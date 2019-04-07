Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Central AlabamaWorks event links teens with career opportunities

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

It’s a question that we often playfully ask an elementary school student, not often expecting an informed or final answer.

But what if the student is in the eighth grade and preparing for high school where apprenticeships, co-op programs and other training opportunities could shape them for those future careers?

Central AlabamaWorks is not just asking that question but trying to provide answers to more than 2,500 students in the 13 counties it represents with Career Discovery on April 4 and 5 at Trenholm State Community College-Patterson Site in Montgomery.

Central AlabamaWorks hosts Career Discovery for area students from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Dozens of companies and organizations across a variety of industries showcased the career opportunities available for those still uncertain about what they want to be when the grow up.

“They will have an opportunity for hands-on career discovery, said Gindi Prutzman, executive director of Central AlabamaWorks. “We really want them to be able to touch it and feel it and live it and see maybe some ideas they haven’t thought about, careers that they’ve not thought about going into.”

Some of those students know a four-year degree will be necessary for what they want to do. Some may not need to attend college at all. Either way, now is the age when they need to think about what is required, Prutzman said.

“Really, we’re all about trying to lay out that path that they need to achieve that career,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be college, it might be community college, might be training, might be an apprenticeship, certification, but we want them to start thinking about that path.”

AlabamaWorks is a statewide program that operates in different regions. It is a collaboration between K-12, community colleges, universities, worker training and, most importantly, business and industry.

What business and industry require of today’s workforce dictates the entire program, Prutzman said.

“We want their input no matter what,” she said. “Without that, we don’t know what to provide. What skills do they need? What is our workforce lacking? Business and industry are driving it. If we don’t have them at the table to tell us those needs, then we can’t meet those needs.”

The Career Discovery expo included industries ranging from health care to military, law enforcement, automotive, construction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, machining and more. Many struggle to fill jobs.

“The takeaway is really to serve our business and industry,” Prutzman said. “They are having a tough time finding that workforce and there is no better way than to grow our own in Alabama.”

AlabamaWorks aligns with the seven Regional Workforce Councils created across the state to address workforce needs. Central AlabamaWorks serves Region 5, which includes Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

(Courtesy of Alabama News Center)
20 mins ago

Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history

Cale Sellers knows Birmingham owes its existence to geology – the stuff beneath the dirt needed to produce steel – and Birmingham District Brewing Company pays homage to that rich history.

No, there isn’t dirt or coal in the beer, but Sellers hopes the brewery’s blue-collar approach to producing it is appreciated in each sip.

Sellers and his father-in-law started homebrewing, and three years later, the Sellers decided to open a brewery in Birmingham along with head brewer James Sumpter. Birmingham District Brewing is in the new The Battery development on Second Avenue South, one block south from the Rotary Trail.

Sellers’ passion for geology and Birmingham’s history as a steel city inspired Birmingham District Brewery.

“This whole idea was rooted in geology to basically help show and honor the Birmingham history, the steel history,” he said.

For head brewer and Louisiana native Sumpter, bringing a sense of place to the beer is nothing new.

Sumpter learned his craft at Abita Brewing Company before joining the team at Birmingham District Brewing Company. The brewery’s offerings quickly grew from five beers at its opening in November to eight beers and a rotation of seasonals.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone that came in had a beer that they could drink,” Sumpter said.

Part of Birmingham’s mining and railroad history included having a place to gather for cold suds and to unwind after a hard day of work. In that vein, the taproom is not just for tasting but a venue for live music and a good atmosphere to take a break.

“If you haven’t made it out, come see us. We would love to meet everyone that comes in and walks through the door,” Sellers said.

Birmingham District Brewing Company

The Product: Craft beer in a variety of styles.

Take Home: A growler of Bird in a Cage kolsch.

2201 Second Ave. S. Suite 102, Birmingham, AL 35233

Taproom hours: Monday-Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

https://www.birminghamdistrictbrewing.com/

Birmingham District Brewing Company is on FacebookInstagramTwitter and Snapchat.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

56 mins ago

Doug Jones fundraising off of Matt Gaetz Alabama Senate rumors

Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign is fundraising off of the possibility that Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) might move across the state line into Alabama and challenge him for his Senate seat in 2020.

On Sunday, the Jones campaign tweeted, “Now they’re talking about an out-of-state right-wing opponent moving to Alabama to challenge Doug. We don’t need another divider in Washington. Help Doug today:”

This came after a report surfaced that Gaetz had mentioned that very possibility to colleagues in Washington, D.C.

Alabama law only requires that someone reside in the state for one-day before filing candidacy for congressional races.

Gaetz has since told a Florida publication, “No,” when asked if he would run for the Senate in Alabama.

Episode three of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “The Insider” and Yellowhammer News’ Friday edition of Rumors and Rumblings advised that national Democrats were excited about the potential of a Gaetz bid, as it would significantly increase Jones’ re-election chances.

Jones has raised more money from outside of Alabama than he has in the state in total and even raised more from overseas last reporting period than he did in the Yellowhammer State.

He has also previously claimed, “I’m not worried about who’s running in my race in 2020.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are the only announced Republican Senate candidates thus far.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

On a wing and a prayer: Alabama Gold Wing Association motorcycle riders on trip of a lifetime

There’s nothing like riding the highway, the sun on your face, the wind at your back … just you and your buddies:

“Get your motor runnin’
Head out on the highway
Lookin’ for adventure
And whatever comes our way …” – Steppenwolf, “Born to be Wild,” 1967

More than 100 members of the Alabama Gold Wing Association, including cyclists from other Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) chapters, are taking the ride of a lifetime.

On March 25, the Gold Wing motorcycle enthusiasts met in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the annual GWRRA cross-country tour. Some Gold Wingers came from as far away as Iowa, New Mexico, New York and Quebec, Ontario, to join in the 2,776-mile trek from Wilmington to Chula Vista, California.

Ten years ago, GWRRA’s four original bikers rode from Wilmington to Phoenix in only four days.

“We’re on our “40 to Phoenix’ trip,” paralleling I-40 from Wilmington, North Carolina, all the way from Arizona and into Phoenix,” said longtime Alabama Gold Wing member Danny Baker. “We’ll take 10 days, though.”

During the journey, club members will sleep in eight states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Dave Whortman, a rider from Elizabethton, Tennessee, said the trip is part of his “bucket list.”

“There’s a lot of camaraderie in the club,” said Whortman, who retired from Edward Jones Investments after 35 years of service. “One of the items on my list was to do some type of long-distance trip on my Gold Wing. I was reading about last year’s trip in the GWRRA magazine and I thought, that’s my ‘in.’ I knew that people in GWRRA are good, nice people, and I knew I’d be with others in the event that I would have a break down or whatever.

“I get to see this beautiful country of ours, one day at a time,” the former investments counselor said. Before leaving the Volunteer State, Whortman had a complete tune-up on his Gold Wing motorcycle to make sure it could handle the mileage.

‘Heavy metal thunder’

Riding about 5,552 miles on a cross-country motorcycle tour isn’t for the faint of heart. Indeed, Whortman agreed that stamina, endurance, sheer guts and determination are required.

“It’s fun, but you need to be mentally and physically prepared,” he said, with a laugh.

On March 28, the motorcyclists spent a grueling eight hours on the road, logging 410 miles on the first leg of their journey, on the way to Conway, Arkansas. The only stops: breakfast, lunch and breaks for “a quick snack, Coke or coffee” on the road. Most of the bikers pull heavy-duty, air-ride trailers loaded with soft drinks, bottled water and high-carbohydrate snacks for brief road stops.

“The longest day we had was last Thursday, when we left from Barber Motorsports in Leeds to ride to Conway, Arkansas,” Baker said. After the long drive, club members wound down with a barbecue cookout at a Day’s Inn, where many stayed up until the wee hours of the morning, talking about the trip.

“It’s been a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime kinda thing for me,” Baker said, recalling his excitement at reaching snowy Moriarty, New Mexico, on March 31. “I had on my winter Thermosuit. I was prepared for the cold.”

Riders converged in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3 for a tour of GWRRA International Headquarters. GWRRA has more than 72,000 U.S., Canadian and international members, with more than 800 chapters that foster safe, enjoyable riding. Alabama has 14 GWRRA chapters.

After a day of sightseeing, club members rested at a Days Inn. On April 4, they were “hugging the road” to Chula Vista, with plans to enjoy a beach weekend.

Baker plans to “dip his toes in the Pacific Ocean” and fill a couple of bottles with sand and salt water.

“I’m going to make a little memorial for my Dad,” said Baker, 68. “He saw the Pacific Ocean, but never got in.”

They visited Mexico on April 5, with more beach time planned for April 6. Finally, on April 7, riders will begin the journey home to their families.

Safety on highways and byways

“This ride is a dream come true for many of us,” said Baker, a member of the Hueytown chapter of GWRRA for more than 30 years. He bought his first Honda Gold Wing in 1986.

He enjoys helping teach the community to ride safely. GWRRA has more than 72,000 U.S., Canadian and international members, with more than 800 chapters that foster safe, enjoyable riding. Alabama has 14 GWRRA chapters.

“We promote a positive image of cycling,” said Baker, GWRRA’s state officer for membership enhancement. “I’ve rode pretty steadily since 1985. It’s therapeutic. You become almost one with the road.”

Baker has devoted much of his spare time through GWRRA in helping educate people about the importance of motorcycle safety. The GWRRA’s rider education program, Riding Safely and Sharing the Road, helps keep motorcycle riders and drivers cognizant about possible road hazards.

Baker, who sports bright, neon yellow and green clothing while motorcycling, shares safety tips with his riding buddies. To prevent traffic congestion, the bikers are riding in groups of seven, leaving at staggered times.

“Every morning before we leave, we have a little discussion on how we’re going to ride safely during the day, based on any route we want to take or anything we’d like to stop and see,” Baker said. “I say a prayer before I get on my motorcycle.”

“We look out for each other,” he added. “We have a good time together, being safe and enjoying good company while riding. I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

5 hours ago

HudsonAlpha Genomic Services Lab joins Discovery Life Sciences to form HudsonAlpha Discovery

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced that the HudsonAlpha Genomic Services Lab (GSL) has signed an agreement with Discovery Life Sciences to form a new division of that company, HudsonAlpha Discovery.

The move will build on the success of the Institute in developing a top-of-the-line sequencing lab by adding the global reach of Discovery Life Sciences and its sales force. This expands the reach of the Institute and brings more high-quality biotech jobs to the thriving campus.

The HudsonAlpha Discovery division will be entirely on the HudsonAlpha campus and will continue providing its full line of services for the Institute’s research initiatives and external projects. Shawn Levy, Ph.D., director of the GSL, will continue in his role as a HudsonAlpha faculty investigator and will serve as Chief Scientific Officer, Genomics at Discovery Life Sciences.

“When I came to HudsonAlpha nine years ago and founded the GSL, I knew I was coming to an institution that was dedicated to innovation and creativity. There was no doubt that HudsonAlpha was going to make great strides in the field of genomics,” said Levy. “It is exciting to build on the success the GSL team has had over the last nine years and take a new step with HudsonAlpha Discovery to broaden our capabilities and reach globally.”

Through the creation of HudsonAlpha Discovery, Discovery Life Sciences will be expanding its presence at HudsonAlpha, becoming the largest resident associate company. Over the next three to five years, it is anticipated that HudsonAlpha Discovery will create up to an additional 100 new job opportunities, building on North Alabama’s reputation as a biotech hub of the Southeast.

The associate companies on HudsonAlpha’s biotech campus range from entrepreneur-led to globally recognized. “This announcement is the latest success in HudsonAlpha’s story”, said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha. “It started with the talented entrepreneurs of Conversant Bio, added HudsonAlpha’s ecosystem for associate company growth, merged with four other businesses through a strategic investment creating Discovery Life Sciences, and now adds the unique capabilities and approach of the GSL. This expansion will allow for so many around the world to benefit from the power of genomics.”

In addition to the human health-related value provided by HudsonAlpha’s research scientists and the resident associate companies, the impact to the state’s economy is stunning. Now eclipsing $2 billion since inception, the economic impact of HudsonAlpha continues to demonstrate that the model created by founders Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian works.

“The State of Alabama has been a partner with HudsonAlpha since its very beginning,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Discoveries through genomic research, educating our workforce, advancing genomic diagnostics and creating outstanding biotech companies are all part of the fabric of HudsonAlpha. As governor, I am proud to be a part of this latest success and cannot wait to see what the future holds for HudsonAlpha in Alabama.”

HudsonAlpha Discovery will combine with the current global biospecimen and analytic services of its parent company, Discovery Life Sciences, to provide the highest-quality clinically and scientifically annotated biospecimens, gene sequencing, bioinformatics and laboratory services to the global pharma, biotechnology and diagnostics industries.

“HudsonAlpha is such a collaborative campus and uniquely positioned for opportunities like this,” said Rick Myers, Ph.D., HudsonAlpha president and science director. “This is a great example of what happens when you have renowned researchers and entrepreneurs under one roof with a common goal of accelerating research to real-world applications.”

Established by Levy in 2009, the GSL rapidly grew to an innovative and internationally recognized genomics laboratory that has supported more than 4,700 projects and processed hundreds of thousands of samples for investigators around the world. Its projects have spanned basic, translational and clinical research areas and have contributed to the understanding of many complex disorders including various cancers, autism, ALS, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, diabetes and rare and undiagnosed diseases.

“An integral component of our success in genetic and genomic research is our enthusiasm for collaboration, both within the institute and with other scientists around the world,” said Greg Barsh, M.D., Ph.D., HudsonAlpha faculty chair and faculty investigator. “These efforts will be further enabled by the global relationships that Discovery Life Sciences brings to the table, expanding a network of potential collaborators that benefits our ability to make life-changing discoveries at HudsonAlpha.”

Since inception, HudsonAlpha is home to significant entrepreneurial and economic development success stories. Companies have launched and thrived, many with HudsonAlpha’s research at the core. HudsonAlpha Discovery is the 10th and largest transaction on the biotech campus.

“HudsonAlpha Discovery is a great reflection of what Lonnie and I envisioned for HudsonAlpha,” said Jim Hudson, HudsonAlpha co-founder. “We wanted to encourage collaboration by aligning researchers with companies that are developing drug discoveries, therapeutics, diagnostics and treatments. This is a natural next step in accomplishing that mission.”

In just over a decade, HudsonAlpha’s campus has grown to include 40 biotech companies. One of the earliest companies, formerly known as Conversant Bio, became a part of Discovery Life Sciences in 2018. What started as two people in an office has experienced exponential growth to become the largest global biospecimen procurement company to support research in oncology and other life-threatening diseases.

“The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a remarkable place. We embrace its vision of advancing science and education to improve health around the world,” said Discovery CEO Glenn Bilawsky. “We are so very proud that the Institute selected Discovery to be the stewards of the Genomic Services Laboratory going forward, and of their investment in the future of our company. The HudsonAlpha Discovery platform is one of the largest global installations of the newest Illumina® NovaSeq technology, which gives us the scale, speed and quality to tackle the size and complexity of any sequencing project.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

