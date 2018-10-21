Subscription Preferences:

5 hours ago

Construction to begin on Turn 3 Oversized Tunnel at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway and its parent company, International Speedway Corporation (ISC), revealed that the construction of the new Turn 3 Oversized Tunnel, an important component of the track’s new Transformation Infield Project, will begin during the week of Oct. 21.

Sunday’s announcement took place during a press conference before the start of the 1000Bulbs.com 500, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Aric Almirola won the race, which went into overtime, extending it from 188 to 193 laps, because of a five-car incident in lap 186. Almirola automatically advances to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

The new Oversized Vehicle Tunnel is a highlight of an approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor, Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project, that is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.

The new two-lane tunnel will have dimensions capable of allowing vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track simultaneously with ease. The lane tunnel will have a height of 16 feet, 8 inches, a width of 28 feet and a length of 208 feet. The tunnel will be built near the current Gate 9 crossover. It will be open 24 hours during event weekends.

The tunnel is scheduled for completion by the track’s spring NASCAR event weekend of 2019, while all other aspects of the project are set to be finalized for the fall 2019 NASCAR Playoff event weekend.

“This new tunnel is certain to be one of the most popular elements of our Transformation project, serving both our competitors and our fans,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Traffic flow will be greatly improved, enhancing the race weekend experience for thousands who visit our famed facility each year.”

Talladega Superspeedway and ISC also announced over the weekend that Creek Enterprise, Inc. – an integrated information services company headquartered in Tecumseh, Michigan – has been named the first “Transformation Partner” of the “We Transformed Talladega Superspeedway” lineup that will include other corporations to be announced in the future.

“We are extremely excited to partner with International Speedway Corporation and to assist with the client experience redevelopment of Talladega Superspeedway,” said Creek Enterprise President Jason Derby.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

VIDEO: The “October Surprise” that wasn’t, George Soros dumps money into Alabama, Saudi Arabia creates an international incident and more on Guerrilla Politics…

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Why is the Maddox campaign trying to win an election by claiming the Governor is sick?

— Why did George Soros dump $200,000 into Alabama elections?

— What in the world was Saudi Arabia thinking when they approved the killing of a U.S.-based journalist?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to talk about voting issues ahead of the 2018 elections.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at Elizabeth Warren who can’t just own that she isn’t Native American

3 hours ago

Three Alabama companies rank in top-ten of nation’s best medium-sized workplaces

According to Fortune’s 2018 ranking of the best medium-sized businesses in the nation, three companies based in Huntsville are among the ten best places to work, including the best workplace of its size in the United States.

Intuitive Research and Technology, a 378-employee Alabama aerospace engineering firm, was named as the nation’s top medium-sized workplace.

The other Huntsville-based companies ranked were PeopleTec, coming in third , and Torch Technologies, listed at number six.

PeopleTec is a 323-employee “high performance, employee-owned small business that provides technical expertise in diversified engineering, modeling and simulation, cyber security/intelligence, rapid prototyping, and program support solutions for the Department of Defense and Civilian Federal agencies.”

Torch employs 855 people and “is a 100% employee-owned, growing small business dedicated to quality technical services, competitive costs, and ethical business practices headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.  Torch provides research, development, and engineering services to Department of Defense customers.”

Fortune featured PeopleTech in a writeup about the list, saying, “It’s no accident that this defense industry contractor has ‘people’ in its name. After many years in the industry, CEO Terry Jennings had a vision of a company that put its people first and encouraged open communication, personal and professional development, and community and customer relationships.”

The article continues, “She has tried to stay true to that goal ever since co-founding PeopleTec in 2005. The company’s 350 or so employees tackle complex issues like cybersecurity, technology integration for missile defense systems, and command and control systems for Department of Defense weapons. But Jennings has found that little things can make all the difference to her highly trained staff.  As part of a rolling series of meetings she has with groups of a few dozen employees, Jennings asked one team what problems she could fix. The response she received had nothing to do with high-tech gadgetry, workplace pressures or health benefits.”

“They said, ‘you took away the chocolate we used to have, and gave us a vending machine,’” Jennings told Fortune, with a laugh. “I put chocolate back there the next day.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Mallory Hagan-donor Rosie O’Donnell: ‘I want to send the military to the White House’ to get Trump

Earlier this week in an appearance on MSNBC, comedienne Rosie O’Donnell made a startling call for the military to be sent to the White House and “get” President Donald Trump.

In addition to her call for the military to supersede the civilian-controlled executive branch, O’Donnell also referred to Trump as “evil” and “dark,” and said she fell “physically sick” on election night in 2016. She added that it took her an entire year to overcome that sickness.

Despite those unfortunate circumstances plaguing O’Donnell beginning nearly two years ago, she has been active financially in politics, including in Alabama.

Aside from initially exceeding campaign finance limits with donations to then-Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones, which were revealed earlier this year, O’Donnell made an additional foray into the Yellowhammer state with a donation to Alabama’s third congressional district Democratic nominee Mallory Hagan.

A donation of $1,000 was received by the Hagan campaign from O’Donnell on August 27 according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

fec.org

It’s not clear what Hagan’s position is on O’Donnell’s call for a military coup d’état against the sitting president, but she has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

6 hours ago

Auburn vet school, UAB part of joint NIH study of glioma brain cancer

People and animals suffering from the deadliest form of brain cancer are undergoing similar treatment in an NIH-funded clinical trial through the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and two other currently enrolled Southeastern veterinary programs.

Veterinarians and human medical doctors are collaborating on the trial in which the same immunotherapy is being used to treat people and dogs with glioma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Dogs and humans develop malignant brain tumors at about the same rate and with similar biology.

Dr. Renee Chambers, who holds a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Auburn and a doctor of medicine degree from UAB, has received funding from the National Institutes of Health for a multi-institutional consortium to evaluate immunotherapy for glioma tumors, the same type of brain cancer as the late Sen. John McCain had.

CANINE (CANine ImmunoNEurotherapeutics) is a multicenter study to investigate immunotherapy for dogs with malignant brain tumors. Collaborators from around the country, including regional veterinarians at Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia, are treating canine gliomas as part of this study. Treatment is entirely paid for by the study and includes surgery to remove all or most of the tumor, followed by treatment with a cancer-killing virus and checkpoint inhibitor in some cases, as well as all post-operative imaging, hospitalization and all scheduled postoperative visits.

Auburn faculty Drs. Amanda Taylor and Amy Yanke, veterinarians who specialize in brain surgery, and Jey Koehler, a veterinary pathologist, are investigators in the clinical trial.

How the virus works

The oncolytic virus, M032, is a genetically engineered virus being used in FDA-approved human trials at UAB. In the canine trial, M032 is injected directly into the tumor bed shortly after surgery and can replicate in and destroy glioma tumor cells without affecting healthy brain cells. M032 also causes tumor cells to secrete an immune-stimulating protein, IL-12, before tumor cells die, which increases the anti-tumor immune response.

Dogs diagnosed with a suspected glioma brain tumor based on MRI imaging are eligible for enrollment in the study. Pet owners are responsible for costs of the initial referral exam and diagnostics leading to a brain tumor diagnosis.

“Through this clinical trial, dogs have access to incredibly sophisticated treatment and medicines,” said Koehler.

“This clinical trial is highly unusual in that the same treatment is being used in animals and people at the same time,” Yanke said. “We are at the forefront of medical treatment.”

At Auburn, dogs with suspected or diagnosed brain cancer will be seen by the Neurology and Neurosurgery Service at the Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital. With consent from owners, surgery will be conducted to remove all or part of the tumor. Histopathologic analysis will determine the exact type of brain tumor and, if a glioma, the dog can be enrolled in the trial.

Dog breeds that most typically are diagnosed with brain tumors include Boston terriers, French bulldogs and boxers. Brain tumor deaths are thought to be responsible for about 2 percent of cancer deaths in dogs.

Warning signs, according to Yanke, may include seizures, behavior changes, loss of vision and circling. “Some dogs are referred to us [by primary-care veterinarians] with signs.”

While not all pet owners enroll their pets in clinical trials, more and more owners are considering the treatment because of the quality of life for their pet and for the knowledge gained in a trial. “We are seeing clinical trials more often in both animal and human medicine,” Taylor said.

Koehler, who will oversee the pathologic diagnosis of the tumor, said another important part of the trial is looking at the immune response to the tumor. “An agent within the M032 [IL-12] is expected to stimulate the dog’s own immune system to help recognize and destroy cancer cells,” she said. “We are stimulating the immune system for it to recognize and destroy tumor cells to essentially help the body kill the tumor.”

Human-canine connections

Dogs and humans are among the few species that spontaneously develop naturally occurring brain tumors. Those tumors have a lot in common, too, which has led scientists at the NIH and at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to wonder whether studying tumors in dogs will help treat humans, and whether studying tumors in humans will help treat canine patients.

“Brain tumors in dogs and humans are remarkably similar,” said Chambers. “They share similar rates of incidence and morbidity and mortality, and they share similar symptoms such as seizures, which is often the first symptom observed in both humans and dogs. Treatment is very much the same, too, with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy the standard of care.”

Chambers, who was trained as a veterinarian prior to becoming a physician neurosurgeon, brings an unusual perspective on the link between human and canine tumors.

“There are many shared factors between people and their pet dogs,” she said. “Dogs live in our houses, sharing the same environment and the same sleep patterns, for example. Some lucky dogs even share a diet with their owners. The tumors have similar gross and histopathologic characteristics. It is not unreasonable to assume that the dog will be a highly useful model of human brain tumors.”

“We anticipate that M032 will be as safe and effective in dogs as it has proven to be in humans,” Chambers said. “It opens up an exciting new research pathway, while providing the potential of a therapy that could benefit both humans and dogs with brain tumors.”

The five-year, $2.6 million project is funded by the Moonshot Initiative through the Center for Cancer Research of the NIH’s National Cancer Institute. The goal is to treat about 15 dogs per year at Auburn and the other participating veterinary schools.

“The hope is that this research will benefit both dogs and people,” Chambers said. “Given the relatively short lifespan of the dog compared to a human, the timetable for results is accelerated.

“We talk of ‘translational medicine,’ moving research from the laboratory bench to the hospital bedside. This project is a revolution in the approach, also translating research findings from human to animal and back to human, to the benefit of both.”

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Passion and purpose: How an Alabama based software company is helping the United Cajun Navy organize Hurricane Michael relief efforts

When Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle and parts of the Carolinas last week, Alabama native Hammond Cobb didn’t waste any time helping those tragically devastated by the storm.

Cobb called the United Cajun Navy, a well-known Louisiana volunteer group and immediately got to work mobilizing their team’s volunteer efforts with the help of his software company, Serquest.com

Cobb says Serquest is a “software system that is designed to put people into action faster.”

Essentially a LinkedIn for nonprofits, Serquest gives organizations the ability to create an online ‘resume’ for their organization where they can list current volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

The United Cajun Navy has their urgent needs listed on Serquest.com. Groups of volunteers, individuals or corporations who want to assist Florida residents affected by Hurricane Michael can sign up or donate here.

Cobb says the United Cajun Navy a “democratic and lean volunteer network of people who save lives first, ask questions later and don’t ask for compensation for doing the right thing.”

He said government agencies can often be slow when it comes to helping people get what they need and by partnering with the Cajun Navy, he knew people would get the assistance they needed, and quickly.

“We help people now and do paper work later,” Cobb said.

In addition to hosting volunteer needs on his organization’s website, Cobb created inspirational video ads and public service announcements to encourage people to volunteer.

At the end of the day, Cobb said his mission for Serquest revolves around, “connecting people to people.” A nonprofit for nonprofits, he sees Serquest as a personal network centered approach to helping volunteer organizations.

You can learn more about Serquest here.

