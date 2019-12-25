Children and the needy in Alabama Power’s Southern Division get holiday help

While the bustle of the holiday shopping season is in full force, members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) Southern Division chapters joined in the shopping spirit, but not for themselves or family members. Instead, they spent time over the past two weeks buying and wrapping presents for children and families in need across central Alabama.

The Tallassee APSO chapter supported the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service (ACTS) with gifts for 15 children. ACTS was created in the mid-1980s by a collection of area churches to assist those in need with food, clothing and shelter in Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. Each family received a box of dry goods to allow them to prepare a holiday meal, as well as a gift certificate from SuperFoods for a turkey or ham and cold goods, such as eggs and milk.

In Auburn, APSO supported the BigHouse Foundation’s Santa’s Workshop. BigHouse helps foster parents buy gifts for their foster children and serves families in Lee, Macon, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.

In addition to the gift purchases, members volunteered time wrapping presents and staffing the Santa Workshop event at Cornerstone Church. At the event, foster parents selected from among donated items for their children. Employees volunteered their time to wrap presents to assist the Lee County Department of Human Resources (DHR). Auburn Power Delivery, Marketing and Accounting employees adopted a family in need in lieu of exchanging gifts.

“These are small but important ways we can help and support those in need throughout our communities,” said Melinda Landers, Auburn Business Office supervisor. “Every gift purchased or wrapped and the time donated is special, not only to those who will receive, but for us who are giving. The needs are great in our communities and we are blessed to be able to support one another.”

In Wetumpka, APSO sponsored a DHR Christmas Party with First Baptist Church, providing food and gifts for 51 children.

In Montgomery, the 16 children spending Christmas at the Family Sunshine Center will have their wish lists granted by members of the Montgomery APSO chapter. Gifts were bought and wrapped for each child. The Family Sunshine Center is a safe space for adults and children who have fled domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. The center provides transitional, temporary housing, which supports victims in a variety of ways as they recover from trauma and prepare to transition back into the community.

Michelle Mann, Bankruptcy and Litigation senior specialist, organized the purchases and wrapping schedule for children at the Family Sunshine Center.

“We want those kids to know they are loved,” Mann said. “Our goal is to provide them with the hope and encouragement that they are special and valued and we support them.”

