Birmingham’s Southern Research, Southern Company help put Alabama on cutting edge of renewable energy future 3 hours ago / News
Jones latest finance report: 88% of funds from out-of-state again 3 hours ago / Politics
SEC Football Media Days kicks off in Alabama 6 hours ago / Sports
ALDOT denies I-10 Wallace Tunnel will be subject to ‘early tolling’ 7 hours ago / News
Byrne: As Democrats fight, national security loses 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
50 years ago today: Alabama-built Saturn V rocket powers Apollo 11 launch 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump gets what he wants, Byrne offers to pay for “The Squad” to fly Venezuela, Moore has a hard time raising money and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl: Existing I-10 Wallace Tunnel to be tolled ‘immediately’ upon the start of construction of proposed Mobile Bay Bridge 11 hours ago / News
State Auditor Jim Zeigler: ALDOT mishandling of federal funding request for proposed Mobile Bay Bridge ‘deserves an investigation’ 12 hours ago / News
Alabama State Rep. Pringle visits Pelosi’s office to support Trump’s infrastructure talks, speak out against I-10 bridge toll 13 hours ago / News
Episode 17: Interview with former Auburn football players C.J. Uzomah and Mack VanGorder 17 hours ago / Podcasts
Mobile County’s House of Representatives delegation comes out against I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll on locals in letter to Ivey 23 hours ago / News
Byrne offers to pay airfare for AOC, ‘The Squad’ to go live in Venezuela 1 day ago / Politics
Watch: CEO of Alabama rocket maker reflects on Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
ALFA donates truck to Auburn University equestrian team 1 day ago / Sports
Merrill off to hot fundraising start, Moore off the pace 1 day ago / Politics
2019 Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ series continues with its coal industry edition 1 day ago / News
Lake Jordan’s Dixie Art Colony offered inspiration and haven for artists in ’30s and ’40s 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Latest round of Alabama rural broadband grants announced — ‘Will open the way’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama company encounters obstacles to creating jobs, renovating Fort McClellan buildings 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Birmingham’s Southern Research, Southern Company help put Alabama on cutting edge of renewable energy future

BIRMINGHAM — Southern Research on Tuesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Energy Storage Research Center, which is the first of its kind in Alabama and is indicative, industry experts said, of the Yellowhammer State positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation energy needs.

The ceremony was held in collaboration with Southern Research’s partners on the important project: Southern Company, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.


The Energy Storage Research Center will serve as an industrywide resource for testing chemical, mechanical and thermal energy storage systems under actual conditions while offering increased reliability and resiliency; better management of peak load demand; and increased integration and value of intermittent renewable resources such as wind and solar.

The center will allow third-party innovators from the electric utility industry, academia, government and technology the ability to research, develop and demonstrate energy storage solutions.

At the end of the day, the goal is for this energy research to turn into real-world uses for utilities, as well as the commercial and industrial sectors. This is something that Southern Research and Southern Company have both long excelled at as partners, speakers during the ceremony said.

In fact, Southern Research’s senior director for energy & environment, Corey Tyree, explained that this is no accident, as Southern Research’s founder was a former CEO of Southern Company. Tom Martin founded Southern Research in Birmingham in 1941.

Since then, the independent, nonprofit, scientific and engineering research organization that supports clients and partners in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, defense, aerospace, environmental and energy industries has grown into a national gem. Southern Research’s staff of nearly 400 now works across four divisions in the pursuit of entrepreneurial and collaborative initiatives to develop and maintain a pipeline of intellectual property and innovative technologies that positively impact real-world problems.

Market forces

One of these problems for the energy sector in modern times is reducing carbon emissions. While renewable energy research has been underway across the world for some time now, solutions are still not ready for renewables (solar, wind, hydropower, etc.) to overtake traditional sources such as natural gas and coal.

Yet, the market is demanding increased renewable energy usage — and fast, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield advised during the ceremony.

He said he was present to speak to the fact that “the state of Alabama, through the Alabama Department of Commerce, has been focused on being a facilitator for the accelerated growth of renewable energy options and the research, testing and validation of the future generation of energy storage technologies that are necessary to scale renewables at the utility level.”

Canfield stressed this growth was being driven by market forces. He also emphasized that it is important to develop and implement the technology in a scalable way so “that renewable energy can be brought into reality at a cost-effective and truly market-sustainable fashion.”

“In just four years, we’ve participated in economic development activities across this state which have seen renewable energy for power production increase by three-to-four fold,” Canfield explained.

He said this growth in renewable energy use throughout the state’s grid has been made possible by the efforts of utilities such as Alabama Power Company, PowerSouth and TVA.

Canfield pointed to new Google, Facebook and Walmart facilities as being specific examples of economic development projects in Alabama that called for increased renewable energy usage.

“All of these companies, as well as many others that we are recruiting into our state and helping build the business environment to expand in our state, we’re finding that more and more every day [are] demanding green, sustainable, renewable energy as part of their operation in Alabama,” Canfield stated.

He outlined that the recent significant growth in renewable energy capacity is going to “continue to accelerate.”

“The demand for sustainable energy in our state, as well as worldwide, will continue to accelerate,” the commerce secretary added. “And it will come from customer demand.”

He explained that utilities in the state are “reacting to” this market demand, and projects like the new Energy Storage Research Center will help them do this as effectively and economically as possible.

Canfield said the state had provided seed money for this project going back to 2016 or 2017 and is a proud partner in the endeavor.

“This center really… is about the future of our state [from an economic development perspective],” Canfield noted. “It’s about the future of our nation, it’s about energy independence. But it’s also about how do we make capturing energy produced from renewable sources more readily available on a cost-effective basis. And ultimately that cost equation is what we’ll need for widespread adoption in the marketplace.”

“I can’t wait to see the future work that comes from this research center,” he concluded.

‘Clean, safe, reliable, affordable energy’

Roxann Walsh, director of reduced carbon, renewable and distributed energy research and development for Southern Company, also spoke during the ceremony.

She spoke on behalf of Southern Company and its subsidiary, Alabama Power, expressing that innovation is in the “DNA” and “spirit” of both entities.

Walsh said that this week’s celebration of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary is an especially fitting time to announce this forward-looking endeavor. This year also marks a half-century of Southern Company’s modern energy research and development efforts.

The company has grown into the nation’s second-largest utility company, with innovation as a staple.

“[P]roviding clean, safe, reliable, affordable energy” is the core goal, Walsh advised.

The company’s “robust” research and development efforts help them keep up with market demands and actually get ahead of consumer needs.

Today, much of that focus is on renewable energy solutions and smart home/neighborhood projects, according to Walsh.

She said part of their success in these endeavors comes from collaboration with diverse partners across various sectors, just like the new Energy Storage Research Center.

The partner-leaders involved in the project affirmed Southern Company’s commitment to collaboration, innovation and renewables during the ceremony, including Charlie Vartanian of the U.S. Department of Energy and Mark McGranaghan of EPRI.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with Southern Company,” McGranaghan said. “Southern Company is kind of the model of establishing the participation and collaboration [across sectors for turning research into practical uses and technologies].”

Through this public-private partnership, led by Southern Research and Southern Company, the future is bright for the Yellowhammer State.

Canfield concluded, “[T]his facility puts Alabama at the forefront of some of the most important research being done for renewable energy in the U.S.”

RELATED: Rebuild Alabama bill puts state on cutting edge of electric vehicle infrastructure

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Jones latest finance report: 88% of funds from out-of-state again

Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) latest fundraising report has been filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), with the senator continuing to rake in money from almost everywhere but his own home state.

Jones’ report, which covers April through June, showed that Alabama’s junior senator brought in $2,006,226.32 during the second quarter. With his expenses totaling $841,602.44 during the same time span, his “burn rate” was 41.9%, much higher than any of the Republicans vying to unseat him in 2020.

Geographically, the primary sources of contributions for Jones was much like the previous two quarters, when he raised more respectively from overseas and other states than from the Yellowhammer State.

In the second quarter, 87.78% of Jones’ itemized individual contributions came from out-of-state, compared to 12.22% coming from Alabamians. A whopping 45.35% of his itemized individual contributions came from California, New York and the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area alone.

136
He raised the most in itemized individual contributions from New York (16.16%), followed by California (15.10%).

Jones, a staunch advocate of counting illegal aliens in the census, received 8.02% of his itemized individual contributions from Texas.

By occupation, Jones received the most money in itemized individual funds from contributors self-reporting that they were unemployed (19.97%). Attorneys (19.03%) were the next highest occupation.

To be clear, the above percentages do not factor in the $392,352.94 Jones raised during the second quarter from other political committees, such as PACs. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones ended the quarter with $4,259,540.86 cash on hand.

Read about the Republican candidates’ fundraising numbers here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

SEC Football Media Days kicks off in Alabama

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey touched on sports gambling, player mental health, officiating and this year’s historic milestone for college football as he kicked off SEC Football Media Daysin Hoover.

The commissioner went over those and other topics ranging from looks back to last year and to issues that will be relevant for the coming year. One of the primary issues he brought up for the coming year is sports gambling.

433
“The SEC presidents and chancellors have expressed strong support for NCAA national office efforts to seek federal legislation that will regulate sports gambling,” Sankey said. “Ideally, there would be uniform practices governing gambling on college sports, particularly eliminating in-game betting and proposition bets on college sports.”

The commissioner went on to talk about the effects that unregulated sports gambling can have on student-athletes and what the conference plans to do to support them.

Celebrating 150 years of college football at SEC Media Days 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We’re seeing trends in the mental health area that should cause us all to pause before these ideas around specific event betting within college sports are allowed to take place. And I’m talking about, for example, whether a field goal is made or missed, whether a three-point try is successful. Is a pitched ball a strike or a ball?” Sankey said. “In January, five autonomy conferences adopted new minimum requirements for a provision of mental health counseling for student-athletes. I’m pleased to say for the Southeastern Conference, we meet or exceed those requirements.”

Sankey also discussed new officiating procedures, particularly how the league will address the public regarding calls and the addition of a sideline monitor used for looking over replay footage. “One of the benefits, in addition to the extra voice in the process, will be the ability to better explain replay decisions from the official to our head coaches on the field.” Other measures include more consistent training and overviews with officials and the creation of new communication channels to inform the public.

Sankey also discussed events celebrating 150 years of college football that take place all season with ESPN, including the documentary series “Saturdays in the South” and other activities that SEC schools will participate in.

SEC players will display commemorative patches on their uniforms. The league will also celebrate 150 of the finest moments of SEC football.

These will not be selected by the commissioner, Sankey said. “So, if someone gets angry about whether or not a moment is part of their 150th best, it won’t be me.”

The “Saturday’s in the South” documentary series will broadcast on Tuesdays for 90 minutes beginning in August in eight parts. “You will hear stories of greased railroad tracks, an era before the SEC chant was ever heard, and weave tales through the decades of the modern area of success experienced now by the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said.

A preview of the series is being shown to select media groups Tuesday, July 16 at Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre.

To visit the new SEC Officiating Website: www.secsports.com/officiating.

7 hours ago

ALDOT denies I-10 Wallace Tunnel will be subject to ‘early tolling’

During an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Monday, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for Alabama’s first congressional seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), told listeners it was his understanding the Alabama Department of Transportation intended to levy a toll on vehicles using the existing I-10 Wallace Tunnel immediately upon the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge’s construction.

“Immediately, so I am told,” Carl said. “They will start tolling it immediately [upon breaking ground of the bridge]. I was told at that meeting it would be immediately.”

However, according to reporting from Mobile NBC affiliate WPMI’s Andrea Ramey, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says that is not the case.

124
“Bridge project spokesperson Allison Gregg said Carl’s statements are ‘not true. We have always said and are committed to no early tolling,'” Ramey wrote.

The proposed toll for both the new bridge and the existing tunnel have been met with strong opposition, including a Facebook group that has amassed nearly 26,000 followers in just a few weeks.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 hours ago

Byrne: As Democrats fight, national security loses

Protecting the safety of the American people is our must fundamental duty in Congress. In a city where few things receive bipartisan support, providing for the national defense has remained an area of compromise.

For 58 straight years, the House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Last month, the Senate did its job. By a vote of 86 to 8, it passed a bipartisan defense authorization bill. In the House, things were to play out differently.

537
If you’ve followed anything going on in Washington the past several weeks, you’ve seen the drama and infighting within the House Democrat Caucus. It truly is open warfare. Speaker Pelosi has had to deal with everything from radical socialist demands for legislation that won’t pass and even Twitter battles between her own members.

Recently the top staffer for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of the radicals, called a group of Democratic Congressmen – several of them people of color – racists. Their crime in the eyes of the socialist regressives was supporting a bipartisan, Senate-passed bill to provide aid to migrants at the border.

However, to this new class who want nothing less than a complete breaking apart of our society and a restructuring of our entire way of life, nothing Pelosi offers them will ever be enough.

In a caucus meeting last week, Pelosi pleaded with her members to keep their internal battles private. It remains to be seen if the public spectacle will subside. Recent history suggests it will continue.

As the storm within the Democrat Caucus continued, the NDAA came to the House floor. I voted against this bill when we marked it up in the Armed Services Committee. This is a bad bill that does not provide the funding our military leaders insist is necessary to keep us competitive against China and Russia. It cuts personnel and nuclear deterrence spending. It strips aid from our allies overseas and limits President Trump’s military and diplomatic authority. It prohibits the funding of critical national security efforts at our border. It even begins the process of shuttering detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Republicans offered good faith amendments to improve the bill.

House Democrats blocked my amendment to prohibit the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United States from even being debated on the House Floor. Forty detainees remaining in Guantanamo are architects of the September 11th attacks, Osama bin Laden body guards, and Al-Qaeda operatives. These are bad people who have done harm to the United States in the past and would again if given the opportunity. The fact that my amendment did not even get a chance to be voted on tells you a lot about the new Democratic party.

Even undercutting our national defense was not enough for many in the Democrat party. Speaker Pelosi did not yet have the votes to pass her bill.

Pelosi could have done what Speakers and leaders of the House Armed Services Committee have done for 58 years. She could have sought a middle ground to ensure our men and women in the military have what they need to protect us. Unfortunately, Pelosi caved to radical demands and went in the other direction.

For days, the House voted on amendment after amendment offered by Democrats. Dozens of items from the socialist wish list were added to the bill. In the end, the bill received enough votes from Democrats to pass, but this bill will never become law.

Despite this leftward turn, the most extreme House members still did not vote for the NDAA. For them, nothing will be enough except the radical remaking our country, even at the expense of national security. This war among Democrats will continue.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

9 hours ago

50 years ago today: Alabama-built Saturn V rocket powers Apollo 11 launch

On July 16, 1969, the Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket powered the launch of Apollo 11, which would see American astronauts land on the surface of the Moon four days later.

For the 50th anniversary of this historic launch, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver an address Tuesday night in Huntsville at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

While North Alabama continues to be a national leader in the space industry, including NASA’s Artemis program (which will land the first woman on the surface of the Moon by 2024) and future expeditions to Mars and beyond, Yellowhammer State residents can be proud of the storied history that led to Huntsville’s nickname as “Rocket City, U.S.A.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), a staunch ally of the space sector, posted a chill-inducing video Tuesday morning honoring this legacy.

Watch:

82
A replica of the Saturn V rocket can be seen driving into Huntsville on I-565.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

