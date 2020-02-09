Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Byrne: We’re going to use Trump post-impeachment shoutout in our U.S. Senate campaign — ‘People need to know that’

Last week after the acquittal in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump lauded many of his allies during the months-long ordeal, including several members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Included among those was Alabama’s own U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who is also running for the U.S. Senate. Byrne is among the front-runners in a contest that also includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

During an interview on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Byrne discussed his recognition from the president and acknowledged he would be using it in his senatorial effort.

“This is a big shot in the arm for the campaign,” Byrne said. “What happened [Thursday] is he wanted to have this celebration — I guess that’s the best way to say it — at the White House for those of us who had sort of been working very hard during this impeachment crisis. He said, yeah, when you go through something like this, it draws you closer. It makes you feel close to one another. He was acknowledging that.”

“So, we had lawyers there that did such a brilliant job on the floor of the Senate,” he continued. “We had a lot of the White House people that had been so involved. And there were about 15 or 20 of us there from Congress, and he called each of us out — not just me. He called each of us out — Mark Meadows, [Jim] Jordan, John Ratcliffe, lots of people who just did a great job. And he called me out because you know, I was so active on the floor and other places on his behalf.”

Campaigns and political watchers are waiting to see what, if any, involvement Trump will have in Alabama’s U.S. Senate election, given the president’s past differences with Sessions. Such a move would not be unprecedented for Trump in Alabama, given his involvement with the 2017 U.S. Senate special election GOP primary and his endorsement of then-U.S. Sen. Luther Strange (R-Mountain Brook).

“I’m grateful to him for doing that,” Byrne added. “He didn’t have to do it. He was very gracious to do it. Yes, we’re going to use that in the campaign because I think people need to know that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Trump: ‘Lightweight’ Doug Jones ‘A Do Nothing Stiff’

In a tweet on Sunday, President Donald Trump bashed Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for voting this past week to convict and remove the president on both impeachment articles.

Trump, of course, was acquitted by a wide margin this week and remains in office.

“So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator [Doug Jones] cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump stated.

Polling has shown that Jones will be in an even weaker position to be reelected in November given his votes on impeachment.

“The Constitution doesn’t require a poll in which to vote,” Jones commented on his decision to vote against the majority of his constituents on impeachment. “It requires a lot of due diligence and a lot of work. I don’t do things based on polling.”

“I understand there will be people that disagree with this, but there will be people who do agree with it. You can’t get 100% on anything,” he added.

In his Sunday tweet, Trump concluded about Jones, “Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff!”

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the leading candidates running in the Republican Senate primary field. The primary is March 3.

RELATED: Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jones on not representing majority of constituents: ‘I don’t do things based on polling’

When Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Alabama’s junior senator said that he believes representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.”

After voting to convict and remove President Donald Trump on both impeachment articles this past week, Jones has once again doubled down on this assertion.

In an interview with WKRG in Mobile on Saturday, Jones also emphasized, as he did after voting against Kavanaugh, that he was the one that did “due diligence” during the impeachment trial.

WKRG asked Jones to respond to critics who complained that the majority of his constituents in Alabama were opposed to impeaching Trump.

“The Constitution doesn’t require a poll in which to vote,” Jones answered. “It requires a lot of due diligence and a lot of work. I don’t do things based on polling.”

“I understand there will be people that disagree with this, but there will be people who do agree with it. You can’t get 100% on anything,” he continued.

RELATED: Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

APSO paints happier world with service benefiting 11 Alabama nonprofits

Everyone is beautiful and unique, in their own special way.

That’s the message Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) members are sharing through a colorful painting they created for Glenwood, inscribed with the slogan “You are Beautiful.”

During APSO’s Jan. 29-31 convention in Birmingham, members took part in dual service projects. Several APSO volunteers applied loving touches to a cheerful portrait of smiling children for Glenwood’s Allan Cott School, and more than 100 members painted wooden benches to be given to nonprofits statewide.

APSO leaders asked artist Portia Williams to pencil sketch a painting to be completed for the service project. Williams, a commissioned artist who paints oil portraits and whimsical paintings with acrylics, has sold her art since 2015. She has gained quite a following.

“When APSO reached out to me to do the painting, this was right up my alley,” said Williams, Human Resources associate for Labor Relations at Alabama Power and a Magic City APSO member for about 10 years. She created a drawing of five youngsters of different nationalities and backgrounds, allowing members to fill in the colors, similar to a coloring book.

APSO art project delivers powerful message from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Williams helped APSO members “put paint to canvas” for about 2 hours. She added finishing touches to the canvas at her home studio.

Glenwood Inc. Development Manager Tracee Nix talked with APSO members and was thrilled to see their outpouring of support. Since Glenwood’s founding in 1974, Nix said the organization has served a lot of people who have had nowhere else to go. Started by several families with children who had mental health needs, Glenwood today touches 2,000 lives annually by providing diagnostic and educational services for children, all the way through residential services for adults. Another 16,000 families receive training or referral services.

“We asked APSO to use the theme ‘You are Beautiful’ because we have some individuals at Glenwood who aren’t always told that, or don’t always hear that,” said Nix, who has worked at Glenwood for four years. “You don’t have to do a lot – add a small piece from your heart to this piece of art. Aren’t we all made more beautiful as we are woven together?”

Magic City Chapter member Kimberly Maryland was happy that APSO selected Glenwood for a service project.

“I didn’t know I’d be seeing this today,” said Maryland, a communications specialist for Public Relations at Alabama Power. “This was a divine appointment. Glenwood saved my life back in 2002.”

Maryland’s son, Matthew, was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, and his pediatric neurologist referred her to Glenwood.

“He wanted me to connect with counselors and also other parents who were going through some of the same things I was going through,” said Maryland, whose son is 22 and in college. “I was able to go to Glenwood and meet some awesome people, parents that really helped me navigate through all the changes going on in my life. I’ve told numerous people that – emotionally – Glenwood saved my life.”

Paul Agostini, vice president of Education and Applied Behavior Analysis Services at Glenwood, is excited to welcome the artwork to the Allan Cott campus.

“Art is so impactful and has a calming effect on people,” said Agostini, who has served Glenwood for seven years. “It’s so important for our students. We deliver top-tier services at Glenwood.

“In everything we do within our school, we want to create an environment of learning that fosters support,” he said. “We work to create a calm, supportive environment. Each one of our students – each person – is beautiful, and we want to reinforce that message with them on a daily basis … It’s great to be able to partner with APSO to further this mission.”

Williams felt much joy in adding her artistic talents to the APSO service project.

“This painting will tell children they are important, they are special,” she said. “It’s a great way to come together as a community to help someone who can really use our help and share this message. We’re all made better because of it.”

Other activities of the APSO convention included installing 2020 statewide APSO President Kodi Belford, and the 10 chapter presidents: Krista Presnall, Plant Barry; Keisha Chapman, Eastern Division; Jason Miller, Plant Gaston; Dion Oliver, Plant Gorgas; Kaylon Mikula, Magic City; Rachel Edgil, Plant Miller; Cynthia Tatum, Mobile Division; Rolanda Jones, Southeast-Farley; Wendy Barnes, Southern Division; and Susie Harris, Western Division.

Jodi Webb, 2019 president of the Plant Gaston Chapter and an environmental compliance specialist at Gaston, won APSO’s prestigious Patsy Topazi Award for excellence in serving one’s community.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

New weigh-in pavilion at Smith Lake reaches construction milestone

Construction of a public-use weigh-in pavilion at the Lewis Smith Lake Dam boat ramp in Walker County hit a milestone this week.

Construction continues on new Smith Lake weigh-in pavilion from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Construction crews began installing steel beams Feb. 3. The beams are the next big step in the project, which began at the first of the year thanks to volunteers from the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance. Lee Smith, apprenticeship coordinator for Operating Engineers in Birmingham, said the work is good experience for the workers.

“I’ve had probably 20 separate apprentices up here since the first of December working on this, doing the foundation, getting the grading and it’s really good experience for those guys,” Smith said. “They’re getting real-world experience for something that we can give back to.”

The pavilion will feature fish holding tanks, which reduce stress and increase survival rates, and shade for tournament weigh-ins. Freddy Padilla, Corporate Affairs manager at Alabama Power, said the pavilion is funded through a partnership between B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power and constructed with the help of many others.

“We’ve brought other people into this project, such as the State of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance,” Padilla said. “That’s what is so cool about this is the private-public partnership. It’s really going to help to invite more tournaments.”

The pavilion is expected to be completed in early spring.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Chambers County’s Gray wins top Alabama economic development honor

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Valerie Gray, executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA), has been named the 2019 recipient of the David R. Echols Distinguished Service Award for exemplary service in economic development.

The award, presented by the Alabama Department of Commerce, represents the highest recognition in the economic development field. It’s named after Echols, a highly successful economic developer who passed away in 2010.

Gray has led the CCDA for 22 years. Under her leadership, Chambers County has secured 16 industrial projects involving nearly $1 billion in capital investment and more than 3,500 jobs in the last 10 years alone.

During this time, she has overseen a transformation in the east Alabama county’s economy, which has shifted from its textile industry roots to a diversified mix of auto suppliers and other industrial operations.

“Valerie Gray is the perfect fit for this year’s recipient,” said Bob Smith, assistant director of business development at the Alabama Department of Commerce. “She has the respect of her board and elected officials, the Department of Commerce staff, utility partners and her local industry base.

“Valerie has all the qualities we speak about that David Echols practiced daily,” he added.

With Governor Kay Ivey looking on, Gray was presented the award on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Economic Development Association of Alabama’s winter conference at Montgomery’s Renaissance Hotel & Spa at the Conference Center.

Gray is the first economic developer from a rural county to be selected for the award.

“When the news was delivered to me that I had been chosen for this prestigious award, I was humbled,” she said. “It got me to thinking about the history of Chambers County, and how far we have come as a rural community. The mentorship from colleagues and former CCDA Board members over the years has proven to be so valuable to me.

“Knowing the impact that David Echols had on this community made it even more special.  Having his wife Cynthia and two beautiful daughters look on as I accepted the award for work in a county where he got his start made it feel like everything had come full circle,” she added.

CCDA Board President Bobby Williams, said Gray has passionately worked to secure a better quality of life for the residents of Chambers County and Alabama.

“In her leadership role, she is fair, factual and fierce in accomplishing goals,” Williams said. “Serving as the executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority is not just a job to Valerie, it is her life.”

Joining Williams for the presentation were Valley Mayor Leonard Riley, Lynette Mayor Kyle McCoy, Lafayette Mayor Barry Moody and Chambers County Commission Chairman Doug Jones. Governor Ivey had earlier spoken to the EDAA and remained for award presentation to Gray.

HONORING ECHOLS

The award is presented annually by the Alabama Department of Commerce to an economic development professional that best exhibits qualities and attributes of the late Echols, a long-serving senior project manager at Commerce’s forerunner, the Alabama Development Office.

Echols was known statewide for his relentless pursuit of industrial projects for the state and his tireless and creative ability to locate those projects in Alabama. Traits mentioned as criteria for this award are professionalism, high ethical standards and a strong passion for one’s job.

Notable projects Echols was associated with are the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville, and the Hyundai manufacturing plant in Montgomery, which together have created thousands of jobs in the state. Last year, the two companies announced plans to add a combined 650 new jobs.

The Alabama Department of Commerce has been presenting the award in his honor for the last 10 years. The previous winner was Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

Gray said winning the honor represents a career highlight.

“I appreciate the confidence and respect I have gained from my fellow economic developers at the Alabama Department of Commerce, which translates to their knowing they can win a project for the State of Alabama when they work with our team in Chambers County,” she said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

