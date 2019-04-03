Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Contest will name Alabama’s best peach cobbler

Alabamians can currently submit nominations for the title of “Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler.”

Sponsored by the Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (AFVGA), this Facebook competition is searching for a fan-favorite restaurant, farmers market or other public eatery serving tasty cobbler made with Yellowhammer State peaches, the state’s top fruit.

Nominations can be made through April 15 by commenting on the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Facebook post with your preferred restaurant name and its town.

“Peach cobbler is an iconic Southern dessert, and we think the best cobbler is made with fresh Alabama peaches,” AFVGA Executive Director Hunter McBrayer said in a press release. “Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler allows us to highlight our hard-working peach producers and the restaurants whose menus feature one of Alabama’s favorite fruits.”

A panel of judges will sample cobbler at the Final Four restaurants in late April. Judges will include an Alabama peach producer; SouthernBite.com food blogger and recipe developer Stacey Little; and a surprise television personality.

The winner of Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler will be announced in May to kick off peach season, which generally runs through July.

That lucky winner will receive $300, a plaque, a prized feature in the June edition of “Neighbors” magazine and, of course, bragging rights.

AFVGA is a nonprofit organization that became a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation in 2016.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

‘Historic’: Twenty Jefferson County mayors sign pact to not poach each others’ businesses

In what government and industry leaders are praising as a major economic development milestone for the Birmingham metro area, mayors from 20 cities across Jefferson County came together for a press conference on Wednesday and signed an agreement aimed at ending the poaching of businesses on an intra-county basis.

According to The Birmingham Business Journal, the pact includes a promise to not lure companies away from other cities within the county and to not provide incentives for businesses relocating from one Jefferson County city to another.

“This is a historic achievement,” Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson, who is president of the Jefferson County Mayors Association and served on the committee that drafted the pledge, said. “Our conversations leading up to this moment are already having an impact on the way business is being done in Jefferson County. Moving forward, we really believe this pact will lay a better foundation for the future of our county, each of our cities, and our children and grandchildren.”

Mayors of the following cities have signed the agreement thus far, and an invitation remains open to other cities to still come on board: Argo, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brighton, Center Point, Clay, Fairfield, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Lipscomb, Midfield, Mountain Brook, Mulga, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior and West Jefferson.

Recent studies, including one by The Birmingham Business Journal, have shown that millions of dollars in incentives have been granted or offered to businesses to move from one Jefferson County city to another. This creates no net new jobs for the region but results in a net loss of tax revenue.

The agreement also included a promise of cooperation amongst cities when trying to recruit new businesses to the region.

“When one of us gains a business at the expense of one of our neighbors, we’re not creating new jobs or expanding opportunity in the county,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin stated. “What really serves our citizens is attracting new businesses and helping our existing businesses thrive and expand — accomplishments that create real growth and will ultimately benefit us all.”

The pact still allows business expansions from one city to another that result in no net job loss to the original city.

In a tweet, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said, “This is a great move for Jefferson County and its various municipalities! Greater economic success is sure to follow.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Interim leader appointed at Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center has named an interim president after its founder was fired and its president resigned.

The Alabama-based civil rights group announced Tuesday that Karen Baynes-Dunning is interim president.

Baynes-Dunning, a former judge, served on the SPLC board since 2017.

She is the first African-American woman to lead the group, which at times has been criticized for having mostly white leadership.

The SPLC last month announced it had dismissed its founder, prominent civil rights attorney Morris Dees, for unspecified conduct.

Longtime president Richard Cohen also announced he was stepping down.

The SPLC says it is bringing in an outside group to review its workplace practices.

Baynes-Dunning says the SPLC will remain a leader at tackling discrimination, combatting hate and extremism and promoting anti-bias curriculum in public schools.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

DOJ: Conditions in Alabama men’s prisons violate Constitution

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Alabama on Wednesday concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the conditions in Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

According to a press release, the DOJ concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the men’s prisons fail to protect prisoners from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse, as well as fail to provide prisoners with safe conditions.

The Eight Amendment says, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), the DOJ provided the State of Alabama written notice of the supporting facts for these alleged conditions and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.

“The Constitution guarantees all prisoners the right to be housed in safe conditions and not be subjected to violence and sexual abuse,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “Our investigation found reasonable cause to believe that Alabama fails to provide constitutionally adequate conditions and that prisoners experience serious harm, including deadly harm, as a result. The Justice Department hopes to work with Alabama to resolve the Department’s concerns.”

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey responded, saying, “We appreciate the U.S. Department of Justice’s efforts to ensure open lines of communication with the State of Alabama.”

“DOJ has identified many of the same areas of concern that we have discussed publicly for some time,” she continued. “Over the coming months, my Administration will be working closely with DOJ to ensure that our mutual concerns are addressed and that we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety, making certain that this Alabama problem has an Alabama solution.”

Remedying the situation

The governor’s office advised that the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has already acknowledged many of the issues in the DOJ’s findings and has been actively working to remedy these concerns by improving correctional officer hiring and retention; developing effective prison management, including efforts to curtail the entry of contraband; and replacing an outdated prison system with state-of-the-art correctional facilities designed to safely, effectively and humanely manage and meet the needs of a diverse inmate population.

This is affirmed by the DOJ stating in its finding letter, which reads, “We recognize ADOC has begun to make some positive changes in recent years.”

The prison construction plan being spearheaded by the Ivey administration is a vital part of correcting the critical issues outlined by the DOJ.

“ADOC voluntarily assisted the DOJ in every reasonable way with the investigation,” ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn stated. “Our primary objective is to ensure each facility provides a humane, secure, and safe environment for inmates, and that reforms already in place and proposed bring about positive, tangible changes throughout the prison system.”

He added, “In response to DOJ’s findings, it is important to understand all the current efforts ADOC has taken and will continue to take to improve the conditions of confinement within the male prison system. Governor’s Ivey’s commitment to working closely with the Legislature to resolve this generational problem will ultimately lead to a 21st Century prison system.”

Alabama’s U.S. Attorneys showed confidence in the state’s ability to correct the problems while emphasizing how serious the problems are.

“This massive undertaking alleges constitutional troubles in the Alabama Department of Corrections which are serious, systemic, and in need of fundamental and comprehensive change,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town stated. “That being said, I have great confidence in the State of Alabama’s resolve to correct the prison system’s problems. The commitment by Governor Ivey, Commissioner Dunn, and so many others in the State’s leadership to affirmatively address these inherited issues offers great promise of our development of a meaningful remedy.”

“An extraordinary amount of time and effort was expended to investigate this matter,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis Franklin, Sr. said. “Although the results of this investigation are disturbing, I look at this as an opportunity to acknowledge that the problems are real and need to be addressed immediately. We are committed to working with State officials to ensure that the Department of Corrections abides by its constitutional obligations.”

“The United States Constitution bans ‘cruel and unusual punishments’ but the conditions found in our investigation of Alabama prisons provide reasonable cause to believe there is a flagrant disregard of that injunction,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Richard Moore added. “The failure to respect the rule of law by providing humane treatment for inmates in Alabama prisons is a poor reflection on those of us who live and work in Alabama. We are better than this. We do not need to tarry very long assessing blame, but rather commit to righting this wrong and spare our State further embarrassment. The task is daunting, but one we must embrace now without reservation. I am confident that Governor Ivey and the Legislative leadership in the State of Alabama understand the nature of this inherited problem and that they are committed to sustainable solutions.”

Efforts for the improved hiring and retention of correctional staff have recently been bolstered with the state legislature’s $86 million funding appropriations in 2018 and 2019 for hiring additional correctional and health services staff. These efforts continue with a $31 million request for ADOC’s proposed 2020 budget, which would help the department hire 500 new correctional officers and increase the pay scale for all security personnel.

Continued multi-agency law enforcement security operations, like one recently conducted at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on February 28, utilize drug detection canines and drone technology to confiscate contraband at prison facilities to improve safety among inmates and correctional staff.

ADOC has also expanded its increased oversight of mental health service delivery, with the creation and addition of multiple mental health oversight staff positions and staff-wide training. Additionally, with assistance from nationally recognized clinical mental health experts, the department developed a comprehensive mental health program for standard mental health screening, crisis and suicide intervention, prevention and specialized mental health treatment.

The Civil Rights Division and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Alabama initiated the investigation in October 2016 under CRIPA, which authorizes the Department to take action when it has reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of deprivation of constitutional rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities.

This investigation was conducted by attorneys with the Special Litigation Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Alabama.

Update 9:55 a.m.:

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with reporters Wednesday morning. He advised that all three of Alabama’s U.S. Attorneys briefed state officials in person on the DOJ findings on Tuesday.

Ward said the DOJ has given the state 49 days to propose a plan to fix the problems.

“The report’s pretty damning for the state. But I think we can do it,” he said, adding it was too early to say whether a special session of the legislature will be needed.

Ivey’s proposed budget would fix staffing problems, as long as the state continues to hire 500 new correctional employees annually for the next four years, according to Ward.

However, he added that overcrowding and violence problems are still a work in progress.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Border closure seems unlikely, State Rep. Collins wants a legal fight on abortion at the Supreme Court, a real ‘clean lottery’ bill and more …

7. The previous inaction by Sheriff Mark Pettway on illegal gambling in Jefferson County may be motivated by his brother’s $50,000 loan to his campaign

— Pettway is one of the many sheriffs in Alabama that seem uninterested in enforcing the clear gambling laws of the state of Alabama, which has drawn the ire of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Interestingly, Bruce Pettway, the sheriff’s brother, created the appearance of a conflict of interest after it became known he lent his brother’s campaign more than $50,000 during the campaign and had received the green light to open a 3,000 machine electronic bingo casino in a closed Lowe’s. That license has apparently now been canceled and the cost refunded, but it remains unclear if Sheriff Pettway will start enforcing the law.

6. State Sen. Whatley (R-Auburn) is sponsoring a bill to end civil asset forfeiture

— Civil asset forfeiture allows officers to seize money, property or possessions if they’re believed to have been involved in a crime, which is allowed under federal and Alabama state law. Whatley argues that civil asset forfeiture turns the principle of innocent until proven guilty upside down. The bill would require a criminal conviction before someone’s property could be permanently taken by the government and require more transparency throughout the whole process. In an op-ed Whatley wrote for Yellowhammer News, he stated, “Reports have been compiled across the country detailing the property rights violations involved in civil asset forfeiture and have motivated legislators to change their states’ systems.” Whatley also noted that in South Carolina it was found that nearly one-fifth of people in the state whose property was seized were never charged with a crime. If the bill becomes law, Alabama would be the 31st state to change their civil asset forfeiture laws.

5. Further proving Democrats have no desire to stop illegal immigration, a 2020 Democrat candidate wants it to be a civil issue

— Former President Barack Obama Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro has made opposing President Trump’s immigration policies a major platform of his campaign. On Tuesday, Castro said, “The truth is, immigrants seeking refuge in our country aren’t a threat to national security. Migration shouldn’t be a criminal justice issue. It’s time to end this draconian policy and return to treating immigration as a civil – not criminal – issue.” Castro has also called for a pathway for citizenship for illegal immigrants, for illegal immigrants brought into the country as children to be protected from deportation and for ICE to be cut in half. His desire to make illegal immigration a civil matter ignores the fact that many immigrants commit an additional crime after entering the country illegally.

4. Democrats continue implying the Mueller report is flawed without any reasoning — They’re now ready to subpoena

— Without seeing any part of the Mueller report, the Democrat mantra appears to be that the report is showing plenty of collusion and obstruction. They have also placed an absurd demand for the release of the entire unredacted report by yesterday, which was never happening. Now that Attorney General William Barr did not hand over the report, the House Judiciary Committee plans to vote to issue subpoenas for the report. If they vote to issue a subpoena to AG Barr and he ignores, it will kick off an unnecessary court battle and redactions will be made. Barr has made it clear he will release the report in mid-April and testify in early May.

3. Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur)  is making no bones about it — She wants a Supreme Court challenge

— Any attempt to enact abortion restrictions will face a threat from the Alabama ACLU that will fail and cost taxpayers money, but a new Supreme Court makes that less of a slamdunk than in the past. Terri Collins has proposed a bill that would make any abortion a felony with one exception: the health of the mother. Collins is clearly trying to set this direct fight up by pointing out that she is crafting this as a direct challenge, stating, “It is meant to actually use some of the same language addressed in Roe v. Wade. So hopefully it completely takes it all the way to the Supreme Court, eventually to overturn it.”

2. An actual “clean lottery” bill has been proposed in the Alabama legislature

— A new bill proposed by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) and cosponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) would allow lottery tickets, including instant tickets and multi-state lottery games. Unlike the previous “clean lottery bill” proposed by Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville), this bill does not allow for current illegal gambling entities known as “electronic bingo” to operate legally. One of the things that may make this a hard sell is that none of the money goes to the Education Trust Fund. Instead, the monies will go to repay the Alabama Trust Fund and then all the annual revenue will be split equally between the ATF and the General Fund.

1. The border isn’t closing, even as President Trump says Congress needs to act or he will close it

— President Trump has threatened to close the southern border over the record-breaking number of migrants coming to the border. He softened that after saying Mexico agreed to slow illegal aliens on their southern border. On Tuesday, Trump called for Congress to do something about immigration, placing the responsibility on Democrats to come to the table. During an Oval Office press availability with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said, “Congress has to meet quickly to make a deal. I could do it in 45 minutes. We need to get rid of chain migration. We need to get rid of catch and release and visa lottery. And we have to do something about asylum. And to be honest with you, we have to get rid of judges.” Trump says he is prepared to close the southern border, and he has said that we’re going to close large sections of it despite economic consequences. This remains unlikely.

