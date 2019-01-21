Sign up for Our Newsletter

Newest Stories

Alabama country music festival moving location 41 mins ago / News
Red snapper study to include $250 tags on fish 2 hours ago / News
ALGOP chair Lathan: ‘Dr. King’s words are timeless’ 3 hours ago / News
Alabama celebrates School Choice Week 4 hours ago / News
Byrne: The sanctity of life 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mobile Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty 16 hours ago / News
Opportunity Zone fever, debate spreads from Birmingham to the Bronx 19 hours ago / News
Is anything an accident? 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: No movement on shutdown, Doug Jones vs. AOC, Roy Moore takes a polygraph after the election and more on Guerrilla Politics … 21 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama-made Honda, Mercedes vehicles earn Car and Driver honors 22 hours ago / News
How the Birmingham business community pitched in to help save UAB football 23 hours ago / Sports
Roby: Commemorating the 2019 March for Life 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 1 day ago / Sponsored
Auburn University’s Kyes Stevens honored for prison education program that changes lives 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones ‘optimistic’ about good-faith efforts to end shutdown; Says ‘the issue for border security is not a wall’ 1 day ago / News
There is more to Alabama deer hunting than pointing and shooting 1 day ago / outdoors
South Alabama attorney’s pageant coaching inspires another TV series 2 days ago / News
UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark: The heart of a champion 2 days ago / Sports
Alabama rocket builder ULA powers critical national security mission 2 days ago / News
Wilsonville Elementary boasts first-class playground thanks to help from volunteers 2 days ago / News
6 hours ago

Byrne: The sanctity of life

I am proudly pro-life. Millions of Americans are as well.

The sanctity of human life is immeasurable, and the countless Americans who feel the same way should not have their voices silenced or their opinions rebuked in the mistaken claim of freedom of choice.

Since I have been in Congress, I have consistently stood up for the unborn, and I continue to stand up for life. I am proud of the hundreds of Alabamians, most of them young people, who this past weekend took a stand for life in our nation’s Capital as part of the annual March for Life.

Those who support pro-life causes support American values, allowing all the opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Too often I have seen the national mainstream media cover the handful of counter-protesters who come to speak out against those taking a stand, rather than cover the thousands of people on the side of life.

Why is it that it is so untenable to the Democrat party and those on the far left to want every unborn child to have the same fighting chance at life as they received?

Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 61 million abortions have been carried out in the United States. That is absolutely unacceptable.

I remain dedicated to doing everything I can to ensure we defund Planned Parenthood, permanently end taxpayer funding of abortion, overturn Roe and ensure all lives are protected.

As a Christian, I believe that we are all created in the image of God. As children of God, from the moment of conception, God’s breath of life resides in us. To abort an unborn child is as much the ending of life as any other form of murder.

Already in 2019, I have taken action on several pro-life initiatives.

As I have done every Congress since I was elected by the people of Southwest Alabama, I have joined the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, a group of House Members who advocate for life in Washington.

Additionally, I have signed on to key legislation to protect the unborn.

One of the bills I have cosponsored is the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019, which would place a one-year moratorium on federal funding to Planned Parenthood and increase funding to community health centers that do not perform abortions but provide more comprehensive care.

I have also cosponsored the Heart Beat Protection Act, which bans abortion after a detectible heartbeat; the Life at Conception Act, which defines that human life begins at conception; and the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act (PRENDA), which prohibits sex-selective abortions while protecting women upon whom sex-selective abortions have been performed.

And just last Friday, President Trump agreed to support our stance outlined in a letter I signed, asking him to veto any funding bill that weakens pro-life protections and any bill that weakens federal pro-life policy.

There is a verse that is well known to many parents and grandparents, and the message is clear: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” (Jeremiah 1:5)

God has a plan for all of us in life, and he knew that plan even before we were formed. Life begins at conception. God’s plan for us is something we can never know fully, and it is something that no one should ever snuff out.

I will continue to stand for life, for God’s plan for our lives, and for the incredible gift that is a child.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

41 mins ago

Alabama country music festival moving location

Rock the South is moving this year, but fans of the country music festival in Cullman should not worry.

AL.com reports the festival is leaving its usual home in Heritage Park for a larger location about two miles (3.21 kilometers) away.

The site will expand from 15 acres (653400 square feet) to about 140 acres (60984 square feet), and will allow for camping, RV parking and more on-site parking, organizers said.

“We are forever thankful that the City of Cullman and Cullman City Park and Recreation allowed us to use Heritage Park for seven years and even more thankful we can continue our incredible relationship, just in a new location,” organizer Nathan Baugh, of 46 Entertainment, said in a press release.

Baugh and Shane Quick, of Premier Productions, own and produce the festival.

Rock the South has been working with engineering firms to develop the property, create a traffic plan for the event and address concerns about rain and drainage on site, organizers said.

More than 65,000 people are expected at this year’s event set for May 31-June 1.

The 2019 lineup will be released beginning Jan. 22.

Previous acts have included Eric Church, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Rock the South started small in 2012, with a single-day lineup that featured Dierks Bentley, Kellie Pickler, Brent Cobb and Jon Pardi.

It has continued to grow over its seven-year history, presenting a variety of country pop, traditional country and Southern rock performers.

The event has also raised more than $500,000 for area charities during its tenure, organizers said last year.

Beneficiaries have included Cullman City Parks and Recreation, The Link of Cullman County and Cullman Caring for Kids.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Red snapper study to include $250 tags on fish

When the red snapper season begins this summer in the Gulf of Mexico, some fish will carry $250 and even $500 worth of tags, as part of a study to estimate just how many of the popular sport and table fish live in the Gulf.

The fish can be released as long as the tags are snipped off.

Scientists plan to tag 3,000 to 5,000 red snapper during April and May, said Greg Stunz of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, who is leading a team of 21 scientists from the five Gulf states and Virginia.

He said some will use university research boats, but others will go out with anglers, charter captains and commercial boats – and researchers hope to get tags back from all three fishing groups.

Each tag will be worth $250.

Some fish will carry two tags, to help scientists learn how many of the tags fall out.

Those are the potential $500 fish.

The tubular tags are about 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) long but only a couple of millimeters wide, Stuntz said, making them easy to snip off at the bottom.

Each has a yellow plastic insert bearing a five-digit tag number starting with the letters RS, and the words “Reward $250. Keep tag” and a phone number to call.

To get the reward, anglers need to report the fishing port from which they departed, the date the fish was caught, the fish’s length and weight, the fish’s tag number, and the latitude and longitude where it was caught.

The tag itself should also be mailed in, though Stuntz said the researchers may accept photographs.

Scientists expect about 10 percent of the tagged fish to be caught, Stunz said Friday.

The $12 million study called the Great Red Snapper Count also involves visual counts, habitat surveys, and other studies.

“We’ll be wrapped up in about a year,” Stunz said.

It was designed to check the accuracy of federal red snapper figures.

Overfishing and incidental catch in shrimp trawls caused red snapper numbers to plummet disastrously from the 1960s to late 1980s.

Since federal regulation of the catch began in 1990, numbers have rebounded.

But in recent years the recreational season got shorter and shorter. Many anglers say federal estimates are too low and seasons too short.

The problem, according to NOAA Fisheries, was that recreational anglers regularly caught far more than the quotas set by the Gulf Coast Fishery Management Council.

An overage for one season meant fewer days for the next. State agencies said NOAA was using bad data.

In response, the Trump administration extended a three-day federal season in 2017 for an additional 39 weekend days, and in 2018 created a two-year experiment in which states would open and close their recreational seasons.

Two environmental groups sued in 2017, saying the change to that season would result in overfishing.

Congress also allocated $9.5 million for the red snapper study, with the universities involved putting up another $2.5 million.

A team of 21 scientists are participating. Most are from Gulf state universities; the Virginia Institute of Marine Science also is part of the study, along with a scientist from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Three NOAA Fisheries scientists are described as noncompensated collaborators.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

ALGOP chair Lathan: ‘Dr. King’s words are timeless’

To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan released a statement reflecting on the “timeless” nature of Dr. King’s vision for mankind.

“His vision for America and commitment to equal rights changed history for the better,” Lathan said of King. “Dr. King’s words and peaceful protests are still deeply valued today.”

Full statement as follows:

We honor and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. His vision for America and commitment to equal rights changed history for the better. Dr. King’s words and peaceful protests are still deeply valued today.

It is our prayer that the actions of all citizens reflect the dream Dr. King had for every man, woman and child – that our nation would be an “oasis of freedom and justice.”

Dr. King’s words are timeless and continue to stand as a foundation of goodwill for all today, for all to “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

In light of this we reflect on the scripture found in Amos 5:24: “But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama celebrates School Choice Week

Governor Kay Ivey has officially proclaimed January 20-26 Alabama School Choice Week, as parents and teachers from every type of K-12 education option celebrate increased opportunity in education.

The week, which is already underway and coincides with National School Choice Week, will feature 744 events and activities across the Yellowhammer State, including open house events at schools, school fairs, homeschool information sessions and other celebrations. According to a press release, one of the largest events in Alabama will be a series of breakfast roundtables in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile featuring academic scholarship recipient families.

Nationwide, 40,549 events and activities are being organized to raise awareness during this weeklong celebration, and 10.8 million Americans are expected to participate.

This is expected to be the largest series of education-related events and activities in U.S. history.

In Alabama, parents and students are celebrating the state’s bevy of educational options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, dual enrollment programs and homeschooling.

“Alabama families have more choices for their children’s education than ever before, and we encourage parents to use National School Choice Week to explore these options,” National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella said in a statement.

The Yellowhammer State even offers tax credit scholarships and educational tax credits for some families to send their children to private or parochial schools. Students below a certain income level or transferring from failing schools are given this opportunity through the Alabama Accountability Act.

Then, there is ACCESS Alabama: the state’s virtual school, designed for high school students to take courses that may not be available (or easy to schedule) at their own schools. Public school students in grades 9-12 can take these classes for free while nonpublic school students can take the offerings for a fee.

On the local level, elected officials and community leaders are recognizing the importance of increased educational opportunity by officially recognizing School Choice Week. In addition to Ivey issuing her statewide official proclamation, the cities of Athens, Brundidge, Clanton, Daphne, Elberta, Jemison, Montgomery, Ohatchee, Orange Beach and Vincent have issued their own proclamations celebrating the occasion in their community.

“We’re excited that Alabama families are so passionate about school choice, and we’re encouraged by Gov. Ivey’s support for that,” Campanella added. “We wish Alabama families all the best in their celebrations and hope that the planned events and activities will help parents find the educational opportunities that best meet their children’s needs.”

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort meant to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families and communities around the country. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical and unrelated to any legislative advocacy campaign.

You can find a School Choice Week event near you here.

RELATED: Coalition forms to support children, parents seeking better schools

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Mobile Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

Mobile Police Department Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed while executing a search warrant on Sunday, marking the second police officer in Alabama to be killed in the line of duty over a span of just seven days.

According to WALA, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder was shot at the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road in West Mobile around 3:00 p.m.

Battiste advised that Tuder was with a group of officers attempting to arrest Marco Perez, who has since been taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if Perez fired the shot that killed Tuder.

Perez, 19, had been wanted by Mobile Police Department and federal authorities on several charges. Earlier this week, police accused him of faking his own kidnapping to avoid being taken to jail.

WALA reported that Tiffany Perez, Marco’s mother, was arrested Thursday night after police said she helped her son fake the kidnapping so he could evade law enforcement officers. She is charged with filing a false report.

Tuder joined the Mobile Police Department in March of 2016 and was named officer of the month in August of 2017.

Elected officials across Alabama mourned the news on Sunday, with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) saying he was praying for Tuder’s family following the “tragic shooting.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) tweeted, “Horrific news out of Mobile. Our prayers are with [Officer Tuder’s] family, the [Mobile Police Department], and our entire community.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Simpson said, “Earlier today, Mobile lost one of our best and finest, Officer Sean Tuder. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this tragedy. We mourn together as a community and we love together as a community.”

Tuder’s death came less than a year after the shooting death of Mobile Officer Justin Billa, who was killed in the line of duty on February 20, 2018.

Birmingham Police Department Sergeant Wytasha Carter was shot and killed while investigating a car robbery last Sunday. Carter’s funeral was held on Saturday.

Update, 9:00 p.m.:

WKRG is now reporting that Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich has authorized a capital murder charge against Perez in relation to Tuder’s death.

Being convicted of capital murder can result in the death penalty in Alabama.

Update, 10:00 p.m.:

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement, extending her “sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers.”

“Less than a day after laying to rest Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter, I’m saddened to learn of the death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder, who was killed today in the line of duty,” Ivey said. “I extend my sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Officer Tuder’s wife and family, fellow officers and to the community he served.”

“Officer Tuder was an exceptional young officer, a true leader and was once recognized as ‘Officer of the Month’ for his commitment to serve and protect. This senseless tragedy has sadly taken the life of yet another Mobile police officer, far too soon, and stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who wear the badge. To the Mobile community, know that all of Alabama joins you in mourning this remarkable law enforcement officer,” Ivey concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

