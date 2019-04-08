Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Cam Ward: Punishing violence, recognizing the dignity of work and the possibility of redemption 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation? 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama beer distributors deliver vital message in Washington, D.C. 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Why we value AlabamaWorks! 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Byrne: 100 days of Democrats 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Cliff Sims joins digital marketing firm in Birmingham 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Power and Bishop State partner to create lineman training program 7 hours ago / News
CNN White House reporter: ‘Priceless’ seeing Auburn lose 10 hours ago / Sports
State’s leaders positioning Alabama at forefront of national security space race 18 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Still no collusion, Alabama’s upcoming abortion fight, broken prison could lead to a federal takeover and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones fundraising off of Matt Gaetz Alabama Senate rumors 1 day ago / Politics
On a wing and a prayer: Alabama Gold Wing Association motorcycle riders on trip of a lifetime 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’ 1 day ago / Sponsored
HudsonAlpha Genomic Services Lab joins Discovery Life Sciences to form HudsonAlpha Discovery 1 day ago / News
Central AlabamaWorks event links teens with career opportunities 1 day ago / News
North Alabama’s Tennessee Valley Authority gets new president and CEO 1 day ago / News
Why the rise in socialism? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama cyclists gear up for annual Dam Ride to beat multiple sclerosis 2 days ago / News
Fed’s report condemning Alabama prisons: State vows action 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Cam Ward: Punishing violence, recognizing the dignity of work and the possibility of redemption

Police officers, sheriffs and district attorneys do heroic work every day to lock up criminals and keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. Yet many parts of our criminal justice system are broken, and layers of bureaucracy and a thicket of self-serving fees and outdated rules create barriers for people who have already paid their debt to society. Thankfully, in Alabama, a consensus of law-and-order conservatives and left-leaning liberals has begun to reform the system to make sure that justice is served swiftly, but fairly.

For instance, right now there are 783 places in Alabama’s laws and regulations where, if a person has committed a crime, they are forever barred from receiving various occupational licenses. Frankly, this is part of a larger problem where we have way too many layers of bureaucratic licensure requirements, many of which seemed designed to create barriers to entry for aspiring young workers, rather than actually protecting consumers.

For people who have served their full sentence, once justice has been done, they should be able to get a job to feed their family, contribute to society, and lessen the chance that they fall back into crime. Senate Bill 163, which the State Senate approved this last week by a 34-0 vote, says that once a person has served their full sentence and paid all restitution, they can petition a judge to obtain an order of limited relief — once obtained, an occupational licensing board or commission is prohibited from automatically denying a certification to someone who has such an order. The board or commission must give the case a fair hearing. This is conservative criminal justice reform that recognizes the dignity of work.

On the civil litigation side, if you are wronged or injured, your day in court shouldn’t depend on whether you can pay a court’s processing fees, most of which are designed to cover internal court costs. That is a pay-to-play system where only the wealthy can afford to have their grievances heard. That’s why I am also sponsoring a bill that will allow a judge in civil cases to waive docket fees if a person before the court is in financial hardship. The State Legislature has a duty to adequately fund the courts, while the courts themselves, as much as possible, need to cut down on the number of fees that are assessed. A person of low means shouldn’t have to choose between paying a fee or having their case heard.

Along similar lines, nearly everyone (especially in rural areas) needs a car or truck to get to work and school. Currently, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) can suspend your driver’s license for failure to pay a traffic fine. That’s an especially harsh penalty for single mothers and the many people who are driving between towns to bus tables at lunch and unload freight at warehouses at night to make ends meet. I have filed SB16 to prevent ALEA from suspending drivers’ licenses if a judge has hard evidence that the person in question is indigent. We shouldn’t take away the ability to work from people over a traffic fine.

On the flip side, harsh and complete justice should be meted out to violent criminals. Yet over and over again, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has made puzzling decisions to commute sentences or allow prison inmates to get out on parole, years before a full sentence has been served. That failure of duty by the Board has had tragic consequences. In July of 2018, Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was charged with the brutal killings of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s 7-year-old great-grandson. Spencer, a man with a violent rap sheet going back to the early 1980s, had been granted parole by the Board in November of 2017 and released from prison in January.

Working with Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, I have written a bill that will rein in the Board — if SB42 is approved, all Class A felons (these are rapists, murderers, drug kingpins, and human traffickers) will be ineligible for parole until 85% of their sentence or 15 years has been served. The members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles haven’t abided by their own guidelines. This bill, should it become law, will force them to toe the line.

Cam Ward represents District 14 in the Alabama State Senate, which includes all or parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties. He
serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @SenCamWard

2 hours ago

True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation?

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama currently ranks 50th in state and local tax collections.  With the 10-cent gas tax increase, Alabama’s per-capita total state and local tax burden will STILL rank 50th in the nation.  Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

4 hours ago

Alabama beer distributors deliver vital message in Washington, D.C.

Alabama’s independent beer distributors are convening with their counterparts from every state in the nation this week at a national conference to deliver a compelling message to lawmakers. As local companies, we want members of Congress to know why their support for independent, Main Street businesses and our workers is essential.

Today, major metropolitan areas are enjoying a bustling economy, but as many Alabamians recognize, the benefits have failed to reach deeply into some rural and underserved neighborhoods. Independent beer distributors stand in contrast to this trend, a model for what’s possible for America’s main streets if leaders enact the right policy environment.

The Yellowhammer State’s 39 beer distributors employ nearly 2,500 hardworking men and women in well-compensated jobs. We pay more $149 million each year in wages and salaries and deliver nearly $1 billion in total economic impact. Not only do we contribute almost $126 million annually in taxes, but we also help collect county and state beer levies, which fund education and many other indispensable state services.

Notably, much of our activity takes place in smaller towns across the state. And by serving as the independent link between brewers and retailers, beer distributors prevent monopolies and encourage innovation. This has helped fuel the rise of local craft breweries and allows each brewery to compete in the marketplace on a level playing field.

Just a decade ago, grassroots advocates pushed to rollback Alabama’s brewing restrictions. They helped spark a new wave of experimental and heritage-focused beer making. And Alabama’s independent beer distributors have been there every step of the way, leveraging our marketing expertise, infrastructure and relationships with licensed retailers to ensure these local breweries’ innovative products get their fair share of shelf and tap space.

Due to the combined efforts of producers and wholesalers, Birmingham rapidly became one of the nation’s fastest-growing craft beer markets. Places like Avondale have been revitalized by breweries, and Mobile is seeing upstarts turn abandoned buildings into energetic neighborhoods, attracting restaurants and other entertainment venues to grow alongside them.

The contributions of Alabama’s beer distributors do not end with our economic impacts, however. We also give back with generous contributions to charities, events and development efforts designed to ensure a rising tide floats all Alabama businesses and families to new heights.

These are the details we’re sharing with legislators this week in Washington, D.C., in addition to using what we learn in our nation’s capital to generate greater benefits for our neighbors back home. For example, updates on regulatory compliance will ensure we continue to deliver a safe, legal product, so consumers never have to worry about the dangerous, tainted beers that are all too common in other countries like Mexico and India.

Every Alabama beer distributor is proud to play a part in a sector that thrives on the original American values of fair competition and family-focused enterprise. We’re especially glad that our passion for the age-old craft of beer empowers us to deliver for Alabama communities, and we hope federal and state policymakers will support us in our constant efforts to do more.

Michael Schilleci is the president of Supreme Beverage Company, Inc., a fourth-generation beer wholesaler in Birmingham, Ala., and is the National Beer Wholesalers Association chairman of the board.

5 hours ago

Why we value AlabamaWorks!

It’s a good time to be living in Alabama. Our economy is booming. Our unemployment rate is reaching record lows. People are getting jobs and the training they need. Companies, like ours, are expanding. Our state, and our people, are prospering.

This is great for us as a whole, but it can be challenging for businesses like ours. The competition for employees is fierce. We needed an avenue to help us get an edge in the recruiting world. This is when we discovered the Alabama Workforce Council.

The AWC is a group composed primarily of business representatives that seeks to close the gaps between open jobs, training and qualified employees. It includes the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Department of Commerce (including AIDT), the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Technology Network. The AWC does this primarily through AlabamaWorks.

AlabamaWorks is comprised of seven workforce regions around the state. Each region hosts quarterly meetings in its geographic area to bring all groups together (like the AWC), but they also have several business/industry clusters to further assist those sectors with particular challenges.

We have found many benefits by being involved in our regional division, Central AlabamaWorks. As active participants in the advanced manufacturing cluster, we are able to share our needs and network with our peers to discuss which processes are working and which ones need improvement.

Central AlabamaWorks is not only providing resources for today, but they are also working towards strengthening the future of our workforce pipeline by hosting two Career Discovery Expos in our region. It has been our pleasure to volunteer to support the mission of Central AlabamaWorks through the Career Discovery Spring Expo, April 4-5 at Trenholm State Community College.”

In addition to talking with our peers, we get the opportunity to learn about financial reimbursement programs, such as on-the-job-training, and the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, which provides federal dollars directly to the trainee. Outstanding resources are also available through Apprenticeship Alabama.

AlabamaWorks even has a website, www.alabamaworks.com, which provides a venue for us to post jobs/paid apprenticeships, search resumes and list our free training programs. Best of all, it is free for both the employer and those who are seeking training and/or employment.

What’s great about AlabamaWorks is that it continues to evolve to meet our state’s needs to be competitive now and in the future. With the roaring economy and record number of people employed, Governor Ivey saw a need to determine exactly how many certified/degreed individuals our businesses would need for their workforce of today and tomorrow. She formed a special subcommittee of the AWC to study this and make recommendations to determine this number and to formulate a pathway to make it a reality.

Through data collection, research and focus groups, the special committee determined that the state would need an extra 500,000 highly-skilled individuals added to our workforce by 2025. This initiative, entitled AlabamaWorks Success Plus, was published and presented to Governor Ivey earlier this year.

Like everyone else, we have busy schedules. But, we make time to attend and actively participate in AlabamaWorks’ quarterly summits and cluster meetings. We believe it is worth our investment and think you will, too. Visit the website to learn how your company can benefit from AlabamaWorks’ programs, opportunities, networking and resources.

Written by: Tony E. Wojciechowski, chief human resources officer and Robin Ricks, recruitment, workforce development and public relations specialist Hyundai Power Transformers USA

5 hours ago

Byrne: 100 days of Democrats

This week will mark 100 days Democrats have held power in the House of Representatives in Washington.

I considered listing tangible Democrat achievements so far this Congress, but that would result in a blank page.

Instead, all Democrats have managed to do in 14 weeks is obstruct what is best for the American people, pander to their far-left base and, generally, nothing constructive.

Luckily, some in their own party are starting to realize that it is time to get to work and get things done for hardworking Americans.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, an Oregon Democrat, said last week, “It’s time to move off the talking points and on to legislating. I haven’t heard about anything that deals with the economy or some of the other issues.”

He went on to add of the House Democrat legislative agenda, “I assume this is just playing to the left wing of our base.”

My colleague across the aisle is right. We were elected to work for you, not tick off messaging bullet points.

I made a prediction last year that this will be a crazy session on the part of Democrats, and in their first 100mdays, they have proven it time and time again.

The year began as an entrenched Democrat party refused to budge on funding for President Trump’s plan to reinforce our southern border and get a handle on the ongoing national security crisis there.

Months later, the true nature and extent of the illegal immigration crisis has become painfully clearer: drugs, violence, human trafficking and many preventable crimes have escalated. Yet Democrats have not taken action.

From denying the national security crisis at the border, Democrats moved on to supporting infanticide.

For weeks, my Republican colleagues and I have been calling on Democrats to stand up for life and allow a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. By vocally expressing support of abortion, refusing to comment, or not signing our discharge petition filed last week, Democrats have made clear that they support infanticide.

There are not words strong enough to express how barbaric and reprehensible it is to kill an innocent infant. I believe God makes every person in His image, that we all are important and have worth, and that life begins at conception. There should be no question that so-called after-birth abortions are murder, plain and simple.

In January, a Marist poll found an overwhelming number of people support substantial restrictions on abortion. Because of the position that many on the left have taken, and in light of the laws proposed in New York and Virginia, many Americans have realized how far we have strayed from our nation’s values.

Throughout these past one hundred days, there have been countless small and large ways that Democrats have pandered.

The “Green New Deal,” an ill-thought-out and colossally expensive plan that has since fallen by the wayside, backfired drastically.

“Medicare for All” has been shown to be nothing more than an incredibly costly way to remove quality healthcare coverage people already have and replace it with government-regulated insurance.

And time and again, we have seen the radicals of the Democrat party speak out against our allies, show blatant disregard for the office of president and our nation’s institutions, and discard longstanding American values to appease activist progressives.

The American people have had enough as Democrats have shown the people do not matter as much as political messaging.

As long as I represent the people of Alabama in Washington and can carry our values and ideals to Congress, there will be a cool head amongst the angry and counter-productive mob.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

6 hours ago

Cliff Sims joins digital marketing firm in Birmingham

Former Trump aide and Yellowhammer News founder Cliff Sims has announced his next move. Sims announced Monday that he would be joining Birmingham’s Telegraph Creative as partner and president of the firm.

Yellowhammer News first mentioned Sims’ imminent move in its Rumors and Rumblings feature last month.

Telegraph CEO Kevin McLendon pointed to Sims’ experience on major issues of national relevance in welcoming him to the firm.

“Cliff has led successful communications, messaging and branding campaigns at the highest level, with the highest stakes, and has a long track record of delivering results,” said Telegraph Creative CEO Kevin McLendon. “He is also a successful entrepreneur and has a deep understanding of the trends that will define the future of communications and technology. Bringing him in as a partner further positions Telegraph as one of the top strategy and solutions firms in the country.”

For his part, Sims believes Telegraph’s approach to branding fits well with companies in highly competitive markets.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Telegraph team,” said Sims. “Kevin has been a friend of mine for a long time and I’ve always respected the quality of work that Telegraph produces. Whether it’s helping companies improve their products, services or processes through digital transformation initiatives, or empowering them to grow market and mindshare through innovative branding, marketing and PR strategies, Telegraph is the ideal partner for brands who are playing to win. I’m excited to become a part of that.”

Founded in 2011, Telegraph Creative focuses on its role as a digital transformation and brand strategy agency. By deploying subject matter experts in creativity and technology, Telegraph partners with brands to help them connect with their consumers in a digital world.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

