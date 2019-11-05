Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Carvana to open Bessemer distribution center, creating over 450 Alabama jobs

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, plans to invest more than $40 million to construct a distribution and fulfillment center in Bessemer, creating more than 450 jobs in Alabama.

The announcement was made in a release Tuesday by Governor Kay Ivey.

“We have been working hard to position Alabama as a prime destination for fast-growing growing e-commerce companies needing a first-class infrastructure network for their distribution operations,” Ivey stated.

“We are thrilled that Carvana has selected Bessemer for its newest state-of-the-art distribution hub and look forward to building a partnership with this innovative company,” she added.

The company is the fastest-growing auto retailer in the United States. Carvana plans to open the Jefferson County facility to strengthen its logistics network in the Southeast, which is integral to addressing the nationwide demand the online auto retailer is seeing for its sales method — “The New Way to Buy a Car.”

Carvana’s planned hub will handle fulfillment activities for Alabama and surrounding states. Additionally, it will coordinate with similar facilities as the company moves inventory across the nation. The center will also house inspection, maintenance and photography functions critical to delivering the customer experience Carvana has become known for.

“Though Carvana is relatively young, its technology-focused model has powered rapid growth and made the company a growing force in the auto retailing industry,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“I know that Carvana’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Bessemer will help the company continue to grow and sustain its rapid momentum,” he advised.

The planned facility is slated to be constructed on a privately-owned site in Bessemer, a former industrial center about 18 miles southwest of Birmingham.

The project is expected to create more than 450 jobs with an average annual salary exceeding $35,000.

You can read more about the company and reactions about the announcement here, via the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

High school football playoffs: A community happening

Many people would agree that their years in high school were some of the best years of their lives – particularly those individuals who were members of a sports team or participated in other activities such as the marching band or debate team.

In many cases, team members become lifelong friends. Team reunions are held from time to time as teammates return to remember the relationships, which ultimately mean much, much more than the outcome of games or events they had participating in high school activities. Quite often, reunions for sports teams are staged during the highlight of each sports season during the state playoffs.

And as the calendar turns to November, there is nothing like the excitement of high school football playoffs in cities and communities across Alabama and throughout the nation every Friday night.

While each team will be trying to advance to the state championship, the outcome of the games is only a part of the experience for those individuals in attendance.

Why? Because the people in the stands at high school football playoffs are moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers, neighbors down the street, fellow students, and longtime residents of the community. People in the bleachers know the players on the field. Win or lose, their support and love is always there.

There is no tradition in sports with the history of high school football. There are 30 rivalry games (60 high schools) that started before 1900 and continue today, the longest of which is Connecticut’s New London High School vs. Norwich Free Academy, which have been playing annually since 1875.

In Alabama, the first game confirmed was in 1892 – when the Alabama School for the Deaf played the Anniston Military Institute and tied 0-0. By the time the AHSAA formed in 1921, more than 100 high schools in Alabama were playing football. Guntersville and Albertville recently completed their 105th meeting, dating back to 1914. Albertville’s Aggies won 24-21 in a series that now stands at 52-47-6 in Guntersville’s favor. Clarke County also has two ongoing series that have reached 104 games – county rivals Jackson and Thomasville.

In Michigan, Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central have been playing since 1896. In Massachusetts, the Wellesley-Needham Heights rivalry dates to 1882. And in Colorado, Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial have been matched since 1892.

Although there are more options for entertainment on a Friday night than ever before, there is still nothing to match high school football playoffs in the fall. With all the people attending games of the 14,247 high schools that play football, expect more than 10 million fans each Friday night – easily the No. 1 fan base in the country.

As you attend high school football playoff games this year in Alabama, remember that the players, coaches and game officials deserve your utmost support, encouragement and respect. While advancing in the playoffs is the desire of each team, the ultimate objective of high school sports and activities is to have fun and enjoy these special years.

We urge you to continue to support the high school teams in your community!

Karissa Niehoff is the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations

Steve Savarese is the executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association

The Alabama High School Athletic Association, founded in 1921, is a private agency organized by its member schools to control and promote their athletic programs. The purpose of the AHSAA is to regulate, coordinate and promote the interscholastic athletic programs among its member schools, which include public, private and parochial institutions.

LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

While the news broke too late on Monday to get University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s reaction, reporters in Louisiana were able to ask LSU quarterback Joe Burrow his thoughts on President Donald Trump planning to attend the Tigers’ game in Tuscaloosa this Saturday.

Burrow had nothing but positive things to say about Trump’s attendance, saying the same should hold true on a bipartisan basis.

“You know, regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game,” Burrow said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool,” he continued.

Watch:

Saban will have his second regular weekly press conference on Wednesday.

RELATED: When President Trump visits Nick Saban: What a fly on the wall might hear

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Almost two years in, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reflects on biggest initiatives

November 28 will mark two years to the day when Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was sworn in as the Magic City’s 30th chief executive.

After beating then-incumbent Mayor William Bell in an October 3, 2017 runoff, Woodfin has made quite the splash, staying true to his campaign promise of focusing on the wellbeing of each and every of the city’s 99 neighborhoods.

In a video posted to Woodfin’s Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor reflected on the progress made by his top initiatives — as well as key work that still is ongoing.

Neighborhood revitalization, the Birmingham Promise initiative and creating enhanced opportunities for minority- and women-owned small businesses were major talking points in the video.

Speaking specifically about the Birmingham Promise workforce development efforts, Woodfin said every student should exercise one of three options upon graduating from high school: going to college, joining the military or entering the workforce.

He explained that Birmingham Promise is about making real investments in preparing students for two of those three options — college and workforce.

“[W]e wanted to be very, very intentional about creating a path forward for our young people, who not only have dreams we should support, but as a city, we have to really focus on our future workforce,” he advised.

RELATED: Shift to knowledge-based economy driving Birmingham’s workforce development efforts

Later in the video, the mayor also underlined what he recognized as “a big statement.”

“I think the City of Birmingham has the opportunity to be the premier destination in America for any woman or any black woman or any minority who wants to open and/or start a business,” Woodfin emphasized.

He outlined, “I am convinced that there are women throughout this nation who go to bed at night having a dream of opening up their business. And in whatever city they live in, it’s possible that a door has been slammed in their face or they can’t get the support — they can’t get the capital, they can’t get the resources, encouragement — they need from the city and/or that community. What I want to say as mayor of the City of Birmingham is that that woman — she’s welcome here… whether she already lives here or she’s anywhere else in America, that she can start or open a business here, that she will be successful, because we’re creating the ecosystem that supports [her and her dreams].”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

When President Trump visits Nick Saban: What a fly on the wall might hear

The biggest game of the college football season is now even bigger, as numerous media outlets (including Yellowhammer News) are reporting that President Donald Trump will be traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Will the president have a few moments to visit with Nick Saban before No. 2 Alabama faces No. 1 LSU?

If so, here’s what the conversation might sound like:

Nick Saban: “Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Mr. President. It’s an honor to have you here.”

President Trump: “My pleasure, Nick. I’m excited that I will be the second-most powerful man in the stadium later today.”

Saban: “Is there anything I can get you? We have some grilled chicken or turkey on a nice bed of greens.”

Trump: “No thanks coach – we drove the motorcade through Chick-fil-A on McFarland Ave before pulling into the stadium. Popeye’s has nothing on that sandwich!”

Saban: “Have you seen our facilities yet, sir?”

Trump: “I certainly have. You should come visit one of my properties sometime.”

Saban: “I’d be glad to, but they would probably be a step down.”

Trump: “So you do have a sense of humor!”

Saban: “My apologies, sir, it’s just that I’m proud of what we have built here.”

Trump: “And well you should be. Hey, I saw one of your huge linemen outside- he looked like he weighed 12,000 pounds.”

Saban: “Oh, that was our mascot, Big Al. Either that or Terrence Cody has come back to visit.”

Trump: “I knew I came to the right place. I get along with elephants much better than I do donkeys.”

Saban: “Have you had a chance this morning to visit with LSU coach Ed Orgeron?”

Trump: “Yes I have, and I must say that I couldn’t understand a word that he said.”

Saban: “We’ve been hoping that his players don’t understand him, either.”

Trump: “Would you like me to give him a nickname like ‘Sleepy Ed’?”

Saban: “No, that’s OK. We won’t need any more motivation for this game.

Trump: “Let me ask you, Nick, ‘How WILL you motivate your players for such a big game?’”

Saban: “I will tell them to imagine the LSU players as people they detest- any ideas?”

Trump: “How about Congress?”

Saban: “Hmmm … and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow?”

Trump: “Nancy Pelosi.”

Saban: “LSU receiver Justin Jefferson?

Trump: “Adam Schiff might work.”

Saban: “See? You’re getting the hang of it!”

Trump: “And the thought of what person gets your players mean and nasty?”

Saban: “Finebaum.”

Trump: “I’m sorry, Nick, I don’t know him.”

Saban: “Be glad, sir, be glad.”

Trump: “It sure looks like you are in control here. How do you prevent leaks?”

Saban: “That’s simple, sir: I just don’t let my assistants speak to the media. It’s one voice here, sir.”

Trump: “But how do you keep the ‘fake news’ media in check?”

Saban: “That’s easy. I simply wait until one of those boneheads asks a stupid question and I explode. It’s lots of fun and my base eats it up.”

Trump: “But how should I handle a reporter like Jim Acosta of CNN, a real pain in the backside?”

Saban: “I’ll be happy to send Raekwon Davis up to your place for a visit. One tackle will wipe that smarmy grin off Acosta’s face.”

Trump: “I see. What a game this should be. What’s the key for your team to win?

Saban: “Rushin’”

Trump: “I beg your pardon?”

Saban: “Oh, uh, I mean, consistently running the ball. We also need to get the ball to our receivers.”

Trump: “I understand they have big hands. That has to be an advantage, right?”

Saban: “That’s always an advantage.”

Trump: “Let me ask you about Tommy Tuberville. Should I endorse him for his U.S. Senate run?”

Saban: “That’s up to you, Mr. President.”

Trump: “Do you think Alabama fans will vote for him?”

Saban: “Of course! He was so successful against Alabama that the folks here went out and hired me.”

Trump: “You mean Tommy Tuberville was responsible for getting you to Tuscaloosa?”

Saban: “I guess you could say that. That’ll teach those Aubies for winning six straight against us.”

Trump: “Before I go, I wanted to ask you what kind of crowd size you might expect today.”

Saban: “Plenty big, sir. I know how much you like big crowds, and this will satisfy you.”

Trump: “Can’t wait to Tweet that out later today.”

Saban: I don’t Tweet, Mr. President, but I will take note of that.”

Trump: “You don’t Tweet? You should try it sometime. You would have more followers than me!”

Saban: “It’s been nice visiting with you, sir.”

Trump: “Same here, Nick. Hey, do you have time to get in a few holes at the Capstone Club before the game? I brought my clubs.”

Saban: “Not today, sir, but thank you.”

Trump: “That’s fine. Good luck to you, Nick. I hope that you never retire.”

Saban: “There are no term limits here, sir. I can coach for decades.”

Trump: “Now that’s what I’m talking about.”

Saban: “Once again, it has been a pleasure. I can always tell my grandchildren about this nice chat with POTUS.”

Trump: “And I can tell my grandkids about this nice chat with the GOAT.”

Saban: “Indeed. Oh, and you can do me a favor today, Mr. President? Can you stay for the entire game?”

Trump: “Will do, coach. Will do!”

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Koch Foods to invest more than $50 million in new Attalla facility

Representatives for Koch Foods joined Governor Kay Ivey and local leaders in Etowah County on Tuesday to announce that the company plans to invest more than $50 million to establish a grain storage and distribution facility in Attalla.

In a press release, Koch Foods, which employs 3,000 people in Alabama, stated the “new poultry feed-mill will create 28 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1 million” and “support the company’s recently expanded processing plant in nearby Gadsden.”

“Koch Foods already has significant operations in Alabama, and this new investment will magnify the company’s economic impact on the state,” Ivey said. “This project adds a robust new dimension to the industrial sector in the state and permits us to strengthen our longstanding relationship with a major employer.”

The press release also said the 130-acre facility in Attalla will have the ability to hold more than 1 billion bushels of corn, served directly by rail.

“We are very excited about building one of the most technologically innovative grain storage facilities in the world,” said Matthew Herman, Koch senior vice president of Fresh Operations. “We continue to expand our business in Alabama and are thankful for the cooperative environment between business and government in the state to get things accomplished.”

In 2018, Koch announced an $80 million expansion of its Gadsden plant as part of a growth project, which involved 200 new jobs. That project set into motion a fourth processing line to the facility, boosting production capacity and making the Etowah County operation one of the largest poultry-processing plants in the country.

“We’re excited that Koch Foods has chosen Attalla for this large, high-tech facility,” Attalla Mayor Larry Means said. “We are thankful to have 28 new, high-paying jobs in our community, and this facility will build on the strong focus on industry and innovation that are woven into the history of Attalla.”

“In addition to the long-term operational jobs, there will be over 200 people working to build the facility here in Attalla over the next 18 months,” he added. “The economic impact of construction alone will be huge for the City of Attalla and all of Etowah County.”

Construction on the new facility, which is already underway, is set to conclude in 2021 with the facility becoming fully operational shortly after. A press release for the project stated the “company will start assembling a management team in the first quarter of 2020 and will begin interviewing prospective production workers in early 2021.”

“This project qualifies for two of the industrial sectors the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority has targeted — Logistics and Food & Farming,” said David Hooks, executive director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “Locating this state-of-the-art facility will go a long way in solidifying Etowah County’s position as a national leader in both sectors.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

