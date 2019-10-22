Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama set to host Walk to END EPILEPSY in Birmingham 21 mins ago / News
Zeigler vs. Ivey is the fight we deserve 1 hour ago / Opinion
Heroes of the Game: Longtime Bama practice official Eddie Conyers 2 hours ago / Sports
Dick, Liz Cheney to headline Bradley Byrne Senate fundraiser 3 hours ago / Politics
Sewell: Trump tweet comparing impeachment inquiry to ‘lynching’ is ‘despicable’ 3 hours ago / Politics
Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce launches initiative to support local startups 4 hours ago / News
Clyde Chambliss named 2019’s ‘Outstanding Public Official’ by American Society of Civil Engineers 4 hours ago / News
Byrne: How do you solve a problem like Syria? 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Shame on you’: Jones slams Trump for comparing impeachment probe to ‘lynching’ 7 hours ago / News
Jessica Taylor appears on ‘Fox & Friends’ after viral AL-02 rollout 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump continues to lash out at impeachment inquiry, Rogers denied impeachment information, Schiff survives censure and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘Socialist Democrats have engaged in a highly-orchestrated fraud on America’ 10 hours ago / Politics
‘Sweet Grown Alabama’ now accepting membership applications 11 hours ago / News
Bama’s Miller Forristall on life goals: ‘First and foremost, I want to honor Christ’ 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: On Tua’s injury, Auburn traveling to Death Valley 24 hours ago / Sports
Alabama team kicks off SEUS Japan 42 amid rising Japanese investment 24 hours ago / News
Alabama State Rep. Debbie Wood opens up about breast cancer, positive influences 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Rogers: ‘I will continue to stand with President Trump and fight against this partisan nonsense’ 1 day ago / Politics
Can a politician be a party switcher in 2019 and it be anything other than self-preservation? 1 day ago / Opinion
‘Toothpaste and Oreos’: Five simple steps to a tidier home 1 day ago / Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Clyde Chambliss named 2019’s ‘Outstanding Public Official’ by American Society of Civil Engineers

State Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Public Official by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

ASCE’s Committee on Advancing the Profession selected Chambliss to receive the prestigious national honor for “impeccable service and dedication to the State of Alabama, as well as to the civil engineering profession and land surveying professionals.”

“Instituted in 1963, the award is made to those members of ASCE who have contributed substantially to the status of the engineering profession by meritorious public service in elective or appointive positions in civil government,” Lawren Pratt, the ASCE member who nominated Chambliss for the award, advised in a statement.

During his tenure in the Alabama Senate, Chambliss has led the effort to reform and modernize government regulations on the engineering profession. He was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

In 2018, Chambliss helped write and pass Senate Bill 316, which required Qualification Based Selection (QBS) to be included in the State Administrative Code and added two public members to the Alabama Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors.

Brad Williams, P.E., president of the Alabama section of ASCE, praised Chambliss’ leadership.

“Senate Bill 316 led to one of the strongest QBS laws in the nation; it would not have passed without Senator Chambliss’s leadership,” Williams outlined.

Chambliss and his wife, Tara, also a civil engineer, own and operate a civil engineering firm that provides engineering services to small towns, water systems and developers in central Alabama.

“Senator Chambliss’ knowledge of our profession as a practicing Professional Engineer was instrumental in how he was able to lead meetings, mediate between parties of differing interests, and educate legislative members on the importance of QBS,” Williams added.

In accepting the award, Chambliss said that he appreciated the collaboration between legislators and professionals in the engineering field that led to the passage of SB316.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by my peers and colleagues with this award. Passage of SB316 was truly a group effort, and I appreciate the work of my engineer and surveyor peers in the development of such a great piece of legislation. I also want to thank my legislative colleagues for their support in voting for the bill, and Governor Ivey for signing it into law,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss was recently named as a member of the 2019 Yellowhammer Power & Influence 40.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 mins ago

Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama set to host Walk to END EPILEPSY in Birmingham

The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama announced this week that it will hold the Walk to END EPILEPSY in Birmingham on November 2, 2019.

The Walk to END EPILEPSY, which will be held at Railroad Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., brings the community together “to affect change through care, advocacy, research, and education.”

The event is expected to raise $50,000 to help more than 54,000 people living in Alabama and draw a crowd of more than 300 people who are “anticipated to support the Epilepsy Foundation’s fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy.”

180
Keep reading 180 WORDS

“We are excited to hold the Walk to END EPILEPSY in Birmingham to further engage and mobilize the community to be part of the fight to END EPILEPSY,” said Sara Franklin, executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.

“The Walk to END EPILEPSY is the only Walk to END EPILEPSY in Alabama and serves as our largest fundraiser of the year,” she added. “This annual event strengthens our current efforts and generates funding to help families affected by epilepsy and seizures in our local community.”

A press release noted, “Over a lifetime, one in 10 people will have a seizure, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. There are more people living with epilepsy than with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, combined. Yet, epilepsy receives one-tenth the research funding than any one of those disorders.”

To sign up or for more information about the Walk to END EPILEPSY in Birmingham, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/birmingham. Contact Sara Franklin at sfranklin@efa.org for information about sponsorship opportunities.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
1 hour ago

Zeigler vs. Ivey is the fight we deserve

Sometimes politics gives us heavyweight battles that we can’t help but stop and watch.

Nixon vs. Kennedy. Bush vs. Gore. Trump vs. Clinton. Zeigler vs. Ivey?

After State Auditor Jim Zeigler killed the I-10 bridge toll in Mobile, he made it clear that his disapproval of Governor Kay Ivey would not stop.

441
Keep reading 441 WORDS

A few weeks ago, Zeigler released a statement suggesting that Ivey had vindictively qualified to run against him as a delegate for the 2020 RNC Convention.

ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan refuted this claim, saying the governor had in fact qualified before Zeigler, but Zeigler dismissed that claim Tuesday morning on WVNN during a radio interview.

Zeigler views this race to be a Trump delegate in 2020 as a much bigger fight, outlining on “The Dale Jackson Show,” “Those who were for the gas tax and the way it was rammed through in Montgomery should vote for her. Those that were against that or how it was done should vote for me.”

He later tossed the I-10 toll bridge in for good measure.

For Zeigler, Kay Ivey represents a bigger problem where the interests of the people have been pushed aside in favor of the Montgomery special interests.

But Zeigler believes this isn’t about Governor Ivey, but rather about her employees.

“The governor’s advisors don’t let her know anything except what they believe, and what they want her to hear,” he explained. “They don’t let her know what you’re thinking, what the people are thinking, Zeigler’s thinking. That needs to stop.”

That is what Zeigler argues this battle sets up: His excellency fighting for the will of the people and Governor Kay Ivey fighting to curb stomp the common man.

According to Zeigler, this is a proxy war of good versus evil in the Republican Party.

“We have a two-party system within the Republican Party,” he outlined. “You’ve got the Montgomery insiders and the special interests who want something for themselves out of government, and you’ve got the taxpaying public who pay for a state government.”

Zeigler is the underdog and he relishes in it.

He wants to be David and he wants to remind everyone that sometimes David slays Goliath.

“On our side, with the taxpayer public, we won a big one blocking the toll scheme on Interstate-10. The good guys can sometimes win,” Zeigler stated.

My takeaway:

If Zeigler has his way, an epic battle will rage and the soul of the state of Alabama will be on the line.

In his normal Jim Zeigler way, he envisions debates, campaign ads, blow-by-blow coverage in the media, but he is out of his mind.

Governor Kay Ivey didn’t even do a debate during her reelection campaign, so don’t expect a heated race here unless Zeigler can make it one.

But remember Zeigler started the movement that killed the toll bridge, so don’t dismiss him completely here.

Just mostly.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
2 hours ago

Heroes of the Game: Longtime Bama practice official Eddie Conyers

Oh, how time flies. It’s been 10 years since Eddie Conyers had a strong feeling that his days were over.

Today at age 91, the University of Alabama football practice official is alive and well, looking back on his 57 years with the football team while each day eagerly reporting to practice at the university football facility.

Conyers remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

The year was 2009, and during a grueling practice, Alabama football coach Nick Saban had ordered up some two-minute drills.

732
Keep reading 732 WORDS

With footballs and bodies flying every which way, then-quarterback Greg McElroy found himself slamming into yet another body. That body belonged not to a teammate, but rather to the 81-year-old Conyers, who fell backward, slamming his head on the turf. A silence fell over practice as Eddie tried to shake himself awake, only blurry outlines seen from the ground.

As Saban approached the beloved official, Conyers heard the coach say, “Is he dead?”

Saban later recalled the incident and told ESPN, “I thought he was a goner, but you can never, ever question Eddie’s toughness.”

Eddie Conyers is not only tough, but he’s also smart, driven, passionate and funny — and Conyers has now shared stories on the Huts and Nuts podcast of his remarkable run of nearly six decades as a valuable Crimson Tide team member.

Just think about the players he has known: Joe Namath, Ozzie Newsome, John Hannah, Ken Stabler, Leroy Jordan, Derrick Thomas, Mark Ingram, Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa and thousands of others. Through the years, Conyers has truly seen it all, including the witnessing of 11 national championships.

And get this: He’s not done yet!

Asked on the podcast how long he may continue working, Eddie quipped, “I’ll go another 10 years and then start thinking about it.”

It all started in the year 1962 — Coach Bear Bryant was looking for someone, anyone, to officiate drills and scrimmages. At the suggestion of a friend, a 34-year-old named Eddie Conyers volunteered.

Conyers’ first meeting with Coach Bryant?

“I was very nervous,” Conyers said, especially considering that he had officiated all of two high school games.

“Coach Bryant mumbled something that I could not understand, but I did the right thing by saying ‘yes sir’ while running onto the practice field,” he reminisced.

The rest, they say, is Alabama football history, as nearly 60 years later, Eddie indeed has colorful stories to tell.

Those stories are funny, entertaining and revealing. Like the time that Conyers quickly turned around to raise a middle finger to quarterback AJ McCarron, only to find that when he raised the finger, it was instead Coach Saban standing inches away.

“I think I may be the only person in the world who has flicked a bird to Nick Saban,” Conyers said. And he might be right!

Oh, Coach Saban, in his gruff but loving way, took to Conyers ever since the coach’s arrival at the Capstone in 2007. In fact, years after working with him, the coach at long last gave Conyers a job review.

Conyers explained, “Coach Saban sat me down and told me that he thought I was the second-best football official in the world. Everyone else was tied for first.”

And what does Conyers think of the coach?

“I’m not going to pick between Coach Bryant and Coach Saban, but I can tell you this: Coach Bryant could take a ‘tweener and coach him up. Coach Saban knows that if you have the best team, you are going to win most of the time. He’s a master recruiter and nobody can outwork him. He’s just a consummate football coach — he enjoys every aspect of it. If you called the Lord and said, ‘Send me a football coach’, he’d be the one knocking on the door.”

How has Conyers kept going for 57 years?

He joked, “Budweiser has had something to do with it.”

These days, while Conyers works hard during the week, he chooses to watch Alabama football games on television, insisting that he would go crazy if he were to watch a game in person. His beautiful wife, Peggy, is always by his side, and he enjoys his two children and three grandchildren.

While Conyers hopes to see the Crimson Tide win another national championship in January, that month will also be special for Eddie and Peggy, as they will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary.

He concluded, “We’ve been married so long, we’re on our third bottle of Tobasco.”

Here’s hoping that Eddie Conyers, a legend and a treasure, will keep it going for another decade. His presence among Alabama coaches and players makes the team better, and his love for life makes us better.

They don’t get any better than Eddie Conyers, and for that, my friend, we’re blessed.

Listen to the full interview:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
3 hours ago

Dick, Liz Cheney to headline Bradley Byrne Senate fundraiser

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will be the “special guests” at a U.S. Senate campaign fundraiser for Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on November 21 in Birmingham.

The fundraiser invitation obtained by Yellowhammer News outlines that there will be a VIP reception and a general reception. The VIP reception calls for a sponsor contribution level of $5,600 per couple, while the general reception allows for either a $2,800 host level or $1,000 attend level — both amounts also per couple.

The event is being held at The Club.

Rep. Cheney is currently the chair of the House Republican Conference — the GOP caucus within the lower chamber. As such, she holds the third-highest position in Republican House leadership.

632
Keep reading 632 WORDS

Like her father, Liz Cheney has been critical recently of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from Northern Syria. The Cheneys generally have found themselves at odds with Trump on foreign policy issues for years, carrying through his time in office.

Back in 2011, Trump in a since-deleted YouTube video said of former VP Cheney, “He’s very, very angry and nasty.”

“I didn’t like Cheney when he was a vice president. I don’t like him now. … Here’s a guy that did a rotten job as vice president. Nobody liked him,” Trump added.

His criticism of the George W. Bush administration has continued in recent days and weeks. Trump in one tweet emphasized, “GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!”

Similarly to her split with Trump on foreign policy, Rep. Cheney has found herself in a heated spat as of late with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). The two have fundamentally different worldviews when it comes to intervention abroad and the United States’ national security strategy.

Byrne has found himself somewhat split between the Cheneys and the Trump/Paul side of things recently when it comes to foreign policy. While Byrne signed on as an original cosponsor to Rep. Cheney’s resolution to impose “very tough sanctions” on Turkey over the Syria/Kurdish conflict, the coastal Alabama congressman also voted against a resolution opposing Trump’s decision to withdraw. As Byrne outlined in a column published on Tuesday, his public stance on the issue does not fit neatly on one side of the debate or the other.

Yellowhammer News sent a request for comment to the Byrne campaign on the upcoming Cheney fundraiser, as well as posing a few specific questions.

Yellowhammer asked whether Byrne more aligns with Trump or the Cheneys on foreign policy, as well as whether Byrne would be more like a Senator Paul or Rep. Cheney on foreign policy if elected to the Senate. Rep. Cheney herself is heavily rumored to be weighing a U.S. Senate bid in Wyoming, and the three could even find themselves to be colleagues. Yellowhammer further asked the Byrne campaign if he would support a Cheney Senate bid.

Additionally, given Rep. Cheney’s high leadership perch in Congress, Yellowhammer asked, “Does this signal leadership in D.C. getting involved on behalf of the Byrne campaign?”

The request for comment and questions were met with a brief response from Byrne’s campaign press secretary.

“Think you’re making something out of nothing. See below— we’re excited about the event!” Lenze Morris wrote in an email.

Morris pointed to a Monday tweet from Trump thanking Rep. Cheney for backing him against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, as well as an article from August detailing that both Cheneys are helping the RNC and the Trump 2020 reelection campaign with their joint fundraising efforts.

While the Byrne campaign is “excited about the event,” so too are the other leading Republican 2020 Senate campaigns.

A spokesperson for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign told Yellowhammer News, “Politicians are supporting a politician while the Alabama Farmers Federation is supporting Coach. He’ll take Alabama farmers over the swamp any day.”

In a statement, Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News, “My campaign is focused on traveling around the state to all 67 counties meeting with Alabamians from all walks of life and listening to their concerns. When I am in the United States Senate, my only concern will be representing Alabama thinking and Alabama values and not the thinking and values of the Washington, D.C. elites.”

State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) campaign declined to comment.

Read about the latest fundraising numbers from these GOP Senate candidates, as well as former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Sewell: Trump tweet comparing impeachment inquiry to ‘lynching’ is ‘despicable’

Along with Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), count Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) as an ardent critic of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet comparing the ongoing House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” of him.

Trump tweeted, “So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

In a Facebook post sharing a screenshot of that tweet, Sewell outlined, “From Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement, 3,446 African Americans were murdered by lynching.”

109
Keep reading 109 WORDS

“The history of lynching in our nation is one of white supremacy, humiliation and dehumanization,” she continued.

Sewell, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, represents a district that includes Selma.

“For President Trump to liken the impeachment inquiry—a lawful investigation—to the racial terror millions of African Americans endured is despicable,” she concluded. “And for the people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, who marched, bled and died to end this type of terrorism, the sting of the President’s words is especially sharp.”

RELATED: Rep. Sewell: ‘You don’t need a quid pro quo’ for an impeachment inquiry

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less