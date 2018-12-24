Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama 27 mins ago / News
Alabama community gardens change lives through healthy diets, community spirit 2 hours ago / News
Mall protest organizer Carlos Chaverst Jr. banned from Riverchase Galleria for one year 3 hours ago / News
Kidney Chain ‘Bridge Donor’ author hopes to inspire others through personal story 4 hours ago / News
Presbyterian Home for Children is an Alabama Bright Light for hope, healing 6 hours ago / News
Farley Nuclear Plant is Santa Claus to many in Alabama’s Wiregrass 8 hours ago / News
VIDEO: U.S. bails on Syria, Alabama AG Steve Marshall is cleared by the ethics commission, Senator Doug Jones benefited from dirty tricks and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
Facebook suspends five accounts for ‘Russian tactics’ in Doug Jones’ election 1 day ago / News
Homecoming: Wickles Pickles returning production to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Devin Wyatt: Building brands for businesses in Birmingham and beyond 1 day ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 1 day ago / Sponsored
State Sen Allen: Lottery a ‘regressive tax against the poor,’ ‘Going to cost you as a taxpayer’ 1 day ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah continues ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving’ program: surprises Birmingham residents with free groceries 1 day ago / Sponsored
‘Exceptional experience’ for Birmingham Bowl teams 1 day ago / News
Bloomberg sizes up three-wheelers, including the Alabama-built Polaris Slingshot 2 days ago / News
Hundreds turn out to support Wreaths Across America at Alabama National Cemetery 2 days ago / News
Merrill: Facebook offered ‘no support’ at time of 2017 special election ‘secret experiment’ 2 days ago / News
Birmingham boy’s generosity inspires children’s book with a purpose 2 days ago / Sponsored
Growth companies power the Made in Alabama 2018 Holiday Gift Guide 2 days ago / News
University of Alabama Gymnastics hosts Stallings RISE Center holiday play date 2 days ago / News
27 mins ago

Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama

Christmas parades are as much a part of the holiday season in Alabama towns as casseroles during Easter.

It’s probably safe to say only Santa Claus has participated in more of these parades than Alabama Power.

In Alabama Power’s Southeast Division, for instance, employees, with help from Louie the Lightning Bug, were filled with holiday cheer as they headed out in their company trucks for annual Christmas parades in their communities.

The offices that took part included Abbeville, Eufaula, Ashford and Headland.

Eufaula employees really got into the spirit, turning a bucket truck into a rolling Christmas wonderland with lights, garlands, bows and other decorations. Employees from the other offices waved to the crowds as they rolled down parade routes in company pickup trucks. Louie the Lightning Bug was on hand for all four parades.

Tracy Dismukes, Ashford Office manager, said the whole town takes part in the annual parade, as many people arrive with floats two or three hours before the start.

“It gets everybody into the Christmas spirit,” said Dismukes, who has ridden in the Ashford parade three years.

Brooke Goff said Christmas parades are a tradition for Southeast Division employees.

“I just love seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see our truck roll past them,” said Goff, Community Relations specialist, Southeast Division Office. “Everybody who walks or rides in the parade loves it and has a good time. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

In addition to those towns, other communities shared their parade photos with Alabama NewsCenter. Here are some of those images.

Thanks for sharing. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Alabama community gardens change lives through healthy diets, community spirit

Residents of Geiger, a small community in Sumter County, drive more than 20 miles to reach a grocery store. They admit that this makes healthy eating a challenge. More than 35 percent of the county’s population lives below the poverty level and obesity tops 40 percent.

But a multiyear partnership with Alabama Extension at Auburn University has helped Geiger residents make important changes not only in their diets but in their community.

707
Keep reading 707 WORDS

Working with Extension professionals leading the ALProHealth program, residents now nurture a thriving community garden. The garden provides fresh fruits and vegetables to residents in this west Alabama community.

“We are trying to get everyone fresh fruits and fresh vegetables because the closest store to us is 23 miles away,” said Jimmy Williams, a Geiger community leader. “We go through town and give the produce to people. We are teaching them to eat healthy and live longer.”

Williams said the program is about more than healthy eating and living.

“Working in a garden or in a setting like this, you begin to talk about things, and it helps bring you together,” he said. “People that live together should work together and become one. I think our garden has helped us do that.”

Focus on 13 counties

A four-year effort supported by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ALProHealth aims to prevent and reduce obesity by supporting community coalitions that focus on health and wellness in 13 counties where adult obesity is greater than 40 percent.

Barbara Struempler, Extension’s leader for ALProHealth, said the Geiger community garden is just one success story.

“You will find success stories in every county where ALProHealth is working,” said Struempler, a professor in Auburn’s College of Human Sciences. “These efforts are succeeding because ALProHealth works with community coalitions to develop programs tailored to that county. What works for Sumter County might not be what the residents in Pickens County need.

“These community coalitions also foster engagement and enhance community pride,” Struempler said.

Across Alabama, ALProHealth and its partners focus on three key strategies:

–Creating community programs and resources, including community gardens, school gardens and health classes.
–Increasing healthy eating options by working with retailers, farmers markets and concession vendors.
–Developing safe places for physical activity, such as playgrounds and parks.

Community matches

In 2014, Alabama Extension at Auburn University received one of the first CDC grants to land grant universities — more than $4 million over four years.

“The CDC recognized the benefits of partnering with land grant universities,” said Paul Brown, Extension associate director. “Extension has access to both the multidisciplinary research and educational resources of the entire university, as well as the network of partners and existing relationships with local communities across Alabama.”

Community coalitions have been successful in using relationships with local businesses and government agencies to leverage grant money to procure additional funding and contributions.

“Coalition groups, through their work with partners, added more than 3 million additional dollars to support their programs,” Struempler said. “Of this amount, volunteer hours account for about $1.1 million, in-kind donations for another $1 million and additional grants for more than $987,000. In other words, three-fourths of the four-year CDC funding was matched by funding and resources from the communities. This was a bonus for the communities.”

Brown noted that this leveraging of resources represents an important step for the communities.

“County coalitions are looking to the future to ensure project sustainability by working with local governments and other community stakeholders,” he said.

Five more years

The success of ALProHealth is visible beyond the community leaders. Struempler said Alabama Extension was awarded a second grant of $5 million from the CDC to continue the transformational program.

“We are excited that the CDC has chosen to fund ALProHealth for another five years,” she said.

ALProHealth goals include improving regional food systems to support long-term accessibility of healthier foods; increasing purchase and selection of healthier foods; and increasing use of pedestrian, bicycle and transit transportation systems.

“In the first three years, ALProHealth has helped communities begin to change how they eat and live. Thanks to the continued CDC grant funding, Alabama will not look the same in five years.”

ALProHealth accomplishments include:

–Established, expanded or supported 16 school-based gardens.
–Enhanced in-school physical activity opportunities at four high schools and three elementary schools by updating playgrounds and physical education equipment and infrastructure.
–Established seven farmers markets.
–Enhanced 10 farmers markets by providing promotional materials and portable shade structures.
–Enhanced safety and usefulness of 26 community spaces.
–Updated children’s play areas in 11 community parks.
–Increased opportunities for physical activity by installing exercise equipment along walking trails in 11 parks.
–Established or enhanced 22 community gardens.
–Increased food storage capacity at eight food banks supporting the distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Mall protest organizer Carlos Chaverst Jr. banned from Riverchase Galleria for one year

Per a report by WVTM, Hoover protest leader Carlos Chaverst, Jr. has been banned from the Riverchase Galleria Mall for one year.

While 25-year-old Chaverst was not arrested Sunday, a trespass warning was issued at the request of mall officials. If he sets foot on mall premises again before December 15, 2019, he will be subject to arrest.

134
Keep reading 134 WORDS

Chaverst called the Riverchase Galleria’s decision to ban him from their premises “unconstitutional,” adding he will “vigorously fight” their “unfair discriminatory practices.”

Under the account name “Montez Chaverst,” the protest leader wrote on Facebook, “These type of actions aren’t constitutional and we will vigorously fight the unfair discriminatory practices by both the Galleria and Hoover Police.”

Since the deadly shooting of Emantic “E.J.” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. inside of the Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Chaverst has been vocal in protesting the death on mall property and causing a disturbance throughout the city of Hoover.

During the many protests since Bradford’s death, Chaverst has been arrested twice while seven other protesters have also been arrested on misdemeanor charges as a result of the demonstrations.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
4 hours ago

Kidney Chain ‘Bridge Donor’ author hopes to inspire others through personal story

It took four long years for Kelly Berwager to build up enough confidence to share her story of kidney donation, but now she hopes her personal experiences will encourage others to consider giving the gift of life through her new book, “Bridge Donor: The Journey of a Living Organ Donor.”

In 2014, Berwager volunteered to donate one of her kidneys to a friend who was suffering from lupus, and who had kidney failure.

481
Keep reading 481 WORDS

“I was praying that someone’s kidney would come available for my friend,” she said. “I struggled with the decision, but I felt compelled to donate.”

However, Berwager found out later that summer she was not a match.

“It was awful,” she said. “But my transplant coordinator asked if I wanted to go forward in the process of donation anyway for someone else. We went back and forth for about a month, and then I finally said yes.”

Berwager underwent her kidney donation surgery in September 2014 with Michael Hannaway, M.D., professor of surgery and surgical director of Kidney Transplantation as part of what is now the longest kidney transplant chain in the world – the UAB Kidney Chain – and became friends with her recipient almost immediately.

Sharing her story

“People began asking me to share my story of donation, and I was telling my story so much that I thought I should write everything down,” she said. “It took me four years to do it. I journaled more than I ever had before. Every time I would write, I’d come across something very emotional and had to pause.”

Berwager wants to be a light for her Christian faith, UAB and donor programs in general.

“We check that box on our driver’s license, but we don’t really think about what happens after that,” she said. “There is such a need everywhere for donors.”

In November 2018, Berwager was at a book-signing event in Albertville, Alabama, when she received an unexpected surprise from UAB Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D.

“Dr. Locke showed up, and I was not expecting that,” she said. “She came up to me and gave me a hug and said, ‘I need about 40 books.’ She’s just the humblest person, and I think the world of her.”

Altruistic donors like Berwager are a key factor in UAB’s Kidney Chain success. More than 102 kidneys have been transplanted since 2014, and it all started with Paula King of Florida.

King approached UAB with the possibility of donating a kidney to someone in need, despite not having an intended recipient. She knew firsthand the unsettling feeling of relying on a stranger to save a loved one’s life. Years earlier, her husband had needed a bone marrow transplant, and none of their family or friends were a match. “I felt as if the Holy Spirit was telling me that I should donate a kidney so that someone else would not feel that helplessness,” King said. “I could be someone else’s stranger.” Her kidney saved the life of Lornette Stewart, of Shalimar, Florida.

Since King’s donation, recipients and donors from 14 states – from as far west as Oregon and as far north as New York, have become a part of the UAB Kidney Chain.

“I don’t think she had a clue this was going to happen,” Berwager said. “What a wonderful thing she did.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Presbyterian Home for Children is an Alabama Bright Light for hope, healing

Doug Marshall sums up his mission as president and CEO of the Presbyterian Home for Children (PHC) in Talladega County with two words: love and hope.

“We serve at-risk children and meet their needs across Alabama,” Marshall said. “When the children and their mothers come, they usually have so much pain, and there’s not a sparkle in the eye. We surround them with love and with hope, and we see that sparkle come back after a while.”

358
Keep reading 358 WORDS

The website spells out the mission: “Raising hope, growing confidence, nurturing faith since 1868. The Presbyterian Home for Children serves children, young adults and families from throughout Alabama who seek healing and hope for their troubled lives.”

“Everything we provide at the Presbyterian Home for Children is wrapped in love,” Marshall said. “This place has been serving at-risk and homeless children in troubled families for a very long time. We are a place of love and we place a path of hope in front of these children.”

For 150 years, PHC has been a beacon for troubled families, at-risk children and children who may have experienced abuse. Marshall and his staff walk with them toward healing.

In addition to the programs the PHC provides, the Ascension Leadership Academy serves K-12 students through an accredited academic program.

“The average age for a homeless child is 6 years old,” Marshall said. “We are able to provide these children with a place to grow, rest, learn and play. We are working with their moms, teaching them life skills and surrounding them with love and support.”

The home partners with churches, businesses and individuals to care for the homeless and at-risk children. Marshall said providing love and hope to children is in PHC’s roots.

“The Presbyterian Home for Children started as an orphanage. As the needs and family dynamics changed, we have changed,” Marshall said. “We have created programs to meet the needs of these children and families.

“One thing hasn’t changed: our love,” he added. “We surround them with love and with hope. Hope is like oxygen; you gotta have it or you give up.”

Those are the ingredients PHC seems to always have an abundance of: love and hope.

“Everything we provide in the Presbyterian Home for Children is wrapped in love and with hope,” Marshall said.

For more information, visit www.phfc.org.

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

Farley Nuclear Plant is Santa Claus to many in Alabama’s Wiregrass

Hundreds of Farley Nuclear Plant employees are being “Santa Claus” to many families in the Wiregrass who otherwise might not have had presents under their Christmas tree this year.

Since the mid-1980s, union members and employees of Farley have gotten together to help make Christmas a little brighter for Wiregrass families in need.

“We’ve got good jobs and a lot of people don’t,” Michael McCord, president of Union Hall IBEW 796 told WDHN News. “We’re just trying to give back to the community and we do it for the kids. We don’t do it for us. We started many years ago and we’re just trying to make it bigger and bigger every year.”

233
Keep reading 233 WORDS

This year, Farley – which employs more than 900 people, with more than 360 of those being union members – has adopted 26 families and 58 children in need.

“Pretty much anything they had on their list, we’re going to give it to them and we didn’t select which toys or items on the Christmas list,” said Daniel Komm, plant manager of Farley. “We went ahead and got all of them so everything that was on their lists, we got that for all of the families so we’re really looking forward to making the kids’ Christmas special this year.”

Farley employees are making a difference in a big way by donating to several organizations, including the House of Ruth, Toys for Tots, Santa for Seniors, The Child Advocacy Center and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

“We want to take the burden of Christmas and the worry off of them and we want it to be where they just open up on Christmas morning and see what Santa Claus has provided for them … have a turkey or a ham, have food for the two or three weeks their children are out of school so we provide that so that there is nothing for them to worry about,” said Carolyn Jordan, a Farley employee and former organizer of the event.

This story originally appeared on WDHN in Dothan.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less