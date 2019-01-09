Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Mo Brooks: Border security fight about trying to ‘prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year’ 21 mins ago / News
Byrne writes letter to Trump praising border security speech 52 mins ago / National Politics
Gulf State Park named Alabama’s Attraction of the Year 1 hour ago / News
Cliff Sims to embark on high-profile Team of Vipers media tour 4 hours ago / National Politics
BP approves expansion of Gulf oil project 5 hours ago / News
Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford dies at 72 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump calls immigration a national security threat, interesting poll numbers for Trump in Alabama, Marsh and McCutcheon re-elected to lead the Alabama legislature and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
‘Obstruction or construction’: ALGOP calls on Doug Jones to support border security funding 8 hours ago / News
Alabama officials praise Trump border security speech — ‘Nothing immoral about a nation choosing to protect its borders’ 10 hours ago / National Politics
Maori Davenport rule? State Rep. Kyle South has bill drafted to bring oversight, accountability to AHSAA 11 hours ago / News
Alabama prison system won’t face contempt hearing on staffing 23 hours ago / News
Brooks introduces ‘No Work Without Pay Act’ amid government shutdown 24 hours ago / National Politics
Mac McCutcheon re-elected as Alabama House speaker 1 day ago / News
Marsh re-elected as Alabama Senate pro tem 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Livingston previews legislative session, cites four-laning Alabama Highway 35 up Sand Mtn as goal 1 day ago / News
Aderholt: This gov’t shutdown ‘different from all the rest,’ Could be ‘week or two’ before solution 1 day ago / News
Cut! Cut! Cut! Alabama PSC announces another tax cut for consumers 1 day ago / News
Sewell cosponsors bill to allow voting by mail 1 day ago / News
Alabama asks federal officials to investigate Senate race 1 day ago / News
Byrne: What’s ahead in 2019 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
52 mins ago

Byrne writes letter to Trump praising border security speech

On Wednesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) sent a letter to President Donald Trump praising his Oval Office speech to the nation on immigration and border security.

Byrne also lauded Trump for holding strong in the fight for border security where other administrations have failed to solve the issue.

“I thank you for standing up for our communities and for the American people. Please know that this Member of Congress will stand with you to see your proposals enacted into law,” Byrne wrote.

Byrne’s letter as follows:

January 9, 2019

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, District of Columbia 20500

Dear Mr. President,

I write to congratulate you on your strong and successful speech to the nation last night and to thank you for your leadership on securing the southern border.

For decades, successive Administrations and Congresses have played political games with this most important issue or pretended it was not real or pressing. However, as you know, communities and law enforcement officials in my home state of Alabama and across the country deal with the consequences of these failures every day.

I thank you for standing up for our communities and for the American people. Please know that this Member of Congress will stand with you to see your proposals enacted into law.

Sincerely,

Bradley Byrne

Member of Congress

You can read more Alabama reactions to Trump’s speech here and here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 mins ago

Mo Brooks: Border security fight about trying to ‘prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year’

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) delivered a fiery House Floor speech Wednesday on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Brooks’ speech quoted extensively from a letter recently sent by President Donald Trump to Congress that highlights federal crime data and the danger, deaths and injury caused to Americans by illegal aliens and America’s “porous” southern border.

738
Keep reading 738 WORDS

An overview of federal crime data provided by Brooks’ office showed that roughly 117,500 illegal aliens are arrested for crimes committed on American soil each year. This includes approximately 2,000 homicides, 50,000 physical assaults and 15,000 sex crimes by illegal aliens each year.

Brooks’ office also noted that approximately 15,000 Americans die each year from heroin drug overdoses, with 90 percent of all heroin reaching America via its “porous” southern border. The heroin is often transported by drug cartels and illegal aliens acting as their “mules.”

You can view Brooks’ speech here.

Transcript as follows:

Madam Speaker, on January 4, 2019, President Trump sent Congress a letter about America’s border crisis. That letter states, in part:

“It is the sovereign right of every nation to establish an immigration program in its national interest – lawfully admitting those who have followed the rules, while denying entry to those who break the rules or fail to meet the requirements established in law.

A nation that fails to control its borders cannot fulfill its most basic obligations to its citizens – physical safety, economic security, essential public services, and the uniform protection of our laws.

The Southern Border is a very dangerous place – in fact, Border Patrol agents routinely encounter some of the most dangerous criminals, cartels, and traffickers anywhere in the world.

Effective border security must dramatically reduce the entry of illegal immigrants, criminals and drugs; it must keep out terrorists, public safety threats, and those otherwise inadmissible under U.S. law; and it must ensure that those who do enter without legal permission can be promptly and safely returned home.

[C]urrent funding levels, resources, and authorities are woefully inadequate to meet the scope of the problem. We are no longer in a status quo situation at the Southern Border but in a crisis situation. Status quo funding is not enough.

*In fiscal year (FY) 2018, 17,000 adults at the border with existing criminal records were arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border agents.

*In FY 2017 and FY 2018, ICE officers arrested approximately 235,000 aliens on various criminal charges or convictions within the interior of the United States – including roughly 100,000 for assault, 30,000 for sex crimes, and 4,000 for homicides.”

For emphasis, over the past two years, illegal aliens have averaged 50,000 physical assaults, 15,000 sex crimes, and 2,000 killings per year . . . all in America!

Returning to President Trump’s letter, “*300 Americans are killed every week from heroin – 90% of which floods across our Southern Border.”

Stated differently, our porous southern border and illegal aliens contribute to the deaths of another 15,000 Americans per year from just one drug: heroin! According to the Center for Disease Control, there are another 55,000 dead Americans from overdoses from other poisonous drugs, many of which, like heroin, steal across our porous southern border.

President Trump continues in his letter, “Illegal immigration is NOT progressive – by every measure, it is unfair, unjust, uncompassionate, and cruel. Many people are killed. It hurts both those who make the journey and so many communities bearing the cost in lives, safety, and dollars.

Absolutely critical to border security and national security is a wall or a physical barrier that prevents entry in the first place. Members of both parties – including then Senators Obama and Clinton, current Senator Schumer, and many other members of the House and Senate – all voted for a hard, physical barrier. Walls work. That’s why rich, powerful, and successful people build them around their homes. All Americans deserve the same protection. In Israel, it is 99% effective.”

Madam Speaker, open borders advocates force Washington to either shut down the government or do nothing, nothing, to prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year that result from our porous southern border and illegal alien criminal activity. This is a bad choice.

To the contrary, we should both end the government shutdown and secure our borders by building a wall and changing our immigration laws to protect the lives of American men, women, and children.

Madam Speaker, I ask for unanimous consent that President Trump’s letter to Congress be included in the Congressional Record.

Madam Speaker, I yield back.

Brooks speech came after Trump delivered a speech from the Oval Office to the nation on border security Tuesday night. The president referred to the situation as “a growing humanitarian and security crisis.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Gulf State Park named Alabama’s Attraction of the Year

Baldwin County’s Gulf State Park has been named Attraction of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department in the 2019 Alabama Vacation Guide and Calendar of Events.

The park offers 28 miles of hiking and biking trails, a nature center, programs focused on local wildlife, a saltwater fishing pier and a newly opened interpretive center. It receives more than 600,000 annual visitors, offers an array of recreational experiences and lodging opportunities on its 6,150 acres.

Gary Ellis, director of Community Relations and Administration at Gulf State Park, shared his excitement of the park being named Alabama’s top attraction.

373
Keep reading 373 WORDS

“Being selected by our peers is the highest form of flattery and something our team cherishes. It further reinforces a great sense of pride by all the employees to be in good company with other elite Alabama attractions,” Ellis stated.

Ellis also offered insight into the future of a Learning Campus at Gulf State Park.

“The park’s many different habitats, such as forest, wetlands, dunes, freshwater and saltwater provide a unique opportunity to provide more educational programs,” Ellis said. “The Learning Campus will host camps and retreats, educational conferences and workshops for all types of groups. Longer term, plans are underway to expand trails and group camping sites.”

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel, opened last November. The hotel, which accommodates guests, business meetings and conferences, offers 350 guest rooms and includes two restaurants and a pool. The hotel is now booking through 2024.

The Lodge’s General Manager Bill Bennett insists bookings have been holding strong at the hotel.

“Reservation activity has been quite impressive for the new beachfront facility,” Bennett said. “First and second quarter bookings are coming in at a record pace and should result in strong business levels for the entire park.”

Bennett added, “With a commitment to sustainability and direct access to more than 2 miles of pristine beach, guests are truly impressed with the design and comfort of the facility.”

One of the first events being held at the Hilton’s The Lodge at Gulf State Park is Governor Kay Ivey’s Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration on January 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Recording artist Neal McCoy is set to headline the event, which will cost $25 per person.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here, however, attendees may donate four children’s books to donate to the Alabama Literacy Alliance in lieu of a ticket.

Other lodging available at Gulf State Park includes 11 cottages, 20 cabins and 500 campsites.

“One reason the Alabama Tourism Department made this designation is the environmental sustainability the park is embracing,” Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said of Gulf State Park. “Restored sand dunes, a rainwater recycling system and lighting favorable to wildlife are just some of the things that make the park ecofriendly.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
4 hours ago

Cliff Sims to embark on high-profile Team of Vipers media tour

Yellowhammer News founder Cliff Sims is about to embark on a high-profile media tour coinciding with the upcoming release of his book Team of Vipers, according to Axios’ Mike Allen.

Team of Vipers chronicles Sims’ time serving in the White House and is the result of hundreds of pages of notes taken by Sims and countless interactions with President Donald Trump.

201
Keep reading 201 WORDS

For anyone not enticed to read the book simply because of its name, Sims will soon be appearing on Good Morning America, The View, Nightline and other ABC platforms to talk about its contents and his time with Trump and many key figures around the president.

Allen called Vipers “a delicious, unsparing memoir.” A publishing source with whom Allen had spoken foreshadowed that “[n]o one emerges unscathed.”

With Vipers providing an unprecedented look into one of the most unique presidencies in American history, publishers have devoted significant resources to the book and its promotion, including a seven figure advance to Sims.

Sims joined Trump’s campaign communications team in the months leading up to his defeat of Hillary Clinton. It was during this time that Sims became a trusted ally of the soon-to-be president being among those with daily access to him while working out of the Trump Tower headquarters.

Sims made the natural transition to the West Wing where his office was only a few steps from the Oval Office until his departure in May 2018.

Team of Vipers is set for release on January 29 and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

Show less
5 hours ago

BP approves expansion of Gulf oil project

BP has approved a $1.3 billion expansion at one of its oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico and discovered an additional 1.4 billion barrels at two of them.

In a statement Tuesday, BP says development of Atlantis Phase 3 is the latest example of its “strategy of growing advantaged high-margin oil production through its existing production facilities in the Gulf.”

85
Keep reading 85 WORDS

The Atlantis expansion will include the construction of a new subsea production system from eight new wells that will be tied into the current platform, 150 miles (241.4 kilometers) south of New Orleans.

The company says it’s scheduled to begin operating in 2020 and is expected to boost production by an estimated 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day gross at its peak.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
6 hours ago

Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford dies at 72

Larry Langford, the former Birmingham mayor whose captivating political career was ended by a conviction on public corruption charges, died on Tuesday.

He was 72.

358
Keep reading 358 WORDS

His death was confirmed by his lawyer, Tiffany Johnson Cole.

Langford died a little more than a week after being released from federal prison because of his failing health.

The cause of death was not announced but attorneys said earlier that Langford had end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.

Langford was raised in poverty in a Birmingham housing project but rose to become one of the Birmingham area’s most charismatic and influential leaders.

He served in the U.S. military and in the early 1970s became one the first black television reporters in the city of Birmingham.

Langford served as mayor of Fairfield, the president of the Jefferson County Commission and mayor of Birmingham.

With a flair for the theatrical, he never shied away from big ideas for the areas he served.

During his political career, he championed the creation of an amusement park called Visionland and other efforts to make Birmingham a tourism destination.

His unrealized plans included bringing the Olympics to Birmingham and building a domed stadium.

“Mayor Langford had an unmatched love for his community – a love he expressed through his boldness and creativity,” current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Tuesday.

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales said Langford, while unconventional in his approach, “was a pioneer and visionary who was well ahead of his time.”

His political career ended in 2009 when he was convicted of taking bribes — in the form of cash, clothing and a Rolex— as a member of the county commission in exchange for steering bond business to an investment banker.

A federal judge sentenced Langford to 15 years in prison.

“He sold Jefferson County out” Assistant U.S. Attorney George Martin said at his 2010 sentencing.

Langford maintained his innocence.

“This whole thing, my being in prison, found guilty by a jury that said it had made up its mind before hearing any testimony and sitting here watching elected officials take credit for my work just adds insult to injury,” Langford told The Birmingham News in 2013.

Langford’s supporters for years had lobbied for his release from prison because of his ill health.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less