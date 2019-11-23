Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Consul General from Netherlands visits Alabama

The Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Southeastern United States says his country wants to expand job opportunities and investments in Alabama.

Ard van der Vorst visited Montgomery and Birmingham this week, meeting with government and business leaders from across Alabama. Tuesday’s visits included a lunch meeting at Alabama Power‘s Innovation Center in Birmingham to discuss ways the Netherlands and Alabama can help each other.

“The Netherlands has the ambition to expand its job opportunities here and to invest and expand the trade and investment sectors that we are already in,” van der Vorst said. “We are talking and looking at opportunities to invest more in the agriculture and tech sectors or in the mobility and logistics, as well as also the automotive.”

Consul General from Netherlands visits Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Smart Cities initiative was also discussed. van der Vorst said the Netherlands shares the same challenges cities in Alabama face when it comes to getting agriculture closer to the city, using energy more efficiently, and removing obstacles to healthcare.

“These are things that we are also seeing as a challenge,” van der Vorst said. “By working together we can learn from each other — our companies can learn from each other, as well as the public institutions. We have much more in common than I ever thought.”

van der Vorst was named consul general of the Netherland’s Atlanta Consultate in January 2019. This was his first visit to Alabama, one of five states his consulate serves.

“I’ve been before, prior to this posting, in San Francisco, Chicago and New York, but I don’t know this area so much, like our companies might not know this area so much,” van der Vorst said. “We have about 7,000 jobs related to Dutch-American investments and trades in Alabama, and I think there’s an opportunity to expand that.”

The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in the United States, supplying about 825,000 jobs related to Dutch-American trade and investments. van der Vorst believes Alabama will be instrumental in growing that number to one million.

“We can only do that when we come down here, see where the opportunities are and invest where we see benefits for each other,” van der Vorst said. “You are all so friendly and I think that’s important because some times you only focus on figures and data, but we also should not underestimate the social concept and the social circumstances. These are important facts about what a welcoming state means, and Alabama does what it does. I think it was very interesting to be here and to continue that conversation with the counterparts here.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

UAH will be the first Alabama university to offer H4D cybersecurity course

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) will be the first in the state to offer the Hacking for Defense (H4D) cybersecurity class beginning in spring semester 2020.

The H4D initiative at UAH is led by the Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) and Department of Computer Science.

“The I2C presents opportunities for out of the box thinking and H4D allows our faculty and student body to experience just that. H4D is an immersive program designed by the best minds in entrepreneurship and education. We are glad to play a pivotal role in bringing it to campus. Through H4D students will have the ability to work on “real-world” problem sets defined by various Dept. of Defense agencies and apply the curriculum to provide insights and solutions to respective stakeholders. This is hands-on learning at its best,” says Rigved Joshi, director at the I2C.

H4D is a program of the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) that’s powered by Palo Alto, Calif., company BMNT Inc. and the Common Mission Project. H4D is sponsored by the U.S. Dept. of Defense. It teaches students to work with the defense and intelligence communities to rapidly address the nation’s emerging threats and security challenges.

“I can confirm that UAH is the first school in Alabama to run the course,” says Max Weintraub, program manager at NSIN.

“Offering this course puts UAH among some of the biggest schools in the country that have partnered with NSIN,” says lead class instructor Dr. Tathagata Mukherjee, an assistant professor of Computer Science.

Weintraub says the class is different because every problem that is assigned to a student team across the country is unique and was sourced by NSIN directly from the Dept. of Defense.

“The original curriculum was created at Stanford University and expanded upon with NSIN’s support in conjunction with our partners at the Common Mission Project,” Weintraub says. “As a Dept. of Defense Program Office under the Undersecretary of Research and Engineering, we see value in creating opportunities for innovators at top universities like UAH to try to solve emergent national security problems.”

Dr. Mukherjee says he hopes students come to realize and appreciate the difficulties that are being faced by the U.S. when it comes to cyber warfare.

“The world is moving forward and new adversaries are being born every day, and threats to national security are ever changing in nature,” he says. “There is a need to understand the challenges and appreciate them on one end and to be able to solve these challenges on the other.

“Cyber security is one of the major threat areas, as is shown by the existence of the cyber command, and there is a need for qualified people to serve in this domain and apply their minds to the challenges that are at the forefront of national security in the cyber domain.”

Weintraub says the course title alone creates a striking line item on a student’s resume.

“For students who are interested in pursuing careers related to defense many technology companies, large defense contractors and even Dept. of Defense organizations actively recruit H4D alumni,” Weintraub says. “Additionally, NSIN has an entire National Service Portfolio dedicated to helping students gain access to internship and career opportunities within the Department of Defense.”

Solving actual security problems that are being tackled by the Dept. of Defense’s organizations will provide immense exposure to real-world situations for students, Dr. Mukherjee says.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance, and if done correctly, they will have made themselves more employable at the end of the course,” says Dr. Mukherjee. “It has the potential to help them better understand the problems facing the country when it comes to national security and to develop a spirit to serve by becoming a part of these organizations after they graduate.”

Students will form five-member teams and be assigned a problem and a mentor from a Dept. of Defense agency. They will learn how to understand the problem and use proper techniques to document their understanding.

In the course of understanding the problem, students will interview and talk with the involved Dept. of Defense personnel who are stakeholders. On average, each team will interview 70-80 people in a semester.

“Based on their understanding, the students will develop an initial solution called a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) which will be the main deliverable of the project at the end of the semester,” says Dr. Mukherjee.

“The problems will be tailored to the class and I am in the process of choosing the problems. Right now, we have problems from one Dept. of Defense sponsor, namely the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). We will also get problems from Army Futures command and other related agencies.”

Business development cycle concepts incorporated in the H4D class will be supported by Rigved Joshi, director of the I2C along with other mentors from I2C’s Mentor.Live program.

“He has been a constant help and encouragement throughout the process of setting up the course,” says Dr. Mukherjee. “He has kindly agreed to cover a few lectures and educate the students on the need to document every step in the problem understanding and solving steps. He will also be the main UAH mentor apart from myself.”

“We are excited to bring our mentors to work with students on H4D. This is a big commitment for everyone involved and it’s going to be all hands on deck from the get-go to ensure we successfully execute the program,” says Rigved Joshi, director of the I2C.

Set to be offered as Hacking For Defense (H4D) with Network Security CS 465/565, H4D is for students who meet the course requirements as detailed by the UAH course catalog and who can dedicate the time required to succeed, Dr. Mukherjee says.

“Given that this course will involve a lot of work, I would not encourage students having more than 15 hours of load to take the class.”

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Hunstville)

Tua in first interview since injury: ‘First off, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’

In his first interview since injuring his right hip and subsequently having surgery, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again gave his testimony to a national television audience.

ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler caught up to Tagovailoa during the first quarter of the Crimson Tide’s game Saturday against Western Carolina, telling him, “Tua, it is so great to see you and your smiling face here in this stadium.”

Responding to her question about how he is feeling, Tagovailoa said, “I’m feeling good — you know, I think first off I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for instilling the Holy Spirit in me, giving me the strength to come and support my teammates.”

He then proceeded to thank the Bama fanbase for their support and prayers, as well as his pastor and family, especially his parents.

Tagovailoa concluded that it “means everything” for him to be on the sidelines with his Tide family on Senior Day.

Watch:

RELATED: Watch: Tua greets Saban with a hug after returning to Tuscaloosa — ‘Ohana’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jones doubles down on keeping whistleblower secret: ‘People’s lives could be in jeopardy’

After publicly professing his staunch support for keeping secret the whistleblower who initiated the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) raised the stakes by claiming the individual’s life could be at risk “in this day and age.”

In an interview with WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Jones advised that the Senate had entered the “early stages” of procedural planning regarding article of impeachment potentially coming up from the House of Representatives.

He then transitioned into speaking about the whistleblower.

“The one thing I’ve been disturbed about… is all of this drum-beating about trying to have the whistleblower that filed the complaint identified and testify publicly,” Jones said. “I think that is a very, very, very bad precedent if that was to happen.”

“I am probably the only member of the U.S. Senate, maybe the only member in Congress to handle whistleblower cases,” he added. “I’ve represented whistleblowers, but I’ve also defended whistleblower cases. And I know the importance of trying to ferret out information through a whistleblower — an unknown, anonymous complaint that is nothing more, that complaint is nothing more than a roadmap.”

“And it is the House’s job in their investigation, and ultimately over in the Senate if it comes this way, to see if the dots were connected and if they are, they’ll take appropriate action,” Jones continued. “If the dots aren’t connected, or they don’t rise in a certain way, then they’ll take appropriate action that way. But the whistleblower is absolutely — this is a red-herring, and I’m very concerned because I’ve got to be honest with you, I’ve seen so many things. People’s lives could be in jeopardy in this day and age. It has gotten so ugly out there with some things. I worry about that.”

Alabama’s junior senator then concluded that he is “keeping up with it” and “keeping an absolute open mind to follow my oath in the Constitution.”

The issue at the center of the current impeachment inquiry pertains to Trump asking the Ukrainian president to look into potential corruption related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in that country and whether former Vice President Joe Biden was complicit.

Jones has endorsed the elder Biden, an old friend of his, for president. Jones has vowed to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Alabama’s Democratic senator has been quick to come to Biden’s defense this campaign cycle, including asserting that Biden does not have “senior moments” but instead simply “Joe Biden moments.”

Additionally, Jones pushed back on Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) call for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and how Joe Biden was involved.

Jones also defended former VP Biden earlier this year when he came under fire for remarks about former segregationist Democratic senators, as well as deeming sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden as distractions from beating Trump in 2020.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Grants help restore Alabama longleaf pine forests, grasslands

Grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are being used to restore Alabama’s longleaf pine forests and grasslands. One site is near Selma overlooking the Alabama River.

Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company, are among the supporters of NFWF.

Claude Jenkins, a wildlife biologist with the Alabama Wildlife Federation, gave a tour of the forest Thursday to conservationists who are in Dallas County for a conference.

“The Alabama Wildlife Foundation has been fortunate to receive funding through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Southern Company to assist us in working with landowners to restore habitat for wildlife,” Jenkins said. “Our goal is to work with landowners to establish these grassland communities that are so important to wildlife that are associated with the habitat.”

Across the Southeast, NFWF awarded more than $6.3 million earlier this year to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in nine states.

Property manager Lee Cummings thanked Jenkins for his insight and help on converting the overgrown forests previously on the land into a grassland with a loblolly pine canopy. The loblolly will be replaced with longleaf over time and the area will be burned on a two-year rotation. The forest will get healthier with time, Cummings said.

“It was just a standard 25-year-old pine plantation, with nothing but pine straw on the ground. We came in and thinned it and burned it, and this is the first year of grassland growth,” Cummings said. “The objectives for this piece of property are solely recreational. Diversity is the name of the game, and we want to manage for turkey, for deer, for quail.“

This year, NFWF grants will support conservation work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Together, the grants are expected to establish nearly 11,000 acres of longleaf pine forest and improve more than 305,000 additional acres across the longleaf pine’s historic range.

The grants also will support the recovery of several rare species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker in Alabama and the reticulated flatwoods salamander in Florida.

The grants were awarded through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, a public-private initiative involving multiple partners, including Alabama Power, Southern Company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We are here today in the heart of the Blackbelt, right outside of Selma to look at some properties that AWF has been managing for a landowner,” said Jason Carlee, an Alabama Power environmental specialist. “It’s really a great opportunity to see some of the restoration work they are doing in this area around prairies and longleaf pine habitat. Alabama Power has had a partnership with AWF for a number of years and has been able to do some great conservation work around the state. Alabama Power is committed to improving the communities where we work and live.”

The longleaf pine ecosystem once encompassed more than 90 million acres across the Southeast but has been reduced to only about 5% of its historic range. The ecosystem possesses tremendous biodiversity, providing habitat for wildlife such as the threatened or near-threatened gopher tortoise, indigo snake and Bachman’s sparrow, as well as important game species such as northern bobwhite quail, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Birmingham Housing Authority, city, Alabama Power announce Smart Neighborhood initiative

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD), city of Birmingham, Alabama Power and local builders have formed a partnership to bring state-of-the-art, “smart” homes to Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.

The new Smart Neighborhood builds will incorporate energy efficiency and home automation upgrades during the construction phase of housing units to help make energy use more affordable for low-income families and seniors.

“This is a great partnership with Alabama Power in an effort to provide energy-efficient, cutting edge amenities for families who seek affordable housing,” said HABD President and CEO Michael O. Lundy. “HABD looks forward to strengthening this partnership in the future to incorporate similar technology throughout our portfolio. We’re beyond excited that affordable housing residents will now have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of greener living thanks to the Smart Neighborhood initiative.”

The initiative includes the construction of more than 200 smart homes throughout Birmingham neighborhoods over the next three years. Sites will be provided by HABD with construction of the first homes expected to begin in 2020.

“We’re very excited to join forces with the Housing Authority, Alabama Power and local entities for this vital project,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Neighborhood revitalization has been a cornerstone of my administration and these energy-efficient upgrades are key to fulfilling that promise. Every resident of our 99 neighborhoods deserves to experience this life-changing technology and I’m thrilled that we are making strides to provide them.”

Alabama Power is using key findings from its award-winning research and demonstration Smart Neighborhood at Reynolds Landing in Hoover to provide local builders technical expertise on energy-saving measures and technology installations during the homes’ construction. Each home will be designed with energy upgrades that will measure 15 percent more efficient than current Alabama state building codes.

“We are excited to continue our internationally recognized Smart Neighborhood initiative with great partners in the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and the city of Birmingham,” said Alabama Power Birmingham Division Area Manager Ralph Williams. “By applying our knowledge to the new affordable housing developments, these homes will provide residents greater efficiency and the ability to easily manage features through smart devices.”

In addition to construction enhancements, homes will feature high-efficiency heat pumps, hybrid water heaters, LED lighting, smart thermostats and security features such as doorbell cameras and smart sensors.

Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood initiative began in 2017 with a focus on providing innovative energy solutions for its customers. Building on the success of its flagship project in Hoover, the company launched the Smart Neighborhood Builder Program in 2018, which promotes energy efficiency through collaboration with homebuilders across the state. Three new neighborhoods are under construction across the state.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

