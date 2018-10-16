Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Merrill urges prosecution of voter fraud: ‘If you want to straighten it up, you’ve got to straighten it up’ 29 mins ago / News
SEC office in Birmingham fines LSU $100,000 for fans on field after win 1 hour ago / News
Ivey reaffirms her support for pro-life amendment opposed by Maddox 3 hours ago / News
US Steel announces 4-year pact covering workers in Alabama and other states 3 hours ago / News
Ivey breaks ground on multi-million dollar project in rural west Alabama 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Senator Doug Jones still doesn’t get it, Trump tours areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael, and more … 5 hours ago / Uncategorized
‘We aren’t taking anything for granted’: Roby makes Dale County push with three weeks until election 5 hours ago / News
Twinkle Cavanaugh hosts campaign event for Will Ainsworth at her house 5 hours ago / Analysis
City of Selma hands out layoff notices to 68 employees 5 hours ago / News
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Trump ‘thinking about our GREAT Alabama farmers,’ praises ‘terrific’ Kay Ivey after Hurricane Michael 9 hours ago / News
Byrne: Water infrastructure vital to Alabama’s economy 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Shelter dogs fly from Alabama to New Jersey after Hurricane Michael leaves pets stranded 21 hours ago / News
Jones accuses ALGOP of putting ‘party over’ state, country on Kavanaugh; ALGOP responds: ‘A grave error as it highlights his arrogance’ 22 hours ago / News
Are Alabama Republicans softening on Medicaid expansion? 22 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Dog goes crazy after Alabama owner returns from deployment overseas 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Ivey freezes all early paroles, appoints former Tuscaloosa DA as Board of Pardons and Paroles chair 1 day ago / News
Huntsville man arrested for terroristic threats against police officers 1 day ago / News
Alabama veteran’s military mementos stolen – ‘God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back’ 1 day ago / News
Selma mayor files lawsuit against city council 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

City of Selma hands out layoff notices to 68 employees

A central Alabama city says it will lay off 68 employees because it lacks money.

Local news outlets report Mayor Darrio Melton met with employees Monday to notify them of layoffs, which take effect Nov. 5.Melton and Selma City Council dispute whether the city’s budget passed in September was balanced.

Melton claims the council didn’t account for $1.2 million in debt payments.

Melton says the city may not be able to make payroll this week.

He says services will be cut back and some public buildings may close.

Council President Corey Bowie says the council will call a meeting to discuss the layoffs.

Melton and the council are also in a dispute over the mayor’s powers. Melton says the council is illegally encroaching on his power to appoint employees.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

29 mins ago

Merrill urges prosecution of voter fraud: ‘If you want to straighten it up, you’ve got to straighten it up’

OZARK – Voter fraud is still a real thing in the state of Alabama according to Secretary of State John Merrill.

At a gathering of the Dale County GOP on Monday, Merrill cited the four convictions during his tenure as Alabama Secretary of State as proof but called for more to be done on the local and state levels.

“We’ve had four convictions on voter fraud,” Merrill said to attendees. “We’ve had three elections that have been overturned since I’ve been the secretary. We want some more of that to happen because we have identified people that have broken the law. We just got to have some prosecutors that are willing to step up and help us take it and make it happen at the district attorney level, as well as those that would be assigned by [Alabama Attorney General] Steve Marshall. So, we got to work together to get that done.”

375
Keep reading 375 WORDS

Merrill said he was approached as recently as last week about instances of voter fraud, but added there was a reluctance by those making the allegations to pursue it further.

“I had 12 people come up to me last week in Selma when I spoke last Wednesday night at the Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission meeting,” he added. “They came up and said, ‘Look, we know we got voter fraud going on here, but we don’t know what to do.’ We’ll identify some people who can be witnesses, and they’ll say, ‘I don’t want anybody to go to jail.’ What do you want? I mean, if you want to straighten it up, you’ve got to straighten it up.”

“Now I’m not so sure that everybody who has committed voter fraud will go to jail. I do think we need to reevaluate what we’re doing because Sue Bell Cobb – if she ever said one thing that I thought was right when she was chief justice, and this is true – we need to quit putting people in jail that we’re mad at and just put the ones in jail that we’re afraid of, period,” he continued. “And that’s true. But we’ve got to make sure that the ones who have done wrong, that we are mad at, or that we are aggravated at because they’ve broken the law, are dealt with the way they should be. So, we’ve got to give that some attention.”

Following his speech at the event, Merrill told Yellowhammer News that without the willingness of those making voter fraud claims to pursue them further, it was just a conversation.

“What it seems like people like to do is just talk about how, ‘Well, we know this voter fraud is going on,’ and ‘that voter fraud is going on,’” Merrill explained. “Nothing is going on unless it’s been identified and investigated where it is warranted, and an indictment has occurred, and then you had somebody convicted. If that didn’t happen, then no matter what’s going on, it’s just a conversation. It’s just somebody talking. That’s why we’ve got to have people who are committed to making sure that those instances are reported whenever they occur.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
1 hour ago

SEC office in Birmingham fines LSU $100,000 for fans on field after win

The Southeastern Conference has fined fifth-ranked LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers topped then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 over the weekend.

The league announced the fine Monday.

81
Keep reading 81 WORDS

It cited Saturday’s incident as a second violation of the SEC’s policy against fans on the field.

The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014.

The SEC said fines collected against school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league’s post-graduate scholarship fund.

The league said a third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Ivey reaffirms her support for pro-life amendment opposed by Maddox

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday reaffirmed her support for Alabama’s Constitutional Amendment Two, which recognizes and supports the rights of the unborn.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, is the time for Alabama to affirm the sanctity of unborn life,” Ivey said in a press release.

Her Democratic opponent, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, opposes the pro-life amendment, as does Planned Parenthood, the Feminist Majority Foundation, the ACLU and other out-of-state liberal groups.

“It’s unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies,” Ivey emphasized.

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

The governor also rallied voters to support the amendment on Election Day.

Ivey concluded, “I urge Alabamians to join me in this important fight by showing up to the polls on November 6 and voting yes on Constitutional Amendment Two.”

Amendment Two, which was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo), “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s entire write-up on the amendment here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

US Steel announces 4-year pact covering workers in Alabama and other states

Negotiators for US Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers have announced an agreement on four-year contracts covering thousands of employees around the country.

Details weren’t announced Monday pending ratification meetings, which the union said would take place in coming weeks.

108
Keep reading 108 WORDS

US Steel said the contracts cover about 14,000 union-represented employees.

The union said its figure of 16,000 workers covered includes members laid off, on sick leave or on disability.

Company officials said the contracts cover workers at its domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Alabama; Lorain, Ohio; and Lone Star, Texas.

The union says some workers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota are also covered.

The contracts expired Sept. 1 but both sides agreed to extend talks that began in July.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Ivey breaks ground on multi-million dollar project in rural west Alabama

For much of rural Alabama, one of the main hindrances to economic development is a pure lack of people stopping in to eat, shop and work.

This has been the case in the Greene County seat of Eutaw for far too long, with the county having an unemployment rate nearly double the state as a whole and the poverty issues to match.

However, after Governor Kay Ivey broke ground on the construction of a $12 million Love’s Travel Stop on Monday, Eutaw has hope.

“They’re going to hire 40, at least 43, more people in this area and that’s great for our families and it’s good for Alabama. I’m proud to be a part of growing jobs and putting our people to work,” Ivey said, according to WTOK.

343
Keep reading 343 WORDS

The nearest travel center to either the east or west of Eutaw can take at least 20 minutes, so Love’s is building this new center that will accommodate drivers, plus create much-needed revenue in the community.

“Enthusiasm of the folks here is just really palpable,” Jenny Love-Meyer, Vice President of Communications for Love’s Travel Stop, emphasized.

Love-Meyer believes Eutaw is an ideal location to expand her family’s business.

“And to be able to know in a little bit, we’re going to have a full travel stop and be able to be a part of this community is awesome,” she added.

Representative Terri Sewell was also in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony. As a Black Belt native, Sewell knows that it is often difficult to attract new businesses to low-profit, struggling areas.

“Often rural America, like rural Alabama, are forgotten,” Sewell outlined.

But in this case, Sewell says rural Alabama is not being forgotten.

“Having a truck stop like this, to have a major truck stop off the interstate, right here in Eutaw, will be a gateway to many other economic opportunities for the folks here,” Sewell advised.

The excitement for this project bridges the partisan divide, and it all begins with the genuine energy that has been sparked in the community itself.

“Everybody’s proud to be here, the public, individuals, citizens support this project and support Love’s expansion in getting another location. So this is great news,” Ivey remarked.

The truck stop will be located at Exit 40 off of Interstate 20/59, southwest of Tuscaloosa. Construction is expected to take at least a year to complete. Ivey announced last month that funding to make the project possible will come from different levels across the state. A grant for nearly $375,000 will come from the federal Delta Regional Authority. The DRA funds will be combined with a $400,000 community development block grant awarded by Ivey in July to provide sewer services at the location by extending lines from the City of Eutaw.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less