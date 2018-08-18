Subscription Preferences:

Briggs & Stratton to open Alabama distribution hub, creating 20 jobs

Briggs & Stratton Corp. announced plans today to open a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Alabama, adding 20 new jobs to its significant manufacturing presence in Auburn.

The new Alabama distribution hub, focusing on Briggs & Stratton engines and other products, will allow the company to reduce delivery times to its customers in the Southeast region. The new facility is expected to be operational by spring 2019.

The Auburn center is part of a broader strategic plan by Briggs & Stratton to consolidate a number of smaller warehouse operations throughout the U.S. into two large operations. The company will also open a new distribution hub in Germantown, Wisconsin, under this plan, which will be in addition to the company’s existing service and parts distribution center located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“By consolidating our current footprint into two large distribution centers, we’re increasing efficiencies to more effectively serve our customers,” said Bill Harlow, director of global distribution and warehousing at Briggs & Stratton.

“The locations in Germantown and Auburn will provide a North American enterprise distribution footprint that supports our strategy and customers with optimal inventory and order delivery while managing space and capital investment.”

GROWTH PLANS

Briggs & Stratton’s decision to add the Alabama distribution hub comes less than one year after the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company launched a major expansion at its Auburn manufacturing facility.

In October 2017, the company announced a $12 million project to begin production of Vanguard commercial V-twin engines in Auburn, eventually creating 50 jobs. The new warehouse will be used to store these engines, along with other products, for final shipment.

“I’m encouraged to see Briggs & Stratton expand again in Alabama because I know that means that they are finding all the ingredients they need for success right here in our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“This represents a powerful endorsement from a leading manufacturer and shows once again that we are open for business.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the addition of the distribution hub reflects the high level of confidence Briggs & Stratton has in its Auburn operation and the workforce there.

“Supporting world-class companies like Briggs & Stratton that are looking to grow in Alabama is a high priority for the state’s economic development team,” Secretary Canfield said.

“They’ve been a great corporate citizen in Auburn for many years, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow in the state.”

‘EXCITING TIME’

Briggs & Stratton, which began operations in Auburn in 1995, is one of the city’s largest industrial employers, with more than 430 workers. Its existing manufacturing facility primarily produces twin-cylinder engines for lawn-mowing equipment.

“Auburn is happy with the continued commitment of Briggs & Stratton to our community,” Mayor Bill Ham said.

Dave Rodgers, senior vice president and president — engines and power at Briggs & Stratton, said the decision to open the new distribution hubs aligns with the company’s commitment to invest in being a “partner of choice” in the communities where it operates.

“We’re already enhancing two of our existing plants in Auburn, Alabama, and Statesboro, Georgia, to bring production of our commercial Vanguard V-Twin engines back to the U.S., and we’re continuously investing in our research and development efforts to create products that help make work easier and lives better — it’s an exciting time to be at Briggs & Stratton,” he said.

Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday told a crowd of hundreds of judges and attorneys from seven central states that “erroneous rulings” by biased federal judges have been costly to American taxpayers, and the former United States Senator from Alabama sharply criticized those who have obstructed some of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Judges aren’t sent from Olympus. They’re not always correct,” Sessions said, while speaking during the conference in Des Moines, IA, per the Associated Press.

The Attorney General also denounced the escalating number of appeals courts that have issued nationwide injunctions on federal policy. Sessions said President Trump’s administration has been hit with 22 such injunctions in under two years in office. Prior to 1963, however, there were no national injunctions blocking policy, despite numerous hotly contested legal controversies.

As examples, he pointed to a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s sanctuary cities policy and decisions by federal judges that repeatedly impeded the President’s travel ban. The travel ban was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, affirming Trump’s right to safeguard the security of the nation.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s not the duty of the courts to manage the executive branch or to pass judgment on every policy the executive branch was elected to carry out,” Sessions emphasized.

He continued, “I’m the top lawyer for the executive branch. It’s a coequal branch. It’s entitled to proper respect from the legislative and the judicial branch, too.”

Sessions outlined that the overreaching rulings, which are eventually overturned, are costly to taxpayers and delay actions taken by the Trump Administration. He also explained that these rulings provoke unwarranted criticism of the administration from the mainstream media and liberal advocacy groups.

“I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over,” Sessions said. “The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. What are they going to say today?”

Dissenters protested outside the Iowa Events Center where Sessions spoke and earlier that day outside a meeting of the Des Moines Rotary Club, where he also spoke, to object to the administration’s stances on immigration, LGBTQ policies and voter rights.

Protesters held signs equating the Department of Justice to the Ku Klux Klan and chanted “No hate. No fear. No KKK. No racist USA.”

Their signs also depicted Sessions personally as a Klansman, with one reading “Sessions Out” and another saying “No human is illegal.”

“I think the rule of law is one of the great things that separates this country from almost any other on Earth,” Sessions told the conference’s attendees.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas

Two long-standing Alabama Power executives have been named to new roles of increased responsibility within the Southern Company system.

John Hudson has been named executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas. In his new role, Hudson will be responsible for External Affairs, Corporate Communication, Marketing, Community Relations, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs. He also will serve as president of the Southern Company Gas Foundation and will be responsible for the company’s and its subsidiaries’ philanthropy and volunteerism efforts.

In addition to leading Alabama Power’s Human Resources organization, Jeff Peoples has been named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Southern Company Gas. In his expanded role, Peoples will be responsible for Human Resources, Labor Relations, Environmental Health and Safety, Technical Training and Corporate Services for all Southern Company Gas businesses. He also will serve as president of AGL Services Company, providing a single point of contact for the organizations that are directed by Southern Company Services – specifically the Technology Organization, Supply Chain, Fleet, Facilities and Compensation and Benefits. He will retain responsibilities for Human Resources, Labor and Safety at Alabama Power, as well as his recently announced system HR role in which he has responsibility for external labor.

Hudson and Peoples will begin their new roles Sept. 1.

“John has made great contributions to not only Alabama Power, but throughout the entire state, and I am certain he will have continued success at Southern Company Gas,” said Mark Crosswhite. “Jeff is recognized nationally as a leader in building and sustaining positive external labor relations and this expanded role will allow him to bring his expertise to additional business units within Southern Company. The leadership they will provide in these roles is a positive move forward for the entire system.”

Hudson currently serves as senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development at Alabama Power. He joined Alabama Power in 1996 and was elected vice president of Public Relations in 2010 and later took on additional responsibilities over Charitable Giving. He also served as president of the Alabama Power Foundation. Hudson previously served as senior vice president of Corporate Diversity and Public Affairs for Regions Financial Corporation.

A licensed attorney, Hudson practiced law at the Hudson Law Firm. Prior to practicing law, he served Alabama Power as an area manager in the Birmingham Division and as assistant to the president. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Alabama A&M University and is a cum laude graduate of Miles College School of Law. He completed the Executive Accounting and Finance program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

Peoples currently serves as senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations for Alabama Power and as vice president for Operation Services for Southern Company. He began his career with Southern Company in 1984 as a chemical technician at Alabama Power’s Plant Miller. Over the years Peoples has progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in Human Resources, Training and Workforce Development.

Peoples holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biological Science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He serves on the board of directors of the Alabama Power Foundation, Southeast LAMPAC, the National Utility Industry Training Fund and the Center for Construction Research and Training.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Rep. Roby: Meeting constituents ‘enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington’

Each year, members of Congress take the month of August to spend time on the ground in their respective districts meeting with constituents and local leaders, visiting businesses and industries, and ultimately listening to the concerns of people at home. Having this opportunity to hear firsthand from the people in Alabama’s Second District is very important, and I believe it enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington.

It has been a busy month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to share an update on my travels in our district during this district work period. So far, I have spent time in Montgomery, Ozark, Hartford, Geneva, Millbrook, Troy, Dothan and Fort Rucker.

I met with Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs in my Montgomery office to hear about some exciting projects happening in his community. I also had a productive meeting with David McCurdy, the Alabama Farm Service Agency Director.

While in Ozark, I visited the recently-opened Wayne Farms feed mill. I had the opportunity to visit with leadership and employees to learn more about their operation. Wayne Farms is the sixth largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the country, with over $1.9 billion in annual sales. I am grateful for the economic impact they provide in our district.

One afternoon, I visited Hartford where I enjoyed lunch downtown at Ketchum’s Restaurant. I also had the chance to drop by the Hartford Civic Club meeting with my friends State Representative Donnie Chesteen and Mayor Jeff Sorrells. Afterwards, I met with constituents at the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative to receive an update on their rural broadband project that they hope will deliver expanded highspeed broadband internet to rural communities in the Wiregrass.

In Geneva, I enjoyed touring the newly-completed Geneva Career Tech Center, also known as G-Tech. I was very impressed by the students I met at this outstanding new facility. As I told the group there, I will always support measures to strengthen and improve the career tech programs throughout our district, state, and nation.

I also had the opportunity to visit the Gift of Life Foundation’s office in Montgomery to meet with leadership and tour their facility. The Gift of Life’s work to strengthen and improve our local community is truly invaluable. I deeply appreciate the hardworking people, like those at Gift of Life, who strive to make a difference in the lives of others.

In Millbrook, I spoke to the Millbrook-Coosada Kiwanis Club during their weekly meeting. I was glad to have this opportunity to give an update on the work we’re doing in Congress to make life better for all Americans. Even more importantly, I had the chance to hear firsthand from my constituents about the issues they’re facing. Afterwards, I stopped by the MOOseum at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association where I was given a tour and an update on the cattle industry in our state.

During another trip to the Wiregrass, I visited Troy Cable to learn more about their upcoming projects and some of the issues they’ve recently been facing in their work. In Dothan, I spoke to the Wiregrass Chapter of the Associated General Contractors at their luncheon. We had a great discussion about efforts in Congress to revitalize our nation’s badly aging infrastructure.

Last, but certainly not least, I stopped by Fort Rucker to tour the aeromedical research laboratory. I talked with many employees there about the importance of Army Aviation to our national security and the innovation happening on post here in the Second District.

It’s been an exciting and informative August district work period so far. I deeply appreciate everyone who has taken the time to meet with me and share their ideas and concerns. I am looking forward to continuing my travels throughout Alabama’s Second District this month, and you can rest assured I will take everything I learn on the road back to Washington to better serve you.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions

The Alabama State Port Authority is one of the largest economic engines for the state and wants to build on its $22.4 billion economic impact.

The 4,000 acres that make up the state docks have multiple complexes that handle everything from auto parts to coal and from poultry to pine.

But the port could be doing more, according to Jimmy Lyons, director and CEO of the Port Authority.

“We’ve got a couple of exciting projects going on right now,” Lyons said. “We’re in the midst of doing a second expansion to our container terminal, actually our third phase. We finished phase two last year and realized that’s not enough, so we’re going to phase three right away. We’re on schedule to have that work all completed by the end of ’19.”

The start of 2019 should see construction begin on a new $60 million automobile roll-on, roll-off terminal, a major move to support automotive logistics in a state where automotive manufacturing is a major industry.

Another major event will take place Aug. 14 when Walmart officially opens its $135 million import distribution center in Mobile. In addition to creating 550 full-time jobs, that 2.5 million-square-foot facility will generate something the port desperately needs: empty shipping containers.

Lyons told the Economic Development Association of Alabama at its 2018 Summer Conference this week that the state struggles to find enough shipping containers to meet the demand. With Walmart bringing in 50,000 containers per year when fully operational, that will help provide more empty cargo containers for exporters. That will reduce costs for exporters who pay to bring in empty containers; it will also help Alabama’s port retain business that now goes to other ports when containers aren’t available, Lyons said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comments now on a $388 million plan to enlarge the port’s Mobile Ship Channel. A deeper and wider channel will clear the way for the port to accommodate larger ships that are already starting to come through the expanded Panama Canal, Lyons said. A deeper channel also allows ships to carry more weight, making the port more efficient for importers and exporters, he said.

According to an economic impact study from the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research, the port is responsible for 134,608 direct and indirect jobs in the state with a direct and indirect tax impact of $486.9 million.

In 2017, the port handled 28.7 million tons of goods and 318,889 shipping containers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Here’s what Alabama might be if it copied California idea and split into several states

Two recent stories got us thinking about what Alabama might look like if it broke apart.

The first is a New York Times op-ed arguing that the United States is best understood as 11 distinct countries with regional differences that explain voting patterns. Arguments against the analysis aside, it is an interesting concept.

The second story is a drive by a California billionaire to divide the massive state into three separate states, each with its own capital, and each sending two people to the U.S. Senate. The state Supreme Court last month ruled that the question will not appear on the ballot this November.

Still, it is an intriguing thought. So, we put together a map showing Alabama if the Heart of Dixie broke part into five separate states.

A couple caveats, here: This is not actually going to happen. No one has proposed making new states out of Alabama, and even if Alabamians wanted it, Congress would have to approve it.

And regions are arbitrary. We kept the rural counties north of Mobile in the state we label “Gulf Coast,” for instance, even though an argument could be made they don’t belong with the two counties that actually touch the Gulf of Mexico. Autauga and Elmore counties typically are not considered part of the Black Belt, but we included them because we felt they more appropriately belong with Montgomery than elsewhere.

The large state we term “Metro Alabama” includes not just Birmingham and its surrounding counties, but also counties from Mississippi to Georgia. An argument easily could be made that many of those counties belong elsewhere or, perhaps, even should form a different state altogether.

But we had to draw the lines somewhere, and remember — this is just for fun.

Here are the states:

Gulf Coast

The counties: Mobile and Baldwin, plus Washington, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe.

Capital: Mobile.

The Skinny: Gulf Coast would be the state that would take on the character of its capital and biggest city, Mobile. The economy would be based on tourism and manufacturing, with the city’s port retaining its importance to the entire region. The state would have a population of 738,440, based on census estimates. An estimated 14.9 percent of the population 25 and older would live in poverty, slightly above the rate of the current state.

Covering a geography that roughly tracks although exceeds the size of Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne’s congressional district, it likely — not surprisingly — would have conservative voting patterns. President Donald Trump would have won 62.4 percent of this state’s vote in 2016, compared with 34.5 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Wiregrass

The counties: The state would cover nine counties in the southeast corner of the state — Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell.

Capital: Dothan.

The Skinny: Agriculture, particularly peanuts, define this state. Dothan would be both the seat of government and the only major city. In Dothan, the state would have a credible medical hub. The population would be 382,292. That would make it the smallest state in the union — fewer than the 579,315 who live in Wyoming. The poverty rate of those 25 and older would be 15.5 percent. Politically, Trump would have won all but one county and would have defeated Clinton by a margin of 70.5 percent to 27 percent — his best result of any of the new states.

Black Belt

The counties: The state would be those of the traditional Black Belt region, named for its rich soil, plus the suburban counties of Elmore and Autauga.

Capital: Montgomery.

The Skinny: It would be a mix of agriculture in struggling rural areas, balanced by the Montgomery metro area. The population would clock in at 585,501, with a 17.4 percent adult poverty rate. Politically, it is the only one of the new Alabama states that would lean Democratic. Clinton would have carried it by a margin of 52.7 percent to 44.9 percent.

Metro Alabama

The counties: The state would have 25 counties, including all of the Birmingham metropolitan region. It also would include all of the rest of the counties between the southern Alabama states and the sliver of counties along the north.

Capital: Birmingham.

The Skinny: Metro Alabama would be the largest and most diverse of the new states created from the ashes of the old Alabama, with a population of 2,165,612, bigger than 15 current states. Not only would it have Birmingham and its wealthy suburbs, but currently Alabama’s two largest public universities. And it would have plenty of smaller cities and rural areas, too. It would have a 13.8 percent adult poverty rate. Trump’s victory over Clinton in Metro Alabama — 63.1 percent to 33.3 percent — almost exactly matches the results of the current state as a whole in 2016.

North Alabama

The counties: The final of the new states encompasses 10 counties along the top of the current state — Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale and Morgan.

Capital: Huntsville.

The Skinny: North Alabama, dominated by Huntsville, would be a major aerospace powerhouse. The second-most populous of the new states, with 1,004,922 residents, it also would be the most affluent, with an adult poverty rate of 12.9 percent. Like most of the new states, this would be solid Trump country. He would have won 67.4 percent of the vote, to Clinton’s 27.8 percent.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

