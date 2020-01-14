Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: With Soleimani dead, the world is safer 21 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 16: Interview with Scott Dawson 51 mins ago / Podcasts
LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban 7 hours ago / News
‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa 10 hours ago / Politics
Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance 11 hours ago / News
State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services 11 hours ago / News
AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding 11 hours ago / News
I-20/59 bridges to open by January 21 13 hours ago / News
Study details impressive economic impact of Alabama Technology Network 13 hours ago / News
Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America’s best 14 hours ago / News
Two Bama players named to Freshman All-America Team 14 hours ago / Sports
The Freedom from Religion Foundation should be ignored by Alabama’s local governments 15 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open 16 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more … 22 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Ball: Marshall opposition to medical marijuana ‘disappointing’; Predicts AG opinion ‘won’t change that many minds’ in legislature 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push? 2 days ago / News
Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
Prosperity and inequality 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
21 mins ago

Byrne: With Soleimani dead, the world is safer

You may not have known his name, but the most dangerous man in the Middle East has finally received justice for a lifetime of brutality.

Before being taken out by an American airstrike, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was a major general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and commander of its extra-military, clandestine Quds Force. He left his stain on this world by organizing, training and leading terrorist groups across the Middle East and beyond.

The blood on his hands included that of at least 600 Americans and thousands more.

Consider the scope of his activities. Soleimani attacked Americans in Afghanistan. His forces were active throughout Iraq. He armed Hezbollah with rockets that have indiscriminately killed women and children in Israel. He attempted attacks in Europe against our allies. He even planned at least one failed bombing in our nation’s capital.

To put it simply, he was a terror mastermind. Taking Soleimani off the battlefield leaves a gaping hole in the Iranian regime’s ability to orchestrate terrorist activities throughout the Middle East. Make no mistake, the Middle East, and the entire world, is safer without him.

We can’t be naive. The evil Iranian regime’s goal is to destroy the West and its way of life, no matter the cost. Soleimani and the government of Iran have never had any intention of adhering to any global norms or abiding by any treaties.

That’s why policies of appeasement towards Iran are misguided and dangerous. The Obama-era Iranian deal was, at best, an empty public relations victory for the Obama administration that did little to slow down Iran’s public support for global terrorism and quest towards its goal of securing nuclear capabilities. In reality, as we pumped up their economy with billions in cash and sanctions relief, Iran never wavered. With international scrutiny relaxed, Iran successfully took their operations underground. Iran continued and even escalated its proxy support of terrorist groups while the Iranian deal was in place. And Soleimani was the unquestioned leader.

Unlike the previous President who drew a “red line” regarding Assad’s evil Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons, President Trump means what he says. He made clear that any Iranian attack on Americans would be punished. The killing of Soleimani came just days after his proxies attacked our embassy in Baghdad and a military base in Kenya that resulted in the loss of an American life.

President Obama may have capitulated in Syria, but global terrorists and the regimes who support them now know with certainty that President Trump does not make idle threats. He will act decisively to defend Americans and our interests around the world. After two face-saving attacks from Iran in the region that took no American lives, the Iranian regime appears to be wisely deescalating their aggression.

Last week, House Democrats introduced a War Powers Resolution designed to discredit President Trump for using his constitutional powers to eliminate Soleimani. It is disappointing that when Congress should be showing national resolve and unity against an evil Iranian regime, Democrats are playing politics. Last week, I received a classified briefing from national security officials that made clear the continued threat Soleimani posed to Americans. We should be thanking the president and the brave men and women who successfully carried out this attack, not engaging in political grandstanding.

The evil Iranian regime is growing weaker at home. President Trump’s sanctions are continuing to damage Iran’s economy. Iranians are protesting in the streets, shouting “death to the dictator!” After President Trump’s show of American strength, the Iranian government can’t risk further antagonizing the United States. Their leaders would be wise to continue their de-escalation.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

51 mins ago

Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 16: Interview with Scott Dawson

What is the greatest issue we are facing as a society, and how do we deal with it? Scott Dawson, founder of the SDEA, shares his thoughts on this and much more in this episode. He also shares information about the upcoming Strength to Stand event he will be hosting with Kanye West this week as we talk about his radical conversion and what it means to the 2orld and believers. Listen to find out more!

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
7 hours ago

LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

The Bayou Bengals now have four national championships in school history. LSU also finished the 1958, 2003 and 2007 seasons as the nation’s No. 1 team.

LSU’s second national championship, of course, was won by their then-head coach Nick Saban.

Saban, now coaching another team in the SEC West — the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, has himself won a total of five national championships in his storied career.

721
Keep reading 721 WORDS

In addition to the title he won at LSU, Saban led Alabama to national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. That record ties him with another former Bama head coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, for the most in the modern era of college football.

While this season was the first in the College Football Playoff era that Saban’s Tide were not involved, the famed coach still played a part in the national championship game.

Saban was featured on ESPN’s pregame show and was even seen during the game on the sideline.

Speaking ahead of the matchup, Saban lauded LSU’s explosive offense, led by NFL-bound quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I think it is… one of the most difficult to defend because of the skill players they have and the quarterback they have,” Saban advised. “Most of the time, you play a team that has one good player, maybe two… These guys really have it all.”

He compared the revamped LSU offense to the overhaul Saban allowed at Alabama in recent years with outgoing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm.

“I think it’s the whole key to their success, and you’ve got to give Ed [Orgeron] a lot of credit for doing it,” Saban remarked. “We did it at Alabama a few years ago. When you’re a defensive-minded coach and you’ve grown up running the ball, being conservative and playing defense to win games, the game changed. RPOs came, and everybody spread it out. The game changed, and if you don’t join that crowd, you’re never going to be able to make enough explosive plays in a game and score enough points. That’s what they did this year.”

‘I take my hat off to Dabo’

While LSU ultimately came up on top this year, Saban before the big game also had words of praise for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Well, I think the one thing people need to understand is success is not a continuum,” Saban said. “It’s momentary, and people have a difficult time really trying to maintain a standard of excellence once they have success. I take my hat off to Dabo for winning 29 games in a row — the championships they’ve won and being able to bring themselves back here again this year.”

He added, “Complacency creates a blatant disregard for doing the little things right. To be a champion and to repeat as a champion, you have to do the little things right. You have to do it everyday. I think that’s challenging, and that’s one thing I respect about both [Clemson and LSU]. They’ve had a lot of success.”

Swinney was raised in Pelham and attended the University of Alabama, where he joined the football program as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He subsequently earned a scholarship and lettered on three teams (1990–1992), including the Tide’s 1992 National Championship team. During his time as an undergraduate, Swinney was twice named an Academic All-SEC and SEC Scholar Athlete Honor Roll member.

While completing work on his MBA, Swinney became a graduate assistant at Alabama under Gene Stallings. Swinney would go on to coach at UA in some capacity for almost a decade.

In December 1995, Swinney received his MBA from Alabama and became a full-time assistant coach for the Tide in charge of wide receivers and tight ends. He retained these posts under Stallings’ successor, Mike DuBose, but was fired with all of DuBose’s staff in early 2001.

At the time, Swinney stayed in the state of Alabama and worked for AIG Baker Real Estate on development projects after his former strength coach at UA, Rich Wingo, became president of the company and offered him a job. Wingo is now a Republican state representative serving parts of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas.

Swinney was drawn away from the Yellowhammer State in 2003 after Tommy Bowden, his former position coach at Alabama, became Clemson’s head coach. Swinney started with the Tigers as recruiting coordinator and also served as wide receivers coach. He became Clemson’s head coach in 2008, first on an interim basis after Bowden resigned six games into the season.

Swinney has in recent years been named at or near the top of most lists of potential eventual successors to Saban at Alabama.

RELATED: ‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
10 hours ago

‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

President Donald J. Trump famously received a raucous standing ovation when he attended the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium this past college football season.

The president on Monday evening again attended a marquee matchup featuring LSU, this time facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just as Trump was greeted during the SEC game in Alabama, national championship game attendees proudly belted out patriotic cheers of “USA-USA-USA” when the president and First Lady Melania Trump took to the field before the Bayou Bengals and Tigers kicked off.

Watch:

264
Keep reading 264 WORDS

FLASHBACK:

If you need a refresher on Trump’s Bama-LSU attendance from November, you can read about Trump’s touchdown in the state here and the game itself here.

RELATED: Tuberville: Reception for Trump at Bryant-Denny ‘brings tears to your eyes’ — ‘I was just ecstatic’

RELATED: Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

Tide Coach Nick Saban called it “an honor” that the president of the United States attended the matchup.

RELATED: LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
11 hours ago

Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance

Progress has been made in Huntsville’s long and complicated quest to desegregate its school system.

Fifty-seven years ago, the City of Huntsville’s school system was put under federal oversight to try and eliminate/prevent segregationist policies affecting the city’s schoolchildren. In 2015 the U.S. Department of Justice and Huntsville agreed to a consent decree that created a pathway to ending the district’s federal intervention.

That pathway was contingent on improving the racial dynamics within six areas of the school system.

In recent days, the school board’s attorney announced a federal judge has acknowledged their progress in one of those areas: transportation.

133
Keep reading 133 WORDS

Judge Madeline Haikala is quoted by WAFF as saying, “Because the Huntsville Board has demonstrated that it has, in good faith, eliminated to the extent practical the vestiges of de jure segregation from its transportation system and is committed to operating its transportation system in a non-discriminatory manner after federal supervision ends, the Court releases the Board from supervision of its transportation system under the 1970 desegregation order.”

The remaining five factors Huntsville must still improve are: student discipline; facilities; faculty and staff distribution; extracurricular activities; and access to course offerings.

Huntsville is one of several dozen school districts around the state under federal decrees to eliminate the effects of segregation in its school system.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
11 hours ago

State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services

State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) has pre-filed a bill for the 2020 legislative session that would allow Alabamians in the armed forces who are serving outside the state the ability to claim an income tax deduction on their Alabama state tax bill.

According to Elliott’s legislation, out of state service members are currently unable to deduct military pay and allowances for the income tax return they file to the State of Alabama.

87
Keep reading 87 WORDS

The bill would also require military members to annually communicate their current place of residence to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s website currently reads, “Military personnel who list Alabama as their home of record are required to pay Alabama income tax regardless of where they are assigned or the length of time spent in Alabama. Alabama income tax law does not exempt active-duty military.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less