2 hours ago

Byrne at naturalization ceremony: ‘We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) delivered a stirring speech on Friday at a naturalization ceremony for fifty citizenship candidates at the beautiful USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile.

Byrne – in a powerful address entitled “What Does It Mean To Be An American?” – explained what being a citizen of this “good and great” nation truly means.

He drew fundamental contrasts between America and China, as well as the United States and Middle Eastern countries. Reminiscing on the country’s founding and iconic historical speeches, he came to a conclusion on American values — and the sacred responsibility we must not take for granted.

“We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God,” Byrne emphasized.

He added, “Put succinctly, our rights are not of human origin, and the Founders themselves did not dare to claim differently. And like equality, these rights are part of the great truths which God has given to humankind.”

“God made us free, and that basic freedom is at the heart of our rights as US citizens,” Byrne said.

Byrne’s speech as prepared as follows:

“Let me begin by welcoming you all as new citizens of the United States of America. Whatever nationality you were when you woke this morning, from this point on you will wake up an American, able to enjoy all the blessings of liberty our great nation offers its citizens.

“I am blessed to have been born American. My family has been American since this part of Alabama was taken from the Spanish in 1813. That has been six generations ago, so in my family we have no memory of not being American.

“But, you have very clear memories of being from another country and have become a US citizen by choice, after undergoing a long and arduous process. For you, American citizenship is new, and I am certain that realization is filled with profound meaning.

“It seems fitting that all of us, natural born and naturalized alike, should take these occasions as opportunities to ask ourselves, ‘What does it mean to be an American?’

“Unlike China, we don’t define citizenship as being part of the dominant ethnic group—in their case the Han—or subscribing to a dominant ideology—Chinese Communism. And, unlike several Middle Eastern countries, we do not define citizenship as being part of the dominant religion or hound out those with whom we disagree, as sadly we have seen those countries’ Christian populations shrink away. Nor are we defined as the subjects of a monarch or strongman dictator. Indeed, we Americans believe that ‘we the people’ can govern ourselves, which at the time of our founding was a radical idea.

“To govern ourselves, we had to found our nation on some basic values. It’s our adherence and loyalty to those values that make us American. And it’s the traditions and practices which naturally flow from recognition of those values which create our American culture and character.

“The nineteenth century French observer of early America, Alexis De Tocqueville, insightfully noted that ‘America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.’ Put another way, in a republic like ours, only virtuous people can make a virtuous nation.

“What are these values which make us both good and great?

“Our values are found in our cherished American documents that I know all of you have come to know well: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution as it has been amended, our civil rights statutes, and our great speeches like Washington’s Farewell Address, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms, Kennedy’s Inaugural Address, Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech and Reagan’s ‘City on a Hill’.

“We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God. Look at the Declaration: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.’ The equality of all people before the law and government is a fundamental gift to us as part of our very creation by God himself, and it is God who endows each of us with the very rights we hold so dear.

“Put succinctly, our rights are not of human origin, and the Founders themselves did not dare to claim differently. And like equality, these rights are part of the great truths which God has given to humankind.

“Note that God, or the ‘Creator’ in Jefferson’s Enlightenment prose, is deliberately left undefined by any particular religious sect or belief. The Founders were from many different denominations and recognized the wisdom of allowing citizens the freedom of diverse beliefs and convictions.

“God made us free, and that basic freedom is at the heart of our rights as US citizens.

“What rights result from that freedom?

“The Declaration specifies ‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution add ‘property’ to those three and make it clear we all must be accorded due process before these rights can be interfered with by the government.

“The First Amendment spells out our rights to be free of a government-established religion and to be free from government actions depriving us of our ability to freely exercise our religious beliefs. And it provides for freedom of the press; freedom to say what we believe or think; freedom of assembly; and the freedom to petition our government.

“The Second Amendment provides the right to bear arms. The Fourth Amendment protects us from the government searching or seizing our property unreasonably and without warrant.

“The Sixth and Eighth Amendments provide basic rights in criminal proceedings, and the Seventh a right to jury trials in civil proceedings.

“The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery, correcting the biggest error of the original Constitution, but only after decades of suffering by those who were immorally deprived of their basic human rights, and after a four-year civil war which took 600,000 American lives.

“The Fifteenth Amendment made it clear that US citizens can’t be discriminated against due to their race, but only after a century of shameful Jim Crow laws did the full weight of the power of government assure these rights with the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“The Nineteenth Amendment gave women the right to vote, 150 years after the nation’s founding. In 1963, women were assured the right to equal pay. In 1964, the Civil Rights Act prohibited employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

“It was to protect these God-given rights that our Founders established the principles of our republic. With these rights protected and secured by our system of government, our citizens are freed to govern themselves.

“Our federal government was designed to be limited because our Founders had been the victims of a despotic king and an uncaring parliament. So, the first words in our Constitution are, ‘We the People.’ Note that those words aren’t ‘We the Government.’ Over and over, the Constitution limits what the government can do and how it can do it. Why does it look so difficult to pass a law in Washington? Because it is supposed to be difficult, a byproduct of the Founders’ skepticism of government power.

“As de Tocqueville wrote, our system of government alone is not what makes us great. Having freedom and rights doesn’t necessarily make us a virtuous people. It has been said that democracy acts as a mirror: the government you get in practice get often reflects the virtues of its people. In many ways, democracy is a burden, although a burden worth carrying. Benjamin Franklin is said to have acknowledged that burden when asked what type of new government the Constitutional Convention had created. His answer? ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’

“Therefore, to be a US citizen, to be an American, is to have responsibilities. That’s because a nation like ours, built on the basic notions of freedom and individual rights, is not self-perpetuating. Each generation, each new citizen has a civic role to play. No citizen has the luxury of being passive. We must continually strive individually and together to preserve and improve upon this nation.

“President Kennedy said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ And millions of Americans have done that by wearing the uniform of our armed services, many paying the ultimate price to preserve their country.

“Dr. King spoke of the Founders writing a ‘promissory note’ on the ‘bank of justice’, a note we all have an obligation to pay. The rights I mentioned before have resulted from the continual work of generations, through slow, often painful cultural transformation leading to constitutional amendments and civil rights statutes.

“As Franklin Roosevelt said, ‘Since the beginning of our American history, we have been engaged in change—in a perpetual peaceful revolution—a revolution which goes on steadily, quietly adjusting itself to changing conditions—without the concentration camp or the quick-lime in the ditch.’ We should be thankful our system of government allows for continued self-examination and self-improvement. Though the courts have an appropriate role to play in this regard, it ultimately should be the people and their elected representatives who perform this work of national definition.

“Through our continuing great American experiment, certain longstanding values must continue to define us. Americans believe in hard work and honesty. We think common sense is more important than dollars and cents.

“We understand the value of patriotism and the debt we all owe those who wear our uniform and defend our country.

“We think families and communities are more important than big companies and big government. That’s why we love our local churches and schools, sacrifice for our children and honor our seniors.

“We love holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. We honor our faiths at Passover, Christmas, Diwali, and Easter. Yes, these holidays are about family, friends and fun, but we know they have transcendent meaning and we celebrate that.

“And we are generous. When natural disasters happen here or around the world, we jump in and help. If we can help rid Africa of AIDS, we do that. We are frequently the destination for those around the world who are persecuted for their beliefs. And when the world has needed us in World War II, the Cold War and the ongoing war on terror, we have led the way, paying a huge price in American lives and treasure.

“There are some here in America who want us to change. Change has always been a part of our country and our national identity. But the fundamentals, these values that underlie our national character, should never change. In fact, we should continue to build on them to, in the words of the Preamble to the Constitution, ‘form a more perfect union.’

“As your presence here today proves, we are a nation of immigrants, coming here from all over the globe to inhabit a nation Lincoln said was ‘conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.’ But, we—you and I—will decide by our lives and actions if ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.’

“So, my new fellow citizens, let us join together in the spirit of our Founders and pledge to one another ‘our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor’ as we uphold the values which have made us a good people. Let us heed the wisdom of de Tocqueville and pledge to one another to be good so that America can be great.

“Congratulations to you all, and welcome to the American family.

“God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Watch: Alabama high school coach takes time to teach life lessons – ‘Manly Monday’

One coach from Athens High School has gone viral after turning the nuisance of a flat tire into an opportunity to teach his players how to properly change a tire.

In a video posted this week by head football coach Cody Gross, Athens High School’s Coach Carter took time on Monday to demonstrate and explain to the team how a tire should be changed.

Carter used a personal example to outline the importance of knowing exactly what to do if you have a tire blowout while driving. He said he was going 75-80 miles per hour on I-65 in the Birmingham area one time and that knowing what to do not only kept him safe but allowed him to get back on his way quickly.

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the video had approximately 3.7 million views on Twitter.

Watch:

The video is the latest weekly installment in Carter teaching his players a life lesson every Monday. Gross then posts the videos to social media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

State Sen. Arthur Orr says Tommy Tuberville’s carpetbagging should be a problem for voters

Wikipedia defines “carpetbagger” as “a derogatory term applied by former Confederates to any person from the Northern United States who came to the Southern states after the American Civil War; they were perceived as exploiting the local populace.”

Now, allegations of carpetbagging have been thrown about in the Republican primary race to take on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

Is Tommy Tuberville a traditional carpetbagger? No. He is from Arkansas and coached in the South for a large majority of his career. But the common usage of the term is a bit different from the definition, even Hillary Clinton faced carpetbagging charges when she moved to New York for a gifted Senate seat.

But is Tuberville going to be “perceived as exploiting the local populace?”

If you ask Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the answer is “Yes.”

Orr was on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” and was responding to the news that Tuberville voted in Florida in 2018 and only moved to Alabama to run for office.

Orr was unapologetic that Tuberville’s actions are in fact carpetbagging.

“I don’t know how long he lived in Florida, but obviously he was taking residence,” he said.

Orr speculated Florida’s lack of income tax could have been a reason for Tuberville taking up residence in Florida and believes that voters will take that into account saying he “probably wanted to avoid Alabama state income tax  but now he wants to represent the state, pssht forget about it.”

Will voters feel this way in a Republican primary?

Maybe.

But Orr added later that he would vote for Tuberville against Sen. Doug Jones.

The real question is, “Will his opponents use this against him?”

Listen here:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Rumors and Rumblings 2nd Ed. Vol. V

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. The Republican U.S. Senate primary is still a two-person race, but expect that to change in the weeks ahead. Yellowhammer News first reported that freshman State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) was exploring a run, and now we can confirm that he is seriously weighing jumping in. Today, Dismukes is in Washington, D.C. meeting with groups – potential benefactors – that include Club for Growth, which has let its anti-Bradley Bryne sentiments be well known.

With Mo Brooks telling Talk 99.5’s “The Matt & Aunie Show” today that he is not running in 2020 (he has long maintained it would take a “seismic” event for him to change his mind) and Gary Palmer still looking unlikely to enter the Senate field, Club is frantically looking for a horse to back.

Brooks also newly introduced the possibility of State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) or former State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) running.

A source has told Yellowhammer News that Mooney, 68, could be set to announce for the Senate next week. Mooney would definitely start with the lowest name ID in the field. He is telling people that he has the Club endorsement locked up and that he is going to hire national political players to handle the campaign: Fred Davis for media/advertising consultant, Jordan Gehrke to be the general consultant and Public Opinion Strategies to do polling. Gehrke was the GC for Brooks in 2017. Davis is recently best known for handling the media for John Kasich’s 2016 presidential bid.

Based on a conversation with someone familiar with Pittman’s thinking, his interest in running is fueled by a desire to inject serious issues of fiscal responsibility into the debate. Pittman had always been a fiscal hawk throughout his time in the Alabama legislature and was known for forcing tough decisions when he oversaw the budget. He is a big-thinker who it sounds now is being stirred to run by trillion dollar deficits and renewed interest in socialist policies. Pittman and Byrne hail from the same area of the state so dual candidacies could mitigate any geographic advantages in the Republican-heavy area.

Secretary of State John Merrill very well might announce a Senate candidacy in the next month or so, and he certainly seems like an option for Club. However, do not discount the possibility that the D.C. organization could still back Tommy Tuberville.

Finally, don’t sleep on Robert Bentley. Appearing on “The Jeff Poor Show” last week, the former governor sounded like a guy who truly wanted to run.

2. The Alabama House Minority Caucus and the Black Caucus have a pivotal decision to make on State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham), who managed to make his viral abortion remarks even worse with follow-up comments on Donald Trump, Jr.

The Minority Caucus leadership was already set to throw Rogers under the bus before he dug himself a deeper hole, and Black Caucus Chair A.J. McCampbell was in utter disbelief when he heard Rogers’ remarks about Trump, Jr.

House Democrats, in a superminority, have been working diligently and purposefully behind the scenes since Election Day to slowly build good will and political capital that they can leverage behind the scenes in negotiations about select priorities, including healthcare and Medicaid discussions.

Rogers’ actions could very well set them – and their state party – back at least another election cycle from having a meaningful seat at the table on the issues most important to them.

However, taking forceful action against Rogers (including asking for his resignation), comes with the risk of angering the Democratic base. In a state where primaries are king, there will be House Democrats afraid of their most strident voting blocs. Rogers is a longtime fixture in Democratic state politics and was already at odds with Caucus leadership over their decision to walkout on Tuesday’s abortion debate. The leadership risks making him an enemy in a place where they already have few friends, and Rogers could take a few Caucus veterans like State Rep. Mary Moore (D-Birmingham) with him.

3. One potential big winner in the 2019 legislative session is David Bronner of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA). As the pension systems’ head man, Bronner once again tops the list of highest-paid state employees and has leveraged his position to enjoy an enviable lifestyle. He is also, perhaps, the most feared man in Montgomery.

As CEO of RSA, Bronner oversees a pension system into which more than 300,000 people have paid or are currently paying. This means that he has a communication pipeline to names, addresses, phone numbers and emails for 300,000 Alabamians with a vested interest in engaging the political process. Priming that pipeline with a message advantageous to him allows Bronner to quickly whip up an educated constituency when the time comes to apply pressure to members of the legislature on issues affecting the pension system.

Thus, it is no surprise that the legislature seems poised to pass a bill sweetening the pot of pension benefits for state employees. Proponents of the legislation believe it will help state government attract and retain its employees. As a credit to Bronner’s near total control over pension policy, there are no opponents. The bill passed the House on a 100-0 vote.

The cost of the increased benefits comes in at a paltry $2.53 billion over the next thirty years. While Bronner has voiced his displeasure in the past over the reluctance of Alabamians to raise taxes, and advocated for the legalization of marijuana and gambling so it can be taxed, the issue of funding for this measure seems to be of no concern.

As a result, the work done by RSA in the 2019 legislative session may go down as one of David Bronner’s greatest achievements.

5 hours ago

Video: Doug Jones’ pro-choice beliefs compared with Dem. Rep. Rogers’ viral abortion comments

A new video released on Friday ties pro-choice Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) to viral abortion remarks made this week by his longtime friend and client, State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham).

Jones has previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions.

Watch:

The video was published by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Jones’ close association with Rogers has come under scrutiny since Tuesday, with past footage and photos showing that Jones featured Rogers as a key supporter and friend at the center of his election night celebration in 2017.

Jones has distanced himself from Rogers’ remarks and asked him to apologize, but observers of Alabama politics have noted that Rogers has been saying and doing outlandish things for decades.

Jones has defended Rogers against multiple federal public corruption cases going back to 1989 and as recent as 2010. Rogers has never been found guilty of a crime with Jones as his attorney.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Mo Brooks not running for the Senate in 2020, would consider 2022 only if Shelby retires

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) on Friday said that he will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election cycle.

In an interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt and Aunie Show,” Brooks was more definitive than he has been in the past, when he left wiggle room by saying a “seismic” event could change his mind on running for re-election to his north Alabama House seat.

When asked by host Matt Murphy whether he has made “a final decision,” Brooks responded, “I have. I will not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.”

He then explained the factors and thinking that went into the decision.

“In 2017, I had assurances from the White House that Donald Trump would either endorse me or be neutral. I didn’t anticipate that he would endorse, but I thought he’d be neutral. We relied on those representations, decided to run for the United States Senate, would have come in second in the primary but for the Mitch McConnell forces and perhaps others persuading – using whatever measures of persuasion they had – persuading Donald Trump to endorse Luther Strange. That pushed Luther into second and the rest is history,” Brooks reminisced. “Doug Jones ended up getting elected in a ruby red state.”

“So, I wanted assurances to prevent that from happening again,” he continued. “Those assurances are not forthcoming, and so I’m not going to run.”

“You get kicked by a mule once and it’s the mule’s fault; you get kicked twice, well it’s your own fault,” Brooks quipped.

He did not close the door on a Senate run in a future election cycle.

“2022 is a long ways out,” Brooks said.

He stipulated that if – and only if – Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) chooses not to seek re-election would Brooks consider a 2022 U.S. Senate bid.

“Richard Shelby has not made that a public statement,” Brooks explained on if Shelby would retire or not. “And until such time he makes that retirement statement, you have to infer that he is running for re-election.”

He continued, “I would not run against Richard Shelby in 2022 if he chooses to run for re-election. If he should decide to retire, certainly that is something I would look very closely at, and I probably would make a decision on that shortly after my re-election, if I get re-elected [in 2020]. Subject to, again, whatever Richard Shelby wants to do.”

Speaking on the Republican candidates that have announced 2020 Senate candidacy and those that have been speculated about jumping in, Brooks remarked, “All the ones I have heard right now I would vote for over Doug Jones in a New York minute.”

“Doug Jones has voted wrong on our judicial nominations, he’s voted wrong on border security, he’s voted wrong on protecting human life, and as a consequence, I like the field that we have,” he said.

Brooks outlined, “So far, we have Tommy Tuberville – he’s somewhat of an enigma. He’s predominantly from Florida. I don’t know what his policies are and with someone who’s never been in the heat of battle before, you don’t know for sure if his words will match his deeds if he does get elected. But nonetheless, he’d be better than Doug Jones.”

“Bradley Byrne, I know him fairly well, I like him on a personal level,” Brooks added. “He’s got a pretty good record on a number of issues that are important to me. Have no troubles whatsoever with voting for him over Doug Jones.”

The congressman from the Huntsville area, after mentioning the possibility of Secretary of State John Merrill getting in, then introduced a Shelby County state legislator into the fray that has not been mentioned previously as a potential 2020 Senate candidate.

“You may see Arnold Mooney, who was my campaign chairman in 2017 get in,” Brooks advised. “I really like Arnold Mooney, should he get in. He’s probably my first choice. Well no, not probably – he is my first choice. That’s ultimately who I would vote for if Arnold got in based in part of my personal knowledge of him, and also based on his support for me in 2017.”

Brooks said Mooney has the “same belief system” that he holds and is the only person Brooks would potentially publicly endorse in the primary.

“You may see Trip Pittman… get in,” he added.

Pittman is a former member of the state senate who also ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2017.

Brooks called Mooney and Pittman “principled conservatives.”

“All these people would make much, much better senators than Doug Jones if you’re a conservative,” he concluded, saying he will “rally around” whomever the Republicans eventually nominate. “Our country needs that. It’s best for America, it’s best for Alabama.”

Listen, starting at the 8:55 mark:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

