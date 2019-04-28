Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer makes pitch to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 14 mins ago / Sports
Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ 1 hour ago / Sponsored
USDA Under Secretary Northey helps celebrate Auburn University’s new poultry center 2 hours ago / News
Palmer on 2020 US Senate run: ‘Praying about it,’ Won’t make decision ‘based on polls’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama EV infrastructure grant program could provide model for nation 3 hours ago / News
Hangout Fest combines music & VIP amenities to create an unforgettable experience 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama officials applaud Bell’s plans to build Navy helicopter in Ozark 5 hours ago / News
Is climate policy debatable? 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Blind ambition: Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has untapped limitless potential of thousands 8 hours ago / News
Bassmaster Classic expected to lure economic boost to Birmingham region 21 hours ago / News
Tyler Reddick wins Talladega’s MoneyLion 300; Earns $100k ‘Dash 4 Cash’ bonus 22 hours ago / Sports
Speaker McCutcheon: Lottery ‘will be a priority in the House for sure’ 24 hours ago / News
Big Spoon Creamery dips deep into Birmingham community 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs 1 day ago / Sponsored
Foxhound Bee Co. in Birmingham enjoys ‘honey of a success’ 1 day ago / News
Talladega is known for speed, but slow down and take in what the Alabama city offers 1 day ago / Uncategorized
Talladega Superspeedway’s new oversized tunnel opens 1 day ago / News
Franchising Isn’t Broken – Don’t Fix It! 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roby: An April recap from the road 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
University of South Alabama supporting NASA’s deep space ambitions 1 day ago / News
8 hours ago

Blind ambition: Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has untapped limitless potential of thousands

Had William Seaborn Johnson been like his nine siblings, countless people in the past 160 years might have led diminished lives.

Seaborn was deaf, which inspired his older brother, Joseph, to start a school in 1858 that years later became the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB). Today, the wide-ranging programs on the huge campus in Talladega are renowned worldwide as the staff continues to break ground training disabled children and adults in 90 different buildings. AIDB’s motto is “Deaf. Blind. Limitless.”

When the school began teaching 21 deaf children sign language, reading and writing at Manning Hall, it was taking the first small steps toward a statewide educational network that today serves about 25,000 people annually. The building on the National Register of Historic Places was constructed in 1850 but no longer has classrooms. It is the managerial epicenter of Alabama’s largest employer of blind, deaf and deaf-blind adults.

About 25 percent of AIDB’s 1,300 employees are disabled in some fashion. AIDB has five Talladega campuses, eight regional centers across Alabama and welcomes students from all 67 counties. Tuition, room and board are free for Alabama residents. Some 10,000 elderly people in the state receive assistance for hearing and sight problems.

“Through federal partnerships, we’re actually serving deaf and blind children around the country,” says Lynne Hanner, director of Institutional Advancement and an AIDB employee for 38 years. “We’re the biggest in the U.S. and probably in the world.”

AIDB’s presence in Talladega includes:

  • Alabama School for the Deaf, serving 195 students from preschool to 12th grade. About 70 percent of the students live on campus during the week and are transported home every third weekend. The Silent Warriors athletic program includes football, baseball, volleyball and track, and has won championships at every level including national.
  • Alabama School for the Blind has 115 students from preschool to 12th grade with the same academic standards as the deaf school. A quarter of the students are totally blind, many of them involved in music classes. The Silent Warriors teams include wrestling, track and goal ball.
  • Helen Keller School of Alabama since 1980 has provided instruction – currently to 85 students with multiple disabilities and deaf-blindness.
  • E.H. Gentry Technical Facility for 50 years has provided unique vocational and educational rehabilitation for disabled adults, with the goal of attaining skills that lead to employment and independence. It is considered one of the nation’s top vocational programs.
  • Alabama Industries for the Blind was founded in 1932 and is the state’s largest employer of legally blind and disabled adults. They no longer make brooms but put together products that include Navy flight deck vests and biodegradable mops, as well as all neckties worn by the U.S. armed forces.

A major addition under construction is the Joe Tom Armbrester Agricultural Center, built in part with an anonymous $1 million donation to honor the namesake. The institute has acquired many acres of adjacent farmland through the years, which at one time helped feed students, but is now used primarily to teach agriscience courses and house farm animals. There are 30 acres of fruit orchards and a fishing pond.

Six months ago, the $2 million Alabama Power Foundation Nursing Clinic opened behind Manning Hall to provide healthcare and medications to AIDB students, faculty and staff.

“You look across AIDB and there are so many heroes,” says Hanner, who co-authored the 150-year history book “The Ties that Bind” about the institute. “These folks are overcoming significant challenges, and excelling.”

Among AIDB’s leadership, 25 administrators are deaf or blind, many of them, like CFO Jonathan Sherbert, being graduates of the system they now watch over. Hanner keeps a second-grade photo of Sherbert,who oversees an $80 million annual budget, of which $54 million comes from the state and the rest from grants and donations.

“When I came here, I didn’t want to leave,” says Hanner, a Talladega native who worked one year at WBHM in Birmingham before coming home.

“It’s a calling,” she says. “Lots of employees stay 30 or 40 years. The president’s secretary, Amanda Fuller, has been on staff 58 years. We just wouldn’t be anywhere else.”

A relative newcomer to the team is President John Mascia, whose business cards are printed in Braille and regular type. He joined AIDB six years ago but has been involved with the institute for longer. Although he is from New York, his grandmother was a Selma native and his late aunt taught school there.

“I just couldn’t believe in this sweet little town of Talladega there was the most comprehensive program in the country,” Mascia says of the first time he visited AIDB. “I knew this immediately because I’ve been to every program nationally. It wasn’t the size of the campus or the buildings, but the people here who impressed me with their skills and their compassion.”

Mascia says fulfilling the mission of the institute is “not just a job” for him or other employees. He admits to being inspired and often surprised by the accomplishments of students and teachers alike. And he credits the partnership between the institute, townspeople and businesses with allowing AIDB to succeed and prosper into a third century.

“Alabama should be so proud as a state that very early on it became a civil rights advocate for people with sensory disabilities,” Mascia says. “Our students’ future is absolutely limitless.”

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Powergrams.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

14 mins ago

Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer makes pitch to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Sunday during Fox Sports 1’s pre-race coverage of Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500, long-time race car driver and Hueytown native Red Farmer reflected on seven decades of competing in motorsports.

Farmer is an original member of the Alabama Gang, among which also include fellow Hueytown natives Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Neil Bonnett, Huntsville’s Jimmy Means, Calera’s Hut Strickland and Gadsden’s Steve Grissom.

Farmer, who still competes at the Talladega Short Track, a dirt track across the street from the Talladega Superspeedway, joked that some have been trying to retire him since his last ARCA win at Talladega in 1988.

332
Keep reading 332 WORDS

“I’m going on 87 years old right now,” Farmer said. “I’ve been racing for 72 years. [They’ve been] retiring me for probably 30 years, so I know the last time I won the ARCA 500 across the street over there at Talladega Superspeedway, and I was 56 years old. They said that was your last race probably, and that was, you know, that was 30 years ago. I still enjoy working on my cars, and I still enjoy driving them.”

“I’ve won 752 races,” Farmer explained. “I don’t have to win anymore. If I come here and have a good time at the race track, and have a good finish – I run ninth or tenth or something like that and I have a good race, I enjoy it. I don’t have to win anymore.”

(Jeff Poor/YHN)

Farmer insists there are only three actual members of the Alabama Gang, Bobby and Donnie Allison and himself.

“People don’t understand – everybody that’s a good driver in Alabama, they’re supposed to add them to the Alabama Gang,” he said. “There’s not – there’s only Bobby, Donnie and me. We always traveled together, two pickup trucks and I pulled a station wagon. We come in like a convoy. The three of us were bumper-to-bumper, and somebody said, ‘Here comes that damn Alabama Gang again.’ And a reporter heard it, and that’s kind of how it got started.”

Farmer made a pitch during his FS1 appearance to be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I would like to get in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Farmer added. “I think that would be icing on the cake. I’m in nine hall of fames right now, and I’d like to make it 10. It would be nice to get it while I’m on the green side of the grass.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’

For Joe Lockett, the phrase “chase your dreams” is more than a cliché — it’s reality. Six years ago, inspired by comedian Steve Harvey, Lockett left his job in the construction industry with aspirations of becoming a radio host, which are now fully realized. After years of hard work and preparation, he launched “The Joe Lockett Show” this April on WJXC 101.FM

265
Keep reading 265 WORDS

Lockett took to Facebook on the day of the show’s launch to thank Steve Harvey for his encouragement and inspiration.

He wrote, “I stood by Steve Harvey’s picture six years ago and said never be afraid to dream BIG. Who knew what God had in store for me and my company? I’m asking all my listeners, friends, viewers and social media followers to help me get this message to Steve Harvey or someone on his team. Why? Because I wanted to shake his hand and give him a hug and say thank you.”

The team heard about Lockett’s message and congratulated him live on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“Way to go, Joe Lockett, congratulations,” Harvey said.

Harvey followed his commendation with advice for anyone wishing to follow in Lockett’s footsteps and pursue their passion. His message? Do something you love.

“Run the race that you love to run. Wake up and chase something you love to chase. Go to bed realizing that when I wake up in the morning God willing, man I’m going to get another opportunity to get another day closer,” Harvey said.

In hopes his story will inspire others, Lockett is taking the second hour of his show, “Six 2 Six” to help his audience take action and find their calling.

In challenging his listeners to dream, Lockett says, “I want you to think of the biggest thing that you have ever wanted to do in your life.”

Check out “The Joe Lockett Show” on WJXC 101.1, Monday to Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. Not near a radio? Listen live online at the station’s website.

Show less
2 hours ago

USDA Under Secretary Northey helps celebrate Auburn University’s new poultry center

Auburn University welcomed USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey to campus to help celebrate the opening of its newest facility, an administrative and classroom building at the Miller Poultry Research and Education Center. When completed next year, the 30-acre, multi-facility complex will be the world’s only research and teaching center to be comprehensive of the entire poultry industry.

Northey noted that with Auburn’s tradition of research, teaching and commitment to communities around the world, “the impact and the science developed here will reach far beyond the borders of Alabama.”

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

Auburn President Steven Leath said the Miller Center is being built “to push the poultry industry forward.”

“Industry is going to look at this and say not only are we doing cutting-edge research,” Leath said, “but we’re doing research at a place that can actually have practical implications for the industry.”

That type of research is vital, particularly as one of the world’s leading food industries faces mounting challenges and opportunities, said Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture.

Because the poultry industry will continue to be faced with new consumer demands, new diseases, a growing global population, new challenges from trade partners and more, Patterson said, “That is why we are developing facilities like the Miller Center.

“It is our goal to be the leading institution in poultry research, education and outreach in the United States if not the world,” he continued. “We aspire to be the go-to destination when new challenges face the poultry industry. This is a lofty goal, but I think it is one well within reach, particularly with the development of these new facilities.”

The Miller Center currently includes nutrition and poultry management research facilities, an infectious disease facility, an administrative and classroom building and an equipment testing and demonstration facility, which houses the National Poultry Technology Center. A state-of-the-art processing plant is under construction.

The Miller Center’s final phase of construction will include a hatchery, a battery house, chamber and breeder houses and floor pen houses. The site of the Miller Center was already home to a feed mill and animal and poultry nutrition center, built in 2012.

For more information on the Miller Center, visit poul.auburn.edu/miller-center.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
2 hours ago

Palmer on 2020 US Senate run: ‘Praying about it,’ Won’t make decision ‘based on polls’

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) reiterated where he was on a potential 2020 U.S. Senate run for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Palmer, as he said a month ago, told APT host Don Dailey he and his wife were still praying about it.

“My wife and I are praying about it, and for now, we’re still in that praying about it stage,” Palmer said.

193
Keep reading 193 WORDS

Palmer downplayed his position in a recent Mason Dixon poll, which showed the Jefferson County Republican among the top contenders.

“We don’t make decisions based on polls,” he replied. “Our attitude is we don’t want to pursue anything. We want to be where we are supposed to be, and if we don’t feel like we’re not supposed to do something, we don’t do it. I think that’s one of the problems in politics: People get caught up in titles, and their aspirations get a little bit ahead of them. I think that doesn’t lend itself to quality leadership in many respects.”

“So, we try not to make decisions based on anything we would be interested in,” Palmer continued. “We try to make our decisions based on where we’re supposed to be, where we can be most effective. That’s just how we go about things. So, I don’t really feel pressured one way or the other to do anything right now, other than do my job that I’ve been elected to do.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama EV infrastructure grant program could provide model for nation

The Rebuild Alabama Infrastructure Plan could provide a significant spark for efforts to expand the network of charging stations available to drivers of electric vehicles across the state.

That’s because a little noticed provision in Rebuild Alabama, approved in March to provide additional funding to improve the state’s roadways, establishes a grant program aimed at stimulating the installation of new EV charging stations in Alabama.

While several states offer various incentives for EV charging station infrastructure, researchers at the Alabama Transportation Institute at The University of Alabama say it appears that only one other state – Washington – has a similar grant program.

723
Keep reading 723 WORDS

“By making the investment in EV charging station infrastructure through the Rebuild Alabama Act, the state is taking a proactive approach to prepare for new and emerging technologies,” said Justice Smyth, the Alabama Transportation Institute’s director of public outreach.

“This effort will likely enable more widespread adoption of electric vehicles by average consumers – many of whom currently view “range anxiety’ as a deterrent for purchase,” he added.

Smyth called Alabama’s grant program “a creative way to address coming changes in the auto industry.”

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss, a Rebuild Alabama sponsor, said the EV infrastructure grant program could serve as a model for other states that want to expand their network of charging stations.

“We hope that it’s something will work here. We think it will, and I think it’s something that other states should look at as well. Once you create a nationwide grid, then the technology really has a chance at that point,” Chambliss said.

“We’re trying to look down the road and address problems and issues before they become major. We think this is a way we can do it in this regard. Hopefully, other states will look at it, and we will all move together into the future,” he added.

FUNDING GROWTH

Here’s how Alabama’s new EV infrastructure program works: Rebuild Alabama includes a new annual registration fee to be paid by owners of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs. One-quarter of the funds collected from that fee will be dedicated to support grants for EV charging stations.

The program, administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation, will provide funding for municipalities, counties, universities and other public institutions to help cover some of the costs of installing EV charging stations.

Those costs can be substantial, ranging from $10,000 for a basic unit to $125,000 for a fast-charging station.

Business group in Alabama think the program will pay dividends for the state.

“Through this innovative grant program, Alabama will accelerate the expansion of EV charging stations across the state and will sit at the forefront of EV expansion,” the Birmingham Business Alliance said.

The annual registration fees total $200 for Alabama drivers of battery electric vehicles and $100 for plug-in hybrid EVs. The portion not directed to the EV infrastructure grant program goes to pay for improvements to the state’s roads and bridges.

The Washington program, which went into effect in 2016, is designed to raise $1 million annually to install 15 new charging stations a year along interstates, according to the Alabama Transportation Institute.

EMBRACING ELECTRIC

Today, there are 115 charging stations with a total of 267 charging outlets spread across Alabama, according to the Department of Energy data. An estimated 2,300 EVs are registered in the stat.

Though EVs represent a small percentage of the 5 million registered vehicles in Alabama, many believe an expansion of the EV charging network will help speed sales of the environmentally friendly cars. That would alleviate what Smyth referred to as “range anxiety” – the fear of running out of charge with no station in sight.

Alabama’s EV infrastructure program comes at a time of rising industry sales, fueled in large part by rapidly decreasing battery prices. That’s likely to accelerate as most automakers are ramping up ambitious plans with major investments to introduce more EVs in coming years.

Mercedes-Benz’s Alabama plant, for instance, will begin producing electric-powered versions of the sport utility vehicles it builds in Vance, joining plug-in hybrid models. To prepare for the launch of those models, Mercedes is now building a sprawling battery pack assembly facility in Bibb County.

“Because Alabama’s automakers are placing a strong emphasis on EVs as part of their future lineups, expanding the charging station infrastructure across the state will position us to benefit from a technology that is on its way to widespread adoption,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the number of electric charging stations across the nation is growing. As of September 2018, there were an estimated 22,000 public charging stations in the United States and Canada classified as AC Level 2 and DC fast charging, capable of delivering an 80 percent charge in 20 to 30 minutes.

More will be needed if growth projections hold for EVs. A Department of Energy study estimates that as many as 27,000 DC FC and 600,000 Level 2 outlets in public locations will be needed if 15 million EVs are on U.S. roads in 2030.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less