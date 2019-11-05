Carvana to open Bessemer distribution center, creating over 450 Alabama jobs

Nick Saban: “Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Mr. President. It’s an honor to have you here.”

President Trump: “My pleasure, Nick. I’m excited that I will be the second-most powerful man in the stadium later today.”

Saban: “Is there anything I can get you? We have some grilled chicken or turkey on a nice bed of greens.”

Trump: “No thanks coach – we drove the motorcade through Chick-fil-A on McFarland Ave before pulling into the stadium. Popeye’s has nothing on that sandwich!”

Saban: “Have you seen our facilities yet, sir?”

Trump: “I certainly have. You should come visit one of my properties sometime.”

Saban: “I’d be glad to, but they would probably be a step down.”

Trump: “So you do have a sense of humor!”

Saban: “My apologies, sir, it’s just that I’m proud of what we have built here.”

Trump: “And well you should be. Hey, I saw one of your huge linemen outside- he looked like he weighed 12,000 pounds.”

Saban: “Oh, that was our mascot, Big Al. Either that or Terrence Cody has come back to visit.”

Trump: “I knew I came to the right place. I get along with elephants much better than I do donkeys.”

Saban: “Have you had a chance this morning to visit with LSU coach Ed Orgeron?”

Trump: “Yes I have, and I must say that I couldn’t understand a word that he said.”

Saban: “We’ve been hoping that his players don’t understand him, either.”

Trump: “Would you like me to give him a nickname like ‘Sleepy Ed’?”

Saban: “No, that’s OK. We won’t need any more motivation for this game.

Trump: “Let me ask you, Nick, ‘How WILL you motivate your players for such a big game?’”

Saban: “I will tell them to imagine the LSU players as people they detest- any ideas?”

Trump: “How about Congress?”

Saban: “Hmmm … and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow?”

Trump: “Nancy Pelosi.”

Saban: “LSU receiver Justin Jefferson?

Trump: “Adam Schiff might work.”

Saban: “See? You’re getting the hang of it!”

Trump: “And the thought of what person gets your players mean and nasty?”

Saban: “Finebaum.”

Trump: “I’m sorry, Nick, I don’t know him.”

Saban: “Be glad, sir, be glad.”

Trump: “It sure looks like you are in control here. How do you prevent leaks?”

Saban: “That’s simple, sir: I just don’t let my assistants speak to the media. It’s one voice here, sir.”

Trump: “But how do you keep the ‘fake news’ media in check?”

Saban: “That’s easy. I simply wait until one of those boneheads asks a stupid question and I explode. It’s lots of fun and my base eats it up.”

Trump: “But how should I handle a reporter like Jim Acosta of CNN, a real pain in the backside?”

Saban: “I’ll be happy to send Raekwon Davis up to your place for a visit. One tackle will wipe that smarmy grin off Acosta’s face.”

Trump: “I see. What a game this should be. What’s the key for your team to win?

Saban: “Rushin’”

Trump: “I beg your pardon?”

Saban: “Oh, uh, I mean, consistently running the ball. We also need to get the ball to our receivers.”

Trump: “I understand they have big hands. That has to be an advantage, right?”

Saban: “That’s always an advantage.”

Trump: “Let me ask you about Tommy Tuberville. Should I endorse him for his U.S. Senate run?”

Saban: “That’s up to you, Mr. President.”

Trump: “Do you think Alabama fans will vote for him?”

Saban: “Of course! He was so successful against Alabama that the folks here went out and hired me.”

Trump: “You mean Tommy Tuberville was responsible for getting you to Tuscaloosa?”

Saban: “I guess you could say that. That’ll teach those Aubies for winning six straight against us.”

Trump: “Before I go, I wanted to ask you what kind of crowd size you might expect today.”

Saban: “Plenty big, sir. I know how much you like big crowds, and this will satisfy you.”

Trump: “Can’t wait to Tweet that out later today.”

Saban: I don’t Tweet, Mr. President, but I will take note of that.”

Trump: “You don’t Tweet? You should try it sometime. You would have more followers than me!”

Saban: “It’s been nice visiting with you, sir.”

Trump: “Same here, Nick. Hey, do you have time to get in a few holes at the Capstone Club before the game? I brought my clubs.”

Saban: “Not today, sir, but thank you.”

Trump: “That’s fine. Good luck to you, Nick. I hope that you never retire.”

Saban: “There are no term limits here, sir. I can coach for decades.”

Trump: “Now that’s what I’m talking about.”

Saban: “Once again, it has been a pleasure. I can always tell my grandchildren about this nice chat with POTUS.”

Trump: “And I can tell my grandkids about this nice chat with the GOAT.”

Saban: “Indeed. Oh, and you can do me a favor today, Mr. President? Can you stay for the entire game?”

Trump: “Will do, coach. Will do!”