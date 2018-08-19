Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Co-founder of Alabama restaurants finds American dream by following his heart to Tuscaloosa 2 hours ago / News
Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers 15 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas 16 hours ago / News
Rep. Roby: Meeting constituents ‘enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington’ 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Briggs & Stratton to open Alabama distribution hub, creating 20 jobs 20 hours ago / News
Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions 22 hours ago / News
Here’s what Alabama might be if it copied California idea and split into several states 24 hours ago / News
Gulf State Park Lodge rebirth on schedule 1 day ago / outdoors
A second former Prattville police officer sentenced for theft 2 days ago / News
77-year-old identical twin sisters ‘serving up smiles’ at Alabama McDonald’s 2 days ago / News
Jefferson State Community College gets grant to improve biomedical training program 2 days ago / News
Congratulations to all of Alabama’s Congressional delegation on their re-elections 2 days ago / Opinion
See where Alabama schools rank in Princeton Review’s list of best colleges 2 days ago / News
WATCH: ‘Billboard King’ Alexander Shunnarah sheds tear at the sight of unused billboards 2 days ago / News
Mobile Mayor Stimpson’s do-or-die ultimatum jeopardizes city funding for University of South Alabama stadium 2 days ago / Opinion
Rep. Martha Roby comments on infrastructure priorities, new interstate proposal 2 days ago / News
Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row 2 days ago / News
New details emerge on Calera teacher held on child porn charges 2 days ago / News
New report shows small business optimism skyrocketing, Alabama’s top issue ‘remains hiring qualified employees’ 2 days ago / News
Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Co-founder of Alabama restaurants finds American dream by following his heart to Tuscaloosa

For Jheovanny Gomez, the path to the American dream began by pursuing his high school sweetheart to Tuscaloosa.

In his native country of Colombia, his life choices were pursuing drug cartel members as an undercover army intelligence operative, going to college there or following his love.

Love won.

In 1999, two years after his girlfriend moved to America, Gomez followed her and started college in Alabama while working as a busboy in the same restaurant his girlfriend’s parents worked.

“That was my job to pay for school” at Shelton State Community College, he said.

While working that college job, Gomez met Wayne Grimball.

“He was my customer,” Gomez said. “He called me and said, ‘Look, I have this vision. I know there is potential to have a really good business in downtown. Do you want to be my partner?’ I didn’t hesitate. I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Thus, began Jalapeños Mexican Grill.

“We were just two kitchen people, myself and another waiter,” said Gomez. “We started with no reputation, with just experience in waiting tables. Six months down the road, we had people lining out the door. Two years later, we decided to build our own restaurant. We built the first restaurant in 2004 in Northport.”

That is when Justin Grimball entered the business.

Like Gomez, Justin Grimball began pursuing the American dream when he was in college. While a student at the University of Alabama, Wayne’s son owned a graphic design business, working with area bands and businesses.

“I was trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life,” said Justin, who studied criminal justice. He uses that degree now for loss prevention and pursuit of worthless checks, some of his many duties at Jalapeños. His father brought Justin into the business when the Northport restaurant opened after Justin had graduated from college.

Today, Wayne and Justin Grimball and Gomez own Jalapeños Mexican Grills in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Cottondale. They closed the downtown Tuscaloosa location in 2007.

Gomez is in all three restaurants, every single day.

“I try to be at each restaurant during three different periods each day,” he said. The restaurants on Rose Boulevard in Northport, New Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa and on Old Birmingham Highway in Cottondale “are close together, but they are so different,” he said. Each has its peak times and loyal customers.

Justin spends much of his time on social media, graphic design and branding for the three restaurants. He originated the mascots, Jala and Peño, to incorporate into the restaurants’ logo. Jala and Peño eventually became people-sized to appear at community and restaurant events.

Gomez said he and his co-founder leave any work associated with computers and technology to Justin.

“I’m in the office, in the restaurants, running errands or doing catering events,” said Justin, noting there’s no typical day for him.“We’ve got a good partnership.”

Like Gomez, Justin fell in love with a Colombian. He and his wife, Alexandra, have two daughters, Mariana and Lily.

Living the dream and giving back

Gomez, who learned English while waiting tables, has become ingrained in the Tuscaloosa community. He and his wife, Johana, are raising their three children – Jheovanny Jr., Josephine and Jacob – in their Alabama home.

“Jheovanny’s story about moving to the United States, following a beautiful woman, pouring his heart and soul into the American dream, starting a business and raising a family here, it has really been inspiring, not only for others who have followed a similar path, but also the people who are born and raised in Alabama and here in Tuscaloosa,” said Jim Page, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Page was on his first day on the chamber job when he met Gomez. “I was drawn to him because of his personality and outgoing nature, and you could tell everybody in the restaurant felt the same way.”

Even before Gomez was an American citizen, he was the chamber’s Member of the Year. He has served on the chamber board and executive committee, leading the charge for recruitment. In 2016, he was named an Alabama Retailer of the Year. This year, he was named by SCORE, a network of volunteer business mentors, as an American Small Business Champion.

“Jheovanny sets the standard among the local business community as far as paying his civic rent, as far as being engaged and by leading by example. He is a role model for people who have been in business a lot longer than he has by the way he puts Jalapeños out there as being part of the community,” Page said.

For almost a decade, Gomez has been a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama. This year, he is the chairman. He said being involved in the program that provides mentoring and homework support for children from age 6 to 15 “became a passion for me.”

He talks with students in the Junior Achievement League and career technical education programs in Tuscaloosa County. “They are the future of America,” Gomez said. “It is important to me, through my knowledge and experience as a business leader, to teach them and give them a little bit of knowledge about how to run a business, how to build good character.”

Small business advocate

Building up other businesses also appeals to Gomez.

Since 2014, he has been a member of the Alabama Small Business Commission, which advises governmental entities on policies that encourage new businesses and expansion of existing businesses.

“I’m glad to be a liaison between the small business community and Montgomery,” said Gomez.

“I talk to all kind of retailers around town, not only restaurants, but grocery stores and small mom and pop shops” about business licenses, taxes and “a whole variety of business issues,” he said, adding it is an honor to be trusted to convey the concerns of small business to governmental leaders.

Still growing

As for his own business, “we are still in the growing mode, building our brand,” Gomez said. Both he and Justin mentioned the possibility of a fourth Tuscaloosa-area restaurant. “Right now, though, we are good just focusing on” improving the three current restaurants and expanding the customer base, Justin added.

“We are so blessed and so grateful for this community,” said Gomez. “Everybody has embraced us. Everywhere you go in Tuscaloosa, you say ‘Jalapeños,’ and everybody knows who we are.

“Ever since we opened this business, started meeting people and making friends, this community as a whole surrounded us and supported the business and our families.”

The spicy details

Jheovanny Gomez and his partners, Wayne and Justin Grimball, own Jalapeños Mexican Grills in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Cottondale.

Founded: 2001

Number of employees: 49

Mentor: Wayne Grimball

Smart Move: Bringing Jala and Peño to life as mascots.

Learning Moment: “When we realized that we had to jump on the social media wagon. We used to think: We will never have to use it. We were wrong.”

Wisdom Shared: “Surround yourself and your business with others you like and who are in similar situations. It’s a lot easier to go through obstacles and face difficulties when you have people who can give you advice and wisdom. Chances are they have been down that road before.

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retailer magazine of the Alabama Retail Association.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

15 hours ago

Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday told a crowd of hundreds of judges and attorneys from seven central states that “erroneous rulings” by biased federal judges have been costly to American taxpayers, and the former United States Senator from Alabama sharply criticized those who have obstructed some of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Judges aren’t sent from Olympus. They’re not always correct,” Sessions said, while speaking during the conference in Des Moines, IA, per the Associated Press.

The Attorney General also denounced the escalating number of appeals courts that have issued nationwide injunctions on federal policy. Sessions said President Trump’s administration has been hit with 22 such injunctions in under two years in office. Prior to 1963, however, there were no national injunctions blocking policy, despite numerous hotly contested legal controversies.

As examples, he pointed to a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s sanctuary cities policy and decisions by federal judges that repeatedly impeded the President’s travel ban. The travel ban was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, affirming Trump’s right to safeguard the security of the nation.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s not the duty of the courts to manage the executive branch or to pass judgment on every policy the executive branch was elected to carry out,” Sessions emphasized.

222
Keep reading 222 WORDS

He continued, “I’m the top lawyer for the executive branch. It’s a coequal branch. It’s entitled to proper respect from the legislative and the judicial branch, too.”

Sessions outlined that the overreaching rulings, which are eventually overturned, are costly to taxpayers and delay actions taken by the Trump Administration. He also explained that these rulings provoke unwarranted criticism of the administration from the mainstream media and liberal advocacy groups.

“I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over,” Sessions said. “The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. What are they going to say today?”

Dissenters protested outside the Iowa Events Center where Sessions spoke and earlier that day outside a meeting of the Des Moines Rotary Club, where he also spoke, to object to the administration’s stances on immigration, LGBTQ policies and voter rights.

Protesters held signs equating the Department of Justice to the Ku Klux Klan and chanted “No hate. No fear. No KKK. No racist USA.”

Their signs also depicted Sessions personally as a Klansman, with one reading “Sessions Out” and another saying “No human is illegal.”

“I think the rule of law is one of the great things that separates this country from almost any other on Earth,” Sessions told the conference’s attendees.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas

Two long-standing Alabama Power executives have been named to new roles of increased responsibility within the Southern Company system.

John Hudson has been named executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas. In his new role, Hudson will be responsible for External Affairs, Corporate Communication, Marketing, Community Relations, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs. He also will serve as president of the Southern Company Gas Foundation and will be responsible for the company’s and its subsidiaries’ philanthropy and volunteerism efforts.

475
Keep reading 475 WORDS

In addition to leading Alabama Power’s Human Resources organization, Jeff Peoples has been named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Southern Company Gas. In his expanded role, Peoples will be responsible for Human Resources, Labor Relations, Environmental Health and Safety, Technical Training and Corporate Services for all Southern Company Gas businesses. He also will serve as president of AGL Services Company, providing a single point of contact for the organizations that are directed by Southern Company Services – specifically the Technology Organization, Supply Chain, Fleet, Facilities and Compensation and Benefits. He will retain responsibilities for Human Resources, Labor and Safety at Alabama Power, as well as his recently announced system HR role in which he has responsibility for external labor.

Hudson and Peoples will begin their new roles Sept. 1.

“John has made great contributions to not only Alabama Power, but throughout the entire state, and I am certain he will have continued success at Southern Company Gas,” said Mark Crosswhite. “Jeff is recognized nationally as a leader in building and sustaining positive external labor relations and this expanded role will allow him to bring his expertise to additional business units within Southern Company. The leadership they will provide in these roles is a positive move forward for the entire system.”

Hudson currently serves as senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development at Alabama Power. He joined Alabama Power in 1996 and was elected vice president of Public Relations in 2010 and later took on additional responsibilities over Charitable Giving. He also served as president of the Alabama Power Foundation. Hudson previously served as senior vice president of Corporate Diversity and Public Affairs for Regions Financial Corporation.

A licensed attorney, Hudson practiced law at the Hudson Law Firm. Prior to practicing law, he served Alabama Power as an area manager in the Birmingham Division and as assistant to the president. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Alabama A&M University and is a cum laude graduate of Miles College School of Law. He completed the Executive Accounting and Finance program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

Peoples currently serves as senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations for Alabama Power and as vice president for Operation Services for Southern Company. He began his career with Southern Company in 1984 as a chemical technician at Alabama Power’s Plant Miller. Over the years Peoples has progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in Human Resources, Training and Workforce Development.

Peoples holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biological Science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He serves on the board of directors of the Alabama Power Foundation, Southeast LAMPAC, the National Utility Industry Training Fund and the Center for Construction Research and Training.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
18 hours ago

Rep. Roby: Meeting constituents ‘enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington’

Each year, members of Congress take the month of August to spend time on the ground in their respective districts meeting with constituents and local leaders, visiting businesses and industries, and ultimately listening to the concerns of people at home. Having this opportunity to hear firsthand from the people in Alabama’s Second District is very important, and I believe it enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington.

It has been a busy month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to share an update on my travels in our district during this district work period. So far, I have spent time in Montgomery, Ozark, Hartford, Geneva, Millbrook, Troy, Dothan and Fort Rucker.

555
Keep reading 555 WORDS

I met with Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs in my Montgomery office to hear about some exciting projects happening in his community. I also had a productive meeting with David McCurdy, the Alabama Farm Service Agency Director.

While in Ozark, I visited the recently-opened Wayne Farms feed mill. I had the opportunity to visit with leadership and employees to learn more about their operation. Wayne Farms is the sixth largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the country, with over $1.9 billion in annual sales. I am grateful for the economic impact they provide in our district.

One afternoon, I visited Hartford where I enjoyed lunch downtown at Ketchum’s Restaurant. I also had the chance to drop by the Hartford Civic Club meeting with my friends State Representative Donnie Chesteen and Mayor Jeff Sorrells. Afterwards, I met with constituents at the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative to receive an update on their rural broadband project that they hope will deliver expanded highspeed broadband internet to rural communities in the Wiregrass.

In Geneva, I enjoyed touring the newly-completed Geneva Career Tech Center, also known as G-Tech. I was very impressed by the students I met at this outstanding new facility. As I told the group there, I will always support measures to strengthen and improve the career tech programs throughout our district, state, and nation.

I also had the opportunity to visit the Gift of Life Foundation’s office in Montgomery to meet with leadership and tour their facility. The Gift of Life’s work to strengthen and improve our local community is truly invaluable. I deeply appreciate the hardworking people, like those at Gift of Life, who strive to make a difference in the lives of others.

In Millbrook, I spoke to the Millbrook-Coosada Kiwanis Club during their weekly meeting. I was glad to have this opportunity to give an update on the work we’re doing in Congress to make life better for all Americans. Even more importantly, I had the chance to hear firsthand from my constituents about the issues they’re facing. Afterwards, I stopped by the MOOseum at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association where I was given a tour and an update on the cattle industry in our state.

During another trip to the Wiregrass, I visited Troy Cable to learn more about their upcoming projects and some of the issues they’ve recently been facing in their work. In Dothan, I spoke to the Wiregrass Chapter of the Associated General Contractors at their luncheon. We had a great discussion about efforts in Congress to revitalize our nation’s badly aging infrastructure.

Last, but certainly not least, I stopped by Fort Rucker to tour the aeromedical research laboratory. I talked with many employees there about the importance of Army Aviation to our national security and the innovation happening on post here in the Second District.

It’s been an exciting and informative August district work period so far. I deeply appreciate everyone who has taken the time to meet with me and share their ideas and concerns. I am looking forward to continuing my travels throughout Alabama’s Second District this month, and you can rest assured I will take everything I learn on the road back to Washington to better serve you.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Show less
20 hours ago

Briggs & Stratton to open Alabama distribution hub, creating 20 jobs

Briggs & Stratton Corp. announced plans today to open a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Alabama, adding 20 new jobs to its significant manufacturing presence in Auburn.

The new Alabama distribution hub, focusing on Briggs & Stratton engines and other products, will allow the company to reduce delivery times to its customers in the Southeast region. The new facility is expected to be operational by spring 2019.

The Auburn center is part of a broader strategic plan by Briggs & Stratton to consolidate a number of smaller warehouse operations throughout the U.S. into two large operations. The company will also open a new distribution hub in Germantown, Wisconsin, under this plan, which will be in addition to the company’s existing service and parts distribution center located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

440
Keep reading 440 WORDS

“By consolidating our current footprint into two large distribution centers, we’re increasing efficiencies to more effectively serve our customers,” said Bill Harlow, director of global distribution and warehousing at Briggs & Stratton.

“The locations in Germantown and Auburn will provide a North American enterprise distribution footprint that supports our strategy and customers with optimal inventory and order delivery while managing space and capital investment.”

GROWTH PLANS

Briggs & Stratton’s decision to add the Alabama distribution hub comes less than one year after the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company launched a major expansion at its Auburn manufacturing facility.

In October 2017, the company announced a $12 million project to begin production of Vanguard commercial V-twin engines in Auburn, eventually creating 50 jobs. The new warehouse will be used to store these engines, along with other products, for final shipment.

“I’m encouraged to see Briggs & Stratton expand again in Alabama because I know that means that they are finding all the ingredients they need for success right here in our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“This represents a powerful endorsement from a leading manufacturer and shows once again that we are open for business.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the addition of the distribution hub reflects the high level of confidence Briggs & Stratton has in its Auburn operation and the workforce there.

“Supporting world-class companies like Briggs & Stratton that are looking to grow in Alabama is a high priority for the state’s economic development team,” Secretary Canfield said.

“They’ve been a great corporate citizen in Auburn for many years, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow in the state.”

‘EXCITING TIME’

Briggs & Stratton, which began operations in Auburn in 1995, is one of the city’s largest industrial employers, with more than 430 workers. Its existing manufacturing facility primarily produces twin-cylinder engines for lawn-mowing equipment.

“Auburn is happy with the continued commitment of Briggs & Stratton to our community,” Mayor Bill Ham said.

Dave Rodgers, senior vice president and president — engines and power at Briggs & Stratton, said the decision to open the new distribution hubs aligns with the company’s commitment to invest in being a “partner of choice” in the communities where it operates.

“We’re already enhancing two of our existing plants in Auburn, Alabama, and Statesboro, Georgia, to bring production of our commercial Vanguard V-Twin engines back to the U.S., and we’re continuously investing in our research and development efforts to create products that help make work easier and lives better — it’s an exciting time to be at Briggs & Stratton,” he said.

Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
22 hours ago

Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions

The Alabama State Port Authority is one of the largest economic engines for the state and wants to build on its $22.4 billion economic impact.

The 4,000 acres that make up the state docks have multiple complexes that handle everything from auto parts to coal and from poultry to pine.

But the port could be doing more, according to Jimmy Lyons, director and CEO of the Port Authority.

347
Keep reading 347 WORDS

“We’ve got a couple of exciting projects going on right now,” Lyons said. “We’re in the midst of doing a second expansion to our container terminal, actually our third phase. We finished phase two last year and realized that’s not enough, so we’re going to phase three right away. We’re on schedule to have that work all completed by the end of ’19.”

The start of 2019 should see construction begin on a new $60 million automobile roll-on, roll-off terminal, a major move to support automotive logistics in a state where automotive manufacturing is a major industry.

Another major event will take place Aug. 14 when Walmart officially opens its $135 million import distribution center in Mobile. In addition to creating 550 full-time jobs, that 2.5 million-square-foot facility will generate something the port desperately needs: empty shipping containers.

Lyons told the Economic Development Association of Alabama at its 2018 Summer Conference this week that the state struggles to find enough shipping containers to meet the demand. With Walmart bringing in 50,000 containers per year when fully operational, that will help provide more empty cargo containers for exporters. That will reduce costs for exporters who pay to bring in empty containers; it will also help Alabama’s port retain business that now goes to other ports when containers aren’t available, Lyons said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comments now on a $388 million plan to enlarge the port’s Mobile Ship Channel. A deeper and wider channel will clear the way for the port to accommodate larger ships that are already starting to come through the expanded Panama Canal, Lyons said. A deeper channel also allows ships to carry more weight, making the port more efficient for importers and exporters, he said.

According to an economic impact study from the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research, the port is responsible for 134,608 direct and indirect jobs in the state with a direct and indirect tax impact of $486.9 million.

In 2017, the port handled 28.7 million tons of goods and 318,889 shipping containers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less