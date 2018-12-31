Sign up for Our Newsletter

41 mins ago

Bradley Byrne’s 2018 year in review

2018 was a landmark year in many ways for Alabama and the United States. From defense funding to town halls, agriculture to Red Snapper, there was much to celebrate this year and much to anticipate in the next. Join me as we take a look back at the past year.

I kicked things off in January by celebrating my 100th town hall meeting in Grove Hill. I always enjoy meeting the folks in our area and hearing about the issues that matter most to them. This year, I hosted 25 town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama.

We made real strides in 2018 when it comes to our national defense, including passing much-needed funding for Alabama’s many defense priorities. I was proud to vote in favor of a funding bill that allows for the construction of three Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and one Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), which are built by Austal USA in Mobile. This funding helps us move toward a 355-ship Navy.

This marked the first time in ten years that we were able to fully fund our military on time, and in a bipartisan way. We funded critical Alabama defense priorities like the Austal shipyard; additional UH-60M Black Hawk, Lakota and Apache helicopters, which are critical to the Army aviation mission at Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass; $22.4 million went to the Stryker Upgrade program, which supports the work at the Anniston Army Depot; we increased funding to address cyber threats to our missile defense systems, which is critical to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

This year, we were able to celebrate great developments for our local fishermen and coastal communities. In April, a 47-day red snapper season for recreational fishermen was announced. And just this December, NOAA Fisheries published a new rule to increase the annual catch limits and annual catch targets for the red snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico. These latest numbers further drive us forward in the fight for greater state control over the red snapper fishery.

Thanks to bipartisan reforms to our career and technical education programs, we are better able to give students tangible skills that help them succeed in real-world careers. In July, the House passed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which made reforms to the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act to ensure more Americans enter the workforce with the skills they need.

In 2018, we made real progress on infrastructure. We passed critical legislation to support our nation’s water infrastructure, including the Port of Mobile. We are also closer than ever before to building the I-10 Bridge.

And lastly, we were able to reach a bipartisan agreement on the 2018 Farm Bill to benefit our farmers and foresters in Alabama. The Farm Bill will allow for improved crop protections and loan options for farmers, incentivize rural development, support animal disease prevention and management, and will continue our nation’s commitment to agriculture and farmers. I am especially pleased to see the substantial resources provided to improve rural broadband access to communities.

The many victories we were able to secure for the American people cannot be condensed into this brief article, but rest assured that this year, Alabama and America are better off for the accomplishments made by the 115th Congress.

The next year will bring many changes with the Democrat majority in the House, but my New Year’s Resolution is simple: I will continue to fight for the people of Alabama each and every day.

From all of my staff, my family, and myself, we wish you a Happy New Year!

U.S. Rep. Bradley Bryne is a Republican from Fairhope.

17 hours ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2019 6 Week Challenge.

Beginning January 14 and ending February 25, Iron Tribe’s 6 Week Challenge is a highly regarded fitness program that combines group workouts with personalized coaching and nutrition guidance.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions, and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 6 Weeks Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

17 hours ago

VIDEO: Shutdown goes on, disinformation campaign in the Alabama U.S. Senate race draws the AG’s attention, best/worst of 2018 and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and guest host Frank Ward take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Are there any signs the shutdown is almost over?

— Will anything come of the investigation into a tech CEO’s funded disinformation campaign?

— What were the best and worst stories in Alabama politics in 2018?

Jackson and Ward are joined by Congressman Mo Brooks to discuss the government shutdown and the border wall.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at folks who don’t get that the stock market is not the economy and you can’t cite Trump as the reason for its ups and downs as it benefits you politically.

19 hours ago

The battle against inflation

Inflation fears rose briefly during 2018, as the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) approached three percent. In 1980, three percent annual inflation would have set off celebrations. Our success in reducing inflation provides a lesson about policy-making by elected officials.

To avoid confusion we should be clear about the meaning of inflation. Americans often mean the cost of living when they say inflation. Economists, by contrast, specifically mean an increase in the overall price level.

A pure five percent inflation would be exactly a five percent increase in every price. Salaries and wages are prices and would be included. Inflation should not reduce the ability of households to buy goods and services, as income and expenses both increase equally. Economists call an increase in the price of gasoline or housing a change in relative prices, not inflation, even though either raises living costs.

Housing costs more in New York or San Francisco than in Alabama. That the cost of living in Manhattan is more than double that in Montgomery matters for weighing job offers. Differences in living costs, however, are also not inflation.

The CPI does not include wages and rises even for relative price increases, yet still measures inflation pretty well. The annual change in the CPI exceeded 10 percent in 1974 and 1979-1981, hitting 13.5 percent in 1980. By 1983, inflation was below 5 percent and has only topped this level once since.

The U.S. has not been the only nation to bring inflation under control. U.S. inflation fell from 8.5 to 1.7 percent over 1974-83 and 2008-17. Yet over these decades, inflation fell from 11.3 to 1.1 percent in France and from 16.7 to 1.1 percent in Italy and Spain. Even Latin America has experienced progress; inflation fell from 33 to four percent in Mexico and from 112 to 6 percent in Brazil.

International success argues against a uniquely American explanation for our decline in inflation. For instance, I might wish to credit Ronald Reagan for defeating inflation. While President Reagan undoubtedly deserves some credit, a “great person” story would require great leaders in many nations, which seems less likely.

During the 1970s, many blamed inflation on rising world oil prices. A decline in oil supply would raise oil prices and hike the CPI, but would be a relative price change, not inflation as defined by economists. And significant oil price increase last decade did not produce double-digit inflation.

One economist who never wavered about the cause of inflation during the 1970s was Milton Friedman, who insisted that “inflation is everywhere and always a monetary phenomenon.” Governments and their central banks, like our Federal Reserve, inflate the money supply, driving up prices. Behind the focus on oil, the Federal Reserve did indeed fuel the 1970s inflation with money supply growth. With Paul Volcker as Federal Reserve chair and Ronald Reagan in the White House, the brakes were put on the money creation and inflation fell accordingly. The economics profession now largely accepts that Professor Friedman was right on inflation.

Why then did so many nations cause themselves the pain of inflation? And what has changed? Monetary economists have identified central bank independence as a key. A central bank is like a bank for the nation’s banking system, and generally controls the money supply. Politicians find easy money and credit irresistible, particularly when running for reelection. If politicians have too much control, they will inevitably inflate the money supply.

The Federal Reserve has always had some political independence. When the Fed chair and governors want monetary stability, as Mr. Volcker and his successor Alan Greenspan did, they can often prevail over the president and Congress. Other nations increased their central banks’ independence, based on economists’ advice. The European Central Bank was modeled on Germany’s independent Bundesbank.

People are imperfect and face problems of self-control. Our elected officials are human, and the potential to shift blame in politics exacerbates self-control problems. The world’s success battling inflation shows that elections alone do not always ensure wise economic policy.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

21 hours ago

Acute Care Simulation builds Samford students’ interprofessional health care skills

In the hallway of Samford University’s Experiential Learning and Simulation Center, a “standardized” patient stumbled to the ground to simulate a patient experiencing cardiac arrest. The Doctor of Physical Therapy student who was with him jumped into action and called a code. Within seconds, an interprofessional team of students gathered.

Undergraduate nursing students took over CPR, Doctor of Pharmacy students prepared the needed medications and Master of Social Work students attended to the patient’s family. This is just one scenario that students were able to experience together during the College of Health Sciences’ annual Acute Care Simulation.

This large-scale event is designed to build students’ knowledge and skills not only to care for their patients but also to work together as an interprofessional health care team. Over the course of two days, roughly 250 students, representing programs in each of the college’s four schools, took part.

“With our Acute Care Simulation, we convert our simulation floor into a hospital with units representing emergency, medical-surgical, intensive care and more,” said Jill Pence, executive director of the Experiential Learning and Simulation Center. “While we hold similar simulations throughout the year, they do not compare to the size and scale of the Acute Care Simulation. Our goal is to provide a truer reality of what it would be like to work in a clinical setting like a hospital — from the types of patients to the interprofessional health care team.”

The simulation used a mix of high-fidelity manikins and standardized patients, or actors, who serve as patients and family members.

“I found this simulation so beneficial,” said Sara Smeltzer, a second-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student. “How are we supposed to know how to work with other health care professionals if we don’t practice? I appreciate Samford giving us this chance to collaborate with others’ professions — to not only get a sense of what they do, but to also showcase what we do.”

For the first time, students were able to use an electronic health records system created for health care simulations. Computers and tablets replaced physical patient charts, providing another realistic aspect to the simulation.

“Our ultimate goal is to equip these students with the confidence that comes with experience,” Pence said. “Students learn from their mistakes here so when they graduate, they are beyond practice ready.”

This story originally appeared on Samford University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 day ago

‘Tis still the season of giving in Alabama

Christmas may be gone, but there’s still time to help neighbors in need during this season of giving.

Alabamians consistently rank among the most generous and charitable people in the nation, and the state is blessed with many nonprofits that work every day to help others.

If you are considering a contribution to help make someone’s life a little brighter before the holiday season winds down, the list below provides just a small sampling of the many good organizations throughout the state that focus on helping those who are less fortunate.

Most of these organizations also provide opportunities to volunteer:

Anniston area

Developer – Provides food, clothing and utility assistance to those in need in Calhoun County. http://unityenabler.org/ or call 256-27-6144.

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County – Provides services to individuals and families in Calhoun County. Programs include prescription drug assistance, meals on wheels, an adult dental clinic and a Christmas Clearing House. http://www.interfaithcalhoun.org/ or call 256-237-8355.

Birmingham area

Brother Bryan Mission – Founded in 1940, it serves economically, emotionally and spiritually impoverished men in central Alabama through its residential programs. https://bbmission.com/donate/ or call 205-322-0092.

Children’s Aid Society of Alabama (CAS) – Based in Birmingham, CAS has provided services to families in need or at risk since 1912. CAS helps parents gain skills and resources they need to keep families together, and when children can’t remain with their birth families, CAS recruits and prepares adoptive homes. www.childrensaid.org or 205-251-7148.

Collat Jewish Family Services – Cares for people of every faith, with a primary focus on older adults. CJFS helps individuals continue living independently with an enriched quality of life. https://cjfsbham.org/ or call 205-879-3438.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama – For more than 30 years, the Community Food Bank has worked to end hunger in north central Alabama. It now provides food to more than 240 agencies in 12 counties. http://www.feedingal.org/ or call 205-942-8911.

Community Kitchens of Birmingham – Annually prepares and serves more than 95,000 free plates of hot, quality food for homeless and/or underserved guests in Southside and in Woodlawn. https://thecommunitykitchens.org/ or call 205-251-3569.

Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) – Founded in 1969, GBM partners with multiple faith-based organizations to support human needs, including food, shelter and other services in the Birmingham area. https://gbm.org/ or call 205-326-6821.

Jimmie Hale Mission and Jessie’s Place – It began as a storefront chapel in Birmingham in 1944 and has grown to become a multifaceted ministry with programs including a homeless shelter for men, a shelter for women and children, after-school Bible clubs, recovery programs, learning centers and fund-raising thrift stores. https://jimmiehalemission.org or call 205-323-5878.

Literacy Council of Central Alabama – Serving Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker counties, the Literacy Council develops, strengthens and supports basic literacy and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programs. More than 92,000 adults in central Alabama are functionally illiterate. https://literacy-council.org/ or call 205-326-1925.

Oak Mountain Mission Ministries – Based in Pelham, this organization provides food, clothing, furniture and financial assistance to those in need in Shelby County and the greater Birmingham area. http://www.oakmtnmissions.com/ or call 205-685-5757.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama – Helps keep families together and nearby the medical care their child needs, without the worry of a place to stay. Provides home-cooked meals to residents, giving the gift of not having to stress about cooking or finding money for groceries when a child is sick. https://www.rmhca.org/ or call 205-638-7255.

Salvation Army – Provides food, shelter, clothing and other assistance to those in need. The Salvation Army also can help disabled and elderly Alabamians with their utility bills through Project SHARE, in partnership with Alabama Power and rural electric cooperatives. http://salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/ or call 205-328-2420.

Urban Ministry – This faith-based nonprofit works with residents of the West End community of Birmingham, providing a variety of programs and services. https://www.urban-ministry.org/ or call 888-349-8501.

Clanton area

Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – Butterfly Bridge serves children and families in Autauga, Elmore and Chilton counties who are victims of abuse or neglect with a variety of programs and services. http://www.butterflybridgecac.org/ or call 205-755-4205.

Raleigh’s Place – This faith-based ministry supports foster children through several programs, including summer camp and a clothes closet. http://www.raleighsplace.org/ or call 205-755-9615.

Demopolis

Demopolis City Schools Foundation – Provides grants and support for Demopolis City Schools and students, enhancing technology, arts and music programs, among other initiatives. https://www.demopolis.org/ or call 334-289-2226.

Demopolis Food Pantry – Organized through the Black Belt Ministries’ Trinity Episcopal Church, the pantry supports the nutritional needs of 200 families every week. https://trinitydemopolis.dioala.org/ministries/foodpantry.html or call 334-289-3363.

Greensboro

Project Horseshoe Farm – Supports seniors by providing housing, meals, transportation and other services. Supports youths through after-school programs and summer camp. https://www.projecthsf.org/ or call 205-710-6372.

Lanett

Christian Service Center – The center supports those in need with food, clothing and personal and household items. http://christianservicecenter.homestead.com/index.html or call 334-576-3552.

Lee County

Auburn-Opelika area Big House Foundation – Founded in 2009 as the dream of two college students to affect the world of foster care in a positive way, Big House Foundation provides resources to foster children and families, including a clothes closet, care bags, birthday gifts and opportunities for fellowship. https://ourbighouse.org or call 334-363-2634.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County provides safe places for area youths to thrive as well as proven programs to help them be healthy, build character and career skills. http://loveleekids.org/ or call 334-502-1311.

East Alabama Food Bank – The Food Bank of East Alabama works to alleviate hunger; to provide an efficient, coordinated system for collecting and distributing food; to reduce food waste; and to increase public awareness regarding hunger and food security issues in east central Alabama. http://foodbankofeastalabama.com/about-us/mission/ or call 334-821-9006.

Storybook Farm – This nonprofit uses horseback riding to serve and support children ages 2 to young adulthood who face obstacles such as autism, cerebral palsy and cognitive delays. https://www.hopeonhorseback.org/about/ or call 334-444-5966.

United Way of Lee County – United Way of Lee County supports a variety of organizations and initiatives that strengthen families, children and seniors, from health care and special medical needs, to crisis support, to youth development and services. https://www.unitedwayofleecounty.com/ or call 334-745-5540.

Mobile area

Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank – Formerly the Bay Area Food Bank, it distributes more than 19 million meals annually to a 24-county service area along the central Gulf Coast. The food bank has three branches in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Mississippi, and distributes food through a host of partners and programs. https://feedingthegulfcoast.org/ or call 251-653-1617.

McKemie Place – Since 2007, McKemie Place has provided overnight shelter for single, homeless women in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties. McKemie Place helps women find comfort, friendship and spiritual support. http://mckemieplace.org/.

St. Mary’s Home – The oldest child welfare agency in Alabama and one of the oldest in the country, St Mary’s has been serving abused, abandoned and neglected children since 1838. https://stmaryshomemobile.org/history.php.

Veteran’s Recovery Resources – Provides mental health services for veterans and their families. The organization focuses on post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and suicide prevention. https://veteransrecoveryresources.org/about/.

Victory Health Partners – Supports affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured adults. Founded by Mobile physician Dr. Robert Lightfoot, a network of more than 150 doctors and dentists donate their services at little or no cost. The clinic serves patients in 25 Alabama counties, 11 Mississippi counties and eight counties in Northwest Florida. https://victoryhealth.org/about-victory/.

Montgomery area

Central Alabama Opportunities Industrialization Center – Central Alabama OIC provides a variety of programs, including affordable housing, early child development, workforce development for teens and summer camps. http://www.centralalabamaoic.com/ or call 334-265-1594.

Common Ground Montgomery – This organization focuses on helping revitalize the Washington Park community. Services range from youth development, leadership and after-school programs and camps, to mentoring, food and clothing. A spinoff nonprofit supports housing renovations and financial literacy. https://cgm.life/ or call 334-593-5803.

Equal Justice Initiative – Founded and led by MacArthur Genius Grant winner Bryan Stevenson, the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration, challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights. EJI has worked to free inmates from death row and to end life-without-parole prison sentences for juveniles, some who are younger than 14. https://eji.org or call 334-269-1803.

Mary Ellen’s Hearth – Located at the Nellie Burge Community Center, the organization supports homeless women and their children through a variety of support services. http://www.maryellenshearth.org/index.html#mission or call 334-264-4108.

Montgomery Area Food Bank – In coordination with multiple partners, the food bank combats hunger and food insecurity in 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties. http://www.montgomeryareafoodbank.org/ or call 334-263-3784.

River Region United Way – Dedicated to strengthening lives, helping people and improving community conditions in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties in the River Region through a variety of programs and partner organizations https://www.riverregionunitedway.org/ or call 334-264-7318.

Oneonta

Hope House – What began as the first homeless shelter in Blount County now offers an array of services to those in need, including utility and food assistance and substance abuse programs. https://myhopehouse.org/ or call 205-625-4673.

Phenix City area

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley – Works with a range of partners on programs supporting families, youths and the elderly. https://unitedwayofthecv.org/ or call 706-327-3255.

Crisis Center for Russell County – Supports individuals and families who are victims of domestic violence with shelter and other programs. https://ccofrc.com/ or call 334-297-4401.

Prattville

Autauga Education Foundation (AEF) – Supports Autauga County Schools and students through a variety of programs, grants and scholarships. https://www.autaugaef.org/.

Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties – Works to eliminate substandard housing and support families through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, among other housing-related programs. http://www.habitatautaugachilton.org or call 334-365-4132.

Pass the Noble Idea (PASS) – Spearheaded by a community coalition, PASS supports teens, parents and families in crisis through a variety of programs and alternatives to the juvenile justice system. https://www.pass-inc.net/ or call 334-358-4900.

Selma

Edmundite Missions – Provides food, clothing and shelter to the poor and marginalized, and provides support and programs to lift people out of poverty. http://www.edmunditemissions.org or call 334-872-2359.

Michael Johnson Foundation – Dallas County native and NFL player Michael Johnson and his parents operate this nonprofit to help children in his hometown. The foundation focuses on mentoring and educating kids about capitalizing on their talents and abilities and increasing awareness of proper nutrition and exercise. http://michaeljohnsonfoundation.com/ or call 334-419-3544.

Selma Area Food Bank – Feeds more than 14,000 people a month and raises awareness about food insecurity across the Blackbelt. The food bank partners with more than 40 organizations in Dallas, Perry, Marengo and Wilcox counties. http://www.selmafoodbank.com or call 334-872-4111.

United Way of Selma and Dallas County – Supports organizations across Selma and the Black Belt providing disaster relief, physical and mental health and youth programs, food and family assistance and more. https://www.selmaunitedway.org or call 334-874-8383.

Sylacauga

S.A.F.E. – Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement provides a variety of support for people in Talladega County, from literacy and transportation to health, parenting and job-training related programs. http://www.safefamilyservicescenter.com/ or call 256-245-4343.

Valley

Circle of Care – Provides a variety of services, including transportation, case management, parenting resources, youth and job-training support. https://thecirclecares.com/ or call 334-768-4091.

Wetumpka

Elmore County Food Pantry – This nonprofit provides nutritional support to more than 500 needy Elmore County families every month. http://www.elmorecountyfoodpantry.net or call 334-567-3232.

Wiregrass area

Chistian Mission Centers – Based in Enterprise, programs include disaster relief and hunger assistance and delivering meals to the homebound in Coffee and Geneva counties. https://www.christmissions.org/ or call 334-393-2607.

Dale County Rescue – Aids those in need with food and shelter. https://www.facebook.com/DaleCountyRescueMission/ or call 334-774-6553.

Wiregrass United Way – Assists families with education, health and financial needs throughout the Wiregrass. https://www.wuw.org/ or call 334-792-9661.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

