57 mins ago

Byrne: We deserve the whole story — Investigate the investigators

It is fitting that last week, now-former special counsel Robert Mueller announced his resignation and return to private life and his shuttering the office of the special counsel.

Just the day before his announcement, I filed a bill to get some real transparency from those who undertook this costly, wasteful and pointless investigation and to ensure that something this unnecessary never happens again.

I have read the entire Mueller report cover to cover, and it’s clear to me there was no collusion and no obstruction. Even with access to the full resources of the Department of Justice, Mueller was unable to find evidence to bring criminal charges on these matters.

With no legal requirement to release the report, President Trump and Attorney General Barr did so anyway. They should be commended for their unprecedented transparency, but then again, why wouldn’t they choose to release the report? Most fair-minded folks would come to the same conclusion after reading it: no collusion, no obstruction, time to move on. Unfortunately, partisan grandstanding over imagined Russian collusion continues, although most of the public has accepted the report’s results.

Every American was given access to see the special counsel’s report upon its release. This was important to give American citizens the information they need to come to their own informed conclusions about the investigation. Unfortunately, many troubling questions surrounding the creation of this investigation remain unanswered.

We must determine what led in 2016 to the authorization of this partisan witch hunt against President Trump and find out why, at the same time, Secretary Clinton was given a pass after clearly violating multiple federal laws. And, we need to make sure something like this never happens again.

My bill, the Investigate the Investigators Act, would set in motion a formal Department of Justice investigation into all the actions taken during the 2016 presidential election relating to the federal investigations of President Trump and Secretary Clinton.

Like many of you, I have questions I want answered. Were warrants obtained against President Trump’s campaign staff legal? Were they obtained with partisan, fabricated evidence paid for by Hillary Clinton? What was the role of politics in taking a pass on prosecuting Hillary Clinton after she clearly violated federal law and State Department regulations? How did the anti-Trump bias of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page affect the Department of Justice? Most importantly, what did President Obama and his team know about this and when did they know it? My bill would require Attorney General Barr to get the answers to all these questions and release them in a public report within six months.

My bill would also help prevent us from ever again suffering through politically-motivated investigations to influence elections. If the Department of Justice ever opens an investigation into a president or a presidential candidate or an elected federal official, an independent oversight investigation would automatically be launched. Don’t get me wrong, the vast majority of the people at the Department of Justice are honest, hardworking, and good folks. But, having safeguards in place is critical to making sure a few bad apples don’t cause a repeat of 2016.

We must know what happened in 2016 and also ensure no high-placed government officials ever abuse their position again. The Investigate the Investigators Act will enable the Department of Justice to determine what President Obama and his administration knew and when they knew it and why numerous questionable decisions were made in 2016 and beyond.

The American people deserve the truth, and we as elected officials in Washington should hold ourselves to higher standards than political gamesmanship.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

28 mins ago

Report: Illegal alien arrested in NC with $400k worth of cocaine was headed to Alabama

A major drug bust in North Carolina stopped an alleged drug trafficker from reaching his ultimate destination: Alabama.

WBTV reported that a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County, NC, on Friday evening eventually revealed approximately nine pounds of cocaine in the vehicle of Eyian Valenti Robotham.

Robotham, 53, was arrested after deputies noticed discrepancies in the information he provided during the traffic. Reportedly living Atlanta, GA, the man told law enforcement officers that he was traveling from West Virginia to Alabama at the time of the stop.

The deputies later searched Robotham’s vehicle and found four kilogram-sized packages with 8.8 pounds of cocaine inside of them. The estimated value of the narcotics is approximately $400,000.

An ensuing investigation into the matter, according to WBTV, concluded that Robotham is currently in the United States illegally.

The man has reportedly been charged with multiple felony drug trafficking charges and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

The Department of Homeland Security has also obtained an immigration detainer on Robotham.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

‘Dynasty’: UA robotics team wins NASA’s grand prize for fifth straight year

For the fifth consecutive year, the student robotics team from the University of Alabama won the grand prize at NASA’s Robotics Mining Competition.

UA made the announcement Monday in a statement, explaining that the 60-student Alabama Astrobotics team, mostly from the College of Engineering, won the Joe Kosmo Award for Excellence in NASA’s 2019 robotic mining competition.

The University of Alabama’s team previously placed first in the same competition in 2012 and has done so each year since 2015.

“When the final results came out, it was a huge relief to finally see that all the hard work my team and I put in was worth it,” Max Eastepp, a senior serving as team lead of the squad, remarked.

This year, NASA’s competition was held virtually, rather than on-site at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Teams were judged on systems engineering papers and outreach project reports and had the options of submitting systems engineering plans and slide demonstrations.

In addition to the top prize, UA’s team also won first place for its systems engineering paper, its slide presentations and demonstrations and second place for its outreach report.

“This project makes our students better engineers,” Dr. Kenneth Ricks, adviser for Alabama Astrobotics and an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, said.

“They go through a full design cycle with budget and schedule limitations, much like what they will encounter in industry,” he added. “The students also benefit from the relationships they create with companies looking to hire good engineering graduates. This networking aspect is a significant advantage.”

This came after a separate event hosted at the University of Alabama, in which UA’s team bested 27 other robotics teams from across the nation to win first in mining, first in the Caterpillar Autonomy Awards and the SSERVI Regolith Mechanics Award.

In the Robotic Mining Challenge held in Tuscaloosa, teams demonstrated how a robot they built over the past year could autonomously navigate and excavate simulated lunar and Martian soil, known as regolith.

“It’s significant that the UA competition results matched those of the NASA 2019 virtual competition results,” Ricks advised. “This year, the NASA representatives didn’t see our design perform at Kennedy Space Center, but because the College of Engineering helped us host the mining aspect of the competition, we were able to show that our design not only worked but set a new digging record, collecting 33.1 kg of gravel in 10 minutes.”

Both events are designed to provide a competitive environment to foster innovative ideas and solutions that could potentially be used during NASA journeys to the moon and Mars, in which the state of Alabama is playing a leading role.

The UA team’s sponsors included NASA and Huntsville-based Dynetics.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

In the shadows: Defining the world of opposition research and why it wins races

This is my 28th year in politics, and I have seen firsthand that with every election cycle, opposition research becomes a more valuable tool used in political campaigns.

Many people had never heard of “Oppo” or were even aware that campaigns aggressively looked for information on their opponents until the Trump Dossier complied by Fusion GPS was released. The Trump Dossier was not a credible opposition research project whether you support Trump or not, simply because in true opposition research projects, everything listed in the report must have documentation.

The two major political parties in Alabama have gotten further apart in their policies, however, during their respective party primary elections, the candidates of both parties are very closely aligned with each other. If there are eight Republican candidates vying for the same office and you read each of their policy proposals without their picture or name attached, you would find it almost impossible to distinguish between each of them. So how do candidates separate themselves from their opponents in their own party when they basically agree on many issues? They have oppo done.

Opposition research is a process of learning all you can about your political opponent by using complex research skills and tactics. This goes way beyond a basic Google search. Knowing all you can about their background, associations, their record if they have held office before, and what they have said in the past, are some of the areas covered. Once the mountain of information has been gathered over weeks and many times months of searching on site, having the experience to know what can and can’t be used, how to write it into an easy-to-read report and how to use the information effectively are the keys to success.

One area that can be difficult for a candidate and their campaign to combat successfully is to defend themselves against attacks from the opposition. To defend yourself sounds easy in theory, but when it is coming at you from many angles at once; it can bring any campaign to their knees literally overnight. However, there is a part of opposition research that effectively lowers the chances that these attacks can damage a campaign. It’s called vulnerability research.

Vulnerability research allows an opposition research consultant to find where their own candidate would be vulnerable to attacks from the opponent by doing research on them. It is not smart for a candidate to depend on their own memory regarding their history as answering a charge even slightly different than they have in the past can bring accusations of lying from the opponent. Vulnerability research shows the candidate what they said and did in the past in their public and private life, so this problem can be avoided many times. Responding to political attacks must be done swiftly and strongly within a few hours or the attack gets baked in whether it is true or not. Vulnerability research needs to be done as early as possible in the campaign. This helps to neuter attacks by bringing possible problems up many times months in advance so the campaign can write replies to all possible attacks. This allows them to be able to answer when any attack comes immediately with a clear, concise, and consistent response.

Opposition research didn’t become defined as a highly skilled practice that was routinely done until after Republican political consultant Lee Atwater of South Carolina perfected the craft in modern-day politics in 1980. Atwater’s opposition research successes took him from South Carolina all the way to the Reagan White House. However, critics would claim that Atwater put the “dirt” in politics due to his aggressive opposition research tactics. Atwater was a brilliant consultant who believed that the public had a right to know about the candidates’ backgrounds, and yes, their skeletons.

Political campaigns have general consultants, campaign managers, media consultants, social media directors, field directors, volunteer organizers, fundraiser and these are all high profile positions where they interact with the public and media outlets during the course of a long campaign to the point of being on a first-name basis. The one person on a campaign who stays in the shadows is the opposition researcher. Few campaigns will admit that they do oppo because of the negative stigma of “digging for dirt,” but all of the winning ones hire an opposition researcher.

An opposition researcher has to have a certain mindset in order to be successful. One must enjoy working alone, be extremely detail orientated, have excellent research skills, and be driven to find the truth. You have to check your ego at the door because you are never acknowledged for your work in the public arena. It is like you don’t exist. You must be able to travel as being on the road three-hundred days a year is not uncommon. This isn’t a political career where you sit at a desk and take phone calls. You also must be able to take care of yourself physically as there are times where you will come in contact with supporters or employees of the opposition who don’t like the fact that you are looking into their candidate. They will verbally try to intimidate and physically threaten you. The mentality that the opposition researcher has to have is that what you find can change the course of history because one small bit of information many times can be the difference between a candidate winning or losing.

One example I will mention was for a large statewide Alabama campaign many years ago that had two very strong candidates in their party’s primary headed for a possible runoff. Both candidates were well funded, well liked within the party structure, had very low negative polling numbers and both were extremely qualified for the job. About two months out from the voters heading to the polls, both of these candidates were polling in the low 40s and in every imaginable head-to-head match up, they basically were even. One campaign was looking for an edge and I got the call. At that time no-bid contracts were a hot topic and both candidates had held office before and were campaigning aggressively against no-bid contracts. During my work, I found that our opponent previously had taken part in no-bid contracts on the giving as well as the receiving end. That one piece of oppo showed hypocrisy on his part and our campaign released the information to the public. In a 10-day stretch after the information was released, the polling went from roughly 41%-41% to 50% to 30%. We ended up easily winning the election without a runoff due to one piece of research.

Opposition and vulnerability research projects are effective with any size campaign. The first project I ever did was for a small town mayor in north Alabama which evolved into over one hundred political races to campaigns for president of the United States. I served as former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s director of Research and Rapid Response and ran the War Room on both of his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016, so there isn’t a campaign too big or small that can’t benefit from oppo.

The effect and successes of opposition and vulnerability research projects have spread from political campaigns to other areas. PACs, associations, 501c(3) groups, state governments and business organizations have opposition researchers complete projects because all of them at some point have a need for personalized research in a political or even a non-political setting.

One thing that all campaigns regardless of their size or party affiliation will agree upon is that information is empowering and is the catalyst for success.

Brad Presnall is a veteran Alabama-based political opposition and vulnerability research consultant. He can be contacted at bpresnall@hotmail.com.

4 hours ago

Exclusive: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh running for re-election at PSC

MONTGOMERY — Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is running for re-election as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), she confirmed in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Monday, stressing that the “Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime.”

Cavanaugh, the former chair of the Alabama Republican Party and one of the most prominent conservative Trump-allies in Alabama, had raised some eyebrows on Friday with a tweet that implied she would be a candidate in 2020 but did not list an office.

Enjoying some of the highest name identification and favorability of any potential conservative candidate in an Alabama Republican primary field, Cavanaugh would have entered the U.S. Senate race as a favorite to make a run-off.

However, as she told Yellowhammer News on Monday, her place supporting President Donald Trump on the 2020 ticket will come defending her important role as head of the PSC, where she has been a staunch advocate for Alabama jobs, lowering utility rates, fighting for the coal industry against out-of-state special interest groups, cutting government waste and overhauling burdensome regulations.

“The 2020 election will be historic for so many reasons,” Cavanaugh said. “I look forward to being a part of it as I run for re-election to the Alabama Public Service Commission. I’m running because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government.”

She continued, “His energy and economic policies, which have brought about unprecedented prosperity in our country, are under attack from the liberal elite who see it as a threat to their control over our lives.”

Cavanaugh’s fight on behalf of the tens of thousands of Alabamians who rely on the coal industry for their livelihood became nationally recognized during the Obama administration, and the next radical environmentalist attack on Yellowhammer State jobs has already begun — this time in the form of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) so-called “Green New Deal.”

“We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families,” Cavanaugh told Yellowhammer News.

“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” the PSC president emphasized. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. At the same time, our state is under attack from those who want to deny babies their basic right to life. There is so much at stake in 2020. I’ll fight AOC and her radical following every step of the way.”

Most recently, Cavanaugh has been leading the charge against robocalls at the PSC. After calling on the federal government to mandate the adoption of advanced call blocking technology and other anti-robocall measures earlier this year, the U.S. Senate last month passed a bill that would do just that. Additionally, AT&T and Comcast recently announced a major milestone in the fight against fraudulent robocalls and spoofing after Cavanaugh’s call-to-action.

Last year, Cavanaugh served as co-chair of Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama when the organization spearheaded the passage of the pro-life Amendment Two on the state’s general election ballot in November. She has long been known for her work fighting on the frontline for conservative causes, even before her tenure as the first female chair of the ALGOP; from pro-jobs policy issues to defending religious liberty, Cavanaugh’s conservative bonafides have been well established.

“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” Cavanaugh concluded.

She defeated Democrat Lucy Baxley in 2012 to take over the presidency of the PSC. At the time, Baxley was the last-remaining Democrat to hold statewide office.

Cavanaugh and her husband, Jeff, are longtime small business owners. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Making correctional education work for Alabama

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

