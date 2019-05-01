Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Business Council of Alabama, Alabama Technology Network name Alabama’s 2019 ‘Manufacturers of the Year’

MONTGOMERY — The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) on Wednesday announced the 2019 Manufacturer of The Year (MOTY) winners during an awards luncheon at the Alabama Activity Center.

“The purpose of the annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards is to shine a spotlight on manufacturing excellence and to give those who have invested in Alabama the acknowledgement and promotion they deserve.” Katie Boyd Britt, president and CEO of the BCA, said in a statement. “Quite simply, this is an opportunity for the business community to say, ‘job well done!’ to some of Alabama’s most successful industries.”

The MOTY awards recognize Alabama’s high-performing manufacturing enterprises that exhibit excellence in leadership, performance, profitability and workforce relations. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on demonstrations of exemplary achievement in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, continuous improvement, profitable growth and investment in training and retraining.

The 2019 Manufacturers of the Year, as follows:

Large Manufacturer of the Year – 400 or more employees: ZF Chassis Systems (Tuscaloosa)

For almost 100 years, ZF has been a reliable and competent partner for global vehicle manufacturers worldwide. ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa develops and manufactures products that support the mobility of people and goods, including German- and Asian-based automotive manufacturers. ZF supplies Mercedes-Benz U.S. with complete axle systems for the C-class sedans. With 484 employees, ZF Chassis Systems is a manufacturing leader for Tuscaloosa and the West Alabama region.

Medium Manufacturer of the Year – 100 to 399 employees: Milo’s Tea Company (Bessemer)

Milo’s was founded as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton after Milo returned from serving our country in World War II. Milo’s philosophy was simple – use high quality, natural ingredients, listen to your customers and never sacrifice taste. Their vision still guides them today as they source natural ingredients, fresh brew all of their teas and never use added colors or preservatives. Milo’s is a certified women-owned business, which means it is majority owned and controlled by women. Milo’s employs 194 people.

Small Manufacturer of the Year – 1 to 99 employees: OnPoint Manufacturing (Florence)

OnPoint Manufacturing was formed in 2000 to make garments one at a time in exactly the size that fits the buyer. The business model allows the designer to maximize your time and capital through Purchase Activated Mass Customization of apparel. OnPoint has developed technically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry that automates and integrates almost every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry all the way to delivery directly to the customer. By combining their new groundbreaking apparel manufacturing technology with years of quality workmanship, OnPoint is taking the promise of apparel on demand to a new level. OnPoint Manufacturing employs 25 people and is the future of the apparel industry.

Other finalists were: Kamtek in Birmingham, Specification Rubber Products in Alabaster and Thermo Fisher Scientific in Auburn.

ATN Executive Director Keith Phillips emphasized that the companies honored on Wednesday represent the best in Alabama manufacturing and the use of technology.

“For 20 years, it has been an honor to partner with the Business Council of Alabama to provide a platform for Alabama manufacturers and suppliers to share their stories of growth, hard work, and their economic impact to our state,” Phillips remarked.

Since its beginning in 2000, the BCA and ATN award ceremony has attracted Alabama dignitaries and manufacturing leaders to honor companies that are committed to improving Alabama’s economy. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) was this year’s keynote speaker.

The ATN connects two-year colleges, the University of Alabama System, Auburn University and the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama to solve the needs of industry throughout the Yellowhammer State.

Each ATN regional center tailors its services to meet local needs, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable Alabama’s existing industry to be globally competitive. The network is the state’s affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which provides hands-on assistance and training to smaller manufacturers.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition brings together legislative leaders, state’s biggest job creators in supporting HB 400

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition (ARBC) Wednesday held a press conference on the State House steps, emphasizing that legislation currently pending in the legislature is key to the state’s future prosperity.

The state’s biggest job creators, spanning an array of industries and fields, are members of the coalition.

A statement from ARBC explains, “We believe having a reliable internet connection is not only a basic personal necessity in today’s society, but high speed broadband access in rural Alabama could bring an array of benefits related to education, telemedicine, economic development and agriculture.”

The coalition is supporting State Rep. Randall Shedd’s (R-Fairview) HB 400, which will be on the House floor on Thursday. Legislative leaders spoke at the press conference, throwing their support behind the bill and stressing the importance of high-speed broadband access for all areas of Alabama.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) kicked things off, saying, “Alabama’s economy is booming with record low unemployment, wages on the rise, new industries continuing to choose the state to expand their business, however we are lacking in [providing] critical broadband infrastructure to all of our citizens.”

Marsh explained that the ARBC is rapidly growing, calling the coalition “an impressive list of people.”

“We have got to look at the future of this state with rural broadband, and this group has been studying this issue, and through that, we have legislation that will be flowing through the Senate in this next week to address these issues and expedite broadband around this great state of Alabama,” he added.

The coalition

Key members of the ARBC as follows:

Agriculture/Conservation:
• ALFA Farmers Federation
• Alabama Agribusiness Council
• Alabama Cattleman’s Association
• Alabama Poultry & Egg Association
Business:
• Business Council of Alabama
• Alabama Association of Realtors
• Alabama Bankers Association
• Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives
• Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
• Homebuilders Association of Alabama
• Energy Institute of Alabama
• Manufacture Alabama
• NFIB of Alabama
• Southeast Gas
Economic Development:
• Economic Development Association of Alabama
• Alliance for Alabama Infrastructure
• Coosa-Alabama River Improvement Association
• Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority
Education:
• Alabama Community College System
• Auburn University
• Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools
• School Superintendents of Alabama
• The University of Alabama System
Healthcare:
• Alabama Hospital Association

The legislation

Marsh then thanked State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), who sponsored the Alabama Rural Broadband Act in 2018 and is carrying SB 90 this session to increase the maximum covered project cost under the grant program created by that historic legislation.

SB 90 would additionally change the definition of an “unserved area,” update the minimum service threshold and broaden the permitted use of federal support, including loans and grants, in projects receiving grants under the legislation. The bill is on the Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee’s agenda for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) will carry HB 400 in the Senate, and Marsh also praised his leadership in that endeavor.

“These are the two bills that will help us… provide for our citizens, who I believe consider the broadband infrastructure a ‘number one issue’ for the state of Alabama,” Marsh emphasized. “It will have great impact on all of our education… as well as economic development.”

HB 400, which would have no cost to the state or local governments, confirms that electric providers can install, operate and maintain broadband systems using their existing electric easements.

This is expected to encourage electric providers to invest in broadband deployment and accelerate the cost-effective expansion of broadband access in rural Alabama, in many cases using existing infrastructure.

Electric providers may also work with affiliates or third parties under contract to help provide broadband under HB 400.

‘The 21st-century economy’

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) spoke after Marsh, stressing that rural broadband is the key to Alabama competing in modern times.

“I want to thank Senator Scofield for being a visionary in our state on broadband,” Ainsworth said. “And certainly I want to thank my friend in the House, Representative Shedd, for carrying House Bill 400.”

“Our purpose in why we’re here today is to let everyone know we are dedicated to addressing the infrastructure problem that we have in our state that keeps many people and businesses in Alabama from sharing in the 21st century economy — access to fast, reliable internet service is critical to our state’s economic viability,” he added. “Our economy is strong, but we can do better, especially in rural parts of Alabama.”

Ainsworth outlined the education and economic development ramifications of not having the proper access to broadband in rural parts of the Yellowhammer State. He specifically mentioned the modern agriculture industry’s need for dependable, quality internet access and said HB 400 would allow farmers across Alabama to have that access and compete in the 21st-century economy.

“Besides the great benefit broadband access brings to small businesses, it is also a necessity for our school children, of which I have three that go to public schools,” Ainsworth explained. “Our young student should not have to fall behind because of where they live. This bill is going to solve that.”

“House Bill 400 is a roadmap to solving this problem and making Alabama better for education, for our economy and for the future,” he concluded.

Milkshakes, hamburgers and WiFi

Next up was Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), who echoed the previous comments about economic development and education. He said that the legislation will “move broadband forward in Alabama.”

“When you’re a guy that represents a rural district as I do in areas like Fayette County, Winston County – if you go to the McDonald’s in those communities at 3:00 in the afternoon right after school, you realize there’s a lot of folks there. And they’re not only there for the milkshake and the hamburger, but they’re there for the WiFi,” Reed explained. “Because if the kids in those communities are going to get their homework done in the afternoon, they’ve got to go to a spot that allows there to be internet access. And unfortunately, 70 percent of the school kids in some of the district that I represent do not have broadband access when they leave school to go home.”

He continued, “This is a big problem, and we’re trying hard to address it with the… legislation the House and the Senate are working on.”

Reed also outlined that broadband access is just as important for economic development in rural districts like his.

“We’re not going to allow Alabama’s economy to be everything she wants to be [without improvements in rural broadband],” he emphasized, calling the legislation “a great opportunity for the state of Alabama.”

‘Bring all of Alabama into the internet age’

Shedd followed Reed in speaking, stressing that the legislation “means so much to so many in Alabama.”

He called his bill, HB 400, a “critical avenue” to strengthening the state’s economy, education system and health care network.

“Quick, reliable internet service could even be a lifesaver in small communities,” Shedd said of health care benefits, singling out “advances in telemedicine.”

Shedd advised that HB 400 would prohibit electric providers from requiring a consumer purchase internet service to use their electricity service.

“This issue is so important,” Shedd said.

He added that the ARBC is working together to “bring all of Alabama into the internet age.”

Brannon Littleton, director of the Montgomery School of Music, then addressed the crowd from a small business perspective.

He said broadband access also allows him to teach military members across the globe, which Littleton described as life-changing for individuals.

“If we’re going to change the lives of people in our state for the good, we must not leave those behind who are on the fringes,” he said.

Whitney Barlow, executive director of the Chilton County Industrial Development Board, wrapped the press conference up, speaking on behalf of rural economic development professionals and job creators across the Yellowhammer State.

She said companies looking to locate into their area first ask about workforce, followed quickly by, “Do you have broadband and do you have accessible internet?”

Barlow said rural counties “have so much to offer” businesses, “but our inability to offer adequate broadband has been an issue for now over 15 years.”

“When we grow our broadband in this state, we will make us competitive with our other southeastern states as well as the country,” she concluded. “Broadband is very, very important to economic development, but it’s not just important for companies, it’s important for the quality of life of our citizens.”

Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), Senate Rules Chairman Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia), State Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden), Scofield and Livingston were also in attendance, supporting the effort.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Episode 5: Beach reads and fluorescent Kool-Aid

Today, I’m chatting with my good friend, Rachael Adams from The Love Offering podcast about my two books: Cheers to the Diaper Years and The Remarkable Housewives of the Bible series. We are discussing all the ins and outs of writing and how we hope to connect with our readers — including by reveling in our fluorescent Kool-Aid fueled childhoods.

If you need a fun beach read and to reminisce about the good ‘ole days, grab a cup, let’s chat it up!

 

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Siegelman on 1999 failed lottery referendum: Because of greed — children for 20 years were denied a chance to reach their God-given potential

During an interview that aired early this week on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, former Gov. Don Siegelman discussed his 1999 bid to institute an education lottery in Alabama.

Twenty years later, lawmakers are revisiting lottery proposals. One has already passed the Alabama Senate, with another soon to be considered by the Alabama House.

In 1998, Siegelman defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Fob James with a lottery as a key component of his gubernatorial platform. However, in a special election, the lottery referendum failed with some, including Siegelman, blaming gaming interests across the state line in Mississippi, particular the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“I was the lottery guy,” Siegelman said. “People were voting for me because they wanted the lottery, and we were torpedoed by the Mississippi Indian casinos owners. And I can forgive everybody for what happened to be me and why it happened and who was involved.”

“You know, what really bothers me is that because of their greed for money, and that’s all it was – our children in Alabama for 20 years have been denied a chance to reach their God-given potential through education,” he continued. “And you know, that has impacted hundreds of thousands if not more of our children and families – you know, that does bother me that they were cheated out of their chance.”

Siegelman estimated that had a lottery been in Alabama for the last two decades, a fully funded pre-K program would have already been instituted in Alabama.

“We would have easily had a fully funded free pre-K for every child in Alabama whose parents wanted to send their children,” he added. “And you know, what that does with parents – that frees them up. Instead of $15,000 a year, $10,000 a year that they have to pay for somebody to take care of their kids while they go to work. So, it impacts families as well.”

Siegelman urged lawmakers to allocate money from any future lottery solely for education. He also suggested lawmakers hoping to have voters approve a lottery to put the referendum on a primary or general election ballot, as opposed to a special election ballot as he did in 1999.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Franchising isn’t broken – Don’t fix it!

Alabama’s 12,000 franchise businesses – restaurants, hotels, gyms, health care, child care and more – create nearly 125,000 jobs across the state. New businesses open, expand and hire more workers every day. Franchising works for Alabama!

Unfortunately, some in Alabama are trying to change that. The so-called “Protect Alabama Small Business Act,” SB 129/HB 352, would increase regulation and get the government involved in private contracts between franchise locations and the brand.

Economists say that this will kill 4,500 jobs and cost Alabama $350 million – and cause Alabama’s franchise growth to fall behind Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Alabama lawmakers: franchising isn’t broken – don’t fix it! Oppose HB 352. Learn more here: www.protectalabamabusiness.org.

Alabama House approves pay raise for correctional officers

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a pay raise for correctional officers pay as Alabama faces a federal court order to increase prison staff.

Representatives on Tuesday night voted 92-0 for the bill that gives officers a 5% pay increase, expands bonuses and creates a payout program for unused annual leave.

Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) said the changes could be worth about $10,000 in additional pay for officers.

A federal judge has ordered the department to add about 2,200 correctional officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the staffing shortage was one of the key factors behind violent and unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

