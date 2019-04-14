Coffee shop could be link to Alabama town’s past and its future

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Coffee has been known to revive those who can’t function until they get that first sip in the morning. But can it help revive an Alabama town?

One entrepreneur hopes it can.

Joe Posey owns a building that was a coffee shop nearly 100 years ago in downtown Tarrant, a blue-collar town north of Birmingham.

Posey, whose background is in concert and event promotion, believed the former Tarrant Coffee Shop on Ford Avenue could become a catalyst for growth for Ford Avenue and the rest of downtown Tarrant.

“We were one of those people that owned a building in Tarrant that wasn’t doing anything with it and we felt like really if we weren’t going to do anything, we couldn’t say anything to anyone one else who wasn’t doing anything,” Posey said.

The Tarrant Coffee Shop birthed Walker’s Restaurant, which was a longtime favorite eatery in the area that expanded to a larger location on Pinson Valley Parkway and operated for decades before closing a few years ago. Tarrant Coffee Shop is a registered historic landmark.

Posey envisioned a plan to create a modern coffee house with the space that would not only be a new place for people to gather and to hold events, but would generate revenue for future downtown development projects. Joe’s Coffee House Community Initiative is the nonprofit created as a result.

“One of the things that we really want to do is just be able to help and do projects throughout Tarrant,” Posey said.

Ben Goldman, president of the Tarrant-Pinson Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the coffee shop would give downtown Tarrant a jolt.

“We want to create a welcoming, inviting space here in downtown Tarrant,” Goldman said. “And to have Joe’s Coffee House here, which provides a tie to the past and a spot to launch our future, we’re really excited about it.”

Goldman said Posey also brings an energy and an expertise to the Tarrant Moving Forward effort.

“The nice thing about having Joe’s Coffee House here at the center of what we’re doing is that Joe is a tremendous event promoter,” Goldman said. “So, we can look forward to lots of great concerts and festivals of all sorts in the future to come.”

Posey said he can imagine a day when people will travel to Tarrant because of something taking place downtown.

“The grand vision is really to see maybe an entertainment district in downtown Tarrant, be able to host events here,” he said. “We just hope to grow a long-term plan that revitalizes and kind of creates a nice place for people to come and live and call Tarrant home again.”

Goldman said he would like to see others commit to filling vacant buildings downtown.

“Economic development is certainly important and we’re glad that we’re able to kind of create this space to help launch new initiatives,” he said. “It’s important for the economic vitality of the city and its citizens, but also it’s important for our sense of identity as a community.”

One way to help with the effort is to bring some government services downtown to give people more reasons to get off the bypass and onto the historic streets.

“We’re looking to expand our retail sector here downtown and we’re doing things to help create additional foot traffic downtown,” Goldman said. “In addition to the infrastructure investments through federal grants, we’re also helping to move some our governmental offices right down here downtown to bring people to this space.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Markie Pasternak remembers the first day she realized her special ability had a name.

And before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s make it clear. She really remembers the day. All of it.

“I was in college at Marquette, and it was Aug. 26, a Tuesday in 2014,” she says. “I was wearing this white dress with red and blue flowers on it and a little jean pullover thing that day. It was an afternoon class, my second day of not living in the dorms. I think I made some pasta for lunch, because I was getting used to cooking for myself.”

1281
Pasternak, now 25 and working in Student Affairs at Auburn University, could go on and on about that day of her psychology class, and she’d get most, if not all, of the details right. She’s one of a few dozen people known to have highly superior autobiographical memory, or HSAM, the ability to recall almost every day of her life in great detail.

For Pasternak, the memories begin just before her 11th birthday in 2005.

“About a year after that, I would think back and know what I was doing a year ago,” she says. “I remembered things like, ‘We parked here,’ and ‘We walked in this door.’ And then in eighth grade, two years later, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can remember what happened three years ago on this day.’”

“When you’re in a small town like Green Bay from a working-class family, and you’re a first-generation college student, you don’t necessarily have the academic resources for someone to tell you, ‘Hey, this is a special ability, and they’re doing research on it,’” she says.

That all changed at Marquette, when Pasternak, a psychology major, walked into that class about learning and memory.

“My teacher started talking about different types of memory and memory abilities that people have, and she suddenly started talking about HSAM,” Pasternak says. “She didn’t know the name of it, and she didn’t know much about it, but she said, ‘There is this ability out there where people have a calendar in their brain, and they can remember what happened on every day of their life.’ And I was like, wait, I can do that.”

She credits her professor, Kristy Nielson, with what happened next.

“I went up to her after class, and I’m like, ‘I think I have that thing,’” Pasternak says. “And what really amazes me about Dr. Nielson in that moment is she started by believing me. She didn’t say, ‘Oh, yeah, a lot of people think they have it’ or anything like that. She said, ‘OK, tell me more. … When I say Dec. 11, what pops in your head?’

“And immediately I could see it in my head, and I was like, ‘Oh, in 2009 that was a Friday, and I volunteered to chaperone a middle school dance as a high school volunteer, and then I went shopping at the mall for Christmas presents. I started telling her things that happened around that time, like how on the ninth there was a huge snowstorm in Green Bay and all the schools were canceled. I tried to give her verifiable events, because anyone can just say that they went shopping on a certain day. But the thing is, I actually know. I’m not making stuff up.”

Spend just a little time with Pasternak, and you know she’s not making it up. Give her specific dates and she’ll tell you all about them. Give her events and she’ll tell you when they happened, as long as it’s after 2005. (HSAM didn’t help Pasternak pass history classes – she has to have lived through a day to remember it.)

Nielson pointed Pasternak in the direction of the University of California, Irvine, where James McGaugh, a research professor in neurobiology and behavior, has been studying HSAM since 2000. He and his team tested Pasternak and then welcomed her to a group that numbers fewer than 100 around the world.

Some people would say Pasternak was diagnosed with HSAM, but she shies away from that word.

“I call it an ability,” she says. “Some people will say I was ‘diagnosed,’ which I think has a negative connotation to it. It’s really stigmatizing, because there are parts of HSAM that are hard to live with in some ways, but those parts are really tied to the fact that I also have diagnosed obsessive compulsive disorder. So I would say the negative parts of my memory are more tied to that disorder, an actual disorder, than it is having this ability.”

The negative part of HSAM? Pasternak can remember the wonderful things that happened in her life, but she remembers everything else, too – the good, the bad and the ugly.

“There were times where I was really confused in high school,” she says. “If I really got into a memory I would dwell on something, and there were times where I’d even write the wrong date on a paper because I was really focused on two years ago or something like that. And I think that disrupted me a little bit.

“There’s an element of forgiveness that goes into being a human being that we all need to practice consciously, but it can be a little hard when you can remember exactly the words that somebody said to you that were so rude,” she adds. “I can lose myself in memories pretty easily, and there are times where I’ll relive really emotionally hard things, and I’ll be stuck in a rut because I’m reliving a breakup or I’m reliving a death or something.”

A new pet, a dog named Brooks that Pasternak adopted in December (Dec. 7, 2018, to be exact) – has helped her snap out of those moments when she gets stuck on a date.

“I think of it as waking out of a dream or something like that,” Pasternak says. “I know I’ve only had Brooks for the past couple of months, so looking at him, I’m like, ‘Wait, it’s not 2015, because I have you here.’ So it’s comforting, because I have this thing that wasn’t here before. So that’s been helpful.”

Others with HSAM have called it “exhausting,” and Pasternak says it can be, but for her the negatives are outweighed by the positives, including researchers using those with HSAM to try to shed some light on Alzheimer’s disease.

“So they’re thinking, if we’ve got these people with almost super-ability for autobiographical remembering, but we also have people who lose that ability at some point, what is the difference in their brains?” she says. “So they’re using a lot of our research, I think, for Alzheimer’s, and for depression, too. That’s a big one.”

Pasternak has become friends with others with HSAM, corresponding with them via social media and, in some cases, meeting them face-to-face. She was not a part of a 2010 “60 Minutes” segment in which actress Marilu Henner acknowledged she has HSAM, but Pasternak has participated in press events with others in her “small family.”

“I met Joey and Nicole, and we did a segment for Scientific American, and the three of us just jived super well, so we have a group chat,” she says.

There’s also Becky in Australia, whom Pasternak joined on “60 Minutes Australia,” and Jessica, who is from Las Vegas and, at age 11 last year, was among the youngest people determined to have HSAM. “I haven’t met her, but I’m friends with her mother on Facebook,” Pasternak says.

Pasternak knows that people are intrigued by her and others who have HSAM, and she embraces it. She happily lets people test her when they find out about it.

“My friends are all over the spectrum,” she says. “I’ve got friends who love to talk about it and love that this is a part of me. I’ve got friends who never bring it up. I’ve got friends who don’t really understand it and maybe have no interest in understanding it. And I’ve got friends who want to talk about it all the time and are like, ‘Hey, can I use your memory for a sec?’

“I love it,” she adds. “It’s fun to talk to people and be like, ‘I remember on this day you did this.’ Because it makes people feel special that you remembered something they did or they said or something good that happened to them.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

In today’s connected world, Internet safety is a growing concern for all age groups. From credit card fraud and identity theft to cyberstalking and child predators, there are countless dangers individuals can encounter online. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), over the last five years, there has been an average of more than 284,000 Internet crime complaints filed per year. The complaints address a wide range of online scams and crimes affecting victims across the world.

As a mother of a 13-year old and a 10-year-old, I face the reality that most American children now have Internet access. Of course, Internet technology affords children access to endless amounts of valuable information and great sources of entertainment. However, it also exposes children to terrible dangers, including demeaning or hateful speech, false information, SPAM containing obscene material, and inappropriate websites. Most troublesome, children may also encounter predators who use the Internet as a tool to identify, groom and lure victims through social media sites.

Another worrisome reality is that in 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported seeing a striking increase in the average dollar amount that people aged 70 years and older say they lost to fraud. Most commonly, elders receive emails or some other form of online contact from individuals who pretend to be their grandchildren and request large amounts of cash. The average amount of cash sent by elders to family or friend impostors in these situations is $9,000. Over the last several years, financial losses to family and friend imposters have significantly increased. Last year, losses reached $41 million, compared to $26 million in 2017.

These statistics are troubling, to say the least. It goes without saying that as adults, we bear a lot of personal responsibility when it comes to safeguarding our personal information and our children and loved ones on the Internet. It is important that we educate ourselves, our children, our parents, and our grandparents about the risks that exist online, but I believe the federal government also has a crucial role to play in managing these dangers.

During a recent Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Attorney General William Barr testified regarding the Department of Justice’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget request, and I had the opportunity to ask him specifically what the Department is doing to safeguard Americans from online predators. I appreciated his time and thoughtful response. It is imperative that Congress allocate adequate resources to combat Internet crimes and abuses, and I was glad to learn more about what steps the Justice Department is taking.

If you encounter a website that seems suspicious for children, you should immediately report that information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or by calling 1-800-843-5678. If you are a parent and come across offensive material or hear about online predators, you should quickly document the related online activities and report them directly to your local police department or the local FBI office.

Specific to our elders, in 2018, the Department of Justice established the Elder Justice Initiative to protect elderly Americans from financial threats. The Department provides elder-specific targeted training to local law enforcement, prosecutors, first responders, and others to enhance our abilities to respond to elder abuse effectively and bring criminals to justice. If you suspect an elder is being abused by a scammer or in other non-life-threatening manners, you should report the information to the Adult Protective Services Association by calling 1-800-458-7214.

At the end of the day, you are still the strongest, most reliable protection for your loved ones from the dangers of the Internet. It is our job to educate our children, parents, and other elderly relatives about the threats that exist online, but if it ever becomes necessary, I encourage you to utilize the resources listed above to combat online predators and protect those who fall prey to them. I am hopeful that Congress will put into place a strong Fiscal Year 2020 budget for the Department of Justice so that we can further crack down on these atrocious Internet crimes.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

GD Copper USA announced plans to invest $3.5 million in its Alabama precision copper products manufacturing facility and create between 30 and 40 new jobs in Wilcox County.

The company, which operates a $100 million plant in the Thomasville/West Wilcox Industrial Park, said the new jobs will push total employment at the Alabama facility to nearly 400.

GD Copper USA said the growth is in line with its original plans to expand as the facility’s business continues to grow.

“As governor, I remain committed to fostering a business-friendly environment, so I’m always thrilled to see an existing company add new jobs to its operations in Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“Being a native of Wilcox County, I’m especially proud to see GD Copper growing its workforce and preparing for the future in Wilcox County. This is a step forward for this company, for Wilcox County and the entire state.”

Career path

GD Copper USA opened the 500,000-square-foot facility on a 135-acre parcel off Alabama Highway 5 in Wilcox County in May 2014. The Thomasville/West Wilcox plant’s output serves the company’s U.S. customers.

“We appreciate the support provided to us by the federal, state and local leaders.” GD Copper Group Chairman Huang Ming said.

KC Pang, GD Copper USA’s vice president of HR, Administration & Corporate Affairs, said the company has developed and implemented a “Career Path” program to train and promote local employees to be part of the management team. He added that 80 percent of the Alabama facility’s employees are from Wilcox and Clarke counties.

AIDT, the state’s primary jobs training agency and part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, will continue to provide GD Copper with workforce development assistance.

“We’re committed to helping companies prosper and grow jobs in Alabama’s rural communities,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The project agreement between the state and GD Copper anticipates the opportunity for long-term growth at this facility and this new investment, and the new jobs it creates will be of significant benefit to Wilcox and Clarke counties.

“We applaud the continued job growth and the opportunities it provides to families and communities in this region of the state,” he said.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, who was instrumental in GD Copper selecting Wilcox County for its U.S. manufacturing plant, said the company has had a major impact on the area’s economy.

“Anything is possible when good folks work hand in hand to bring development to their community. GD Copper USA has become a vital part of our economy,” Day said. “Although unemployment in Wilcox and Clarke counties remains higher than average in Alabama, we have seen tremendous improvement as a result of the hundreds of new jobs GD Copper USA has provided here.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the justification for his office’s raids on alleged gambling facilities in Jefferson County earlier this month.

Marshall’s office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) raided four electronic bingo halls in the county and seized over 1,000 pieces of what was deemed to be illegal gaming equipment.

The Attorney General insisted the facilities were more than just bingo and claimed not to be on a “crusade” against illegal gambling.

“Don’t want to call it bingo parlors because that somehow would make it legitimate,” Marshall said. “These are casinos that have slot machines that are there under basically an illusory definition of something called electronic bingo. Our Supreme Court has been very clear – bingo is played on a card against other people in a traditional way that we’ve always seen it. That’s not what’s going on there. I mean, these were slot machines, row after row in four different facilities in Jefferson County. And we’re there to be able to enforce the law.”

“And it’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling,” he continued. “My responsibility as the Attorney General of Alabama is to enforce the law. And that’s what we’ve done in Jefferson County because we saw that it wasn’t being done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) are urging Yellowhammer State residents to prepare for potential severe weather moving through the state Saturday night into Sunday.

Per a state press release, the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a significant threat of severe weather to include destructive, long-track tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds for Alabama counties. The NWS predicts this weather event could be extremely dangerous because it will begin during the night hours.

“With the looming threat of severe weather, I urge citizens across the state to stay weather-aware and to adhere to warnings from local officials,” Ivey stated. “Alabamians know how unpredictable our weather systems can be; so, it’s important for all of us to be vigilant. Our team on the state level will continue closely monitoring the situation.”

The governor ordered the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to activate to level three effective at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. This level of activation will allow AEMA staff to monitor the impact of the severe weather as it crosses the state.

“The time for Alabama residents to prepare is now. While we never know exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, it is important for citizens to know a potential threat exits,” AEMA Director Brian Hastings advised. “As residents review their emergency kits and plans, it is important for everyone to ensure they received the latest forecast and can receive weather alerts, especially while sleeping, so families have time to make critical decisions.”

The governor’s office added that citizens are encouraged to download an app to receive updates and weather alerts. Another recommended resource is the Alabama EMA website.

Detailed NWS information for northern Alabama is available here; central Alabama here; southwest Alabama here; and southeast Alabama here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

