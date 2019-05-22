Byrne on abortion ban: If this is the bill the Alabama legislature wanted to get out, I’m going to support the Alabama legislature

Despite the overwhelming support HB 314, the Human Life Protection Act, received in the Alabama legislature from Republicans, some Republicans have been reluctant to voice their support for the law, which criminalizes the abortion.

The law, which is meant to be a test case for Roe v. Wade in the U.S. Supreme Court, lacks exceptions for rape and incest, which has drawn opposition from even President Donald Trump.

Although Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said he would prefer to have the exceptions, during an interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, he voiced his support for the legislature’s effort and said it was time to revisit the Roe v. Wade decision.

“I think the Alabama statute or one of these other states’ statutes is going to end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court where it needs to end up,” Byrne said. “Look, I think Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. I don’t think it is the role of the federal government, the federal courts to tell the states what their policies should be or should not be with regards to abortion. But even if you get past that, they base that decision, Roe v. Wade, on this concept on the viability of the unborn child – the ability of the unborn child to live outside the mother’s womb. Now, when they decided Roe v. Wade in 1974, medical technology was in one place.”

“Well, if you go to the neonatal intensive care unit, the NICU unit there at Huntsville Hospital, you’ll see that they are saving, maintaining the life of and extending them all through their lives of babies that are born at extremely low ages,” he continued. “I mean, 22 weeks, 23 weeks, 24 weeks. I’ve been there. I’ve seen these babies. They actually let me hold one at one time. It is unreal what medical technology can do. What used to be not viable, what used to be a child that couldn’t exist outside the mother’s womb – we can do it now. So, I think the whole basis for Roe v. Wade needs to be completely rethought in light of what’s become of medical technology and in light of where the American people are. And so, I welcome these statutes like the one in Alabama being test cases to go to the Supreme Court so that the Supreme Court that is presently made up of people like Judge [Brett] Kavanaugh can tell us this is what a more modern understanding would provide. I know all the criticisms the Alabama legislature has gotten, but it’s pretty clear to me the legislature wants this case or this statute to get up to the Supreme Court, and I hope other state statutes will get to the Supreme Court will redo Roe v. Wade for the good of everybody in America.”

On the exceptions for rape and incest, he explained it was his preference to include them but argued the time was right for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision.

“I would prefer to have the exceptions, me personally – but, let me just put it to you clearly, I am pro-life,” he said. “And if this is the bill the Alabama legislature wanted to get out, wanted to put out and did put out, then I’m going to support the Alabama legislature in doing that. They need to decide what they think Alabama’s policy should be. We passed a constitutional amendment on this a few years ago. And as I said earlier, it is time for the United States Supreme Court to give us a new understanding of what the federal law is going to be as the courts lay it down with regard to abortion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.