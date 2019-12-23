Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Brooks touts anti-illegal immigration stance, support for Trump’s effort to oppose Democrat ‘dictatorial policies’ on stump in Huntsville 2 hours ago / News
University of South Alabama teams up with Yale on mosquito research 4 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Former AG Jeff Sessions talks impeachment, Alabama wins in budget agreement, U.S. Senate race heats up and more on Guerrilla Politics 4 hours ago / Analysis
Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker leaving a lasting impression 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Christ, Christmas and counseling 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Senate poll shows Doug Jones ‘in deep trouble’ against three leading GOP contenders 9 hours ago / News
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge 9 hours ago / Sponsored
‘No Place Like Home’ is a celebration of Auburn’s architecture 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
UAH alumna Jessica A. Gaskin leads NASA Lynx X-ray Observatory Mission 13 hours ago / News
UA engineers help find site to drill for Antarctica’s ancient ice 13 hours ago / News
Mobile APSO gives gifts to children, seniors 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Pete Turnham epitomized the Greatest Generation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
UAH SMAP and Nursing join in Jackson County Schools mini-mass casualty training event 1 day ago / News
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year 1 day ago / News
‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding 1 day ago / News
Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 1 day ago / Sports
Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour 2 days ago / News
New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city 2 days ago / News
Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie 2 days ago / Outdoors
2 hours ago

Brooks touts anti-illegal immigration stance, support for Trump’s effort to oppose Democrat ‘dictatorial policies’ on stump in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — During an appearance at the Madison County Republican Men’s Club’s monthly breakfast meeting, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took part in a candidates’ forum as the incumbent member representing Alabama’s fifth congressional district on Saturday.

Brooks offered the crowd of roughly 200-plus examples of his successful legislative efforts, including language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), that have benefited his congressional district.

“I’ve done my part to contribute to [north Alabama’s] great economy,” Brooks said. “In my hands, I have legislative achievements — 10 pages of them, where proposals I have drafted have become law, proposals I have drafted that I had to compromise to get signed have become law, or report language that has been entered into the National Defense Authorization Act and in turn has helped our community compete for those jobs that have served us for so long, so well.”

The Madison County Republican also spoke about his policy proposals to stem the follow of illegal immigration, which have been recognized as the top in the nation by Numbers USA.

“Illegal aliens get free health care, free education, welfare costing the American taxpayers roughly $10,000 per illegal alien, per year totally over $200 billion out of your pockets,” he said. “This is a big issue. Let’s move to the crime side — roughly 2,000 Americans are dead each year at the hands of illegal aliens committing homicide on American soil. As your congressman, I have and will continue to fight to protect America’s borders, protect American jobs and help President Trump build a wall. In that vein, Numbers USA has ranked your congressman’s border security number one of all 435 congressmen for eight consecutive years.”

He reminded attendees he has the support of conservative talker Mark Levin, U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and President Donald Trump, who Brooks described as a firewall between the American public and Democrats’ “dictatorial policies.”

“Consistent with my efforts, I’m proud to announce the president of the United States has asked me to help co-chair his Alabama campaign for reelection,” Brooks added. “And I accepted because President Trump is the man who is standing between us and the dictatorial policies that the Democrats want to hoist upon us.”

Brooks faces U.S. Navy veteran Chris Lewis in the March 3, 2020 Republican primary in his quest to be reelected to Congress.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

University of South Alabama teams up with Yale on mosquito research

To better understand the evolution of mosquito-borne viruses, University of South Alabama College of Medicine researchers are collaborating with members of the Yale School of Public Health and its West Nile 4K Project to reconstruct a picture of how the virus has spread and adapted during the past 20 years in the United States.

The West Nile 4K Project is a partnership between West Nile virus surveillance laboratories and academic institutions across the United States. The University of South Alabama is the first academic institution in the state to take part, said Dr. Nate Grubaugh, assistant professor, epidemiology of microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health.

Collaborations between public health and academic institutions, Grubaugh said, are critical for the project because public health labs are primarily doing the important surveillance activities, and academic institutions have the resources to do the large-scale analyses.

741
Keep reading 741 WORDS

Genetic material taken from infected mosquitoes will be sent to Yale to be sequenced, said Dr. Jonathan Rayner, associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and director of the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases at the USA College of Medicine. “They are looking at how the virus has evolved over time by sequencing genomes.”

A genome is an organism’s complete set of genetic material, in this case RNA, including all of its genes. Each genome contains all of the information needed to propagate and perpetuate that organism.

“Our goal is to use genomics to understand how outbreaks occur and help design targeted control measures,” said Grubaugh. “For this ambitious goal, we are sequencing thousands of West Nile virus genomes from across the country, and are using the genetic relatedness of the viruses to uncover the spatial and temporal patterns of West Nile outbreaks and spread.”

Mosquito-borne viruses containing an RNA genome are known to mutate quickly, Rayner said, which is why studying how a virus such as West Nile adapts over time is vital in figuring out how to develop vaccines and therapeutics to protect or treat people.

The number of West Nile virus cases rose across the United States in 2018, claiming 167 victims, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 2,647 cases of West Nile virus in 2018, the CDC said, 550 more cases than the year before.

West Nile virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999 in New York. Within a few years the virus spread across the nation. Now, West Nile virus is endemic and has become a serious threat to people and animals in America and Europe. While outbreaks have occurred, little progress has been made in controlling them.

The data generated from the West Nile 4K Project — which now includes 48 institutions in 33 states — is being immediately released to the public via the westnile4K.org website, and along with other entomological data, will be used to uncover local transmission dynamics. Analyses and visualizations also are being made publicly available in real-time as data are produced.

For effective targeted control measures to be developed, there is a critical need to explore the diversity of circulating West Nile viruses and how this may influence the emergence of new virus strains that cause disease outbreaks, according to Grubaugh. Some of the questions that researchers hope to answer with this project include how prevalent the spread of West Nile is, if new virus outbreaks are caused by newly introduced viruses or older ones, and if different strains of West Nile have different outbreak potentials.

For more than 18 months, Rayner has been screening locally captured mosquito samples collected by the Mobile County Health Department for other viruses as well, including Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, zika and chikungunya. The insects collected are delivered to the Laboratory for Infectious Disease at USA and positive samples will be used in the West Nile 4K Project.

The idea is to provide direction locally on mosquito control efforts. Yet the ultimate goal of the research performed at USA will be to develop life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. There are currently no licensed human vaccines or therapeutics available to prevent or treat infection with any of these viruses, Rayner said.

So far, mosquito pools collected in Mobile County beginning in 2018 have tested positive for West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis viruses.

Identifying viruses in mosquitoes in Mobile County can be a bit of a catch 22, Rayner said: “In this situation it’s exciting to get a positive scientifically, but then it also means that people are at risk of being infected.”

Most commonly spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes, West Nile Virus infection is typically a seasonal epidemic in the U.S. that begins in late spring or early summer and continues into the fall. Most people infected with West Nile experience no adverse impact, with 1 in 5 developing a fever and other side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Serious symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation and seizures. About 1 in 150 develop a serious or deadly illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

While most people with the disease recover completely, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for long-term impacts or death. Although an effective veterinary vaccine against West Nile is available, no human vaccine has been approved for commercial use.

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

Show less
4 hours ago

VIDEO: Former AG Jeff Sessions talks impeachment, Alabama wins in budget agreement, U.S. Senate race heats up and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Will Democrats really hold up impeachment further?

—Does the creation of the Space Force and massive defense spending in the latest budget agreement mean the deal is a big win for Alabama?

—Who gets credit for Alabama’s booming economy?

82
Keep reading 82 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss impeachment, his time in the Trump administration and his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at the people pretending they aren’t thrilled to be impeaching the president; Jackson believes they should just own it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
6 hours ago

Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker leaving a lasting impression

Located in downtown Opelika, Oliver Henry Candle Company makes soy-blend wax candles with amazing fragrances that will surely leave a lasting impression.

Oliver Henry Candle Company started about three years ago as a way for interior designer Stacey Jordan to leave clients with a small token of appreciation. It did not take long for Jordan’s candles to grow in popularity, so she and her husband, Andy, decided to turn the company into more than a hobby. Since then, Oliver Henry, which is named for their two sons, has grown to more than 25 retail boutiques across the country as well as online.

93
Keep reading 93 WORDS

The Jordans have since started the Shine Your Light Project, using profits from their company to help their community overcome energy poverty.

“You buy light to give light,” Jordan said. “We are really excited about that and that’s something we really feel led to do.”

Oliver Henry Candle Company

The product: Handmade candles

Take home: 11 oz. Egyptian Cotton ($26)

Oliver Henry Candle Company can be found online, on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

Christ, Christmas and counseling

We call it “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for many, it simply is not.

Those who suffer from depression or anxiety often struggle more during the holiday season than at any other time of the year. The loss of loved ones seems magnified when we are faced with the rituals of the season without them. The consumerist American version of Christmas generates financial stress. The relentless promotion of a saccharin, Hallmark-movie ideal leaves even those with relatively good lives feeling as though they aren’t experiencing the “magic” as intended.

These realities are the reasons I flinched when I saw a tweet last week from a prominent (50k+ followers) Christian. It simply read, “You don’t need a therapist. You need Jesus.”

656
Keep reading 656 WORDS

What a reckless thing to say to people in pain.

I understand what the writer’s intent was: to point people toward addressing the spiritual poverty that often lies beneath emotional brokenness. But the terse tweet was a swing and a miss for several reasons.

First, it shames people who do have faith in Christ yet are still in deep psychological or emotional pain. It suggests that those who suffer from seasons of despair are themselves to blame for these valleys because they haven’t “found Jesus.” I’ve got news: you can be walking closely with the Lord and still need help.

Additionally, this attitude essentially spits on the calling and ministry of legions of Christian counselors and mental health workers. People who have been called and gifted to be the hands and feet of Christ to those who are hurting. People who have dedicated their lives to the selfless carrying of others’ burdens, and the patient nurturing of the wounded.

God uses us to represent Jesus to one another. To hand-deliver his love and healing to those around us.

He uses pastors to illuminate the truth of his word and help us understand how to apply it to our lives.

But no one ever says: You don’t need a pastor. You need Jesus. I mean, you have a Bible. Isn’t Jesus sufficient to make it clear to you? What are you, stupid?

He uses doctors to help bring physical healing to those who are sick or in pain.

Yet no one ever says: You don’t need a cardiologist. You need Jesus. All healing ultimately comes from him so you might as well just cut out the middle man.

He uses teachers to help us understand information and apply that learning to our lives.

But I’ve never heard anyone say: You don’t need a teacher. You need Jesus. After all, Christ is where all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge are kept. Why are you looking elsewhere?

Scripture is clear about the wisdom of multiple counselors and explains how we each use our gifting in the Body of Christ for the good of the whole. So who in their right mind could flippantly discount the valuable contributions of godly mental health professionals?

Who could be cruel enough to deny a brother or sister in Christ the healing that God often uses therapists to bring?

It’s a blind spot in the reasoning of some in the faith community that is rooted in a dual ignorance: ignorance of what a mental health crisis is made up of, and ignorance of what therapists, psychiatrists, and others do to address it. They view it as a cultural band-aid slapped on cancer, when it is more like chemotherapy designed to eradicate lies that have been believed, and to repair neurological pathways. Sometimes it even involves a dual solution: a medical intervention to address a naturally-occurring chemical imbalance plus cognitive therapy to complement the healing. (Much like the dual process of healing an orthopedic injury: surgery to correct the structural problem, and physical therapy to restore strength and flexibility for more complete recovery. No one ever accuses you of being a bad Christian when you go to PT.)

But this is ignorance that — if left unchallenged — can do real harm. So challenge it we must.

If you have diabetes, pray for healing and go see your endocrinologist.

If your marriage is falling apart, pray for God’s help and seek the advice of a godly marriage counselor.

If you have a legal problem, pray about it and seek the advice of a principled attorney.

These are not either/or situations. They are often both/and situations. Don’t let someone else’s flawed doctrine strip you of all that God — in his mercy and wisdom — has provided for your care.

We all need Jesus. And sometimes we need therapy, too.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

Show less
9 hours ago

Senate poll shows Doug Jones ‘in deep trouble’ against three leading GOP contenders

New independent polling released on Sunday provides insight into Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 2020 reelection prospects.

John Couvillon of Louisiana’s JMC Analytics conducted a general election survey from December 16-18 using a combination of robocalls to landlines (49%) and texts to cell phones (51%). There were 525 respondents, with the poll having a margin of error of 4.30%. Respondents were varying degrees of likely voters, all having at least voted in the 2016 general election.

The first question asked was whether respondents believed President Donald Trump should be reelected. 54% indicated “yes,” while 42% said no and 3% were undecided.

The same question was then asked about Jones, Alabama’s junior senator who was elected in a December 2017 special election.

841
Keep reading 841 WORDS

Only 34% of respondents supported Jones’ reelection, while 48% opposed and 18% were undecided.

The third question saw 39% responding that they supported impeaching Trump, while 54% opposed and 7% were undecided.

The next five questions were hypothetical general election matchups between Jones and his major GOP challengers.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville fared best against Jones in the survey, although former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) were also up against Jones within the margin of error of Tuberville’s lead.

When asked if they would vote for Sessions or Jones (with party identifications being given in all matchup questions), 46% preferred Sessions, 41% answered Jones and 13% were undecided.

Next, 47% chose Tuberville, 40% responded Jones and 13% were undecided.

Byrne, who has lower name identification than Tuberville, Sessions and Jones, received 44% against Jones’ 40%, with 16% being undecided.

However, not all well-known Republicans matched up well against Jones. Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in 2017, has been polling a distant fourth in the 2020 GOP primary.

While it may thus be purely academic, Moore would likely face the same fate against Jones this time around. 47% would vote for Jones if they were running against each other in 2020, while only 33% would choose Moore. 20% were undecided.

Finally, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL), who has by far the lowest name identification of any of the candidates in the poll, received 34% compared to Jones at 40%, with 25% being undecided.

The final questions were demographic. 56% of respondents described themselves as an evangelical Christian, while 32% would not describe themselves that way. 11% were undecided.

54% of respondents were female, compared to 46% male.

Regarding the age of respondents, 14% were 18-34, 29% were 35-54, 21% were 55-64 and 37% were 65 or older.

Analyzing the poll

Yellowhammer News reached out to renowned political data analyst and strategist Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates regarding Couvillon’s survey.

McLaughlin, who is considered one of the nation’s best pollsters (including in Alabama, where he is considered the “gold standard”), then scrutinized the poll, including its methodology, cross tabs and takeaways.

In an email to Yellowhammer News, he explained that the combination of robo-landline calls and cell phone texts utilized are considered a “low budget” survey in the industry.

For independent, media polls like this one that are not paid for by a candidate or interested entity, these types of surveys are utilized because live callers are more expensive.

McLaughlin advised, “The most accurate surveys these days are cell phone surveys, folks don’t do them for media polls because they are expensive… because we can’t use auto-dialers, we have to dial the cells by hand, it’s the law and it’s expensive.”

Another methodology-related issue should be noted.

“They didn’t ask party or ideology which are staple questions for any voter so it’s tough to see if this is really representative of the Alabama voter universe,” McLaughlin outlined. “When I normally get a survey back the first things I check are things like Party, Ideology and race to make sure it matches with the electorate.  It’s an important quality control.”

The JMC Analytics poll did report the racial breakdown of respondents: 73% white and 25% black. That breakdown is closely in line with the 2016 general election breakdown. McLaughlin did also note that the survey sample was on the older side, as far as the age breakdown goes.

In the publicly released survey memo, Couvillon, the pollster, wrote, “There are two main takeaways from this poll: (1) While absolute majorities still support President Trump, his support has softened some relative to his 2016 numbers, and (2) Senator Doug Jones faces a challenging re-election.”

“While Donald Trump carried Alabama by an overwhelming 62-34% margin in 2016 (against Hillary Clinton), his re-election numbers are noticeably less at 54-42%,” he added.

McLaughlin took issue with this Trump-related conclusion.

“They create a false equivalency between a re-elect question and Trump’s 2016 performance. Re-elect questions are used to gauge intensity. They needed to ask ballot questions for Trump like they did for the US Senate race. My guess is Trump would be beat any of the Dems similar to what he did to Hillary. Heck, he would probably beat most of them by as much, if not more than Hillary,” he stated.

What McLaughlin is explaining here can be compared to Jones’ numbers in the JMC Analytics survey. While only 34% of respondents first answered that they wanted to see Jones reelected, Jones’ vote percentage went up when respondents were given an option between him and specific Republicans on the ballot tests.

“I have seen numbers in Alabama where Trump’s job rating is over 60% STATEWIDE, Alabama is one of the President’s best states,” McLaughlin added.

However, he did not disagree on Couvillon’s takeaway about Jones.

“When you are an incumbent and you are under 50%, let alone losing, you’re in deep trouble,” McLaughlin concluded.

View the JMC Analytics polling memo and cross tabs here.

RELATED: Poll: Demographic barriers to Doug Jones re-election bid

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less