5 hours ago

Borbet to invest $24 million in Auburn expansion, creating 25 jobs

AUBURN, Alabama – Manufacturer Borbet Alabama announced plans Tuesday to expand its Auburn operation with a $23.9 million project that will create 25 jobs over the next two years.

The Germany-based company was founded in 1881 as a family-run business and has become a leading European manufacturer of light metal alloy wheels for the automotive industry.

“Borbet is thankful for the support of city leadership and the commitment of those who make up the Borbet Alabama team that has allowed the Auburn operation to maintain continued growth and high company standards,” said Juergen Keller, CEO of Borbet Alabama.

Borbet located in Auburn in 2008 and has grown to become one of community’s largest industrial employers.

‘VALUABLE ASSET’

Its location in the Auburn Technology Park North has a vertically integrated production process that includes melting, casting, flow forming, X-raying, heat treating, machining and painting.

Borbet Alabama continues to make investments in technology, such as new radial runout testing machines, to ensure that is operation is on the cutting edge of the industry and provides high-tech, impactful jobs.

“Borbet is a valuable asset to Auburn and has been a remarkable corporate citizen since they made Auburn home in 2008,” Mayor Ron Anders said.

“We’re grateful to them for the high-tech jobs and positive company culture they provide their employees and look forward to their continued growth.”

Borbet has over $1 billion in annual sales with nine global operations. The company is recognized globally as a specialist in design excellence and high-quality production.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Birmingham philanthropist receives 2020 A.G. Gaston Award for leading tomorrow’s business leaders

Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D., director of Civic Innovation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was awarded the 2020 A.G. Gaston Award for his innovative approach to providing quality educational opportunities to students.

“Dr. Hood’s work at UAB has not gone unnoticed by our team and throughout the city of Birmingham,” said Robert Dickerson Jr., co-chair of the A.G. Gaston Conference and executive director of the Birmingham Business Resource Center. “A rising star in Birmingham’s African American business community, Dr. Hood continues to push UAB students to be leading entrepreneurs and business leaders of the next generation.”

Hood’s efforts within the Birmingham community support UAB’s strategic plan, Forging the Future, by engaging local leaders to expand access to opportunities for underrepresented groups, particularly those leading to careers and leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and entrepreneurship. Hood recently received the UAB Distinguished Alumni Award for his work in the UAB and Birmingham community. For example, Hood has played a key role in supporting several high-profile initiatives, including the Education Farm, the Birmingham Brookings Partnership and Opportunity Alabama.

Hood is a board member of a number of community-focused organizations, including the Birmingham Education FoundationUrban Impact, the Woodlawn Foundation and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.

At UAB, Hood serves as the inaugural director of Civic Engagement in both the Office of the President and the Collat School of Business. In addition to his directorship in the UAB Collat School of Business, he is also an associate professor of management and conducts research on conflict, transactive memory and psychological safety in teams. He also teaches courses in leadership, entrepreneurship and strategic management.

Each year, the A.G. Gaston Award recognizes individuals who use resources to meet the needs of the community and have distinguished themselves as champions working tirelessly to benefit others.

The award was presented at the annual conference, where Hood also led a panel discussion highlighting Birmingham’s ecosystem and the conditions that need to exist for black business owners to grow, thrive and become the next A.G. Gaston.

(Courtesy of UAB)

4 hours ago

State Sen. Stutts: Medical marijuana commission ripe for corruption — Would be Scrushy, Siegelman CON board saga ‘on steroids’

TUSCUMBIA — State Sen. Larry Stutts’ (R-Cherokee) opposition to the legalization of medical marijuana in Alabama is well documented.  The still-practicing obstetrician opposes the use of medicinal marijuana, citing its benefits have yet to be sufficiently proven.

As the state legislature is weighing the possibility of the drug’s legalization for medical purposes, Stutts warns of additional consequences should the current proposal under consideration be passed into law.

During a meeting of the Shoals Republican Club on Saturday, the Colbert County lawmaker said there was the possibility the commission created by the current proposed legislation would be susceptible to corruption. He said the 11-member commission created by proposal was akin to alleged Certificate of Need Board abuses, which led to the downfalls of former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy and former Gov. Don Siegelman.

“Let me tell you how the bill sets it up — it sets up an 11-member commission that’s appointed that determines who gets to grow it, who gets to process it, and who gets to sell it,” Stutts said. “Let’s look back just a few years when Richard Scrushy and Don Siegelman went to prison. It was worth $500,000 for Richard Scrushy to get a seat on the Certificate of Need (CON) Board. How much do you think it would be worth to get to be one of the 11 people that control marijuana in the entire state? You talk about expanding government and the potential for corruption.”

“The bill specifies they’re going to give out 34 licenses for dispensaries around the state,” he continued. “How much would it be worth to get one of those 34 licenses? How much would it be worth to get the dispensary permit for Jefferson County, for the City of Birmingham? You talk about opening up the potential for corruption? And having an 11-member appointed [board]? You’re almost creating a whole new branch of government that’s going to oversee. It’s going to be taxed at 9%. How many millions and millions of dollars is that going to generate, and you’ve got an 11-member commission that decides who gets to do that. To me, it is just so much potential for growing government, raising taxes, and the potential for abuse of that system is just astronomical. That is the CON board on steroids, in my opinion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

5 hours ago

History professor looks back on four Alabama suffrage leaders and their fight for the vote

Alabama women today hold political office at local, state and national levels. In 2018, Alabamians elected Gov. Kay Ivey as the state’s second female governor, raising her to the top leadership post.

But it has not always been that way. More than 100 years ago, a woman’s place was in the home. She had no legal rights, and it was considered by many unnatural for her to take part in political affairs.

That began to change with the passage of the 19th Amendment giving American women the right to vote. This year, Alabama and the nation will celebrate the centennial of that pivotal, life-changing moment.

Alabama history professor shares importance of 19th Amendment from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama women stand up and fight

The women’s suffrage movement in Alabama began in 1892 in Decatur and later became a statewide crusade. It was launched by women who were battling social issues, such as wiping out child labor and eradicating alcohol consumption and the ills associated with it.

“These women all realized they would never be able to change these social problems until they could vote,” said Valerie Pope Burnes, associate professor of history at the University of West Alabama in Livingston. “They knew that instead of trying to do cleanup once the damage had been done, they had to vote for the people who made the laws and stop the problems before they start.”

Burnes pinpointed four Alabama women who were most instrumental in bringing about change. Frances Griffin, a teacher from Wetumpka, led the way. She was the first woman to address a legislative body in Alabama when she spoke at the state’s Constitutional Convention in 1901.

During her speech, Griffin effectively shot down the men’s excuses for refusing to give women the right to vote, such as they were not educated and didn’t want to vote. She pointed out that more women attended secondary schools and colleges in 1901 than men, and women “neither steep themselves in tobacco nor besot themselves with liquor, so that whatever brains they have are kept intact.”

Griffin spoke out against men’s actions in the political arena.

“Frances Griffin told the audience that ‘politics is corrupt because women have been kept out of it, and women will clean it up,’” Burnes said.

Burnes said there was one short-lived victory for women during the convention. The delegates voted to give women the right to vote on municipal bond issues. But the men changed their minds the next day and rescinded the decision.

Griffin took her message outside the state, speaking to the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA). She ran the suffrage movement in Alabama during 1903-1904. Griffin then stepped back from the fight in 1905, temporarily slowing down the movement in Alabama.

The women’s suffrage movement was renewed in 1910 with the founding of the Selma Equal Suffrage Association (SESA). Another activist, Hattie Hooker Wilkins, who later became a state legislator, was one of the movers and shakers in SESA, and helped spread the word by setting up a traveling library with suffrage books and pamphlets.

Pattie Ruffner Jacobs was both a state and national leader in the movement, founding the Birmingham Equal Suffrage Association (BESA) and later serving on the NAWSA board.

Believing that women could accomplish more by working together, the Birmingham and Selma groups joined forces to create the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association (AESA) on Oct. 9, 1912. The new organization aligned its views with those of NAWSA.

AESA held “voiceless speech demonstrations” in Birmingham department store windows. Members stood in the windows and turned the pages of suffrage pamphlets, making it easier for passersby to read them. AESA opened a tearoom downtown where working women could eat lunch and take a break.

“The suffragists were upper-class white women, but they didn’t want voting to be a class issue,” Burnes said. “The tearoom was a place where girls who worked in the factories and shops could come and read suffrage materials while they took their lunch break.”

Burnes said along with class, race played a role in the movement. “Many Southern white women who advocated the right to vote did so at the expense of African American women,” she said.

Adella Hunt Logan, an African American writer and educator at Tuskegee Institute and another Alabama crusader, was the woman who made the biggest impact in fighting the racial battle, Burnes said. Logan fought for universal suffrage for all women, no matter their race. She joined NAWSA after being inspired by a speech given by women’s rights advocate Susan B. Anthony at the 1895 convention in Atlanta.

AESA members persuaded Joseph Greene, a Dallas County state representative, to bring forward a suffrage bill in the Alabama House in 1915. When the representatives began to debate the issue, he gave a speech against his own bill and withdrew his support. Although the gallery was full of suffragists and legislators wearing yellow roses in support of the issue, the bill to add an amendment to the next ballot granting women the right to vote failed.

The suffragists nicknamed Greene the Dallas County Acrobat because he “flip-flopped” his position. In a twist of fate, Wilkins later defeated him when she was elected in 1922 as the first female Alabama legislator.

In 1919, the issue had moved to the national front when a federal suffrage amendment was sent to the states for ratification. Alabama led the drive in the South to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But the state legislators refused to pass it, rejecting any infringement on their authority by the federal government.

“People were really watching Alabama. They figured if Alabama could break open the ‘Solid South’ for suffrage, the rest of the Southern states would follow,” said Burnes. “Alabama women had called and written their legislators, and packed the gallery in the house on the day of the vote. But they were ignored.”

Despite opposition from Alabama legislators, the federal amendment was ratified by two-thirds of the states, giving women nationwide the right to vote. It was officially adopted on Aug. 26, 1920. It was not until 1953 that Alabama ratified the amendment, although it was simply a formality by that time.

Burnes said the suffragists faced many challenges throughout the movement, but the biggest hurdle was the men and their attitudes about women.

“Women had to go through men to get the right to vote,” she said. “The legislators and the citizens who were voting were all males. The women weren’t voters, so the legislators didn’t have to pay attention to them. They didn’t care.”

Of the four women who played instrumental roles in the movement, Burnes believes Griffin had the biggest impact. She died in 1917 and never saw her dream become a reality.

“Frances Griffin is my hero in this whole thing,” said Burnes. “She was smart, witty and broke through the barriers, and she honestly didn’t care what anybody said about her.”

Alabama is celebrating this momentous milestone for women with many centennial events across the state. Vulcan Park and Museum kicked off the celebration in January with a year-long exhibit, “Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote.” To check out other events on tap this year, visit the Alabama Department of Archives and History Women’s Suffrage Centennial website at alabamawomen100.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

State Rep. Sorrell: Concealed carry permit requirement not about public safety — ‘Always have been’ about money for sheriffs’ departments

TUSCUMBIA — Saturday at the monthly meeting of the Shoals Republican Club, State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) explained his opposition to a statewide universal database of concealed carry permit holders, an issue now being taken on by lawmakers in Montgomery.

Sorrell is a proponent of constitutional carry, an argument that given the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to own and bear arms, an individual should not have to pay the government through the purchase of a permit to exercise that right.

According to the Colbert County lawmaker, centralizing a database concealed carry permit holders was not a good idea for privacy concerns and did not directly address the problem of law enforcement being aware of a criminal in possession of a firearm in certain situations.

“[S]omebody in the New York media published a list of everybody who had a concealed carry permit,” Sorrell said. “How would you feel if your name showed up on that list? It is an absolutely terrible idea to centralize the database. What law enforcement needs is a database of criminals. When they pull up your driver’s license number or your tag number, they should be able to see if you are a criminal — if you are running from the law or if you’ve convicted of a felony, or whatever. Law enforcement needs to know that information. Why does a law enforcement officer need to know if a legal citizen, a lawful citizen has a permit? Why is that necessary information? The whole theory behind it is they got background checked when they bought the gun. They got background checked again when they bought the permit. And now, law enforcement needs to be afraid of them because they might have a gun in their car? No, that doesn’t make any sense.”

Sorrell was also an opponent of allowing the 67 county sheriffs to manage the permitting process and pointed to previous issues regarding those sheriffs’ handling of the permitting process, in which some sheriffs were allegedly bypassing the background check process.

According to Sorrell, this evidence sheriffs were more concerned about money than public safety.

“I don’t trust the sheriffs to handle it, to be honest with you — and I’ll tell you why,” he said. “Because right now in Alabama, you cannot use your concealed permit as evidence you are legally allowed to purchase a gun, whereas a year and a half ago, you could. If you walk into my pawn shop, I didn’t have to background check you. If you had a concealed carry permit, you had already been background checked. You hand me your concealed carry permit, I write the information on a [ATF Form] 4473, I throw it in the stack, and I sell you the gun. Now I have to background check everybody because there were at least four sheriffs who weren’t even running background checks before issuing concealed carry permits. So, this garbage you hear about how it is all about public safety — it’s not about public safety. Permits are and always have been about the money.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

20 hours ago

Women’s History Month: 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin has roots in Alabama

The little town of Bayou La Batre – home of swaying palms and warm sunshine – has a lifetime commitment from Dr. Regina Benjamin to help heal and uplift its less privileged residents.

Benjamin, the 18th surgeon general of the United States, has deep roots in the bayou. The village at the end of U.S. Highway 1 dates to 1786, near the time Benjamin’s forebears were planted in the marshland area. In a town historically devoted to shrimping – but mostly, to each other – the bayou’s most famous descendent has invested her life in helping the medically underserved.

Benjamin’s medical career has earned fame and taken her to Washington, D.C., London and beyond. But she always returns to the bayou. After serving 30 years in rural family practice medicine, Benjamin in October 2019 opened Bayou la Batre’s new Gulf States Health Policy Center, a health and resource center for less privileged residents that focuses on the social determinants of health.

Rural health is Benjamin’s ‘passion’

Bayou La Batre doesn’t have many public spaces for people to come together for conversations about rural health.

“Opening this center was my dream for a long time,” said Benjamin, the 2009-2013 U.S. surgeon general under President Barack Obama.

As surgeon general, Benjamin’s focus was on improving health disparities, prevention, rural health and children’s health. She advocates for walking and exercising: Benjamin plans to build walking trails at the Gulf States Health Policy Center, allowing residents to exercise safely. Benjamin wants to see her longtime patients and neighbors improve their health, and this often begins with conversation.

“We’ve got a big community room so that people have places to meet, have events so they can come in and have this conversation on rural health, and they can ask questions,” she said. “One of the signature places is our kitchen, because we like to teach people how to cook healthy, prepare their foods and how to read labels.”

Bayou residents receive free, basic diagnostic services such as blood pressure and blood sugar checks. The center’s computer room has free internet and several workstations for students and families. Other conference rooms are suitable for small group meetings and activities.

The purpose of Benjamin’s free clinic and resource center is to prevent health problems. She’s spent her life treating residents whose chronic diseases – diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease – often are caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices.

“Prevention is what I’ve always been about,” said Benjamin, who earned her medical degree at the University of Alabama in 1984. “I’ve always been interested in the community’s health. Prior to being surgeon general, I’ve been in Bayou La Batre as a primary care physician and a family physician.”

Dr. Regina Benjamin talks about her latest initiative to prevent health problems in South Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It was her love of people that led to Benjamin’s successful medical career. As an outgoing person – she attributes her gregarious personality to her mother – Benjamin said that “divine intervention” was behind her decision to study medicine at Xavier University of New Orleans.

“The only reason I went into pre-med at Xavier University was the social aspect,” Benjamin said. “They had the best club, and I wanted to meet people. It really was divine intervention, because in medical school I realized there was nothing I’d rather do with my life than be a doctor.” Nearly 40 years later, Benjamin is the Endowed Chair of Public Health Sciences at her alma mater.

She emphasizes the importance of prevention in community health.

“Through the years, I loved treating patients one on one,” said Benjamin, founder of the Gulf States Health Policy Center, which aims to reduce health disparities and improve health outcomes among people in the Gulf region. “I’ve always loved that. But my time as surgeon general taught me about population health, and that we can treat more and more people with more and better policies and better programs.”

When Hurricane Katrina in 2005 destroyed Benjamin’s Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic, she mortgaged her house to make the clinic serviceable again. While rebuilding, Benjamin made house calls to patients.

Avidly interested in the causes of disease, Benjamin said that health doesn’t occur in a doctor’s office alone.

“Health occurs where we live, where we learn, where we work, where we play and where we pray,” Benjamin said. “Health is in everything that we do, everything from clean water to safe highways to healthy foods. This new clinic is about getting the community involved, interested in getting healthier and taking control of their lives. We’ve been doing this for several years, and the community is very engaged in that. What’s really exciting is that we’ve developed a relationship with more than 150 organizations.”

Benjamin has won many awards throughout her career. She received the 2000 National Caring Award, inspired by Mother Teresa. In 2008, Benjamin received a $500,000 MacArthur Genius Award Fellowship for improving medical care for the disadvantaged. Readers Digest ranked her No. 22 of the “100 Most Trusted People in America” in 2013.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

