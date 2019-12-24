Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Birmingham’s Zyp bike-share program paves the way for new “micromobility” options coming in 2020

After five years of successful operation, Birmingham’s Zyp bike-share program is winding down as leaders gear up to provide new transportation options for the central city in the coming year.

REV Birmingham, an economic development and revitalization nonprofit focused on creating vibrant commercial districts, launched Zyp in 2015 with a five-year commitment from partners and sponsors. The goal: to prove there was a demand for bike-sharing in Birmingham.

And prove it, Zyp did.

During its successful run, which ends Dec. 31, more than 43,000 users took more than 218,000 rides, logging more than 252,000 miles. Now, privately owned bike and scooter companies have shown a strong interest in offering services in Birmingham. City officials are negotiating with potential vendors, with plans to have new shared-use transportation offerings available in spring 2020 for residents and visitors, including electric bicycles and scooters – and potentially more options.

Birmingham’s Zyp changed bike-share programs across North America from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We are at the close of the Zyp era, and we feel very good about what we’ve accomplished,” said David Fleming, REV Birmingham president and CEO. REV partnered with RegionsBlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, the Alabama Power FoundationBirmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham to support Zyp.

“We set out five years ago with partners who believed in the potential of Birmingham joining the increasing number of cities implementing bike-share systems,” Fleming said. Indeed, Birmingham became the first city in North America to install a bike-share system that offered electric-assist bicycles, with 37 docking stations, powered by solar panels, spread across several central city neighborhoods.

“That was exciting – to do something that was state of the art. It got us a lot of positive attention as a city on the cutting edge, as far as the technology, and pointed to the progressiveness of Birmingham,” Fleming said.

Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn chairs the council’s Transportation Committee and has been closely involved in planning for the upcoming transition from Zyp to new transportation options.

“Zyp bike share really allowed people to understand that bikes were a viable means of transportation and an amenity that would benefit the city,” O’Quinn said.

“If you use Railroad Park as a metaphor, Zyp was the Railroad Park for multimodal transportation in Birmingham,” O’Quinn said, referring to the popular green space built in the heart of the city that helped spark hundreds of millions of dollars of redevelopment projects in downtown Birmingham.

O’Quinn agreed with Fleming that Zyp helped to spread the word beyond the city’s borders that Birmingham was a city focusing on innovation. “It went beyond what was generally accepted and put the city on a lot of people’s radar. There were immediate benefits, but it also added to a more general perception – that Birmingham was a city where new ideas were possible.”

That growing perception, he and Fleming said, added to Birmingham’s allure – drawing more people to enjoy downtown, recruiting younger people to come to live and work in the city, and attracting new businesses and entrepreneurs. Fleming said he’s heard from several recent business arrivals and startups that the city’s bike-share system was among the amenities that helped to draw them to Birmingham.

Another mission accomplished with Zyp was to make bike share inclusive and accessible. The system not only offered discounts for lower-income individuals but pushed into nearby underserved neighborhoods. O’Quinn said city officials are committed to making sure the system that replaces Zyp, which will no longer require docking stations, provides even more opportunities to serve a wider number of users in even more neighborhoods.

O’Quinn uses terminology that many people may not be familiar with when talking about where bike share and other forms of alternative transportation are headed: shared micromobility.

“For what it was, Zyp bike share was very successful,” O’Quinn said. “From an external perspective, people could look to Birmingham and see we were doing something completely innovative. Now, following the natural evolution of the industry, we are looking to transition to what shared-use, micromobility has become. When Zyp started, that term hadn’t even been invented yet.”

O’Quinn and Fleming said Zyp also helped inspire progress toward another goal: making the Birmingham region, where automobiles have long dominated, more bike- and pedestrian-friendly.

For example, since ZYP’s creation, the city of Birmingham has adopted a “complete streets” plan designed to add more sidewalks and bike lanes over time.

Keith Rawls, the director of Zyp, said helping make the city a more friendly place for bicyclists was part of the mission.

“In addition to proving our residents and visitors would use bikes to get around Birmingham, Zyp has also been advocating for more bike-friendly environments and policies,” Rawls said. “After five years of Zyp, we’re seeing more people than ever getting out of their cars, enjoying the city by bike, foot and more – a trend we hope to see continue.”

Meanwhile, more leaders across the Birmingham metro are taking a harder look at how to make the region better for walkers and bicyclists through better infrastructure, including the expansion of greenways that provide alternate routes for people to get around without getting behind the wheel.

Since Zyp’s inception, the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham (RPCGB) – which conducted the early research and conceptual planning that preceded Zyp – has developed the B-Active plan – a visioning document for a broader multimodal transportation network for Jefferson and Shelby counties. It serves as a guide for the two counties and area municipalities to create more safe routes and better connections for walkers and bicyclists.

Hunter Garrison, a community planner at RPCGB, commutes by bicycle to his office from his home in the Crestwood North neighborhood, about five miles east of downtown. “I’ve spoken with many people who started bike-commuting with Zyp and liked it so much they went out and bought their own bike for commuting.

“Zyp has done a great job of increasing the visibility and profile of bicycling in the city,” Garrison added. He believes it also has had a positive effect, from a safety standpoint, on drivers. He said many local drivers have no interest in bike commuting themselves, but they are now more aware of bicyclists and the need to share the road.

He said the Zyp program has inspired elected officials’ interest in improving infrastructure for bicyclists. “Zyp was at the forefront of making the public realize that biking is a viable and fun way of getting around in Birmingham. That may be ZYP’s greatest legacy.”

O’Quinn said elected officials and community leaders are also exploring and testing other transportation ideas, inspired in part by the success of Zyp. He cited the city’s new Via microtransit pilot program, an on-demand ride-share program supported by the community foundation, which focuses on providing residents in underserved neighborhoods with more transportation options.

Meanwhile, the city is working with partners on final designs for the Birmingham Xpress, a new regional bus rapid-transit system designed to better connect the city and nearby communities. Construction is expected to be underway in late 2020.

Overall, O’Quinn said, there is a growing focus on “giving people options other than owning an automobile – which is not an option for everyone.”

“There is definitely a mentality and very strong intent that Birmingham should move in the direction that you don’t have to have a car to get around.”

(Courtesy Alabama News Center)

Arc of Tuscaloosa choir spreads joyful music for the holidays

Earlier this holiday season, the happy voices of the Arc of Tuscaloosa County choir rang out at the Alabama Power Western Division Office, ushering in the holidays for Karen Burklew and many of her co-workers.

The choir, known as the Sounds of Joy, performed its annual holiday concert for employees on Dec. 11 in the office auditorium. About 35 employees turned out for the concert, enjoying the music while sampling morning coffee and doughnuts.

“I feel like my holiday season doesn’t start until the choir comes,” said Burklew, Western Division Marketing team leader.

Founded in 1998, the choir is made up of adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, along with Arc of Tuscaloosa County staff members and volunteers. The choir has performed at United Way of West Alabama, Alabama Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy and the University of Alabama, among other locations. The group has also spread joy at numerous nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior centers.

Vickie Brown, the volunteer director of the Sounds of Joy and a retired special education teacher and administrator, said the 12-member group averages about 65 performances annually.

“We sing somewhere almost every week, and during the Christmas season, we do about 20 to 25 performances,” said Brown, who took on the role as director after her retirement in 2014. “We have a repertoire of about 20 to 30 songs, and we’re always adding to our playlist. And the choir members memorize all that music.”

During the concert at the Western Division Office, Burklew presented the choir with a $500 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The funds, Brown said, will be used to help cover the cost of replacing sound-system equipment, as well as travel expenses and shirts for the group.

“The Sounds of Joy love to share joy with other people,” Brown said. “When we sing, I can see their music gives a lot of joy and happiness to other people. This donation from Alabama Power means that we can continue to spread joy throughout the state of Alabama.”

“We love Alabama Power and we love Mrs. Karen,” Brown said. “Alabama Power has been one of our main supporters, and Karen has been our friend and advocate.”

After the concert, choir members were treated to lunch at the Tuscaloosa eatery, Cookout, compliments of the Western Division Alabama Power Service Organization.

The Sounds of Joy’s concerts have become a favorite holiday tradition at the Western Division Office, with the choir performing for employees for the past six years.

“Employees start asking me in the fall when the group will be here because they don’t want to miss it,” Burklew said. “The choir members have special talents. There’s not one person who leaves the concert without their heart being warmed.”

Brown said serving as director for the group has been a “true blessing.”

“I can’t quite describe what it means to me just to see the love and joy the choir has in sharing the gift of music,” Brown said. “I thank God every day for leading me into this volunteer position that makes such an impact in the community.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Rep. Martha Roby: Sharing the joy of Christmas

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, and it is easy to get caught up in all the responsibilities that come along with it. These obligations can be quick to distract us from the true meaning behind the Christmas season. With everything happening across our country and around the world, it is inevitable that our attention is focused elsewhere.

As we gather with family and friends this year to celebrate, I pray that we do not forget the reason behind this special holiday: the birth of Jesus Christ and His message of hope in a troubled world. This powerful message rings as true today as it did centuries ago for the shepherds and watchmen who gathered to bear witness to Jesus’ birth.

Although it is easy to get caught up in the stress and chaos of our promises and commitments, the nativity story and this important holiday serve as reminders that there is always a source of hope, no matter the circumstances.

Jesus lived his life on earth displaying love, kindness, and joy to all, regardless of their situation or struggles, and we are called to follow His example and do the same. Many of us are fortunate enough to celebrate in the company of our loved ones. Let’s do our best to ensure that everyone in our communities enjoys the Christmas holiday by remembering those who are not as fortunate.

My thoughts are with those who are suffering: those who are battling illnesses, fighting financial struggles or spending Christmas in the absence of loved ones. Many mothers and fathers selflessly serve in our military, and they will not be able to celebrate Christmas at home with their children. We owe much gratitude to these devoted servicemembers for sacrificing time with their families to protect our country.

In the spirit of the holiday, I am encouraged by all those who are able to reach out to those in their community who may need a helping hand. Whether you decide to donate toys to children in need, write letters to soldiers overseas, collect food for local food banks, or bake delicious Christmas treats for your neighbors, every heartfelt action makes a difference.

Each bit of compassion makes the world brighter. Let’s spread kindness with every opportunity that comes our way. Joy is contagious, and our efforts will have a positive impact across our communities.

I am extremely honored to represent the people of the Second Congressional District in Congress. It has been a blessing to have so many unique opportunities over the years to dedicate my efforts to serving the needs of my constituents. I hope that we will all remember to follow in Jesus’ footsteps and spread joy this holiday season. From the Roby family to yours, we wish you a wonderful and Merry Christmas.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

University graduates urged to follow ‘North Star’

Dr. Alvin J. Williams asked graduates at the University of South Alabama to find a “personal North Star” to guide their lives.

“Your time here at South has provided a solid foundation, some core values, some sense of ethical purpose and some rich relationships, and along the way some periods of recalibration and reflection,” Williams, distinguished professor and chair of marketing and quantitative methods in the Mitchell College of Business, told graduates at Fall Commencement.

“Use this springboard strategically and carefully as you chart your personal journey north.”

Last Saturday afternoon, Dr. Tony Waldrop, USA president, conferred 1,418 degrees at the USA Mitchell Center. South awarded 679 bachelor’s degrees, 605 master’s degrees and 134 doctoral degrees.

Williams addressed several thousand students, families and friends. He recalled the career of Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century abolitionist, who published a newspaper called “The North Star” — a name bursting with meaning and symbolism.

“How will you chart your path northward?  What factors will influence your journey?  How will you handle detours, derailments and disappointments?” Williams asked. “While the answers are not simple, staying focused on your ultimate aim has to be your own personal compass. Use your tangible and intangible toolkits gained here at South as part of your resilience, your perseverance and your motivation.”

He cautioned against “success myopia” that can lead to disappointment and unwanted stress. He told of a former student who earned great financial rewards “but he was one of the most dissatisfied people I’ve ever encountered.”

“When are you successful?” Williams asked graduates. “Many of you here today will make a lot of money. You will have fancy job titles. But, so what? Is this really success? Only you can determine the answer as you move along your personal journey northward. Don’t define success too narrowly. … Craft a broader, more expansive definition of success in life.”

Williams suggested that South graduates shared a sense of purpose and urgency, along with independence and interdependence. They’ve all experienced highs and lows and seen the results of hard work and determination. His advice included recognizing a higher power, being receptive to daily learning, and working to leave a broad and deep footprint.

“Savor your personal journey northward, cultivate networks, stay connected to your foundation here at South, … define success broadly and do something good for others on your personal journey northward,” he said. “I wish you much success and godspeed, and, as we always say, Go Jags!”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

Merrill after Israel trip: ‘I have identified new ways in which we can strengthen our state’s security’

Secretary of State John Merrill has returned from Israel, and in a Monday release he reflected on his productive trip.

Merrill last week was a part of a bipartisan delegation of American secretaries of state that visited Jerusalem to discuss cybersecurity policies and best practices for business services and election administration. The trip, which was conducted through the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Project Interchange, was a week-long educational seminar also intended to strengthen United States–Israel relations at the state level.

As co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State international relations committee, Merrill has been working to advance American alliances through various meetings and visits with foreign leaders. This was merely the latest example.

Alabama’s popular secretary of state had the unique opportunity to meet with Ambassador Yuval Rotem, the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who works to administer Israel’s foreign policy and establish stronger relations with other countries.

“Strengthening social and governmental relationships with Israel at the state level allows Alabama to have a strong economic and political partner in Israel, and further enabled me to understand how they secure their electoral process, which was my primary goal in visiting,” Merrill explained in a statement.

The latter half of the week reportedly included meetings with local Israeli government leaders including Haim Bibas, chairman of Israel’s Federation of Local Authorities, and various representatives from Knessett (Israeli Parliament).

“Meeting with local leaders last week reinforced my belief that in order to ensure the entire state is prepared for the 2020 election cycle, we must continue our efforts with all of Alabama’s 67 counties,” Merrill outlined. “Discussing security measures as they relate to elections with numerous experts on the matter, including Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, the Head of Central Election Commission, has allowed me to consider an entirely new set of perspectives and opinions.”

Through visits to Ramallah, the administrative capital of the Palestinian National Authority, the Municipal Innovation Center, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Old City of Jerusalem and other historic landmarks, Merrill also fostered a deeper understanding of Israel’s rich history and how the country has overcome serious challenges.

One of the highlights of his trip was a helicopter survey of defensive positions and areas of strategic concern. This survey took Merrill to four different areas of evaluation, including the Holy Land, the West Bank region, up the northern border of Lebanon and other areas under constant threat of siege.

“Seeing Israel from the Ariel view allowed me to fully understand how the country has been successful in fending off any group looking to cause harm,” Merrill said.

He concluded, “I am incredibly grateful to the representatives at NASS and AJC for making this experience possible. In collaborating with Israeli government, academia, and the private sector, I have identified new ways in which we can strengthen our state’s security.”

RELATED: Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education

There is still time this year to change the life of an Alabama student seeking a better education.

A contribution to one of the state’s Scholarship Granting Organizations will help fund the dreams of these deserving children who want nothing more than to attend a school where they can excel.

Make your contribution before December 31 and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on up to 50% of your 2019 tax liability.

Learn about this incredible scholarship program and how to claim your tax credit.

