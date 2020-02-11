Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama Weather Center changes name, location on University of South Alabama campus 18 mins ago / News
Byrne: President Trump has the best week of his administration 41 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Guest: Alabama Supreme Court has chance to accept ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ pro-life case 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bill that would exempt disabled vets from paying issuance fees on license plates gets out of committee 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Brasher confirmed by U.S. Senate to U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones campaign spends almost $60K on Facebook ads in attempt to fundraise off impeachment vote 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate Committee holds public hearing on bill updating Memorial Preservation Act 3 hours ago / News
HudsonAlpha launches biotech mentoring program for entrepreneurs 5 hours ago / News
UAB men’s basketball player beats cancer — ‘God has a purpose for me’ 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
State Senator Andrew Jones files bill to eliminate grocery tax that aims to be revenue-neutral 8 hours ago / News
Byrne hits back at Club for Growth for Ex-Im Bank attack ad — ‘I’m supporting Alabama businesses with Alabama employees’ 8 hours ago / News
Merrill derides Southern Poverty Law Center report on voter suppression — ‘They have nothing’ 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Severe weather an issue for large portions of Alabama, Port of Mobile secures federal dredging funds, first primary in the nation and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne internal poll shows tight race in final three weeks of Republican Senate primary 9 hours ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 18: Interview with Julia Meyers 12 hours ago / Podcasts
Jermaine ‘Funnymaine’ Johnson, Wind Creek Hospitality announce partnership to benefit at-risk youth in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Army Corps of Engineers allocates final slice of funding for historic Port of Mobile dredging 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Garrett: Pornography is a public health crisis 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Heavy rains continue; Alabama Power lake levels rising 1 day ago / News
Ainsworth’s workforce commission recommends creating cabinet-level agency, other investments 1 day ago / News
41 mins ago

Byrne: President Trump has the best week of his administration

Last week was President Trump’s best since moving into the White House. After giving a well-received State of the Union Address, the president was acquitted by the United States Senate, announced the killing of a major terrorist [and received a great jobs report. On the other hand, Democrats suffered several significant embarrassments.

It began Monday at the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. Despite months of work to manufacture enthusiasm, Democrats experienced extremely low turnout across the state. Things went from bad to worse as a host of errors prevented the counting and reporting of votes! Of course, it isn’t hard to see why the people of Iowa were not eager to support Democrat priorities. Socialist policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and confiscation of firearms are radical and dangerous, and most Americans reject them.

In contrast, the very next day, President Trump presented a clear vision for keeping America great in a rousing State of the Union speech. I left my seat many times to applaud the president and his many guests, each of whom had inspiring stories. Two of his guests were Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah from Pennsylvania. Janiyah had been on a waitlist of over half a million students to receive a scholarship to go to a better school. President Trump shocked the crowd by awarding her a scholarship right then and there!

The story of Janiyah was especially important to me because the president called on Congress to pass my bill, the Education Freedom Scholarship and Opportunity Act, so that one million American children could have the same opportunity for a scholarship! I developed this bill with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz. President Trump is right that no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school, and I am proud to lead this important Trump administration priority.

The State of the Union ended on an embarrassing note for Democrats as Speaker Pelosi ripped up her copy of the president’s speech. This petty, undignified tantrum plainly displayed the level of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that she and her cohorts suffer from. They simply cannot stand to see President Trump succeed. They are in crisis after their impeachment plan failed. In fact, it backfired and lost support as their rigged process was exposed. Realizing her mistake, Speaker Pelosi appealed to Facebook and Twitter to have videos of her ripping the speech taken down!

I was proud to be a leader in that fight against the sham impeachment. Thursday, a day after the president was exonerated, I was among a handful of House members invited to the White House to celebrate. It was an amazing honor and surprise to receive President Trump’s personal thanks for fighting by his side throughout this process.

Later Thursday, the President announced that an American airstrike had killed Qassim al-Rimi, a terrorist and the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Yemen. AQAP claimed credit for the December 2019 shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station that took the lives of three service members, including Ensign Joshua Watson from Coffee, Alabama. President Trump has made clear that our enemies will pay for taking American lives, and terrorists across the globe now know that he isn’t messing around.

Finally, an excellent January jobs report was released. Employers added 225,000 jobs as the economy continues to strengthen. Importantly, wages for working Americans are rising.

Put it all together and it’s obvious why the president’s approval rating is at the highest levels of his administration. Clearly, the Democrats’ misguided prioritization of an unpopular impeachment scheme has them in dire straits. I vow to keep fighting with the president against radical socialism and to support his America First agenda.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

18 mins ago

Alabama Weather Center changes name, location on University of South Alabama campus

The newly-relocated Alabama Power USA Coastal Weather Research Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its grand opening on the University of South Alabama campus.

“The center is an important part of the meteorology program at South,” said Dr. Sytske Kimball, professor of meteorology and chair of earth sciences. “We are thankful for Alabama Power’s commitment to our program. Their gift has allowed us to move the facility to a more student-friendly location on campus that’s been newly renovated and provides access for our students and staff to work with state-of-the-art technology.”

398
Keep reading 398 WORDS

According to a press release, the “Alabama Power Foundation has supported the University of South Alabama for the past 30 years.”

“We are proud to continue our investment in the Coastal Weather Research Center, an innovative, entrepreneurial program that serves as a teaching tool for meteorology students and delivers crucial weather forecasts to more than 100 clients,” said Alabama Power Foundation president Myla Calhoun.

Calhoun added, “Businesses, manufacturing facilities and even other universities look to the Coastal Weather Research Center to keep them abreast of changing weather conditions and to help keep their employees, customers and students safe.”

Prior to its new location on the University of South Alabama’s campus, the research center was located in the basement of the USA Mitchell Center, where it was located since 1999. It is now housed in a newly-renovated space at the Science Laboratory Building. The press release stated the new location will allow the “staff to develop an emergency alert center that will include a video wall for displaying maps and models, as well as an area to hold briefings. The center also includes new HVAC, carpeting, painting and cabinetry.”

The new location also presents opportunities for students interested in meteorology.

“I decided to attend South for many reasons, but the phenomenal meteorology program certainly influenced my choice,” said Madison Mosley, a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in meteorology. “The program is extremely well-structured and provides opportunities to learn and work while in college. The new center is located in a building that facilitates a good working environment and has better access to parking.”

The press release also noted that the new location will also feature “a new meteorology broadcast center, where students can develop real weather forecasting and participate in operations as interns.”

“At the Coastal Weather Research Center, students are able to see forecasting happening in real time, which is very beneficial to what I will be doing in my career as an operational meteorologist,” said Carmen Hernandez, a meteorology student.

“The broadcast center is also there, which is great for broadcast meteorology majors to be able to practice their newscasts and improve while in college,” Hernandez added. “I am very excited about my future career, because I feel like the meteorology program at South is preparing me and giving me opportunities to be able to stand out to future employers.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
2 hours ago

Guest: Alabama Supreme Court has chance to accept ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ pro-life case

Have you heard that there’s a new argument which has found a previously untested Achilles heel in Roe v. Wade — and it’s being considered before the Supreme Court of Alabama?

In the infamous Roe vs Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to address the issue of when life begins. Specifically, the Supreme Court said, “We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins … the judiciary, at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.” Thus, without further guidance in the law, a woman’s fundamental right to privacy trumped the “unknown” rights of her unborn child. However, the question of whether an innocent human life is taken during an abortion is the paramount question that should never have been ignored by the Court.

Forty-seven years after Roe vs. Wade, modern technology has made the humanity and personhood of the preborn child obvious to all reasonable people. It is incumbent upon us to afford the Supreme Court the opportunity to consider the fundamental rights of the child considering this new information.

568
Keep reading 568 WORDS

Under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The Helen Light petition argues that where the Constitution is silent, the 10th Amendment gives Alabama the power to speak.

The state of Alabama has spoken, and it speaks unwaveringly for the unborn. Its laws are the most pro-life in the nation and it has recognized the personhood of preborn children in every way possible. Alabama’s 2018 constitutional amendment recognized preborn rights by declaring that they have rights and are entitled to the protection of the state. That same year, the Alabama Supreme Court held that preborn children are persons, just as any other born person. Alabama has made the “unknown” rights of the unborn known in Alabama.

Right now, the Alabama Supreme Court is considering whether to take the case. The Writ of Mandamus filed on January 22, the 47th anniversary of Roe, is a rare legal action where the court requires an elected government official to act. The courts rarely accept these cases, except in the direst of circumstances, because they want to preserve the clear lines between the branches of government. For the court to allow the petitioner to file directly with the Supreme Court (instead of file in a lower court), it must be a statewide emergency that cannot wait.

What greater emergency can there be than saving the innocent lives of Alabama’s unborn children? The Court has already held that preborn children are persons, just as any other born person. Every week, more than 120 preborn children are killed in abortion clinics within our state. That is more than 6,000 a year. Surely, if the impending deaths of born children were preventable by its immediate action, the Court would not wait. If this does not meet the criteria of statewide emergency, nothing else could.

From the very beginning, I have been fighting for life. It’s not just a concept. It’s personal. At the age of 17, instead of choosing an abortion, my birth mom gave me life through adoption. Ever since I’ve had a platform to stand on, I’ve spoken for the unborn. Like you, I’ve been frustrated with the apparent impenetrability of Roe. But now, I’m excited because there’s hope.

It is now our hope that all pro-life individuals and groups dedicated to seeing Roe vs. Wade reconsidered and legal protection for preborn children restored will support Helen Light and her unique and timely effort before the Alabama State Supreme Court. More information can be found here.

I ask you to pray with me for the justices of the Supreme Court. Pray that they have the wisdom and the courage to discern that the continuous slaughter of innocent unborn children is the worst emergency that Alabama has faced in this generation. Pray that they are emboldened to exercise their discretion to accept this once-in-a-lifetime case. Pray that they find that the U.S. Constitution permits, and Alabama’s Constitution requires, the state to protect all its people.

Then, whether the US Supreme Court hears this case on appeal or not, the resulting precedent will be one all of history will mark as the turning point when America finally heard the cries of her own, innocent, preborn brothers and sisters.

Amie Beth Dickinson Shaver, a resident of Birmingham, is an author, speaker and former Miss Alabama (’95)

Show less
2 hours ago

Bill that would exempt disabled vets from paying issuance fees on license plates gets out of committee

Alabama State Representative Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise) has authored a bill to relieve disabled veterans from the burden of paying an issuance fee when they get their license tag renewed.

Under current Alabama law, disabled vets have to pay the issuance fee that is attached to the process of renewing a vehicle. The fee varies by county and is usually less than $10.

56
Keep reading 56 WORDS

Marques stated, “[D]isabled vets already don’t have to pay a lot of other fees, this just eliminates the issuance fee.”

The bill passed through the House Ways and Means General Fund committee on Tuesday with no opposition.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama’s Brasher confirmed by U.S. Senate to U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Judge Andrew Brasher of Alabama as the next judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit; Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against his fellow Alabamian, while Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) proudly supported the confirmation.

Brasher, currently a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, was nominated for the elevated position by President Donald J. Trump in November; the nomination was officially sent to the Senate last month.

Before being nominated by Trump for his current federal judgeship, Brasher was serving as Solicitor General of Alabama. As such, he worked for the Office of the Alabama Attorney General.

751
Keep reading 751 WORDS

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hailed the Senate’s 52-43 vote to confirm Brasher on Tuesday.

“The Senate’s confirmation of Judge Andrew Brasher to the U.S. Court of Appeals is a victory for the rule of law,” Marshall said in a statement.

“Judge Brasher’s deep record of public service, combined with his impeccable legal credentials, more than qualify him for a seat on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. I am especially proud of his contributions as Solicitor General for the State of Alabama, where he successfully argued cases before the Alabama Supreme Court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. Without a doubt, Judge Brasher will bring a renewed focus to upholding the law as he assumes his new position on the federal appeals court,” he added.

As each respectively did on Brasher’s confirmation to district court, Jones voted against the nominee on Tuesday, while Shelby voted affirmatively to confirm.

Ahead of the latest confirmation vote, Shelby also delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding his staunch support for the nominee.

“Andrew Brasher’s confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit is a testament to his vast legal ability and commitment to upholding the rule of law as it is written,” Shelby stated after the vote. “I believe Judge Brasher has served with impartiality, integrity, and purpose as a district judge, and I am confident he will continue to do so in this new capacity. I commend President Trump on his decision to nominate Judge Brasher to the Eleventh Circuit and know that his dedication to justice will contribute to the respected standards of our nation’s judicial system.”

Brasher has won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as state solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.

Before joining the attorney general’s office in that capacity, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white-collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Ahead of Marshall’s time as attorney general, Brasher served in the office of then-Attorney General Luther Strange.

Strange has supported Brasher’s respective nominations and lauded the latest confirmation.

Jones on Monday also voted against Brasher’s confirmation coming to a final vote.

Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project and former chief nominations counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee and clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, has tweeted out his derision of Jones’ opposition to Brasher. You can read that tweet thread here.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Davis said, “The Article III Project is pleased the Senate voted to promote Judge Andrew Brasher to the 11th Circuit. Senate Democrats, pushed by their leftwing allies, should be ashamed of themselves for the smears on a nominee who even the liberal American Bar Association unanimously rated as ‘well qualified.'”

Brasher is now Trump’s 51st confirmed circuit judge; for context, President Barack Obama appointed 55 over his entire presidency.

The Alabamian will succeed U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit Chief Judge Ed Carnes, who is taking senior status on June 30 at the earliest. Brasher will have to wait until then for the seat to actually open up. He will be Trump’s second-youngest circuit court appointee when he officially takes the bench.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Doug Jones campaign spends almost $60K on Facebook ads in attempt to fundraise off impeachment vote

Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign has spent $59,902 on 166 Facebook ads in an attempt to raise money off of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump last week, according to data from Facebook’s publicly available ad library.

According to the library, 18% of the ad buy was directed towards Alabamians, with the rest being seen by out-of-state voters. The data shows 21% of the money spent went to attracting eyeballs in California and New York. The money spent by the campaign in the last week amounts to more than half of the organization’s total Facebook spending over the life of the campaign.

One of the ads reads, “Doug Jones did his Constitutional duty and voted to convict President Trump. Now he’s under attack by far-right extremists. Do you have his back?” It is followed by an exhortation to donate to the Doug Jones campaign.

291
Keep reading 291 WORDS

(Facebook Ad Library/YHN)
(Facebook Ad Library/YHN)

Data from Facebook’s ad library says the campaign spent $2.5-$3K on the “Constitutional duty” ad, which was placed where it would be seen by almost zero Alabamians.

 

A read-through of the available ads shows that when the junior senator’s campaign does target the state he represents, the language is often less directly tied to impeachment, and rarely mentions the president by name.

The Jones campaign spent over $2,000 showing two ads exclusively to citizens of Alabama. Both ads insinuate Jones is “under attack” for “doing what’s right.”

Fresh polling from ALDailyNews has the president enjoying a 58% approval rating among Alabama’s citizens, including 56% among independent voters. Due to Alabama’s heavy Republican lean, independents are a group that Jones would need to do very well with to have any chance of winning a full term in the Senate.

Jones has about 103,000 Facebook followers on his campaign page, which dwarfs his Republican opponents. Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) both have around 27,000 followers. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has about 8.7K after only launching his page in early November 2019.

The Republican campaigns have also been investing in Facebook ads recently. In the last week, Byrne has spent $4,282, Tuberville has spent $2,340, while Sessions has spent $1,611.

One of those Republicans will face off with Jones on November 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less