station, modern restrooms, administrative offices, overlook decks and event rental spaces.”

The zoo is set to host a grand opening celebration for the New Arrival Experience and Welcome Plaza on Saturday, June 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

For more details about this event or other zoo happenings visit the Birmingham Zoo’s website at birminghamzoo.com or Facebook page @BirminghamZoo.

7. Gun buyback at the end of the month

  • CrimeStoppers will be buying firearms on June 29 at First Baptist Church in Montgomery. The organization claims that the event has been a success in the past, and they’ll even let you drop off your guns anonymously.
  • These events are wildly ineffective, as studies have shown the buybacks usually ended up getting guns that did not fire and had no impact on violent crime outcomes.

6. Trump closer to getting funding to defend the border

  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) worked to get the Senate Committee on Appropriations to approve legislation that will provide $4.59 billion to deal with the overwhelming flow of migrants at the border.
  • Shelby argued the situation is at its breaking point and that action needs to be taken. The legislation advanced with a 30-1 vote, but the Senate still needs to vote on the measure and its chances as a stand-alone bill in the House are unclear.

5. Gloves are coming off against Joe Biden

  • As Democrats start pounding on Biden for his gaffes, media outlets are tearing into the former vice president’s son’s business dealings. Also, a woman in Arkansas is alleging the younger Biden fathered her baby.
  • Biden still has one defender in U.S Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), who responded to the bad-faith attacks on Biden for his defense of segregationists by saying, “I’m not sure he needs he to apologize.” But when referencing Biden’s comments on the term “boy,” Jones added “he may want to acknowledge that that one term was not the appropriate term to use for sure.”

4. Brooks says the U.S. shouldn’t be defending foreign tankers’ shipping lanes

  • On the House Floor on Thursday, Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) suggested that countries with oil interests in the Persian Gulf defend the Persian Gulf shipping lanes after Iran attacked Persian Gulf tankers, instead of America intervening with military action.
  • Brooks read from the report about the tanker attack, as well as reading that the report concludes, “These sophisticated attacks were most likely carried out by a state actor.” He stated that the report doesn’t accuse anyone of the attacks.

3. War coming?

  • On Thursday, President Trump warned that America won’t stand for Iran shooting down the U.S. drone as it flew over the Strait of Hormuz, as well as stating, “They made a very big mistake.” Trump went on to say that he finds it hard to believe that it could’ve just been someone “who was loose and stupid,” which left the chance of a U.S. response unclear.
  • Reports out Friday morning indicate that military operations were underway but were eventually called off.

2. Roy Moore is running 

  • To no surprise, Roy Moore announced on Thursday that he’ll be entering the 2020 U.S. Senate race for the same seat that he lost to Doug Jones in 2017. He said, “Can I win? Yes, I can win.”
  • This will be a source of non-stop embarrassment to Alabama and Moore himself, as he is already choking up lines like, “I would like to make more personal contact with people” and that he is “not going against President Trump,” to which Donald Trump, Jr. responded in a tweet, “This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.”

1. Doug Jones is smiling

  • With Roy Moore entering the race, Doug Jones is trying to deceptively frame the Republican primary as a divisive race between Roy Moore and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) pick for the Republican position. Alabama’s media is here to help.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) personal senator strongly projected while pontificating on the race, “It’s now clear that my opponent will either be an extremist like Roy Moore or someone handpicked by Mitch McConnell to be his Senator, not Alabama’s.”

Rain delay podcast! DrunkAubie records a quick podcast away from the studio during Auburn baseball’s College World Series matchup with Louisville.

In this episode, DA discusses Auburn baseball, some way too early top 25 polls for college basketball, Momma Goldberg’s hate and Auburn’s affinity for playing tight games.

