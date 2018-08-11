Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

Census Snapshot: Alabama back-to-school shopping by the numbers

It is back-to-school month in Alabama, and for parents, that means shopping.

The Census Bureau published a trove of data for the occasion, shedding light on school-related retail. Ranging from bookstores to department stores, here are some highlights of how Alabama and its bigger counties, stack up against the rest of the country.

— Family clothing stores. The Census Bureau counts 28,951 such establishments throughout the country, and 466 in Alabama. They are a bit more common in Alabama — 9.63 for every 100,000 residents, compared with 9.09 per 100,000 nationwide.


But revenue per worker is less in the Yellowhammer State. The annual payroll of $102.4 million, works out to $12.36 per employee. Although there is no way to determine from the data how that payroll is distributed, it does offer a rough picture of compensation. The national figures is $15.71.

Among Alabama counties included in the survey — many smaller counties were left out and the agency withheld data for others that had too few stores — the highest revenue-per-employee mark is Russell County, at $16.81. At $9.43, Mobile County is the lowest figure.

— Office supplies and stationery stores. Prevalence is about the same — 1.93 stores per 100,000 Alabama residents, compared with 2.15 for the country as a whole. The payroll-per-employee figure is $21.80 nationally but a hefty $24.63 in Alabama.

The Census Bureau has data only for 10 Alabama counties, but among those, Jefferson is the highest at $27.92, while Morgan brings up the rear at $16.53.

— Department stores. They are slightly more common in America, at 2.49 per 100,000 residents, than in Alabama, at 2.38.

Payroll also is similar — $20.44 per worker in the United States, vs. $19.22 per employee in Alabama. Madison County has the highest ratio at $21.29, with Lauderdale coming in at the bottom, with a ratio of $16.05.

— Bookstores. Are Alabamians bibliophiles? The Census Bureau says the Heart of Dixie has a higher concentration of bookstores than the nation as a whole, 2.48 per 100,000 vs. 2.02 nationally.

But bookstore workers are better-paid elsewhere. The payroll is $15.36 per worker in America, according to the latest data, compared with $13.37 in Alabama.

Limestone is number one at $18.26; Tuscaloosa County is last at $9.72.

— Children’s and infants’ clothing stores. The concentration of these types of stores is nearly identical statewide and throughout the nation — 2.22 per 100,000 residents nationwide, and 2.21 in Alabama.

The payroll-per-employee ration of $14.97 nationally exceeds the state figure, $13,90.

Among Alabama counties surveyed, Mobile’s is the highest at $18.29 per employee. The lowest is Houston County, as $9.58.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

1 hour ago

Alabama native Amanda Head visits the now destroyed Trump star in Hollywood

Today Amanda Head tells us the story of her visiting the now destroyed Trump star on the “Walk of Fame” in Hollywood. She explains that the city has no real power with their “ban” and how it is getting rebuilt. On the stretch of legendary names there is an anonymous artists who are conservatives in California who point out the hypocrisy on the left. This group put out 6 new Trump stars that are basically stickers on the walk that look pretty real. They said every time it gets tampered with more stars will appear.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

2 hours ago

Israeli Consul General praises close relationship with ‘reliable’ Alabama

Saturday, Israeli Consul General Lior Haiat addressed a crowd at the Business Council of Alabama’s annual Governmental Affairs Conference in Point Clear and had good things to say about the Yellowhammer State.

“He spoke about Alabama’s unique relationship with Israel and how thankful he is that Alabama is one of their most reliable friends and partners,” Secretary of State John Merrill said.

Lior Haiat is Israel’s Consul General to Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Puerto Rico. He previously served as the Department Director of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Islands at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. Haiat also served in other Israeli embassy and ministry capacities.

Haiat served as a captain and artillery coordinator in the infantry unit with the Israeli Defense Forces. He is a graduate of Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University.

“Alabama is a strong partner with Israel and we want to grow even stronger,” Merrill added.

The Israeli diplomat’s speech followed a panel discussion featuring the top leaders in the Alabama legislature: Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senate Minority Leader Billy Beasley and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

BCA’s 2018 conference began Friday evening and concludes on Sunday morning.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Sessions reaffirms crackdown on sanctuary cities, urges support of law enforcement

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told federal prosecutors and law enforcement officers on Friday that he has their backs and urged the nation to support common sense measures to reduce gang violence.

“This should be obvious: if we want to reduce violent crime we should reduce illegal immigrant crime,” Sessions said, while addressing the group in Houston. “If you’re not prepared to lock up dangerous criminals to protect the public, you’re not fulfilling your responsibility.”

He drew attention to cities run by Democrats who are defying federal law enforcement agents and said getting serious about crime means cutting off these sanctuary cities.

“We cannot continue giving funds to cities that undermine federal law officers,” Sessions stated.

He also reiterated that massive numbers of MS-13 gang members endanger cities like Houston, Los Angeles and New York, leading to brutal murders in which undocumented immigrants are allegedly responsible.

Sessions cited examples, including the 99-year sentence handed down this week for an MS-13 member in the homicide of 28-year-old Hector Daniel Diaz in southwest Houston in 2015.

Dozens of protesters representing groups such as Black Lives Matter Houston assembled outside the building where Sessions spoke. They chanted “immigrants are welcome here.”

This comes the day after a Clinton-appointed federal judge threatened Sessions with a contempt charge for attempting to deport a woman and her daughter back to their home country of El Salvador and four days after the attorney general vowed to press forward with the Trump Administration’s efforts to rescind DACA, despite another federal judge’s order.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Gov. Ivey to Alabama economic developers: ‘Momentum is on our side’

Alabama’s two main economic development leaders urged state economic developers to continue to evolve and advance to help keep the momentum Alabama has enjoyed in landing and expanding industry. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield addressed the 2018 Summer Conference of the Economic Development Association of Alabama Monday. Both had much to brag about.

Alabama’s economy has roared back since the Great Recession a few years ago to post the lowest unemployment in state history and some of the biggest names in business now — or soon will — have significant operations in the state.

Consider:

Alabama unemployment in October 2009 was 11.8 percent. In May 2018, it was 3.9 percent.

Alabama’s gross domestic product (a measure of total economic output) was 2.5 percent in 2009. In 2017, it was 3.3 percent.

In 2017, the state announced economic development projects with $4.4 billion in capital investment that will create an estimated 15,456 jobs.

Monday, AIDT, the state’s lead workforce training department, announced it is working a record number 135 projects with 30,000 jobs.

“Times have gotten better. The strategy is paying off,” Canfield said. “But we’re not yet where we want to be.”

Ivey credited economic developers at the local level across the state with helping achieve the success.

“These jobs are in large cities like Mobile and Birmingham, but they’re also in smaller towns like Brewton and Bridgeport,” she said.

“We’ve celebrated announcements and groundbreakings with companies like Google and Facebook and Boeing and with some growing companies, too, like Kimber Firearms and AutoCar. Y’all, momentum is on our side and I want Alabama to be every company’s first choice for their location.”

Ivey said corporate CEOs from around the world tell her they are successful in Alabama because of the quality and productivity of their employees in the state. Part of keeping the momentum the governor talked about is gearing economic development toward the jobs and businesses of the future.

“We’re really focused a lot on technology and innovation, the growth of entrepreneurship,” he said. “It’s really about growing the knowledge economy in Alabama that will support the industry that’s here.”

Canfield said the state is about to get a major tool to work with in that regard.

Alabama EPSCoR, which represents research universities and private institutions like Southern Research and HudsonAlpha, is close to unveiling a gamechanger.

EPSCoR is putting together and about to launch a digital database that’s searchable so that economic developers and site consultants and companies who want to be able to find out where they can link their product development and their own internal research with that of public universities or private research institutions, they will actually be able to go into this database and if they want to find something like who is doing research right now on composite materials, who is doing research on nickel alloys in the aerospace sector, who is doing additive manufacturing and powder alloy research in technology development? They can actually go in and be linked to the specific researchers doing that work, not just at the university level, but at the researcher level,” Canfield said.

“So at the state level, we will be able to provide that connectivity. This will really help us advance economic development to the next level.”

Canfield’s optimism is due, in part, to education at all levels of the state (K-12, community colleges and universities,) along with worker training initiatives working closely to complement each other’s efforts.

“I think the state has never been better aligned in terms of workforce preparedness,” he said. “That terminology really includes everything from education – the academic side of education but also skills development and certifications – anything that’s industry-specific, industry-recognized and equips Alabamians with the right tools necessary to be able to do the right jobs.”

With that alignment, Ivey wants to ensure education and worker training are looking ahead to what’s needed.

“We’ve got a great workforce, but we have got to keep the pipeline full with folks trained with higher skills to meet the jobs that we know are coming, and some of them are already here,” Ivey said.

Many of those next-generation jobs will be in aerospace. Ivey said the state delegation’s recent efforts at the Farnborough International Air Show are paying off.

“Even more good news may be on the horizon for Alabama,” she said. “I’m proud of what Airbus and Bombardier are doing to finalize their plans to create a second assembly line in Mobile for the A220 series. And, also, Leonardo is still in the running to be awarded the contract from the United States Air Force to build the T-100 trainers. Y’all, if Leonardo is successful and gets that contract, there are going to be 750 new jobs in Macon County. That is huge.”

Canfield, too, is hopeful for the state’s chances on the T-100 trainer.

“I am so eager to hear positive news for Tuskegee and Macon County,” he said.

Ivey said watching Alabamians get good-paying jobs is the true goal of economic development.

“All of this good news gives me great hope about our fine state,” she said. “We all want Alabamians to be able to achieve their dreams, live in a safe environment, have a quality of life and create a reputation for the state of Alabama that is envied worldwide.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Fisheries aims for bigger fish with Florida bass stockings

One thing you will never find is a bass angler who is happy with catching medium-sized fish. It is always bigger is better. That has been the strategy for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division for decades.

One method to achieve a larger bass is to introduce different genetic traits into the population. That was what occurred recently when Lake Jordan received its final stocking of Florida bass fingerlings.

The WFF’s Fisheries Section took the bulk of the Florida bass production from the Marion and Eastaboga hatcheries and stocked the fingerlings into Lake Jordan, a Coosa River impoundment.

“This is the third year where we have undertaken a concentrated stocking of Florida bass in Jordan,” said Fisheries Chief Nick Nichols. “Those stockings took place in the Bouldin impoundment. Those three years of stockings at Jordan is just a continuation of a stocking strategy that has gone on since the early 1990s.”

That strategy is to stock as many bass as the hatcheries can produce in a given time frame into a single area of a single reservoir.

“The goal of that is not to increase the number of largemouth bass in the lake,” Nichols said. “It’s simply an effort to introduce Florida bass genetic material into that lake’s native bass population. We’ve been doing this in reservoirs since the 1990s.

“We first attempted this at Lake Guntersville. We stocked Florida bass in two or three distinct locations in the lake. Guntersville had what we consider a true northern bass population. It’s on the Tennessee River above the shoals. Even though we stocked fewer fish at Guntersville during that time, the stocking of Florida bass on top of the native northern bass was actually more effective. We were introducing a different set of genes into that population.”

The result was the stocking efforts shifted the Guntersville bass from a pure northern bass to an integrated population with Florida bass traits. Later studies indicated that about 30 percent of the Guntersville bass population’s genetic material came from the introduced Florida bass.

“This showed that the stocking was successful, and it had some performance enhancement on the fishery,” Nichols said.

Fisheries biologists introduce Florida bass into a population in areas where that subspecies will thrive, mainly the warmer waters of the South and Southwest. Florida bass traits enhance performance, which means larger numbers of trophy bass are being caught with a larger average size.

“Florida bass are known to live a little longer, and they have the genetic propensity to grow to a larger size,” Nichols said. “They don’t necessarily grow faster, but they do seem to live longer, which allows them to grow to a larger size. However, what has been observed in situations where Florida bass have been stocked on top of northern bass is you get, at least temporarily, a population-wide hybrid vigor. Hybrid vigor is when you cross two closely related species and the offspring outperform the parents. We saw some of that in Guntersville. They’re seeing the same thing at Chickamauga in Tennessee.

“The downside is that once you’ve introduced that new genetic material into the population and you’ve gotten that initial hybridization response, you really can’t recreate that result again. In other words, you can’t go in with another Florida bass stocking and expect to get the same response you did with the initial stocking.”

Nichols said several years ago the Mobile River basin received several Florida bass stockings, but the results were noticeably muted compared to Guntersville.

“It gets more complicated,” he said. “As we learn more about the genetics of the native bass in Alabama, it’s become very apparent that the native bass in the Mobile basin naturally have a lot of the same genetic material as Florida bass. They aren’t necessarily Florida bass, but they share a lot of the same genome. We haven’t seen the same responses in the Mobile basin that we saw at Guntersville.”

Farther up the Coosa River, WFF had significant success with Florida bass stockings at Lay Lake several years ago.

“We were able to shift the population at Lay Lake to nearly a 50-percent Florida bass population,” Nichols said.

Florida bass introductions have been conducted at lakes throughout Alabama, including Wheeler, Lewis Smith, Martin, Logan Martin, Demopolis and Aliceville.

“We’ve had mixed results,” Nichols said. “In some of those places, we’ve been back to reevaluate the population post-stocking to see if there have been shifts in the allele (genetic) frequencies. Even cases where we have seen shifts, we haven’t seen the performance boost we saw at Guntersville. It’s not the dramatic difference that a lot of people think. Depending on the selective pressures in a body of water, you may not even see a response.”

In the Lake Jordan stocking effort, a total of about 900,000 Florida bass fingerlings were released in the three-year period. However, Nichols said that’s not a huge introduction in the grand scheme of bass reproduction.

“That actually works out to less than 100 fish per acre that we stocked,” he said. “What we have a hard time explaining to folks is the stocking is on top of the natural reproduction from the native fish that has already taken place. That natural reproduction can be 10 to 20 times the number of fish released in the stocking.

“If we were stocking 50 Florida bass on top of natural reproduction, which could exceed 2,000 native bass fingerlings per acre per year, only a small percentage of those fingerlings, both the Florida bass and native fish, survive that first summer and recruit into the population. We don’t expect a large percentage of the 300,000 fingerlings we stocked at Jordan to survive. We hope a small percentage will spawn with native fish and get results a few years down the road.”

Nichols said, for the last four to five years, that annual production of Florida bass fingerlings at the hatcheries at Marion and Eastaboga has been between 300,000-400,000. The hatcheries also produce striped bass, hybrid bass and walleye fingerlings.

Even if the hatcheries were able to significantly boost Florida bass production, Nichols said it still would have little impact on the large reservoirs.

“It’s a numbers game,” he said. “Say we bumped up hatchery production and were able to crank out 1 or 2 million Florida bass fingerlings, and we took the entire production and stocked them in Guntersville. Guntersville is a 70,000-acre reservoir. That works out to stocking less than 30 fish per acre.

“If you go to any of our reservoirs, you’ve got natural bass reproduction taking place every year where the natural reproduction is probably between 2,000 and 3,000 fingerlings per acre. When you’re stocking 30 fingerlings on top of that, it’s not going to have that much of an impact. Because we have already introduced significant Florida bass genetics into the population, adding a few more is not even going to be measurable.”

A couple of years ago, Guntersville bass anglers and homeowners were afraid the bass fishery was in dire straits because of a reduction in the number of quality bass that were being caught. Nichols said that is just part of the cyclical nature of any large body of water.

“Everything hinges on recruitment, and that’s not just for bass, but largemouth bass is a poster child,” he said. “Each year, bass are going to spawn and produce millions of fry and eventually hundreds of thousands of fingerlings. If most of those fingerlings survived, the lake would quickly become overpopulated with bass. Only a small percentage recruit into the population for a variety of reasons.

“Guntersville is a great bass reservoir. The habitat is great. It’s almost the perfect largemouth bass reservoir. But what happened on Guntersville is we had these great year-classes with very high recruitment that occurred around 2008. Once those fish recruit into a population, they’re going to grow and be caught by anglers. So for several years we had this boom up there because we had those super-strong year-classes. That’s when everybody was super happy. Big tournaments were coming to the lake, and everybody was catching bass.”

Then that cyclical nature of reservoirs kicked in, and those fish spawned during the super year-classes started to die out or were caught. Those anglers and homeowners used to the fantastic fishing imagined the worst and called for more fish stockings.

“People had the perception that the lake was collapsing,” Nichols said. “But it wasn’t collapsing. It was just going back to normal. As we have discussed over the past couple of years, we told everybody the lake was going to recover.

“And we’ve just recently had another bump in the Guntersville bass fishing. It’s not because of stocking; it’s because we’ve had a couple of strong year-classes that are just coming into the fishery.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

