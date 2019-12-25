Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Children and the needy in Alabama Power’s Southern Division get holiday help 36 mins ago / Faith and Culture
The joy of Christmas 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2019 Christmas message — ‘The gift of Jesus is everlasting’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Aderholt: ‘Remember whose birthday celebration it truly is: our Savior, Jesus Christ’ (VIDEO) 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Reflecting the light of the world 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Arc of Tuscaloosa choir spreads joyful music for the holidays 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Martha Roby: Sharing the joy of Christmas 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
University graduates urged to follow ‘North Star’ 21 hours ago / News
Merrill after Israel trip: ‘I have identified new ways in which we can strengthen our state’s security’ 22 hours ago / News
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Birmingham’s Zyp bike-share program paves the way for new “micromobility” options coming in 2020 1 day ago / News
Superior Pecans is an Alabama Maker shelling out Wiregrass goodness 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Pouty lips and pedicures: Five pointers for carving out self-care ‘Mom Moments’ 2 days ago / Lifestyle
Ascend finalizes plans for $175 million project at Alabama plant 2 days ago / News
Former Alabama Power CEO Elmer Harris dies at 80 2 days ago / News
Senator Doug Jones is toast — he will vote to remove Trump 2 days ago / Opinion
North Alabama minor league baseball’s Trash Pandas surpasses $2 million in merchandise sales months before debut 2 days ago / Sports
Huntsville International in contention to be named country’s ‘Best Small Airport’ 2 days ago / News
Byrne defends Reeltown High School from Freedom from Religion Foundation 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
12 fun family Christmas tradition ideas 2 days ago / Lifestyle
36 mins ago

Children and the needy in Alabama Power’s Southern Division get holiday help

While the bustle of the holiday shopping season is in full force, members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) Southern Division chapters joined in the shopping spirit, but not for themselves or family members. Instead, they spent time over the past two weeks buying and wrapping presents for children and families in need across central Alabama.

The Tallassee APSO chapter supported the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service (ACTS) with gifts for 15 children. ACTS was created in the mid-1980s by a collection of area churches to assist those in need with food, clothing and shelter in Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. Each family received a box of dry goods to allow them to prepare a holiday meal, as well as a gift certificate from SuperFoods for a turkey or ham and cold goods, such as eggs and milk.

In Auburn, APSO supported the BigHouse Foundation’s Santa’s Workshop. BigHouse helps foster parents buy gifts for their foster children and serves families in Lee, Macon, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.

In addition to the gift purchases, members volunteered time wrapping presents and staffing the Santa Workshop event at Cornerstone Church. At the event, foster parents selected from among donated items for their children. Employees volunteered their time to wrap presents to assist the Lee County Department of Human Resources (DHR). Auburn Power Delivery, Marketing and Accounting employees adopted a family in need in lieu of exchanging gifts.

“These are small but important ways we can help and support those in need throughout our communities,” said Melinda Landers, Auburn Business Office supervisor. “Every gift purchased or wrapped and the time donated is special, not only to those who will receive, but for us who are giving. The needs are great in our communities and we are blessed to be able to support one another.”

In Wetumpka, APSO sponsored a DHR Christmas Party with First Baptist Church, providing food and gifts for 51 children.

In Montgomery, the 16 children spending Christmas at the Family Sunshine Center will have their wish lists granted by members of the Montgomery APSO chapter. Gifts were bought and wrapped for each child. The Family Sunshine Center is a safe space for adults and children who have fled domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. The center provides transitional, temporary housing, which supports victims in a variety of ways as they recover from trauma and prepare to transition back into the community.

Michelle Mann, Bankruptcy and Litigation senior specialist, organized the purchases and wrapping schedule for children at the Family Sunshine Center.

“We want those kids to know they are loved,” Mann said. “Our goal is to provide them with the hope and encouragement that they are special and valued and we support them.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

The joy of Christmas

There are as many traditions for the Holidays as there are those who observe it. For the Hooper family, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. My Jewish friends celebrate Hanukkah which commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

There are however common threads for everyone. This is a time spent with family and close friends. It’s a time for sights and smells that evoke memories of Christmases past. It is time for the warmth and hope that comes from random acts of goodwill for those less fortunate. It’s a reminder of the enduring power that Christmas has in bringing out the best in the human spirit.

It is a time we appreciate the richness of life and those who have gone before us who contributed to it. The new year and its challenges will come soon enough.

This is a time for reacquainting with family and friends. Christmas will be gone before you know it, and there’s no pleasure like adding to these memories.

407
Keep reading 407 WORDS

If anything, this Christmas comes at a perfect moment for self-reflection, as the nation faces a new chapter in history and as the world looks to America as much as ever to help restore moral order.

Christmas is a moment to take a break, to revel in the company at home and to rekindle the feeling of those earlier years with the sight of a child under the tree. The best of us is brought out in the spirit of giving, in the hope we see and in the goodwill, we show our fellow man.

Christmas means forgetting self and remembering those who have no Christmas. It means leaving our little heavens as Jesus left His big heaven to visit those who need help and who need to hear a message of peace and hope and cheer.

Christmas means that love and kindness rule the season, and what a happier world it becomes. Transformations occur by love and kindness, turning hovels of hate into havens of happiness.

Christmas means that a hard, sometimes cruel world looks for a brief time into the face of God. It looks into a manger and sees the face of little baby Jesus. It sees a vision of what a little baby can do to make a better world. It hears for a moment the song of the angels, singing: “On earth peace, goodwill toward men.”

Christmas causes prodigal sons and daughters to pause in their wayward, downward course and think of mothers and fathers and home.

Christmas is not the Christmas tree or even in the gifts we give. It is in the spirit of love; it is in the Spirit of God walking in our lives. It is the only time of the year that some hearts open to let Him in. Christmas is the time we feel the power of the love of God and his son Jesus Christ.

While most of us give and receive Christmas gifts, God gave us a gift we will never be able to repay. In exchange for our sins and shame, God gave us the gift of eternal salvation by sending His son, Jesus Christ, to earth as our Savior.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” [Isaiah 9:6]

Merry Christmas everyone.

Perry O. Hooper, Jr. is a former Republican state representative from Montgomery.

Show less
3 hours ago

Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2019 Christmas message — ‘The gift of Jesus is everlasting’

In her 2019 Christmas video to the people of Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

The video opens with Ivey reciting Luke 2:11-14.

She then says, “On this joyous day, we celebrate the birth of our Savior. The gift of Jesus is everlasting, and the gift He gave us so long ago — that is accessible to us even now — is the peace we find when we have a relationship with Him.”

“May the gift of Christmas fill your hearts and homes with hope and peace as you engage in family traditions and reminiscence on cheerful memories,” Ivey continues. “I pray that during this holiday season, we are reminded of the love we receive from Jesus and extend that to our neighbors, family and friends. I pray you have a very merry Christmas, and may God bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.”

Watch:

19
Keep reading 19 WORDS

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Aderholt: ‘Remember whose birthday celebration it truly is: our Savior, Jesus Christ’ (VIDEO)

In a poignant Christmas video, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) encouraged Alabamians to remember the true reason for Christmas: celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Aderholt’s video starts with a rendition of “The First Noel” playing as imagery outlining the nativity is shown.

Nearly one-minute in, Aderholt appears and delivers his annual Christmas message.

70
Keep reading 70 WORDS

“As you celebrate this year, I encourage you to also remember whose birthday celebration it truly is: our Savior, Jesus Christ, who was born in that lowly manger more than 2,000 years ago. And I pray for His blessings on your and your family in the new year,” he says.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Reflecting the light of the world

The first chapter of John’s gospel tells us “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

It often seems as if we live in a dark world, doesn’t it? Evil lurks all around us and too often bad things happen to good people. Falsehoods are accepted above truth and reality distorted to unreality. We value the cheap and empty things of the world and disvalue the truly worthy things.

It’s easy to be discouraged and disappointed to the point of becoming cynical.

452
Keep reading 452 WORDS

But that is not the Christmas story, is it? God so loved the world that he became one of us. He literally lowered himself to become a part of His own creation and for the sole purpose of saving us. The babe in the manger became the tortured man dying on the cross – for us.

He experienced hate and rejection, betrayal and estrangement, pain and death. All for us.

What kind of a God does that? A God who only wants one thing: love. That’s why John talks about light in a dark world, a light which cannot be overcome. The Song of Solomon says that love is strong as death. In Jesus, love was actually stronger than death.

So, in the midst of this dark world, as we deal with the difficulties of life, we need to go back to Bethlehem and hear the songs of angels, see the gifts of kings, feel the love of a young mother and adore the divine baby. We need to go and find the light out there in the darkness. It’s there shining brightly and waiting for us to just believe.

This has been a hard year and we ended it in Washington on the sad and avoidable note of the impeachment of a sitting president. I’ve repeatedly made my position on that issue clear, but the fact of the vote and the way in which it was handled was a big disappointment. The nation is worse off and for nothing at all.

Yet, I believe in our country, in our Constitution and in the ultimate goodness of our people. We have come through so much over our history and triumphed every time. We will do so again.

That’s not me being trite. I really do believe it, because we are what Jesus meant when He talked about the city set on the hill, the lamp that belongs on a stand. And we will continue so long as we reflect the Light of the world in the darkness around us.

This Christmas, I hope you will make the most out of quality time with family. Dust off an old photo album or board game. Tell the Christmas story to young children. Ride around the neighborhood and look at Christmas decorations. Never miss an opportunity to share God’s love, to reflect the Light of the world in the darkness around us.

There is so much to be grateful for, and I hope you will think about all the ways you have been blessed.

May God bless and keep you and your family this Christmas season and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
19 hours ago

Arc of Tuscaloosa choir spreads joyful music for the holidays

Earlier this holiday season, the happy voices of the Arc of Tuscaloosa County choir rang out at the Alabama Power Western Division Office, ushering in the holidays for Karen Burklew and many of her co-workers.

The choir, known as the Sounds of Joy, performed its annual holiday concert for employees on Dec. 11 in the office auditorium. About 35 employees turned out for the concert, enjoying the music while sampling morning coffee and doughnuts.

“I feel like my holiday season doesn’t start until the choir comes,” said Burklew, Western Division Marketing team leader.

424
Keep reading 424 WORDS

Founded in 1998, the choir is made up of adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, along with Arc of Tuscaloosa County staff members and volunteers. The choir has performed at United Way of West Alabama, Alabama Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy and the University of Alabama, among other locations. The group has also spread joy at numerous nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior centers.

Vickie Brown, the volunteer director of the Sounds of Joy and a retired special education teacher and administrator, said the 12-member group averages about 65 performances annually.

“We sing somewhere almost every week, and during the Christmas season, we do about 20 to 25 performances,” said Brown, who took on the role as director after her retirement in 2014. “We have a repertoire of about 20 to 30 songs, and we’re always adding to our playlist. And the choir members memorize all that music.”

During the concert at the Western Division Office, Burklew presented the choir with a $500 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The funds, Brown said, will be used to help cover the cost of replacing sound-system equipment, as well as travel expenses and shirts for the group.

“The Sounds of Joy love to share joy with other people,” Brown said. “When we sing, I can see their music gives a lot of joy and happiness to other people. This donation from Alabama Power means that we can continue to spread joy throughout the state of Alabama.”

“We love Alabama Power and we love Mrs. Karen,” Brown said. “Alabama Power has been one of our main supporters, and Karen has been our friend and advocate.”

After the concert, choir members were treated to lunch at the Tuscaloosa eatery, Cookout, compliments of the Western Division Alabama Power Service Organization.

The Sounds of Joy’s concerts have become a favorite holiday tradition at the Western Division Office, with the choir performing for employees for the past six years.

“Employees start asking me in the fall when the group will be here because they don’t want to miss it,” Burklew said. “The choir members have special talents. There’s not one person who leaves the concert without their heart being warmed.”

Brown said serving as director for the group has been a “true blessing.”

“I can’t quite describe what it means to me just to see the love and joy the choir has in sharing the gift of music,” Brown said. “I thank God every day for leading me into this volunteer position that makes such an impact in the community.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less