Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Bama’s Miller Forristall on life goals: ‘First and foremost, I want to honor Christ’ 50 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: On Tua’s injury, Auburn traveling to Death Valley 1 hour ago / Sports
Alabama team kicks off SEUS Japan 42 amid rising Japanese investment 2 hours ago / News
Alabama State Rep. Debbie Wood opens up about breast cancer, positive influences 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rogers: ‘I will continue to stand with President Trump and fight against this partisan nonsense’ 3 hours ago / Politics
Can a politician be a party switcher in 2019 and it be anything other than self-preservation? 4 hours ago / Opinion
‘Toothpaste and Oreos’: Five simple steps to a tidier home 4 hours ago / Lifestyle
Auburn men’s basketball ranked No. 24 in AP preseason poll 5 hours ago / Sports
Doug Jones: Biden does not have ‘senior moments’ — Just ‘Joe Biden moments’ 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama still loves Trump, Doug Jones still defending Joe Biden, G7 won’t be at a Trump property and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Jessica Taylor joins GOP field in Alabama’s Second Congressional District 13 hours ago / News
Widening Alabama Hwy 167 offers Gov. Ivey opportunity to connect rural Geneva County to Interstate Highway System says State Senator Chesteen 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Byrne/Jones proxy war, Alabama Democrats, impeachment lurches along and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Jalen Hurts enjoys victory cigar after his former team beat Tennessee (VIDEO) 1 day ago / Sports
RiverKids teaches paddling skills, water safety to young people 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
The persistent problem of hazing 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
UAH’s Lance Fulks playing a key management role in Mazda-Toyota plant 1 day ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa suffered high-ankle sprain, already underwent ‘successful tight-rope procedure’ 1 day ago / News
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Montgomery 1 day ago / Sponsored
Rep. Martha Roby: An update on progress for Afghan women 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
4 hours ago

Can a politician be a party switcher in 2019 and it be anything other than self-preservation?

Although the state of Alabama is now reliably red, we still have not fully grappled with our long history of being a reliable Democratic state for decades. The Alabama legislature was full of Democrats for 136 years until the Alabama Republican Party took it to ALGOP supermajority in 2010.

Monday night at the Madison County Republican Executive Committee (MREC), this history will come to a head in a forum that could be pretty contentious.

Licensing Director Mark Craig (D-Huntsville) is seeking to abandon his current party and run as a Republican.

Craig is an 18-year incumbent and got the position when he was appointed by his father, seven-term Democratic County Commissioner Jerry Craig. Craig’s a Democrat who comes from lifelong Democrats.

And let’s be honest about this: Nobody cares about what party the licensing director runs as. It shouldn’t even be an elected position. The county commissions should hire and fire these people as needed.

Also, I live in Madison County and have never heard a negative word about his job performance, and the few interactions I have had with him have been very pleasant.

But this is where we are.

What people do care about is the precedent this sets.

The MCREC is the county’s elected representation of Republican voters. These local groups are tasked with upholding the values and principles of the Republican Party. This is something they all take very seriously (maybe too seriously).

Will they embrace someone who has been an elected Democrat for 18 years?

Furthermore, this doesn’t pass the smell test. The timing is incredibly suspect, to put it kindly.

Here are my questions for Craig:

Did you vote for Donald Trump in 2016? (likely to be met with something about a “secret ballot”)

Were you upset when Hillary Clinton lost?

Why have you waited until two weeks before qualifying closes to make this move?

Where have you been for the last 18 years?

Why has nobody heard of your Republican epiphany until now?

How can you leave the Democratic Party in 2019 and not 2016 or 2008?

If you are going to try to argue that the Democratic Party has left you, did it not occur to you when it was the party of Barack Obama?

The idea that this change of heart is legit is kind of questionable.

Questions for the Madison County GOP exist as well:

Is the GOP a big tent party?

Are converts welcome?

Why did they allow then-U.S. Representative Parker Griffith (D-Huntsville) to switch parties?

Why didn’t they allow now-State Senator Tom Butler (R-Madison) to switch parties?

How this is handled will decide the fate of many other individuals who may want an R for nothing more than to keep their jobs because that is exactly what this appears to be.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

50 mins ago

Bama’s Miller Forristall on life goals: ‘First and foremost, I want to honor Christ’

During the University of Alabama football program’s weekly student-athlete media availability on Monday, one Crimson Tide player stood out for comments completely unrelated to the upcoming weekend’s game against Arkansas.

During the press conference, a member of the media asked junior tight end Miller Forristall what he wants to do with his life.

The answer blew people away, with Forristall using the broad question as an opportunity to proclaim his Christian faith.

138
Keep reading 138 WORDS

“First and foremost, I want to honor Christ with the way I talk and my actions,” he said. “So, that’s who I’m defined by and one I want to live my life with.”

“I want to honor my parents,” Forristall continued, “and my siblings and the university, because that name is now on me.”

“Which direction that goes, you tell me. But, that’s kind of how I want to attack it,” he concluded.

Watch:

Reacting to Forristall’s answer, Yellowhammer News special sports contributor Rick Karle quipped, “I have one question after watching this clip: Can my daughter marry this man tomorrow?”

“His answer came from the heart,” Karle added. “Wow… just wow!”

You can watch the full interview here for more from Forristall.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: On Tua’s injury, Auburn traveling to Death Valley

Now it’s getting interesting! It’s that time of year when every college football game counts.

When you’re the Auburn Tigers ready to play in Death Valley, you are a hot topic.

And when you are an Alabama quarterback facing the same injury that you suffered last season but on the other ankle?

It’s déjà vu all over again!

Will Tua Tagovailoa be back in time for the LSU game following Sunday’s surgery? And can a 19-year-old freshman quarterback jog into Baton Rouge and upset LSU this weekend? I’m coming in hot with your weekly Tide and Tiger takes!

Watch:

34
Keep reading 34 WORDS

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama team kicks off SEUS Japan 42 amid rising Japanese investment

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield is leading a delegation of state business leaders at an international conference in Savannah, Georgia, that seeks to amplify the longstanding economic and cultural ties between seven Southeastern states and Japan.

The 42nd annual joint meeting of the Southeast U.S.-Japan and the Japan-Southeast associations, known as SEUS Japan 42, officially begins today and concludes Tuesday with speeches and high-level panel discussions.

This year’s conference takes place at a fertile time for Alabama’s robust economic relationship with the Asian nation. Japanese companies are currently in the process of hiring nearly 6,200 workers at new or expanding Alabama manufacturing operations. Total investment in these projects tops $2.5 billion.

742
Keep reading 742 WORDS

Secretary Canfield said the annual SEUS Japan conference provides the Alabama team with an opportunity to reinforce bonds that have been established over decades and to explore pathways to future collaborations.

“The benefits of this special relationship are easy to identify – working together, we have driven economic growth, spurred job creation and shaped new opportunities. At the same time, we have bridged cultural gaps to develop genuine friendships that transcend great physical distances,” he said.

The Alabama delegation at SEUS Japan 42 includes company leaders, economic development specialists, mayors, workforce training officials and others. Many of them come from areas where Japanese companies have operations, including Birmingham, Huntsville, Decatur, Jasper, and Marshall County.

LOCAL IMPACT

Matt Arnold, president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Council, has seen first-hand how Japanese investment can benefit Alabama communities.

Arnold said Marshall County’s first Japanese company – TS Tech, which makes automotive seats for Honda’s Alabama assembly plant — arrived in Boaz in 2000.

“When they first announced, they said they would employ about 250 people max. They quickly ramped up to about 600 and are currently at around 750. That seems to be a trend with the Japanese — they don’t want to overpromise and under-deliver,” he said.

The second Japanese auto supplier, Newman Technology of Alabama, came to Albertville in 2012 with plans to employ 65 people, a figure that has grown to 400 today. Both TS Tech and Newman have invested $60 million to $70 million in the county, Arnold said.

Another Japanese firm, JST Corp., started operations with four employees and has grown to about 30 employees as it expanded its Marshall County activities. Arnold has met with the company’s top managers in Japan and hopes to see future growth.

“Our experience with Japanese companies in Marshall County has been fantastic,” he said.

‘BRIDGING CULTURES’

The theme of this year’s joint meeting in Savannah is “Bridging Cultures. Celebrating Success.” Members of the Alabama delegation, numbering around 50, will participate in networking events and hear insights from experts on topics such as logistics and workforce development.

Ceremonies Tuesday begin with a delegates’ breakfast and an opening ceremony. That’s followed by remarks from state delegation leaders, including Secretary Canfield, and panel discussions on economic trends and investment opportunities.

Speakers at the event include Kazuyuki Takeuchi, Consul General of Japan in Atlanta, and His Excellency Shinsuke Sugiyama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the United States of America.

“Our secure business connections with Japanese companies have helped Alabama, and the Southeastern United States prosper. However, it has not been without its challenges,” Secretary Canfield said.

“That is what is unique about this conference. We can come together and share best practices that have led to successes in our states. We all want to retain and encourage new Japanese and SEUS investment,” he added.

Besides Alabama, the states represented at the conference are Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida.

‘LIFELONG RELATIONSHIPS’

A key player in assisting the expansion plans of Japanese companies in Alabama is Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, is engaged with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA as the automakers begin to hire as many as 4,000 workers for a new $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant in Huntsville.

AIDT is also assisting a half-dozen Mazda Toyota suppliers that plan to hire another 1,700 people in North Alabama.

“Japanese investment in Alabama has given our citizens incredible career opportunities over many years that are life-changing,” said Castile, who is attending SEUS Japan 42. “We have had the privilege to work with very professional staff with each company, and they place a high priority on the welfare of each employee.

“They not only provide good jobs — they are also creating lifelong relationships. It is a pleasure to work with the Japanese and develop lifelong friendships,” he said.

Economic ties between Alabama and Japan are strong.

Japan was Alabama’s fifth-leading export destination in 2018 with more than $821 million worth of shipments, including coal, chemicals, motor vehicle parts and accessories, machinery, and aircraft engines and parts, according to Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s Office of International Trade.

Japanese companies have made investment commitments in Alabama totaling nearly $7.3 billion since 1999, when Honda announced plans for a Talladega County auto plant. Around 16,000 anticipated jobs have stemmed from Japanese investment during this period, according to Commerce data.

Alabama today is home to 77 Japanese companies, involved in industries including chemicals, steel, advanced materials and nutritional supplements in addition to automotive.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama State Rep. Debbie Wood opens up about breast cancer, positive influences

State Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) knows first hand how quickly life can change.

“It stops. It just kind of came to a halt. All of a sudden, we had a new journey,” she said.

In 2015, Wood and her husband were driving when she was called by East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Medical Center and asked to come in for a biopsy.

The next day, she had an answer: breast cancer.

648
Keep reading 648 WORDS

“When you hear the word ‘cancer,’ you immediately think ‘I’m going to die,’” Wood shared with Yellowhammer News. “Or at least I did.”

Immediately, her life had taken on a radically different focus.

“It wasn’t if I had bought the best car, or did I live in the house I wanted, or if I had enough money — it was ‘have I left a legacy for my kids, have I treated my husband the way I wanted, did I treat my parents well?’” she emphasized.

Wood stressed that she also had to do some soul searching.

“I don’t think anybody is just placed on this earth to do whatever they want to do and not think about consequences,” she commented. “Whatever it is, you are here for a reason.”

For Wood, finding her breast cancer took over a year. She had gone to her family doctor after finding a lump in her breast and had a mammogram that came back clean. Days before she was called for the biopsy, she noticed a dimple in her skin. Her family doctor had retired, so she went to another doctor, who then ordered an ultrasound. The ultrasound led to the biopsy, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Five surgeries later, including a double mastectomy, removal of her ovaries and breast reconstruction, Wood now takes a single tablet every day to hopefully slow the growth of any tumors that may reoccur.

Despite everything she has gone through, Wood is surprisingly upbeat about her cancer.

“It has probably enhanced my life, because I was in a rut. It rekindled in me that there was something else to do,” she outlined. “I could have stayed home if I wanted to with that diagnosis. But that is not what I chose to do, because I will not allow anything to defeat me.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Wood was a Chambers County Commissioner in addition to being a real estate broker/owner, wife and mother.

Impressively, she only missed a handful of commission meetings while she was undergoing treatment.

Then, in 2018 when former State Rep. Isaac Whorton decided he was not going seek reelection in Alabama House District 38, Wood decided it was her time to run. She won that election and now is working to craft legislation to make sure women get all the information they need when dealing with breast cancer.

In her situation, Wood was not informed that she had dense breast tissue, which may have delayed her diagnosis. In Georgia, the law requires medical professionals to inform women if they have dense breast tissue. Wood plans to introduce a bill in the next session to give women in Alabama that same protection.

She has also become a vocal advocate for breast cancer awareness outside the halls of the legislature.

Wood encourages all women to do regular self-examinations and, if they feel something, to see a doctor immediately. Additionally, she urges women to fully discuss any diagnostic tests and results with their physician so they understand what the results mean, what the chances are that the test missed something and the signs they need to keep looking for to catch any cancer as early as possible.

“You have to take responsibility for your own care,” she advised.

Finally, Wood believes women need to surround themselves with positive influences during that scary time.

“Find people that will surround you with a positive attitude because that will carry you through everything,” Wood emphasized. “There will be days you will be depressed. There will be days you will be scared.”

“If you hear that word (cancer), you will be scared and worried but you have to have positive people in your life that support you and tell you that you will make it,” she concluded.

Wood is looking forward to March 16, 2020, which will be five years since her double mastectomy.

RELATED: Roby: Highlighting National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Rogers: ‘I will continue to stand with President Trump and fight against this partisan nonsense’

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Monday sent a letter to Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, requesting access to the interview transcript of Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine.

In a statement about the letter, Rogers emphasized that Schiff and House Democrats need to be transparent with what is happening in these types of “closed door meetings” regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“These behind closed door meetings should be open to Members of Congress and the American people,” Rogers said.

“House Democrats’ continued refusal to share information or even bring a vote to the House Floor on the impeachment inquiry shows their disregard for fairness,” he decried.

88
Keep reading 88 WORDS

“This sham of an impeachment inquiry is a big deal for our country and one that should be done out in the open as it has been previously. I will continue to stand with President Trump and fight against this partisan nonsense and waste of the American People’s time,” Rogers concluded.

Rogers currently serves as ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less