2 hours ago

Byrne: The light of Easter

For those of us who are Christians, this week is the most important and holiest of the year.

We begin the week remembering Jesus’ triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, walk with Him through his last teachings in the Temple, watch the last supper with His disciples, sadly witness His arrest and trial before the Sanhedrin and Pilate, view with tears his torture and crucifixion, and sorrow over his death and burial — only to wake up on Easter Sunday to the miracle of His resurrection.

There is so much meaning in this week that it is hard to pull out just one message.

His suffering wasn’t just physical, although Roman flogging and crucifixion were brutal even by the standards of that brutal time. He was betrayed by one of his disciples, a close friend. He was arrested, beaten and tried by his own people, who ultimately turned Him over to the enemy Romans, demanding the death penalty. Pilate gave the people the decision to save Him, and they, after praising Him effusively just a few days earlier, call for His execution.

On the cross He cried out “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” not so much for the physical pain He suffered but because at that point He took on the sins of all people. Sin is ultimately the separation of each person from God. Earlier in the Gospels, Jesus said “I and the Father are one.” To take on the sins of the whole world meant the ultimate separation from God, and that was the worst torture for Jesus.

And yet He took it all on willingly, fulfilling the Suffering Servant prophesies of Isaiah. That suffering and death were just the prelude to the true triumph over sin and death in the Resurrection.

In our much too busy world, where we are easily distracted from the Truth, and our ultimate calling as the hearers and beneficiaries of the Truth, we need to not just hear this story but let it sink deeply into our lives. If God loves us so much that He will allow His Son to be tortured and killed, surely we can return the favor by loving Him and one another.

As I have noted in years past, we are truly a blessed nation with the freedoms we enjoy. We have the freedom to worship or not worship as we please, without interference from the government.

Sadly, there are many throughout the world who do not have that freedom.

In 1630, John Winthrop addressed a group of colonists bound for Massachusetts in the New World. He told them, “We shall be as a city upon a hill, the eyes of all people are upon us.”

This imagery came from the Sermon on the Mount, where Jesus says, “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:14)

Many Americans are familiar with this same “shining city on a hill” idea President Reagan used throughout his presidency and his life.

There is an inner light, shining to the world, that comes from the people of the United States thanks to the freedoms we enjoy, the love and kindness that we share with one another, and our strong foundations.

Much of that light permeated the early beginnings of this country. Our nation was built upon a strong foundation of Biblical values and morals and laws that shine brightly to the rest of the world.

The ancient Easter greeting resonates with me every day:

Alleluia! The Lord is risen! The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

1 hour ago

Poll: Only 20 percent of white Alabamians want to re-elect Doug Jones

A new poll released Tuesday morning by a non-partisan national research firm confirms that Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is facing nearly impossible demographic barriers to re-election.

The poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, which has offices in Washington, D.C. and Jacksonville, FL, was conducted April 9-11 and surveyed 625 registered Alabama voters by telephone. The margin of error is four percent.

While the survey surprisingly found Jones to hold a positive net job approval rating of one point (45 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved), his re-elect numbers went sharply downhill from there.

Overall, 50 percent are set on replacing Jones, while 40 percent want to re-elect him. Yet, demographic breakdowns foreshadow a rough 2020 general election for the Democrat, especially with President Donald Trump up for re-election.

726
Men answered by a margin of 59-34 percent that they want to replace Jones, while women said 46-42 percent that they would re-elect him.

Jones is underwater with both people under and over the age of 50. The more reliable, older voting group would replace him 54-37 percent. His job approval rating was actually worse than his re-elect numbers in this older group, which disapproved by 55-36 percent.

Then, when it comes to race, white people would replace Jones 70-20 percent while black people would re-elect the junior senator from Mountain Brook by 84-5 percent. Only 27 percent of white people approved of Jones’ job performance.

This key demographic statistic potentially bodes worst for Jones, as the survey was the best case scenario for him considering it was weighted to account for 64 percent of voters being white and 29 percent being black, while an estimated 74 percent of Alabama voters were white and 24 percent black in the 2016 general election.

Independents would replace Jones 49-35 percent.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, renowned pollster and consultant Jim McLaughlin said, “In the general election, it tells you what many of us have expected, Doug Jones is done, and this is with no one having laid a glove on him and a very friendly mainstream press.”

… ‘Unless Roy Moore’

However, the one possibility that could still save Jones’ hide – the specter of Roy Moore being the Republican nominee again – was also polled. Mason-Dixon’s polling conclusion warned, “Jones’s re-election chances will be affected by who he draws as his Republican challenger in 2020.”

The survey separately tested a hypothetical Republican primary ballot between Moore, Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06), Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and former gubernatorial candidate Tim James. Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville was not included.

Moore led the primary ballot with 27 percent of the vote, trailed by Brooks at 18 percent, Byrne at 13 percent, Palmer at 11 percent, Marsh at 4 percent and James at 2 percent, while 25 percent were undecided.

Adding a name recognition question to that information tells the whole story. Moore essentially has maximized that metric, with only 4 percent (within the margin of error of zero) not recognizing his name. He only has a five percent net favorability rating, at 34-29 percent. In contrast, his potential opponents (Byrne is the only one polled that has actually announced) have a lot of room to grow in name recognition while not having the baggage and set ceiling that Moore does.

Byrne’s 23 percent was the highest net favorability at 25-2 percent, followed by Brooks’ 19 percent (27-8), Palmer’s 17 percent (18-1), James’ 12 percent (13-1) and Marsh’s 8 percent (15-7).

Again considering only 4 percent did not recognize Moore’s name, note that 23 percent had never heard of Brooks, 46 percent Byrne, 53 percent Palmer, 57 percent Marsh and 70 percent James. A factor at play here is that Brooks, like Moore, ran in the 2017 Senate special election primary. Byrne’s high net favorability while having so much room for growth in name recognition is very much an encouraging sign for his campaign.

McLaughlin advised, “I wouldn’t feel good if I were Roy Moore in the primary. Yes, at first blush he is the leader with 27%, but he has almost full name recognition with the voters, and he seems to be capped out at a quarter of the vote. Moore is what I would call the pseudo incumbent in the primary, and we have a saying: usually what the incumbent’s got, that’s all they are going to get. Moore has high negatives among the primary voters (29%), whereas the other candidates have a lot more room to grow and have virtually no negatives.”

McLaughlin, president and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, is considered the “gold-standard” when it comes to political polling, strategy and public opinion surveys. He is a nationally recognized expert, appearing on major network and cable news programs and being quoted in the country’s biggest print publications. The firm was widely accredited for its accurate polling in predicting a 2016 Trump victory while other national pollsters floundered.

McLaughlin concluded, “Bottom line, Jones appears to be a goner against any Republican unless Roy Moore became the nominee, which doesn’t seem likely.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Medical group offers polling data showing voters oppose loosening up eye surgery laws

The Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology issued findings of a recent poll conducted by the group which shows voters do not support changing the current laws governing eye surgeries.

The medical group commissioned a statewide survey of 500 likely voter respondents. The poll found that 79.6 percent of those polled opposed the performance of surgery by individuals not trained as medical doctors or surgeons.

478
The Alabama legislature is considering a bill this year to open up the range of procedures optometrists are allowed to perform as part of their practice. The legislation, generally, seeks to allow optometrists the ability to perform more invasive eye procedures like the eye surgeries conducted by ophthalmologists.

The distinction between ophthalmology and optometry can often be confused.

Ophthalmologists attend medical school followed by a one-year internship and a three-year residency. Their specialty usually centers around medical and surgical eye care. Ophthalmologists must have more than 17,000 hours training before they can independently treat and operate on patients, according to the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmologists.

Optometrists specialize in eye and vision care. Education requirements for optometrists include a college degree and four years in a professional program.

The Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology believes the distinction in education and training should control when regulating the performance of the more invasive eye surgeries.

“The medical community in Alabama is very concerned about allowing people who do not have a medical degree and the necessary surgical experience to operate on and around the eyes,” stated Stephen Kelly, M.D., president of the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology. “The margin of error when using needles, scalpels or lasers on the eye is so small, that a mistake of just one millimeter could have devastating results for the patient. The patient safety and quality surgical outcomes would be threatened if surgery were allowed by anyone who is not a medical doctor with proper training.”

Optometrists are supporting the bill because they claim it will give greater access to eye surgery for Alabamians.

Opponents counter with data showing 91 percent of Alabamians are within 30 minutes or less of a highly-trained ophthalmologist who has the medical education, surgical training and clinical experience to safely perform these delicate surgeries.

They claim access data shows 99.7 percent of Alabamians can access an ophthalmologist in about the same time, if not faster, then they can get to a Walmart Supercenter.

“The issue of inadequate patient access is simply not accurate,” said Kelly. “Alabamians have great access to eye surgery from highly trained ophthalmologists. There is no need for patients to risk permanent eye damage or loss of vision for convenience sake. As medical providers, our top priority is patient safety, and SB 114 would unnecessarily place patients at risk.”

Other findings in the poll include 85.6% of respondents desire a licensed medical doctor to perform surgery on their eye or eyelid. Only 2.4 percent prioritized the convenience of access over training.

Of the respondents, 98.7 percent said they would be concerned about a family member having eye surgery performed by someone who is not a medical doctor.

The survey was conducted April 1 to 3 with a random sample of 500 Alabama registered voters likely to participate in the 2020 general election. The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percent.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

15 hours ago

Dr. Rebecca Boohaker is a 2019 Woman of Impact

In a quiet lab in downtown Birmingham, a team of scientists are engaged on the front lines of one of the world’s most deadly battles — the battle against cancer.

Right at the center of that war is Dr. Rebecca Boohaker.

As an assistant fellow in the oncology department at Southern Research, an organization that has already been involved in the discovery of seven FDA-approved cancer drugs, Boohaker’s lab continues to build upon that success through a commitment to creating generational change within the science community and beyond.

915
Founded in 1941, Southern Research (SR) is an independent, nonprofit, scientific research organization with more than 400 scientists and engineers. SR supports the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, defense, aerospace, environmental and energy industries through the pursuit of entrepreneurial and collaborative initiatives to develop and maintain a pipeline of intellectual property and innovative technologies that positively impact real-world problems.

Solving real-world problems is what fuels Dr. Boohaker. What began as a love for research, quickly developed into a passion after she became directly impacted by the cruel effects of cancer when her grandmother and aunt were both diagnosed.

Like so many others, she watched as the diagnosis changed their lives in ways she wouldn’t wish on anyone. Her grandmother worked through a “brutal,” yet successful, treatment plan, but her aunt lost her life to breast cancer several years after her original diagnosis due to a lack of advancement in treatment at the time.

Dr. Boohaker recalls those experiences shaping her career path in a meaningful way.

“Thankfully, my grandmother lived a long life into her 90s without recurrence,” she said. “But after my aunt’s passing, my research shifted from basic science to a disease-based approach. That tragedy gave purpose to everything we were doing in the lab. In my capacity as a cancer biologist working in drug discovery, I have learned that understanding why something is broken – a pathway, a protein, a gene – is so critical in the rational design of the fix.”

Dr. Boohaker’s love for science began in early childhood. Rather than playing with dolls and coloring books, she recalls her mother and aunt equipping her with pocket microscopes and chemistry sets.

Her interest in science grew when she had the opportunity to learn from Dr. John Kearney as a student at John Carroll High School. Dr. Kearney said, “I’d say that what struck me the most was that Rebecca had a very well-developed work ethic at a very early age/career stage.”

Dr. Boohaker’s experiences in the John Carroll lab led her to study biology and chemistry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and later obtain her graduate degree from the University of Central Florida.

Dr. Boohaker joined Southern Research in 2013 to complete her postdoctoral fellowship. In 2016, she became a research scientist in the Oncology Department within the Drug Discovery division. She is currently interested in investigating the processes by which cancer cells exploit their own regulatory machinery to promote tumorigenesis as a means to develop novel therapeutics.

For Boohaker, diversity is a crucial element for success.

“That’s where my success in my education and career has come from: working in a diverse environment where multiple perspectives contribute to solutions. So many of my experiences, from learning under the great Ada Long at the UAB University Honors Program to working at Southern Research, have been reinforced by a philosophy that different perspectives open the door to better solutions,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

Art Tipton, Southern Research president and CEO, said about Dr. Boohaker, “Rebecca is emerging as a significant oncology scientist for Southern Research as part of our notable cancer research efforts.  The discovery of seven FDA-approved cancer drugs cemented SR as a national and global resource in this field and I am enthusiastic about the role Rebecca is playing to further our ongoing advancements.  Her research program, interests and accomplishments without a doubt make her one of our state’s Women of Impact and I am proud to have her as part of our organization.”

When asked about her personal life, she shared about the joys of teaching an annual immunology class at John Carroll and preserving time for her family with a special beach trip each summer. She applied to the NASA astronaut program making it all the way to the second tier but says rejection from NASA was the “coolest rejection letter” she’s ever received.

In her spare time, Dr. Boohaker said she enjoys the Star Wars franchise and even builds lightsabers as a hobby.

“Carrie Fisher is a personal hero and Princess Leia is the best Disney Princess,” Boohaker stated.

Reflecting on the notion of making an impact in our community, Dr. Boohaker mentioned her gratitude for several people who made an impact on her life, saying, “When I think about the women of impact in my own life, I think of my mother and her sisters who all immigrated to the U.S. and found success through their own determination, and their willingness to outwork anyone.”

“I also think of the late Janet Houghton, a pioneer in cancer research and a woman of impact in her own right, who came to Southern Research in 2016 and was so supportive of me and my fledgling career – so supportive that she essentially willed her lab to me before her passing. If I were to try to encapsulate the traits of these women that I emulate, I would say that a Woman of Impact is persistent in the pursuit of a goal and maintains a vision of positive change to her community in achieving that goal,” she told Yellowhammer News.

Dr. Boohaker wishes to share some inspirational words with the next generation of leaders following in her footsteps: “Whether or not it’s in the classroom, any opportunity to learn has value, and even in failure, when the path to success isn’t always clear, there is always a way to a solution.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Dr. Rebecca Boohaker a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

16 hours ago

Shouldn’t Alabama’s attorney general actually be on a crusade against illegal gambling?

As mentioned in my 7 Things and at Yellowhammer over the weekend, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to make it clear that he is not on a “crusade” against “illegal gambling” in Alabama.

Speaking to Alabama Public Television, Marshall told host Don Dailey that his recent actions were not part of a larger anti-gambling push by his office. Marshall told Dailey, “It’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling.”

Clarifying his role, Marshall added, “My responsibility as the attorney general of Alabama is to enforce the law. And that’s what we’ve done in Jefferson County because we saw that it wasn’t being done.”

474
OK, great. But, let’s be clear: Those machines in Jefferson County were electronic bingo machines and as Marshall has pointed out repeatedly, those machines are illegal in Alabama. Those machines are slot machines with extra steps. They are not “played on a card against other people in a traditional way.” They are “slot machines, row after row in four different facilities in Jefferson County.”

The Alabama Supreme Court has been clear about this.

In order to be bingo, some standards must apply:

1. Each player uses one or more cards with spaces arraigned in five columns and five rows, with alphanumeric or similar designation assigned to each space.

2. Alphanumeric or similar designations are randomly drawn and announced one by one.

3. Each player must pay attention to the values announced; if one of the values matches a value on one or more of the player’s cards, the player must physically act by marking his or her card  accordingly.

4. A player can fail to pay proper attention or properly mark his or her card, and thereby miss an opportunity to be declared a winner.

5. A player must recognize that his or her card has a “Bingo” i.e., a predetermined pattern of matching values, and in turn announce to the other players and the announcer that this is the case before any other player does so.

6. The game of Bingo contemplates a group activity in which a group of players compete with each other to be the first to properly mark a card with the predetermined winning pattern and announce that fact.

Obviously, this was not what is going down in Jefferson County.

But, what about these places?

Greenetrack of Eutaw, Alabama:

Slot machines.

Victoryland of Shorter, Alabama:

Slot machines.

This is not complex stuff here. This doesn’t require a “crusade” — just common sense. This is illegal gambling.

If the Alabama attorney general is focused on stopping gambling in Jefferson County, then he should be going after similar machines elsewhere.

Or, if they are going to look the other way in Macon County and Greene County, look the other way when new entities open up in Jefferson County or anywhere else.

This issue may not be as simple as I lay out here. There are court rulings and Alabama constitutional amendments muddying the waters.

Either way, the attorney general should be looking to clarify this issue.

This could be resolved by the legislature addressing this once and for all, but, as of today, it seems clear that illegal gambling is still happening inside the state of Alabama and it shouldn’t require a “crusade” to end it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

18 hours ago

Brooks leads Alabama House delegation in fighting for state’s aerospace industry

Led by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), members of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation are fighting simultaneously on behalf of Alabama’s aerospace industry and to maintain the military’s commitment to its national security space launch program.

On Friday afternoon, a bipartisan group of 27 representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives signed onto Brooks’ letter to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson supporting the National Security Space Launch Program’s Phase 2 acquisition strategy. The group included Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Martha Roby (AL-02), Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) did not sign the letter.

This letter was first reported by Yellowhammer News when it was being drafted and circulated to potential signatories. Now delivered to Wilson, the letter represents a major stand for the Yellowhammer State and for modern national security interests.

531
The signatories called on the Air Force to refrain from weakening any performance requirements and emphasized the importance of limiting Phase 2 missions to two launch providers.

The program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), originally awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships.

News of the award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

The companies entered into LSA with the understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

Not proceeding as planned has some in the industry concerned that companies who fell behind, or were not willing to invest the necessary resources, could end up getting rewarded.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks reiterated the importance of ensuring Phase 2 gets down to two providers from three on schedule.

“America’s military relies heavily on space to defend America,” the congressman from north Alabama said. “Therefore, America must have reliable and affordable space access options. The Air Force conducted a robust and competitive launch provider selection process open to all U.S. launch providers. National security requires that the Air Force’s launch provider acquisition must remain on schedule.”

He further explained, “Current law mandates that America stop relying on Russian rocket engines. If launch provider acquisition is delayed, America cannot ensure we can reliably launch space assets on time. The Air Force should not weaken performance requirements, particularly for America’s most sensitive national security missions, because doing so risks mission loss caused by lesser quality rockets.”

State and federal leaders have positioned Alabama as a key player in the national security space race.

However, Brooks outlined that there could be negative effects on the state’s aerospace industry if Phase 2 remains open to three providers.

“The Air Force has determined that there are enough launch missions to support two providers but not three. Having only one launch provider is costly and risky,” Brooks advised. “Costly because, with just one provider, there is a monopoly and no competition. Historically, monopolies result in much higher consumer prices. Risky because, if there is only one provider and that one provider goes out of business, America no longer has launch capabilities for military, commercial or space science launches. That would be very bad for America, particularly since an overwhelming majority of America’s national security weaponry relies on space assets to properly function.”

He continued, “While three or more launch providers are an option, there simply are not enough missions available to profitably allow three or more providers to co-exist. More launches equals fewer launches per provider which, in turn, means higher taxpayer cost resulting from the loss of economies of scale that reduce prices.”

“Essentially, one launch provider is not enough and three providers are too many. Two providers is the sweet spot, and the sooner we get to two providers, the better off America and its taxpayers will be,” Brooks concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

