Byrne takes jabs at Sessions, Tuberville at Hamilton campaign appearance — ‘I don’t see another fighter in this race’

Even though it is less than three months to go until the March 3, 2020 Republican primary, the real fireworks in the race for the U.S. Senate nomination are not expected until after the holidays.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) gave Marion County Republicans what was perhaps a preview of what to expect in the new year on Saturday.

During remarks he delivered to the Marion County GOP at J&V Ole Smokehouse, Byrne took shots at his opponents former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.



In audio obtained by Yellowhammer News, Byrne noted the House Republicans’ fight on impeachment and referenced his view on Sessions’ tenure in the Trump administration and Tuberville’s time after coaching residing in Walton County, Fla.

“This fight on impeachment — just because we’re going to have a vote next week and it’s going to go to the Senate, and the Senate is not going to move, that doesn’t mean the fight is over when the Senate votes,” Byrne said. “This fight is going to go on and on and on and on. They’re not going to stop. So, we better be ready to gird up our loins and get in this fight and win it. But to do that, you have got to have a fighter.”

“Now, I’m not coming out of retirement because I’m bored and need something to do,” he continued. “I’m not somebody who lives in Washington and decided to move back to Alabama because I want to get my old job back after I failed at being attorney general for the president of the United States. I’m not somebody who moved to the Florida Panhandle, got bored being down there, and wanting to do something other than just sitting on my front porch down in the Florida Panhandle. I’m in the fight today. And I want somebody that is going to fight for me. And I don’t see another fighter in this race.”

Byrne touted his “fighter” passions, which he credited his recent experiences in Washington, D.C. with inspiring.

“I want a fighter,” he said. “I want somebody that wakes up every day and says I am for Alabama, and I’m going to fight for Alabama. And I am sick and tired of people who are not willing to do that. If they don’t have that fire in their belly, if they only have two gallons of gas left in their tank — they don’t deserve to represent you and me in Washington. If I seem a little passionate — if you had been hanging out with me the last couple of months in Washington, you’d be just as passionate as I am. The passion is never going to go down because the fight is never going to go down. We’re always going to be in it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.