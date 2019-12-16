Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

45 mins ago

Byrne takes jabs at Sessions, Tuberville at Hamilton campaign appearance — ‘I don’t see another fighter in this race’

Even though it is less than three months to go until the March 3, 2020 Republican primary, the real fireworks in the race for the U.S. Senate nomination are not expected until after the holidays.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) gave Marion County Republicans what was perhaps a preview of what to expect in the new year on Saturday.

During remarks he delivered to the Marion County GOP at J&V Ole Smokehouse, Byrne took shots at his opponents former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.


In audio obtained by Yellowhammer News, Byrne noted the House Republicans’ fight on impeachment and referenced his view on Sessions’ tenure in the Trump administration and Tuberville’s time after coaching residing in Walton County, Fla.

“This fight on impeachment — just because we’re going to have a vote next week and it’s going to go to the Senate, and the Senate is not going to move, that doesn’t mean the fight is over when the Senate votes,” Byrne said. “This fight is going to go on and on and on and on. They’re not going to stop. So, we better be ready to gird up our loins and get in this fight and win it. But to do that, you have got to have a fighter.”

“Now, I’m not coming out of retirement because I’m bored and need something to do,” he continued. “I’m not somebody who lives in Washington and decided to move back to Alabama because I want to get my old job back after I failed at being attorney general for the president of the United States. I’m not somebody who moved to the Florida Panhandle, got bored being down there, and wanting to do something other than just sitting on my front porch down in the Florida Panhandle. I’m in the fight today. And I want somebody that is going to fight for me. And I don’t see another fighter in this race.”

Byrne touted his “fighter” passions, which he credited his recent experiences in Washington, D.C. with inspiring.

“I want a fighter,” he said. “I want somebody that wakes up every day and says I am for Alabama, and I’m going to fight for Alabama. And I am sick and tired of people who are not willing to do that. If they don’t have that fire in their belly, if they only have two gallons of gas left in their tank — they don’t deserve to represent you and me in Washington. If I seem a little passionate — if you had been hanging out with me the last couple of months in Washington, you’d be just as passionate as I am. The passion is never going to go down because the fight is never going to go down. We’re always going to be in it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

15 hours ago

VIDEO: Impeachment is headed to the House floor, Trump gets his trade deal, Tuberville calls out drag queens and more on Guerrilla Politics

Dr. Waymon Burke and guest host John Meredith take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Is there any real chance for impeachment and removal of the president?

—Did President Donald Trump get a big victory in a trade deal with Canada and Mexico?

—Why did Tommy Tuberville comment on drag queens in a Christmas parade?

Burke and Meredith are joined by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to discuss the end of his U.S. Senate campaign.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

17 hours ago

Have yourself a merry little Victorian holiday at Birmingham’s 1898 mansion B&Bs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and Cobb Lane B&B in Birmingham.

Guests and passersby who venture into the Magic City’s only B&Bs are greeted with glorious bursts of holiday color. The gracious old homes, which date to 1898 and are on the National Register of Historic Places, pay tribute to Christmas with festive red, green and gold trimmings. Greenery and holly berries, along with touches of red and gold ribbon, adorn many doorways and bannisters throughout the homes.

The ornate iron fence of the Hassinger Daniels Mansion – decked with garland, pine cones and shiny red bells – clues visitors to delights within. Curious folks often stop to gaze at these beautiful Queen Anne Victorian mansions seated among shops and award-winning restaurants in Birmingham’s historic Five Points South neighborhood.

“It’s like a real-life dollhouse. A lot of times, people aren’t looking for us because we’re off the beaten path. Most bed and breakfasts are in rural areas,” said assistant innkeeper Kathleen McAlister, who assists proprietor and owner Sheila Chaffin, former executive director of Campus Planning at UAB.

B&B guests seek proximity to Birmingham’s five hospitals, concert venues, restaurants or for rest during a road trip. McAllister has served guests from Canada, China, Norway, Switzerland and Africa.

“It’s homey and you feel comfy, which is especially welcome before stressful events such as a doctor’s appointment,” McAlister said of Hassinger Daniel’s 10 bedrooms, four of which are two-bed suites.

“We get a lot of football traffic, and some people stay before a job interview at UAB,” McAlister said. “Some people are very interested in the architecture of churches here, and some are interested in seeing the Civil Rights Institute.” One favorite recurring guest stays several times a year to host a civil rights tour.

The mansion was designed by Thomas Walter, grandson of the architect for the U.S. Capitol dome, for William Hassinger, president of Southern Iron and Steel Co. He and his wife, Virginia, lived in the mansion until they moved to Hassinger Castle in Birmingham’s Redmont Park. Years later, the 12,000-square-foot mansion was a dual optician office and residence. The Chaffins are the third owners in 121 years.

The Chaffins toiled through a four-year restoration, including electrical wiring and plumbing, that oversaw the addition of 14 bathrooms. A photo album attests to the home’s earlier disrepair.

The restored mansion is a treat for the eyes. Guests enter the mahogany “doorway back in time” when they see the boysenberry red foyer with soaring 20 foot ceilings adorned with sparkling crystal chandeliers. The stairway to two upper floors, wreathed in holiday greenery, is lit by 16 heraldry themed stained-glass windows original to the mansion. True to the home’s vintage, there are no elevators.

The spacious, sun-drenched parlor is steeped in late 1800s design. At the large windows overlooking Highland Avenue, a wooden “hippogriff” – a winged horse-like figure with an eagle’s face, hand-carved by Ira Chaffin – is decorated with a huge gold bow, its outstretched wings seemingly in welcome. Two carved mahogany settees drenched in velvet invite one to admire the angel-topped tree, where 15 dolls and a nutcracker pay homage to the holidays.

Sheila Chaffin, ever mindful of the home’s Victorian heritage, curated the antique furniture throughout the home.

“Sheila scours the South and the Birmingham metro area for antiques,” McAlister said. “She goes all over to estate sales and auctions.” An iron gazebo in the backyard, dotted with Parisian-like touches of gold, came from Tuscaloosa.

All bedrooms have a theme and their own character:

  • Blue Serenity – Sleeps three guests.
  • Camelot – Contains carved carousel horses by renowned sculptor Ira Chaffin.
  • Enchanting Turret – Provides a four-post king-size bed and a queen-size bed inside the turret.
  • Garden View – Has a kitchenette and a clawfoot tub.
  • Hera’s Loft – Has a daybed and a couch.
  • Peacock Room – A magnificent stuffed peacock presides above the bed.
  • Seraphim – Features cherubs and an ornamental fireplace.
  • Southern Belle – The two-bedroom suite has fashionable decor and a balcony.
  • Victorian Chamber – Features a queen-size Tudor bed, antiques, ornamental fireplace and pendulous chandelier.
  • Vulcan Vista – Allows views of the “Iron Man” from a dormer window or clawfoot tub.

Singularly Southern

McAlister likes to provide “good old-fashioned Southern hospitality.” Raised in Birmingham, she has worked for Chaffin off and on for 10 years, starting as a student at UAB.

“I enjoy chatting with guests at breakfast – it’s like starting the day with a tea party,” McAlister said. The calming elegance of the pale blue dining room, its formal table set with gold and green antique china and glassware, makes breakfast a special occasion.

“Meeting people from all over the world and getting to be their Birmingham tour guide is a really neat experience,” she said. “You never know who you’ll meet. I remember once, we had two guests from Auburn who turned out to know each other. Neither knew the other one was here, and one woman heard her friend talking in another room and realized the world is, in fact, quite small.’”

McAlister delights in helping guests, whether she is placing home-baked cookies in the parlor or helping select a restaurant.

“We’re a small operation with two inns. But there are lots of odds and ends to running a bed and breakfast,” McAlister said, with a chuckle. “You may spend one day walking around with a ladder and installing light bulbs. The next day, you’re a plumber.”

The mansions have seen many proposals, weddings and formal teas. Offerings of personalized service, comfort, lovely décor and easy walking distance to about 40 restaurants and shops earn the B&Bs high ratings on Trip Advisor.

A recent guest wrote about their stay at Hassinger Daniels B&B: “A once-in-a-lifetime experience. This place is like sleeping in, or staying in, a castle. The stairs were restored perfectly, and the stained glass was awesome to look at.”

Relax at Cobb Lane

Cobb Lane B&B’s gracious veranda beckons guests to stay awhile. It’s easy to imagine guests lounging in wicker chairs, indulging in people-watching while sipping a mint julep or sweet iced tea.

Like its sister mansion, Cobb Lane is warm and welcoming. Built by Birmingham’s then-tax collector, the 4,500-square-foot house has seven guest rooms.

The deep wine-colored walls of the entry rooms are both elegant and relaxing. In the parlor, 10 Christmas Village houses illuminate a corner. The elegant dining room, framed in Christmas ornaments and holiday greenery, displays a silver tea service on a large china hutch and a gracious table set with red antique glasses and china. An 1860s-era carved mahogany chair is on display.

The house has several themed bedrooms, such as Bird of Paradise, Camellia, Country French Suite and Periwinkle. True to its name, the Romantic Rose room is draped in satin-smooth wallpaper, its seating area and table featuring delicate pink blooms. The downstairs Zebra Room, decorated in modern black and white furnishings, offers privacy and easy parking access.

A former Cobb Lane guest wrote, “When it comes to breakfast, Sheila puts the second B in B&B. Sit, enjoy the meal and the conversation. The surroundings have history, mystery and magic.”

Reserve your stay

Rooms: Priced at $99 to $159 per night, plus tax.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi and free parking; daily maid service. Free, hot breakfast is served in the formal dining room with fresh flowers and candles. Enjoy complimentary beverages and cookies in the parlor.

Contact: Hassinger Daniels at 205-930-5800; Cobb Lane at 205-918-9090.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

18 hours ago

McFarland Memorial Trail opens at Lake Lurleen State Park

Lake Lurleen State Park in Coker officially opened its newest trail on Thursday, named the J.W. “Bill” McFarland Sr. Memorial Trail to honor the late Tuscaloosa businessman, public servant and philanthropist.

McFarland’s family donated funds to the Alabama State Parks Foundation for the construction of the half-mile trail, which connects to the 9-mile Tashka Trail, the park’s longest. The park now has eight trails open for hiking and biking, totaling just over 27 miles.

“The Alabama State Parks Division is honored that Mr. McFarland’s family wanted to support Lake Lurleen State Park and the Alabama State Parks Foundation with this gift,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “‘Partners Pay the Way’ is more than a slogan for our parks. We are thrilled that this family saw Lake Lurleen State Park as a fitting place to honor their father, husband and brother.”

McFarland’s brother and longtime business partner, Ward, represented his family at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the trail. “My brother loved Lake Lurleen State Park and we are happy that his name will forever be attached to this trail where so many visitors will be able to enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

Billy McFarland Jr. said, “We are glad the Alabama State Parks Foundation is now working with the State Parks Division to help improve all of our parks. We certainly encourage others who have made special memories with their families in the parks to consider becoming a supporter through the Foundation.”

J.W. “Bill” McFarland Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, where he attended school and graduated with honors from the University of Alabama in commerce and business administration. In 1973, he assumed the position of vice president of Ward McFarland Inc., a real estate development and investment firm founded by his father, the Hon. Ward Wharton McFarland. In 1986, he was the Republican nominee for the United States House of Representatives from District 7.

In 1987, Gov. Guy Hunt named him to his cabinet as Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. During his two years of service, McFarland successfully lobbied for the passage of a $100 million bond issue – the largest mental health bond issue ever in the state – that enabled countless mental health facilities across the state to renovate and improve their level of care.

He was a founding member of the Southern High-Speed Rail Commission, appointed by six Alabama governors, both Republican and Democrat, to the then three-state body. McFarland was instrumental in inaugurating the Gulf Coast Limited Amtrak Service that served Alabama and for working to maintain rail service in Tuscaloosa.

McFarland was an officer in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, was president of Volunteers of America of Alabama and served on the Shelton State Foundation, Friends of Bryce Hospital and numerous other civic and community organizations.

Design and construction of the trail was done by members of the West Alabama Mountain Bike Association, Alabama State Parks North Region Trails Coordinator, Northwest District Superintendent Chad Davis and the staff of Lake Lurleen State Park. WAMBA has built and maintains all the trails in the park.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

20 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

22 hours ago

Birmingham Design Review approves $123 million plan for BJCC Legacy Arena renovations

A dramatic $123 million renovation of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena moved one step closer with the Birmingham Design Review Committee’s unanimous approval of the plan.

The committee signed off on the designs, materials, landscaping and lighting. A separate signage plan will be presented to the Design Review Committee next year.

The most dramatic change in the current design is the addition of a glass-walled plaza, allowing natural light into the venue and transforming its current “bunker” appearance. Plans call for adding suite-level and premium club spaces along with new food and beverage options and better crowd flow enhancements.

Sweeping changes are also planned for the plaza areas on the southern entrance and to the eastern side of the arena.

“We are pleased to have approval from the Design Review Committee on the conceptual designs and materials for Legacy Arena’s renovation,” said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO of the BJCC Authority. “We are excited to move into the next phase of the project.”

That next phase will be a presentation to the full BJCC board of directors on Dec. 18 for its approval.

Populous is lead architect on the project, which includes Macknally Land Design. The 18-month Legacy Arena renovation is scheduled to begin in spring 2020. Solicitations for a public bid will go out early next year.

Populous is also the architect on the $174 million Protective Stadium project, now underway on the east side of the BJCC campus.

The renovation is the largest revamping of the arena since it was constructed in 1976. The venue has hosted millions of visitors to the Magic City.

You can follow the progress at Legacy Arena on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

