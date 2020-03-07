Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Community members train doctors on culturally appropriate palliative care 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Wood Jr. wants to help grow the television and film industry in Alabama 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Combating the sale of counterfeit goods online 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Flowers: Chancellor Finis St. John and the University of Alabama System 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama singer Bailey Coats releases new single, ‘SNACK’ 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Conservation Advisory Board considers deer zones, turkey reporting 7 hours ago / Outdoors
Dale Jackson: Amendment One failed; Now some legislators will fail to expand the summer 21 hours ago / Opinion
Carl ad slams Hightower on tolls, taxes, Trump in AL-01 runoff 21 hours ago / News
Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession 22 hours ago / News
Sessions hits back at Tuberville in TV spot — ‘The Florida Phony’ 23 hours ago / News
Tara Leigh Grove named endowed chair at UA Law 23 hours ago / News
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named semifinalist for national coach of the year award 23 hours ago / News
Tuberville: We need ‘some kind of visa system’ for labor shortages with ‘no chance for citizenship’ 1 day ago / News
Sessions defends Russia investigation recusal while U.S. Attorney General — ‘Hopeful’ investigations underway will tighten up against DoJ political abuses 1 day ago / News
Ivey creates task force to deal with coronavirus 1 day ago / News
Tuberville vs. ‘the swamp’: Ad hits Sessions over ‘portraying himself as Donald Trump’s best friend’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Jones blames Trump for Schumer’s attack on judges, Alabama executes a murderer, Alabama hospitals concerned about the coronavirus and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
First-ever Alabama Business Technology Conference coming to Montgomery in April 2 days ago / News
Exclusive: Charlie Kirk speaks ahead of Birmingham book signing event on Thursday 2 days ago / News
Shelby praises congressional passage of coronavirus funding bill he negotiated 2 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Community members train doctors on culturally appropriate palliative care

Four palliative care doctors, two researchers and several community members gathered in Beaufort, South Carolina, in late August to gain insight into the history and culture of two rural Southern communities, White and African American, and to understand the cultural values and preferences of each of these two ethnic groups in caring for patients with serious illness.

Culture shapes how people make meaning out of illness, suffering and dying, and it influences their responses to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment preferences. Lack of respect for cultural differences may compromise care for seriously ill minority patients. However, culturally appropriate models of palliative care are not currently available.

Until now, there was no such thing as culturally based protocol for patients with serious illness or for end of life care, until this team of community members developed one for rural southern African Americans and another for Whites,” said Ronit Elk, Ph.D., a researcher in the Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics and Palliative Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

For three and a half years, Elk and her colleagues worked with teams of White and African American community advisory board members to create this culturally based protocol. It was determined after focus groups held with community members who had been a caregiver to a loved one who had recently died.

“I started with the focus group six weeks after my husband passed away,” said Jonnie Grant, a member of the group. “I was a newly widowed person who was not knowing where to go or what to do.”

Gardenia Simmons-White, a member of the community advisory board, said working with the advisory group and learning of each other’s beliefs helped them create the protocol and form a mutual respect for each other’s cultures.

“When you take care of people, you care for people of all different nationalities and beliefs. You have to understand that everyone has different beliefs,” Simmons-White said. “You have to understand that everyone’s culture is different, and it is especially true of how African Americans and Caucasians react to end of life diagnoses. We need to know each other’s cultures in order to ask questions and not have stereotypical beliefs. And we need to understand our history in order to have respect.”

This unusual gathering was part of a training program conducted by the community members to prepare the palliative care physicians for a randomized clinical trial in which the efficacy of this community-developed and culturally based protocol will be tested. This trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health and co-led by Elk and Marie Bakitas, DNSc, of the UAB School of Nursing, will compare the culturally based palliative care consult program provided through telehealth, in addition to regular care. They will compare the findings to patients receiving regular care to see if it helps reduce patient suffering, increases the quality of life for the patient and family, and reduces the burden of care for caregivers.

The study began patient recruitment in January and will take place in three rural hospitals in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The training program

The training program by the community members of the four palliative care physicians, Rodney Tucker, M.D., and Susan McCammon, M.D., from UAB, Josh Hauser, M.D., from Northwestern University in Chicago, and Jacob Graham, M.D., from Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, included an in-depth review by the community advisory board members of the ethnic-group specific protocol, with an explanation of the cultural values underlying each of these.

“When you talk about life-threatening issues, it is good to include the pastor in the conversation,” said Pastor Michael Williams, a community advisory board member, referring to African American patients. “It’s because of faith, because of prayer and the pastor being there, that things will get better.”

Role play, a commonly used teaching strategy, was also a part of the training program. But this time, it was the community members who critiqued the physicians, telling them how they felt after they were spoken to about their goals of care conversations, or one about a serious and/or terminal prognosis.

“Patients and their families are really our most generous teachers. We think of ourselves as teachers, but when I think of the work that I get to do as a doctor, it is the patient and the family members that do the teaching,” Hauser said. “I always tell my residents and fellows that the most important teachers we have are the patients, the caregivers and people like you on the community advisory group.”

Visiting historic sites

In addition to the training program, the group visited two historic sites in South Carolina, each of which had an important historical meaning to each ethnic group. Old Sheldon Church Ruins, a famous red-stone church, twice burned down, the first time during the Civil War. Now a relic, it sits among green lawns and palm trees, with a scattering of 50 graves, some of which were used as an operating table during that war.

The next stop was to the Penn Center on Saint Helena’s Island, the site of the nation’s first school for formerly enslaved people. Simmons-White led the tour, and the group learned that it was the first school in the South for freed slaves and the center’s role in the civil rights movement.

“Our history was not written into the history books,” Simmons-White explained. “We need to know the significance of what we brought to our culture here. It is always good to know each other’s history because then you can respect them more.”

These visits provided meaningful insight for the clinicians, too.

“I can say visiting the Penn Center has continued to open my eyes to the cultural journey of the individuals for which I care for,” Tucker said. “It is important for me to understand their history, to understand their values, and their lived experience as we move forward with their care.”

“It would be too easy to focus on the nuts and bolts of the training for the protocol itself, but I think going to the Sheldon Church and the Penn Center, was incredibly rich, but the richness extends to the fact that you and this group acknowledge how important that historical context is,” McCammon said. “Everything we are doing now grew out of that history – the good and the bad and what we need to do today to make it better and better serve our patients.”

Impressions of the training

The physicians’ time and respect were the most meaningful part of the experience to several of the community members.

“I think it was important for the physicians to see how the local members of the community advisory group have embraced the concept of palliative care and that all as former caregivers, they had a personal experience of dealing with a very ill loved one,” said Cynthia Coburn-Smith, one of the community advisory group members. “It was wonderful to see the physicians get involved in role playing in the retreat. We went over the cultural training protocol we developed with Dr. Elk with the physicians, and we answered their questions on why these issues were important to us.”

One concern was unrealized by one of the members.

“One of my fears was that the doctors were going to come in with their attitudes, and they didn’t,” Grant said. “I hope that your memories, and I know that mine, will be cherished and, hopefully, we will be able to continue this relationship that we started and be able to do this in the future.”

To the doctors, it was just as worthwhile.

“It is validating for the things that we know, and how we can improve. You started it, and we will continue the next steps,” Tucker said. “If we gather together in another 10 years, I hope there are thousands of physicians outside of us that begin to realize culturally appropriate conversations are so important and not just for end of life or serious illness, but from the very start.”

“We’ve been at it for so many years,” Elk said. “When I think about how everybody came to all of the meetings, everybody still has their books, everyone has been committed to it through all of these years writing the protocol. For me, what we’ve accomplished is beyond a fantasy.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Roy Wood Jr. wants to help grow the television and film industry in Alabama

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. came home to Birmingham to produce a television show but ended up playing the part of Nick Fury in the Avengers movies … sort of.

“Organizing the infrastructure needed to make sure a television show could happen here in terms of finding all of the resources – you knew they were here but you had to find them,” Wood said. “It was like Samuel L. Jackson in the Avengers movies going around from hero to hero to form the Avengers. You had to go to Iron Man, ‘Hey, do you have a camera? Cool.’ You had to go to Captain America, ‘Hey, do you have a truck with stuff in it? Cool.’ Then you’ve got to go over to the Hulk, ‘Hey, Hulk, we’re trying to shoot a TV show. Do you have lights? Do you have a building where we can put the camera and the truck stuff? Cool.’ ‘Hey, Comedy Central, these guys have trucks, lights, cameras and it’s just as affordable as Atlanta. Can I do my show?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Thank you.’”

It took Wood 18 months to assemble the pieces needed to produce a television show pilot in Birmingham and show Comedy Central he could do it at a cost that compared to Atlanta.

1419
Keep reading 1419 WORDS

“It was worth it because at the end of the day we were able to shoot the pilot for ‘Jefferson County: Probation’ here in the state,” Wood said.

Roy Wood Jr. talks filming Comedy Central pilot in Birmingham, growing film industry in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

He did so with a 90-person crew, 60 of them Alabamians and many of them minorities.

“It was a very inclusive crew and staff and that’s something that I’m very, very proud of,” Wood said. “Because, ultimately, where film and television are concerned, if you’re trying to grow an industry, there has to be opportunities to work and so many people look past Alabama. To be from here and have an opportunity to shoot a project and to not fight first for Alabama to be a place, I would be remiss if I didn’t do that.”

The pilot for “Jefferson County: Probation” is still in development at Comedy Central.

“We’re looking at maybe reshooting a scene or two and maybe reworking some of the script,” Wood said. “I still maintain a great relationship with Comedy Central, lots of projects in the hopper. ‘JeffCo’ is just one of those that’s taking a little longer to get done.”

Wood hopes that the show gets picked up and he intends to shoot it and some of his other ideas for shows in Alabama.

Alabama has had some success getting movies to shoot here.

The Alabama Film Office reported 20 film and TV productions qualified for state incentives in 2019 and spent nearly $72 million while in Alabama, up from $63.5 million during the previous year.

“Film productions have a huge economic impact when they come to a community,” Kathy Faulk of the Alabama Film Office said in a recent story. “Many local behind-the-scenes crew, such as carpenters, electricians, painters, technicians, make-up artists and extras are hired. Creating jobs is what this is all about.”.

While such one-off projects are important, Wood said a television show can be even more significant.

“Film is very important to things working in a place, but I honestly believe that TV can help sustain a market,” he said. “You need a television show that shoots regularly, and not just reality shows. I know that there are reality shows that shoot in the state and they are viable and they are important, but if you have a scripted show, that is shooting 10 to 13 episodes on a regular revolving door.”

Wood joked that just like Chicago has a growing list of shows with “Chicago” in their names, he doesn’t see why the same couldn’t happen for Birmingham.

“’Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Pizza,’ ‘Chicago Truck,’ ‘Chicago Hospital,’ ‘Chicago Police,’ like, that’s what I dream for, but in the short term, we just hope that the pilot comes together and that Comedy Central gives us the green light,” Wood said. “In the meantime, we continue to develop the show. And that’s not the only project. The more stuff that I write, the things that I create, I think there are ways to do things around here that are just as on point as anywhere else in the country.”

“Jefferson County: Probation” was inspired by Wood’s own brush with the law as a teenager when he was able to avoid jail and serve time on probation for attempting to use a stolen credit card to buy some blue jeans. The experience taught him how great of a role probation officers play in helping people go straight.

“What I discovered was how much of the system is based on just whether or not someone cares,” he said. “This is a television show about what would happen to recidivism if more people cared and also if the people on probation always did the right thing.”

It’s a different part of the criminal justice system than we’re used to seeing on television, Wood said.

“I think it’s a story about an honest piece of America that’s rarely discussed,” he said. “When you generally discuss law enforcement and entertainment, it’s either catch the crook, court with the crook or the crook in jail. There’s never a conversation about what it looks like to re-enter society as a different person or maybe you didn’t change. Either way it’s about the men and women that work day in, day out to interact with these people to help give them the opportunities to rebuild their lives after making bad mistakes.

“The job of probation (officer) is considered law enforcement, but I think it’s probably 70% social work,” he said.

Expanding an industry

Wood would like to see it easier for other movies and television shows to be produced in the state.

“There were so many problems that I had to solve first, before even making the proposal to Comedy Central,” he said. “When I talk about that, I’m talking about things like just making sure that there’s just the infrastructure of just having the proper grip trucks that you need – the things that you need just in terms of making sure that you have trained crew.”

He wants to be involved in finding the solution.

“I think doing what I can to build film and TV in Alabama is very important,” Wood said. “This isn’t something that’s exclusive to Birmingham. There are great vistas down in Mobile. Mobile has a very strong production crew. Huntsville is making noise. To me, this is about the state of Alabama and if I have an opportunity to bring my projects here that are ‘bona fide’ by the (West) Coast, then it helps to bonify the state. That’s not a bad thing and I think that’s a very fair contribution.”

Wood grew up in Birmingham and he said he learned to appreciate the city and the state after he left it. Wood said he soon learned that building up the image of Alabama was more important than trying to build up the image of Birmingham.

“I think that Alabama stands to gain as a group,” he said. “The reason why building Alabama is important is because when you leave your respective city in Alabama, nobody cares about your city, they just say, ‘You’re from Alabama’ and then they crack jokes or they make assumptions on you based on the state you’re from, not the city. So, whether you like it or not, when you leave Birmingham, when you leave Huntsville, when you leave Tuscaloosa, to the rest of the world, you’re just from Alabama. They ain’t got time to separate us because they think we’re all dumb. So, to me, it’s important to uplift the state and talk about the state as a whole because once those perceptions change, then I think that’s where you can have a lot more growth.”

Not that Wood is interested in taking on everyone who has something negative to say about the state.

“In the meantime, we can’t be worried about what the outside thinks about us, we have to rebuild and repair from within,” he said. “I think that Alabama’s a very resilient place. I think it’s a place that is very focused on growth. There are a lot of people in this state that I believe don’t do things that benefit this state. There are a lot of people in positions, in elected positions in this state that I truly don’t believe are for this state. But in spite of that, we’ve still got to work and pull your bootstraps up because if there’s one thing that’s clear, there’s nobody on the outside gonna help us.”

Wood’s father worked in radio and, after going to Florida for college, Wood would return to Birmingham where he got a job at 95.7 JAMZ in 2001. His comedy skits on the radio and his work on his stand-up comedy career earned him recognition at Comedy Central and a regular spot on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

These days, Wood very much wants to use his standing with the network to help make his home state better. He’s become an ambassador for Birmingham and Alabama to his friends in Hollywood and New York and when he brings them to town he takes them to places like Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-QNiki’s WestGreen AcresMilo’s and Yo’ Mama’s.

“When I’m home, I’m trying to get all of the stuff I can’t get when I’m somewhere else,” Wood said. “If I come home and my friend wants to go to Applebee’s, I’ll curse them out. No disrespect to Applebee’s, but I can get that other places. When I’m home, you can’t get Niki’s West in New York City.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Roby: Combating the sale of counterfeit goods online

Online shopping has become an everyday occurrence for millions of Americans. By ordering products online, people have almost endless opportunities for purchases all while saving time in their daily lives. Plus, you can have your purchases delivered right to your door in a matter of days.

This method of shopping has become increasingly popular, especially for Americans who are balancing the responsibilities of family and career. No matter what type of product you are buying, the safety and reliability of that product is important. As online shopping has become more prominent in today’s culture, the sale of counterfeit goods has become a growing issue around the world.

372
Keep reading 372 WORDS

I have always said if it is illegal in the real world, then it should also be illegal online. Consumers should feel the same confidence and assurance buying a product from an online platform as they do when they buy a product in store. Counterfeit sellers commonly take advantage of online platforms to appear as legitimate sellers, therefore causing consumers to naively purchase ingenuine products. There are bad actors we must be aware of in every industry, but the bad actors who are selling counterfeit goods have an easier time getting away with these harmful actions as they are able to hide behind an online veil.

I am grateful to serve as co-chair of the Congressional Trademarks Caucus. I have dedicated my efforts during my time in Congress to propose solutions to this pressing issue. Last summer, I participated in a roundtable event with several companies and online platforms as well as lawmakers to discuss ways to block online counterfeit goods from flowing into the United States. It is critically important that we get this right in order to protect consumers and brands from these health and safety hazards.

I recently co-sponsored a bipartisan piece of legislation called the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-Commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act with Representative Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) and Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA). The SHOP SAFE Act protects consumers and businesses from the sale of counterfeit goods online and incentivizes e-commerce platforms to adopt best practices in order to decrease the sale of these goods.

Counterfeit products directly impact not only brands but consumers as well. The circulation of these products poses serious threats to Americans’ public health and safety. Consumer lives are at risk due to the sale of these dangerous products, and it is our job as embers of Congress to create accountability for these online platforms in order to prevent counterfeit products from entering American homes. E-commerce platforms must take fraud seriously and remain accountable for any fake goods sold on their sites. We must do what we can to help combat the sale of these harmful products.

Representative Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
6 hours ago

Flowers: Chancellor Finis St. John and the University of Alabama System

Our 1901 Alabama Constitution has been rightfully criticized as being archaic. However, it was simply a reflection of the times. The authors and crafters of our document were well-educated gentry. Therefore, they appreciated and realized the importance of having a prized capstone university.

The University of Alabama was founded in 1831 and had become one of the premier southern universities by the time of the Civil War. It was not by coincidence that one of the primary missions of the northern Union invasion of the South was to burn and raze the University of Alabama campus. They knew the importance of a state having an exemplary institution of higher learning.

Therefore, when the authors of our Constitution crafted their document, they chose to place the University of Alabama above politics and keep the institution in the auspices of high-minded individuals who would be above reproach and petty politics.

582
Keep reading 582 WORDS

The Constitution created a self-appointing, perpetual board of trustees to guide and govern the university. This concept has played out magnificently throughout the years. The board of trustees has been made up of men and women over the past two centuries who have been leaders of our state. These board members have not only been the most distinguished, erudite people in Alabama, but also those known for their integrity and humility.

Thus it was a unique and yet brilliant decision to choose someone from the board of trustees to head the University of Alabama System. In July 2018, Finis E. St. John IV, who had served 17 years on the University System Board was named chancellor.

He became the chief executive officer of what would be comparable to a Fortune 500 company. The University of Alabama System is not only Alabama’s largest higher education enterprise, it is Alabama’s largest employer with over 45,000 employees and an economic impact of over $10 billion per year.

The Alabama System is comprised of three dynamic institutions: The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which comprises our world-renowned UAB Health System. UAB alone is by far Jefferson County’s largest employer and economic engine, it is indeed the State of Alabama’s number one employer and economic ingredient.

It would have been an easy choice for the board to choose to bring in an academician from an Ivy League school to head this prestigious institution. The choice of Finis St. John reflects the collective wisdom of this austere body. Why not select someone who has been an integral part of the governing and spearheading of the unparalleled growth of our state’s crown jewel and most significant financial and educational and research institution.

Finis St. John IV, better known by colleagues and older acquaintances as Fess, is widely respected. He knows Alabama, its history, and its attributes. His family settled in Alabama in 1838 and have been leaders in our state throughout the state’s history.

Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John was the most outstanding leader on campus during his four years at the University of Alabama in the 1970s. He graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and ODK and graduated with honors.

After his undergraduate process at the Capstone, he was accepted and proceeded to the prestigious University of Virginia School of Law. He graduated at the top of his law school class in 1982 and clerked for a federal judge for a while before coming home to Cullman to join his family law firm.

The St. John law firm in Cullman, that Fess joined 36 years ago, is one of Alabama’s oldest law firms. The St. John family has a long and distinguished history of service. His father, grandfather and great grandfather served in the Alabama legislature. His mother was the first female attorney in Cullman and his great great grandfather, who arrived in Cullman in 1838 and was soon elected to the Alabama General Assembly, was instrumental in creating our state’s public education system.

Chancellor St. John understands and knows the history and potential of our state in a very unique way. This, coupled with his brilliant intellect, makes him ideal. If anyone was ever born to lead the current University of Alabama System, it is Finis “Fess” St. John, IV.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Show less
6 hours ago

Alabama singer Bailey Coats releases new single, ‘SNACK’

It’s been nearly a year and half since Bailey Coats has fed us new music. But the Birmingham singer/songwriter said she has two dozen songs ready for fans to feast on starting with the release today of “SNACK.”

“I’m looking forward to releasing those this year, but more importantly I’m looking forward to getting the single out this week,” Coats told Alabama NewsCenter.

Coats assembled those songs working with two production teams in Atlanta and Los Angeles the past year.

737
Keep reading 737 WORDS

Alabama singer / songwriter Bailey Coats releases new single ‘SNACK’ from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The first new release is “SNACK,” out today. It stems from a reference some make toward girls, including one of Coats’ friends.

Coats was hanging out with some friends and one of her guy friends was looking at girls on Instagram and said, “Dang, she looks like a snack.”

“I said, ‘Tyler, I know her. Why are you calling her a snack?’ and he said, ‘It’s just a saying,’” Coats said.

The topic of the word “snack” in that context got Coats thinking about making it into a song. She was getting ready to go into the studio with producer Wirlie Moris to write three new songs.

“I just called him and I said, ‘Wirlie, I have an idea for something,’” Coats remembered. She sang “Looking like a snack, ay” to a particular beat to Morris over the phone.

“He just took the idea and ran with it and had so much fun creating it and then my awesome co-writer, Traci Hale, came in and we just finished all the different lyrics and ended up recording it in my closet and ever since then we have just had the opportunity to see where this thing can go,” she said.

“SNACK” is a bit too quirky and tongue-in-cheek to be a “Me Too” anthem but it also has a message of empowerment that keeps it from being dismissive.

More than anything, it is Coats’ most pop release to date. Whereas her last single, “Deep Within,” found a home on country radio, there is little chance “SNACK” will do the same.

“It definitely is not a country song by any means,” Coats said. “But that’s what’s been so great about music in general is that it’s so subjective to the listener, rather than being something that is so concretely defined. And plus, with the way that barriers are being broken in the music industry today is that anything can cross over, which is so exciting and so fun for all artists.”

 

Coats said the sound of “SNACK” is true to who she is.

“Pop is pretty much my wheelhouse,” she said. “It’s always been my passion, always been something I’ve been very, very excited to pursue and now I have a single that really and truly gets to reflect me in the most authentic and natural way possible.”

In addition to recording 24 songs over the past several months, Coats graduated from the University of Alabama with a marketing degree. Since finishing college, she’s had more time to devote to her music career.

She plans on building up her fan base by releasing singles. At some point she hopes to be ready to work on constructing a whole album of songs.

The other songs Coats has helped write and record explore other sides of her personality. She said there is quirky, strange, weird, dark, emotional, happy, sad and a bit of everything in the songs.

She really wants to communicate to others through music and she’s approaching her songs with that intent.

So far, the reaction to “SNACK” for those she’s played it to has been what she hoped.

“It’s been such a great, overwhelmingly positive response,” Coats said. “It definitely is nerve-wracking, I feel like, whenever you’re putting new music out. I really and truly had not put anything out for a year and a half or so. This project has been under wraps for the last seven or eight months, and it’s something that’s like my baby. So, for me, getting this very, very positive response and people just enjoying the quirkiness of it and just the way that it really and truly is something so different and so strange, but also so much fun. I’m excited for more people to get to hear it and to see where this thing can go.”

As far as where Coats can go, she still has pop star ambitions.

“I definitely have my goals very, very big and very, very high,” she said. “I definitely want to be one of the biggest artists in the world someday and I 100% believe that the Lord put that on my heart where I can 100% do it. Just keep on fighting, keep on going and, most importantly, making music and getting to be my 100% self.”

You can stream “SNACK” on Spotify or through Bailey Coats’ website. She is also on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
7 hours ago

Conservation Advisory Board considers deer zones, turkey reporting

The first Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting of 2020 resulted in a wealth of good news and one disappointing statistic.

The good news included a 35-day, state-managed red snapper season, a productive oyster season, an increase in the number of hunting licenses sold for the 2019-2020 season and a significant reduction in the number of dog deer hunting complaints.

The one disappointment was highlighted in a dramatic way by Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Director Chuck Sykes, who started his presentation with a slide that announced the closing of turkey season based on the lack of compliance of Alabama turkey hunters with the mandatory Game Check reporting system.

1523
Keep reading 1523 WORDS

Of course, Sykes’ slide was a facetious effort to get the attention of the Board and everyone in attendance at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries building in Montgomery.

“We have advertised (Game Check) in newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, our (Hunting and Fishing) Digest,” Sykes said. “We have begged and pleaded for people to actually report their harvests. We’re kind of at the end of our rope. We don’t really know the next step to increase participation.”

With tongue-not-so-firmly-planted-in-cheek, Sykes began, “For 2020-2021, we’re just going to close turkey season in the hopes that people will understand how important Game Check is. We had less than 11,000 turkeys reported last year. I don’t believe anybody on this Board believes that was the number harvested.

“If our turkey numbers are actually that low, we’re in a mess. Now we don’t think they’re that low, but this is the hunter harvest information we have to go on. We’re just picking with this slide, but I wanted to get everybody’s attention.”

Sykes transitioned to deer hunting and the proposed changes to the deer season zones in northwest, northeast and southeast Alabama. Sykes said the early rutting activities that have been confirmed by wildlife biologists in Zone D (see map) and Zone E prompted the Division to change season dates to accommodate hunting during peak deer activity. The proposal before the Board has those two zones with the gun deer season opening on November 7, 2020, and ending January 27, 2021. The season dates in the other zones would be similar to last year’s.

“This is not additional time to hunt,” Sykes said. “The hunters in those areas have asked for the earlier slot because of the rut.”

Sykes was also thankful to report that Alabama still has no chronic wasting disease (CWD) infections reported. WFF conducted statewide CWD seminars last year to keep the public informed on the issues and also tested more than 1,500 deer for CWD.

Sykes had more good news regarding hunting licenses sold. More than 151,000 people purchased all-game hunting licenses for the 2019-2020 season, an increase of about 4,000 over the previous season.

WFF also sold more than 158,000 baiting privilege licenses, which did not surprise Sykes.

“But this isn’t the full story,” Sykes said. “Yes, we sold more licenses, and the bait privilege license brought in another couple of million dollars. Unfortunately, that’s where a lot of people let it go. This was the first year in the past four that we have not had to cut the budget for Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries because of budget shortfalls. So, we’re not flush with cash because of the bait privilege license. We were just able to meet the budget.”

The license numbers also showed that more than 27,000 people purchased a bait privilege license but did not purchase a hunting license.

“Those are exempted hunters who are over 65 or under 16 or hunt on their own land,” Sykes said. “For the first time in Alabama, we can now count them as licensed hunters because of the bait privilege license. This should increase our federal apportionment.”

One area of concern expressed by Sykes was the failure of deer hunters to follow hunting safety guidelines. He cited the vast majority of hunting mishaps continue to be treestand accidents.

“The majority of hunters who fall out of treestands who are killed or injured have been hunting forever,” he said. “They haven’t taken a hunter education course because they are grandfathered in, and they get complacent. The majority of the firearms accidents are the same, and most are self-inflicted. The thing about treestand accidents is that about 95 percent of them are completely preventable. If they will just use a safety harness and safety line and be connected from the time your feet leave the ground until you’re back on the ground, 95 percent or better of our treestand accidents would be eliminated.”

Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship shared an experience that showed the importance of hunting in Alabama.

“I was in Sumter County during the Martin Luther King weekend and shot a deer on that Sunday afternoon,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “I went to take it to the processor in the middle of nowhere in Sumter County. They had people out on the road directing traffic so that people could get in to drop their deer off. They had one-ways signs in the yard. There must have been 20 people in line either dropping off a deer or picking up their deer meat. People were steadily coming in the whole time I was there. I took a couple of pictures just to show people who don’t understand what a value hunting and fishing are to our economy. I hope you (the audience) tell people how important hunting and fishing are in our state, not only to the economy but for the quality of life in Alabama.”

Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon announced a 35-day red snapper season that will start May 22, the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, earlier than the traditional starting date of June 1. The season will for the first time include a four-day weekend for snapper fishing, which will be Friday through Monday.

The regional management of red snapper for the five Gulf states was recently signed by the Secretary of Commerce, thanks to effective state management during the two years under an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) issued by NOAA.

One of the reasons that rule was approved is the reporting data derived from Alabama’s mandatory Red Snapper Reporting System, otherwise known as Snapper Check.

“Last year, we had the best reporting rate in the history of Snapper Check,” Bannon said. “That’s pretty good, but our goal is still 100 percent. But it did help us to manage the snapper season. Last year the weather got us on a couple of weekends and reduced the effort. We were able to add days on Labor Day Weekend and one weekend in October. That shows that the State of Alabama can be very responsible in managing that fishery. Alabama has three percent of the coastline, but we get 26.2 percent of the red snapper. That’s a pretty good deal.”

Depending on the catch rate monitored through Snapper Check, the red snapper season is anticipated to last for 35 days and is scheduled to close on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The season was set based on Alabama’s share of the federal quota, which was set at 1,122,622 pounds.

The season dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels have a separate season that will be announced at a later date by NOAA Fisheries.

“We have added Mondays to our traditional weekend season in response to many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “I am also pleased that the season will begin with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The passage of the Regional Management Amendment by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council, Amendment 50, earlier this year gives Alabama the ability to manage the red snapper season for the maximum benefit and access for our anglers. I am looking forward to a great season.”

Bannon said the comeback of oyster production was significant news after five years of little harvest. He said MRD had set a goal of 7,000 sacks to be harvested, but harvesters located an area that had not been surveyed by MRD staff that contained legal-size oysters. The area allowed oystercatchers to take a total of 11,258 sacks, about 1 million pounds of product. That harvest was more than that of the last five years combined.

“We feel like we’re turning a corner,” Bannon said. “I’m optimistic that the next season will be even better.”

In Alabama State Parks news, Commissioner Blankenship said an online reservation system will be rolled out in April for some parks, with full implementation of the system by October 2020.

“I think this will make it a lot easier for people to camp or stay at the lodges and cabins at our state parks,” he said. “I’m also happy to report that over the next month or so we will have high-speed internet at all of our state parks. The Lodge at Gulf State Park, where we had our last Conservation Advisory Board meeting, has had a very productive year. All of the parks had a good financially. It has allowed us to put some of those profits back into the other parks to take care of some much-needed, long-term maintenance and capital improvements.”

Commissioner Blankenship also reminded Alabama citizens that it is imperative to participate in the federal Census, which will start in March.

“Some of the rural areas of our state have traditionally been undercounted,” he said. “If that happens this year, it may cost us one of our (U.S.) representatives in Congress as well as several million dollars that comes to the state through federal programs. Please take the Census seriously.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less