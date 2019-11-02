Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Cam Ward in the Shoals: Pushes prison reform in AL Supreme Court justice campaign stump speech 31 mins ago / News
Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham elevates bar food 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Power volunteers go to bat for bats 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs 8 hours ago / News
Birmingham is the backdrop in ‘Line of Duty’ movie trailer 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again 10 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mayor Randall Woodfin: New Birmingham stadium to level playing field with other cities 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
CWD seminars keep public updated on disease 13 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 day ago / Sports
Montgomery couple first from south, central Alabama to be inducted into Rotary International’s Arch Klumph Society 1 day ago / News
13th annual Semper Fi Heroes’ Week in Huntsville to be held November 6-12 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
The lessons Mike Lutzenkirchen learned from his late son, the Auburn football star 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Democratic Party awaits ruling ahead of weekend leadership elections 1 day ago / News
Shelby urges Democrats to stop blocking military funding 1 day ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Shelby spearheads first major FY2020 appropriations package to Senate passage 2 days ago / News
Introducing Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series — A sneak peek at Pursell Farms 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
100-year-old Alabama WWII veteran celebrates birthday in style 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Cam Ward in the Shoals: Pushes prison reform in AL Supreme Court justice campaign stump speech

TUSCUMBIA — For 17 years, State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has been a fixture in the State House in Montgomery, eight years as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives and seven years as a member of the Alabama Senate.

Last month, the veteran lawmaker announced he was seeking a change of scenery with a bid for the GOP nod in the Place 1 associate justice seat up in 2020 on the Alabama Supreme Court. Saturday, Republican voters in northwestern Alabama got to see the recently announced judicial candidate give a campaign stump speech at the Helen Keller Public Library for a meeting of the Shoals Republican Club.

Ward spoke about a topic with which he was all too familiar as the chairman of the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee, which was prison reform. Prison reform is thought to be a significant priority for the Alabama legislature in 2020, given the state of Alabama received a warning from the Department of Justice alleging the state’s prison system was in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.


“What you don’t want in this state — I’m going to tell y’all people will go, ‘Prison reform? Does that mean y’all are loving up on the prisoners?'” Ward said. “No, here’s the problem we have: If you ever go into a federal receivership like we did in the 1980s — let me tell y’all what happens when that happens. Of course, as you’re running an unconstitutional system in violation of the Eighth Amendment, they can take over your system, and when they do that, your legislature just has no more say whatsoever.”

The Shelby County Republican explained when that happens, there could be any variety of consequences, including the release of “very nasty people” with no say from the local government and require a significant increase in what the state has allotted for the Department of Corrections.

“What you don’t want is a lot of murderers, rapists, child molesters back on the streets,” he said.

Ward also touched on abuses in the judicial system when judges sometimes incorrectly interpret the law to allow for frivolous lawsuits and said that could have a chilling effect on the state. He pointed to the arrival Airbus in Mobile, which he argued may not have happened had the legislature not taken proper measures to stop these abuses.

“That’s the kind of stuff,” he said of his candidacy. “There’s not always easy issues. If you want perfect, I’m not perfect. I’ll be first to tell y’all that. But if you want somebody who is going to take on tough issues and not be afraid of it, I’m not afraid.”

Ward faces two-term incumbent Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Shaw on March 3, 2020 in the Republican primary.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham elevates bar food

Invariably, whenever someone mentions Back Forty Beer Company at the Sloss Docks in Birmingham the talk turns to food.

That’s because an award-winning chef with a fine dining background helms this open kitchen (next to the open brewing production) and is turning out dishes that are delicious and inventive, seasonal and locally sourced and perhaps more than you’d expect.

Owner and CEO Douglas Brown says the full restaurant is one thing that sets Back Forty Beer apart from other great breweries in the Magic City. That was part of the plan from the very beginning, and executive chef Russ Bodner has led the restaurant since before Back Forty Birmingham opened in summer 2018.

429
Bodner, a St. Louis native who studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York City, worked in the kitchen of the Michelin-starred, haute Greek restaurant Anthos with celebrity chef Michael Psilakis and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia. He was the sous chef with James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft at Taste in St. Louis. Bodner honed his unique blend of fine Southern comfort food and exciting global influences on Lake Martin at SpringHouse (with acclaimed chef and Hot and Hot Fish Club alum Rob McDaniel – a five-time James Beard “Best Chef: South” semi-finalist) and then at Kowaliga as executive chef.

Back Forty Beer Co. Birmingham gives food the same attention as the brews from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Our goal here,” Bodner says, “is to provide not just regular brewery fare but to have a restaurant that brews beer or a brewery that has a restaurant.”

Either way you look at it, it’s working.

Chef Bodner has created an impressive yet casual farm-to-table menu that is more than just pub food. Most everything here is made from scratch – the pickles, the mustards, the sausages and sauces. Bodner relies upon local growers like BDA Farm near Tuscaloosa and Ireland Farm for his seasonal produce. He visits farmers markets for smaller, specific quantities, and he turns to locally owned Evans for most of his meats and Gulf seafood.

“We try to take my fine dining experiences that I’ve had, whether it was in New York or at Lake Martin at SpringHouse, and take that same approach to the food here.”

So you’ll find a beet salad that’s colorful with mustard greens and radishes, or local butternut squash soup topped with pickled golden raisins and homemade crème fraiche. Pan-seared jumbo scallops might come with caramelized bok choy, local sweet peppers, carrots, shiitake mushrooms and radishes in a homemade dashi broth. The Niman Ranch pork porterhouse is paired with sweet potato hash, Benton’s ham, peppers and onions. Pastas are homemade, and Bodner is excited about the Asian noodle bowls and ramens guests can enjoy during the cooler months.

It’s comfort food, Bodner says, “but done in a really nicely presented way and using the best ingredients that we can.”

That approach gets you wings that are confit-cooked and perfectly spiced, whether you choose the mild Naked Pig sauce or Puck’s smoky-sweet heat.

Thin-crust pizzas are popular and range from a simple margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil, to a bright, flavor bomb of a pie topped with pancetta and broccolini, mozzarella, garlic, fennel pollen, Calabrian chilies, chili crunch and preserved lemon.

Alabama Power volunteers go to bat for bats

Bats across the state of Alabama will soon have new digs thanks to Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) volunteers.

APSO chapters spent part of last week building and painting bat houses that will be installed in wooded areas. Some will also go up near Alabama Power lakes and rivers. The work was part of Southern Company’s Week of Service.

“We put them together and painted them and are going to decorate them,” said Tammy Reece, with the Magic City APSO chapter and executive secretary in Environmental Affairs. “Some will go to a Girl Scouts troop for them to install and some will go to our reservoirs and walking trails, and some will go to backyards and homes.”

Alabama Power volunteers build bat houses to help protect state’s bats from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

APSO volunteers built more than 50 bat houses, learning about bats and their habitats in the process.

“This was a very interesting and fun project to volunteer with and everyone learned a lot about bats, too,” said Brooke Goff, a community relations specialist in the Southeast Division.

The project is one of several ways Alabama Power works to protect bats and their habitats, including support of the “Bats to the Future Fund.”

The fund works to combat white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has led to significant bat population loss.

While there is no cure yet, research is being done for treatment and prevention through the fund, established by the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Southern Company, Alabama Power’s parent company, is among the supporters of the fund.

The Bats for the Future Fund has awarded 10 grants in its first two years, totaling 2.5 million. The next round of grants will be announced in January 2020.

Alabama Power also supports the annual Bat Blitz, when biologists, researchers and bat lovers across the Southeast converge to survey Alabama bat populations and check for white-nose syndrome.

Bats are voracious bug eaters and serve as natural controls on insect populations. Their eating habits help reduce insect damage to forests and crops, and in some parts of the world bats are important plant pollinators.

There are 15 bat species in Alabama. Three species – the gray bat, the Indiana bat and the northern long-eared bat – are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs

More than 100 students and dozens of companies came together Friday for Code the Classic, an initiative designed to link area employers with diverse talent from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) hosted the sixth annual event that coincides with the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The event took place at Innovation Depot, the highly regarded business incubator and coworking space in downtown Birmingham.

“Over the next 10 years, Birmingham is expected to have six times as many job openings in computer science and engineering-related positions that require a bachelor’s degree than we have candidates to fill those roles,” said Waymond Jackson, BBA senior vice president of public policy.

Code the Classic brings together HBCU talent and Birmingham companies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“This event helps connect companies needing to fill their talent pipeline with students across the state who could be a great fit for the role. Opportunities like this serve as a good first step towards increasing local companies’ access to talent and provides college talent a fresh look at Birmingham,” Jackson said.

The event included the Code the Classic Tech Career Expo, with companies looking to recruit developers, programmers, IT project managers, analysts, graphic designers and engineers, as well as professionals interested in accelerated tech training and coding bootcamps.

“Alabama institutions produce world-class talent, and we are excited to expose future graduates to the potential of careers in technology right here in the Magic City,” said Katie Inabinet, senior recruiter at Shipt, one of the participating companies. “We are proud to sponsor this wonderful event again this year.”

During the gathering, Alabama State and Alabama A&M faced off in an innovation pitch, which was followed by a leadership roundtable with business and government leaders, including U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Thomas Hill.

A student debate and immersive networking studio, facilitated by The YARD, a new HBCU platform that funds student ideas and collaboration with industry leaders and communities. The YARD launched at the U.S. Conference of Mayors with a $1 million commitment from founding partner Vulcan Materials to fund scholarships, internships and grants to HBCUs.

“The Magic City Classic is the epicenter for tech, talent and culture in the Southeast and provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect our HBCU talent with prospective employers,” said Erskine Chuck Faush, CEO and cofounder of The YARD. “We have industry leaders from today’s top companies joining us for this special event because they believe in the value of diversity and inclusion and see opportunities for investment to build more sustainable career pipelines and drive positive economic impact. We hope that employers will join us by investing in tomorrow’s generation today.”

In addition to The YARD, partners for Code the Classic include Innovate Birmingham and TechBirmingham.

“The BBA has been instrumental in reimagining our regional workforce development efforts, and Code the Classic is another example of their commitment to work,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham. “As the regional tech council, we’re excited to join them in this effort to lift up our vital HBCU institutions and students to better connect them to local employers. The more diverse our talent pipeline, the more resilient and robust our tech economy will be as well.”

Birmingham is the backdrop in 'Line of Duty' movie trailer

Downtown Birmingham serves as the backdrop for the latest action thriller. Familiar sites around the city can be seen in the first trailer for “Line of Duty.”

The film stars Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) as officer Frank Penny, who goes on a rogue mission to find the chief of police’s abducted daughter. After killing the police’s only lead on the case, Penny is followed by reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton), who is live streaming his entire mission. Dean Keller (Ben McKenzie), the brother of the man he killed, is also after Penny.

Directed by Steven C. Miller, “Line of Duty” also stars Jessica LuDina Meyer and Giancarlo Esposito. The film will be released in select theaters and will also be available digitally and on demand on Nov. 15, according to ET Online.

Eckhart and the cast filmed in Birmingham in May and June of 2018. A number of familiar downtown locations can be seen in the first trailer that was released Oct. 22.

“Line of Duty” is produced by Hassik Films, the Solution Entertainment Group and Sprockefeller Pictures, and distributed by Saban Films, which also distributed 2016’s “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” which filmed in Orange Beach and Mobile.

Trump Jr.: Alabama 'knows better' than to toy with the 'craziness' of Roy Moore again

Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, remains solidly in the “anyone but Roy Moore” camp with regards to the Republican nominee for the 2020 Alabama U.S. Senate race.

During a follow-up on his interview with Yellowhammer News and ahead of his visit to Birmingham next week, the younger Trump echoed his remarks from earlier this year on former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and his candidacy for U.S. Senate during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN.

Trump, author of the forthcoming book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” told “The Jeff Poor Show” he thought Alabama knew “better” than to go with Moore once again.

“I think the Roy Moore line speaks for itself,” he said. “I think you have a couple of people that could do a really good job. I wouldn’t run an accused — you know, you’ve seen all the accusations. I don’t need to restate them. I don’t think that is leading with our best foot. And I think Doug Jones bringing his liberal policies into Alabama, was able to win. Given what he was up against, it is probably understandable. But I think Alabama knows better.”

Trump urged voters to consider the other candidates, which he said nominating any of them would lock in the GOP regaining that U.S. Senate seat.

“I think Alabamians are smart enough to figure that out and pick a really good candidate who can actually win rather than toying with this craziness,” he continued. “But it is part of the problem of certain primaries, right? The most ardent go out there, right? Even though they may not represent all the people the best way. So, I would say make sure you pick the right guy because if you do that, you’re going to win back that Senate seat in about two seconds. If you make another mistake like Roy Moore, which really happened after he was chosen — you don’t have to repeat that mistake. So, you know between Bradley [Byrne] and those guys — you have great options, guys that will do a great job there. And I think it’s a no-brainer. We have got to get them in there initially.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

